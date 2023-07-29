Bethenny Frankel Believes No One 'Owes' Anyone an Explanation for Cosmetic Surgery: 'Live Your Life' (Exclusive)

Bethenny Frankel has one message for cosmetic surgery aspirants: go ahead, but don’t lie.

The Real Housewives of New York alum, 52, is opening up about her thoughts on aging and cosmetic procedures. While discussing her new venture with No7, she emphasizes to PEOPLE the private aspect of these surgeries.

“I think you're going to age, and it's going to happen,” Frankel says. “People can talk about whatever they want. They don't owe anybody anything.”

The Skinnygirl founder even signs off on some cosmetic procedures, having herself publicly admitted to receiving Botox and fillers: “Do some work if you want, and get some Botox if you want, and do the best you can.”

There’s a difference, however, between staying silent and lying. While Frankel may think that we’re all entitled to keep our surgeries private, she’s not okay with having major procedures while pretending it’s all natural.

“What's deceiving is making the public think that every single thing you've ever done is natural when it's very clearly filtering and drastic surgery,” Frankel notes. “You're really lying. That's when it gets crazy.”

Filtering has long been against Frankel’s personal beliefs. Back in December, she told Oprah Daily that apps like Facetune and Photoshop are “destructive” and “rampant.” In September, she used her Instagram to demonstrate some before-and-after filtered photos, asking, “Doesn't that really build up your self esteem?”

Here, Frankel doubles down on her crusade against photo filtering and manipulation.

“It just still looks like they're not their own age, and it just looks desperate,” she tells PEOPLE. “Filtering looks desperate.”

When it comes to her personal physique and beauty, the former Bethenny host says she's trying to avoid becoming like a character from Death Becomes Her. She’s trying to stay beautiful at her age, not turn back the clock.

“I only care if my face looks clean, and if I feel healthy, and if I feel like I've slept, and set myself up for success,” Frankel reflects. “I'm not going to be perfect.”

All Frankel wants is for people to feel and look their best. Not everyone in the world needs to know exactly how you got there.

“No one owes everybody an explanation for everything they do in their life,” Frankel concludes. “You don't talk about your sex life. You don't have to talk about everything you've ever done. You don't have to call people when you're going to get Botox. Live your life.”