Bethenny Frankel Says Andy Cohen 'Told Me' to Marry Ex Jason Hoppy: 'Worst Idea in History'

Bethenny Frankel recalled some ill-fated advice given to her by Andy Cohen.

On the latest episode of her Just B podcast, The Real Housewives of New York City alum revealed to her former costar Jill Zarin that Cohen, 55, advised her to marry Jason Hoppy.

“Andy told me to marry Jason, so, there we go,” the Skinnygirl founder, 52, said. “F---ing worst idea in history.”

Frankel and Hoppy, also 52, initially had a whirlwind romance. After the RHONY star found out she was pregnant, they got married in a lavish televised wedding in 2010 and welcomed their now-13-year-old daughter Bryn shortly after.

However, things turned ugly soon after. They announced their separation in December 2012 and filed for divorce in January 2013, with the pair being stuck in messy court proceedings and a years-long custody battle. They had reached a financial settlement in 2016, though their divorce wasn't finalized until January 2021.

A year later, Hoppy was arrested after she accused him of stalking and harassing her. She also claimed he taunted and harassed her during FaceTime calls she made to their daughter, and alleged he would send “abusive emails” where he “mocked” her and made her feel unwelcome at events he would throw for their child. Hoppy denied all allegations and agreed to a plea deal in the case.

Frankel later called the split a “nightmare divorce,” saying in her podcast that she initially didn’t want a prenup with Hoppy because she thought the idea of it was “embarrassing.”

"I ended up marrying someone who was just a regular person, who seemed like they could handle all of what's going on with me, and being in reality television," she explained. "And I was sort of proud of myself for just marrying someone who had a simple life, and they didn't come from much, and so they would never want anything from me.”

Frankel continued, "I'm trusting and I just don't want to deal with this, and it was embarrassing. The word 'prenup' was embarrassing to me. It's uncomfortable, it's awkward. A contract when you get married? It's an uncomfortable, awkward concept."

Frankel began dating Paul Bernon in 2018 and the pair have been engaged since 2021. As for what's to come of their eventual wedding, the former reality star admitted she doesn’t see a traditional wedding in their future.

"I'm never gonna plan a wedding," she said on Today with Hoda & Jenna. "We love each other. We're great life partners. We are married. I just don't want to go through what everyone else wants us to do."