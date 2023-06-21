Bethenny Frankel Finally Gives Fans a Crystal-Clear View of Her Massive Engagement Ring from Paul Bernon

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum bared her bling on Instagram

By
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards
Bailey Richards is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2023 and interned with the brand in 2022. Her work has previously appeared in digital publications like Paper Magazine and TV Insider.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 21, 2023 04:00PM EDT
Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel, ring
Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel, Frankel's engagement ring. Photo:

Presley Ann/Getty; Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Bethenny Frankel’s Instagram post has a nice ring to it!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, showed off her massive engagement ring to Angel Laketa Moore’s TikTok-viral “One Margarita” in a lighthearted Instagram Reel on Tuesday.

Frankel used the song’s lyrics — which describe performing sexual acts that become more extreme for each margarita the rapper drinks — but replaced margaritas with carats.

As the song gets progressively more explicit, Frankel shows off 1-carat and 2-carat diamond rings.

Then, the audio cuts out completely and Frankel shows off her giant emerald-cut sparkler alongside the text: “What am I going to have to do for this?”

“Kind of scared about what this might mean for me…” Frankel joked in the caption.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Skinnygirl founder has been rocking the engagement ring since February 2021, when then-boyfriend Paul Bernon proposed. But despite the length of time she's been wearing the ring, this is one of the best looks fans have actually gotten at Frankel's sparkler.

The couple, whose engagement was confirmed by PEOPLE in March 2021, is evidently still going strong, despite Frankel sharing that she and her film producer fiancé, 45, have no wedding plans in the books just yet.

"I don't know when we'll get married," the RHONY alum told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in December. "I'm happily in a partnership and I love him so much but I don't want to plan a wedding."

Outside of a short-lived breakup two years into their relationship, the pair has been together since they met on a dating app in 2018. “He came as advertised — better than advertised,” she told PEOPLE in 2021. “He overshot the mark."

On Sunday, Frankel wished her fiancé, who has two children from an earlier marriage, a “Happy Father’s Day” with an adorable Instagram tribute. The former Bravo star shared a carousel of photos of herself, Bernon and daughter Bryn, 13, which she captioned, “As the dorky dad shirt I got you says… you’re a RAD DAD.”

Frankel continued, “You are funny, smart, sweet, loyal and you are LOVED!… have the best day ever! XO.”

Related Articles
Dua Lipa posing in a bikini in a bathroom
Dua Lipa Dares to Bare in a $725 Polka-Dot Bikini from Her Versace Collection: ‘My Summer Outfit’
Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Kendall Jenner Didn’t Want to Pose by Her Sisters at the Met Gala Because She’s Too Tall
Mick Jagger , Melanie Hamrick
Melanie Hamrick Reveals Mick Jagger Gave Her a 'Promise Ring' amid Engagement Rumors (Exclusive)
Kim Kardashian Dances to Ex-Husband Kanye West's Tracks at Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show
Kim Kardashian Sings and Dances to Ex-Husband Kanye West’s Track at Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton Show
Katy Perry bangs
Katy Perry Debuts Baby Bangs While Celebrating the Anniversaries of Her Iconic Hits
Emma Watson attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 31st Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 12, 2023
Fans Are So Confused by Emma Watson’s Gravity-Defying Structured Loewe Dress
Kaley Cuoco's ex husband Carl Cook engaged
Karl Cook Engaged Nearly 2 Years After Splitting with Kaley Cuoco: 'Deep Happiness and Love'
Kristin Davis during the Haute Living Celebrates Rob Lowe Together at 10X Grant and Elena Cardone's Private Malibu Estate with artist Johnathan Schultz
Kristin Davis Slams Unnecessary Criticism for Getting Facial Fillers: 'We Don't Need to Shame Each Other'
"Kim Kardashian West" Episode 1807 -- Pictured: (l-r) Kim Kardashian West and Kenan Thompson during the "Skims" sketch on Saturday, October 9, 2021
Kim Kardashian Says She Might Not Want to Pose in Her Underwear in Her 50s but Will Do 'Anything' to Stay Young
Beyonce performs onstage during the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR at Johan Cruijff Arena on June 18, 2023 in Amsterdam, Netherlands
Beyoncé Honors Juneteenth by Wearing All Black Designers at Her Concert — Including Her Own Ivy Park Creation
Chrissy Teigen sharing some photos with her pup Petey on Instagram
Chrissy Teigen Wears Chic Yellow Dress for ‘Day Date’ with Her Pet Pooch Petey
Gal Gadot Shows Skin While Rocking Her Twist on New Vest Trend on tiktok
Gal Gadot Shows Some Skin While Rocking Her Twist on the New Vest Trend
Brielle Biermann Warns Fans to Go Easy on Lip Fillers: Do not get overfilled
Brielle Biermann Warns Fans to Go Easy on Lip Fillers: 'Do Not Get Overfilled!'
Brody Jenner and Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco are Engaged
Brody Jenner and Pregnant Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Engaged: 'Can't Wait to Love You Forever'
Jennifer Lopez Revolve
Jennifer Lopez Wows — and Bares Skin — in New Promo Photos for Her Revolve Shoe Line
Gabrielle Union stylewatch
ICYMI, Here's Everything Gabrielle Union Wore for Her Most Recent — and Very Stylish — Press Tour