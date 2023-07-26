Bethenny Frankel Reveals Why She Hasn't Married Fiancé Paul Bernon Yet: 'I Don't Want to Sign a Contract'

Bethenny Frankel seemingly has no plans to marry her fiancé Paul Bernon.

On Monday, the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, suggested that she and Bernon, 45, may never tie the knot after getting engaged in 2021.

"I don't want to build a wedding," Frankel told E! News. "I love my life, I love my fiancé. He's an amazing life partner and I don't want to sign a contract with someone I love and I don't want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not what we want."

The reality star added, "I like doing what you want, not what society wants you to do.”

Frankel shared a similar sentiment back in December during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Frankel and Bernon got engaged in Feb. 2021. Bethenny Frankel/instagram

"I don't know when we'll get married," she told host Andy Cohen, 55, "I'm happily in a partnership and I love him so much but I don't want to plan a wedding."

The Skinnygirl founder also gave an insight into the couple's relationship and revealed what makes their romance work. She told E! News, "I ask him, 'Why are you here?' and he'll say to me, 'I choose to be here. He lives with a clown and he loves comedy, so that's the answer. I'm smart and funny and he enjoys comedy and he gets the front-row seat to this clown show."

Frankel and Bernon met on a dating app in 2018. She shared details of their Feb. 2021 engagement for the first last month alongside a series of snapshots and a close-up of her huge diamond ring.



Bethenny Frankel's engagement ring. Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Revealing the proposal took place at Little Palm Island, a small private hotel on an island in the Florida Keys, Frankel said Bernon popping the question was like a “fantasy date” on the reality show The Bachelor.

She wrote of the proposal, which took place during the sunset, “We went to dinner and he walked me to a beautiful private table on the beach as private and romantic as a fantasy date on ‘the bachelor…’ The intimate details of the story are private but it was a beautiful proposal, in a beautiful setting, with a beautiful ring, to a beautiful man….”

“Bryn and I and Biggy Smallz are so lucky to have Paul in our lives,” she added, of her daughter and her two dogs. “He is a loving, beautiful, generous, kind, funny and smart good man who we love with all of our hearts.”

Frankel shares daughter Bryn, 13, with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The pair wed in 2010 but separated in 2012. Frankel filed for divorce the following month, and although they had reached a financial settlement in 2016, their divorce wasn't finalized until January 2021. She and Bernon got engaged weeks later.