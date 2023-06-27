Bethenny Frankel Co-Hosts 'Today' in a 'Full-On' Branded Swimsuit: 'Commit to the Bit'

You know it’s getting hot out when talk show hosts start showing up to work in swimsuits.

On Tuesday, Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel co-hosted TODAY with Hoda and Jenna with extreme allegiance when she showed up in a colorful one-piece swimsuit that showcased the iconic TODAY typography and rainbow logo.

The bottom of Frankel’s swimsuit included abstract patterns of pink, yellow and blue, which the 52-year-old entrepreneur paired with black skinny jeans and matching strappy heels. She completed the laid-back, summery look with loose, cascading waves and minimal accessories.

Even though co-host Hoda Kotb got a kick out of the businesswomen's “full-on TODAY” outfit, it wasn’t Frankel’s first choice.

Four days ago, she posted a TikTok asking her 1.4 million followers to help her get ready for TODAY, where she would be subbing for host Jenna Bush Hager. The original outfit included a white midi skirt with some draped detailing and red heels. The outfit’s focal point was the bright yellow sweater that included bold images of birds, bees and flowers. Commenters said the outfit seemed a little out-of-season — but that’s not the reason the Bravo megastar showed up ready for a swim.

“I got here, and I looked over, and I said, ‘Where’s the outfit?’ And I saw people scurrying around me, flipping out, and it was not brought, it didn’t come from the Hamptons to the city,” she said during the show’s opening. Dylan Dreyer, the show’s third hour host, let Frankel look through her dressing room for a different look, which was when the reality television personality spotted the bold bathing suit.

“I saw this, so I said, ‘Let’s commit to the bit,’ and I’m grateful,” Frankel continued. “So I’m committing to the bit.”

Kotb laughed while pointing out the cutouts on the side of her suit. “No wonder! Because Dylan said, ‘Did you take the bathing suit?’ And I didn’t know what she was talking about!”

Hoda&Jenna/TODAY

Before taking her seat as a co-host on TODAY, Frankel was a guest at the beginning of the month. She talked to Kotb and Hager about her YouTube series and mentioned that she’ll “never plan a wedding” with partner Paul Bernon.

Frankel told PEOPLE that she first met Bernon on a dating app in 2018 and got “pretty lucky” when she walked into a restaurant to meet him for the first time. After her drawn-out divorce from Jason Hoppy was finalized in 2021, the pair cemented their engagement with a massive, emerald-cut diamond ring. Even though their relationship has been marked by tribulations like a brief split and concerns over their age gap, the couple remain engaged — and may be forever.

Frankel told Kotb and Hager that she and Bernon “are married” in their minds. "We love each other. We're great life partners. We are married. I just don't want to go through what everyone else wants us to do."