Bethenny Frankel Finally Gives Fans a Crystal-Clear View of Her Massive Engagement Ring from Paul Bernon

Bethenny Frankel’s Instagram post has a nice ring to it!

The Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, showed off her massive engagement ring to Angel Laketa Moore’s TikTok-viral “One Margarita” in a lighthearted Instagram Reel on Tuesday.

Frankel used the song’s lyrics — which describe performing sexual acts that become more extreme for each margarita the rapper drinks — but replaced margaritas with carats.

As the song gets progressively more explicit, Frankel shows off 1-carat and 2-carat diamond rings.

Then, the audio cuts out completely and Frankel shows off her giant emerald-cut sparkler alongside the text: “What am I going to have to do for this?”

“Kind of scared about what this might mean for me…” Frankel joked in the caption.

The Skinnygirl founder has been rocking the engagement ring since February 2021, when then-boyfriend Paul Bernon proposed. But despite the length of time she's been wearing the ring, this is one of the best looks fans have actually gotten at Frankel's sparkler.

The couple, whose engagement was confirmed by PEOPLE in March 2021, is evidently still going strong, despite Frankel sharing that she and her film producer fiancé, 45, have no wedding plans in the books just yet.

"I don't know when we'll get married," the RHONY alum told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in December. "I'm happily in a partnership and I love him so much but I don't want to plan a wedding."

Outside of a short-lived breakup two years into their relationship, the pair has been together since they met on a dating app in 2018. “He came as advertised — better than advertised,” she told PEOPLE in 2021. “He overshot the mark."

On Sunday, Frankel wished her fiancé, who has two children from an earlier marriage, a “Happy Father’s Day” with an adorable Instagram tribute. The former Bravo star shared a carousel of photos of herself, Bernon and daughter Bryn, 13, which she captioned, “As the dorky dad shirt I got you says… you’re a RAD DAD.”



Frankel continued, “You are funny, smart, sweet, loyal and you are LOVED!… have the best day ever! XO.”