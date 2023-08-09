Bethenny Frankel Enjoys ‘Nantucket Life’ with Fiancé Paul Bernon — See the Sweet Photos!

Bethenny Frankel is living her best “Nantucket life” with her fiancé Paul Bernon!



The Real Housewives of New York alum spent time upstate with her partner recently. On Tuesday, Frankel, 52, shared several photos of how she and Bernon enjoyed some fun in the sun in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

In the cover photo of her Instagram upload, the Skinnygirl Cocktails founder and Bernon smiled for a selfie. Both wore sunglasses as they lounged on a boat during their travels. Another post saw Frankel posing in a bright red one-piece aboard the same vessel. The couple was joined by the reality star’s 13-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy, who she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. Bryn was videoed happily leaping from the boat into the Nantucket waters.

Frankel and Bernon first met in 2018 following her split from Jason. "We met on a dating app," she revealed to PEOPLE in April 2021. "I was pretty lucky when I walked in and saw him. He had a twinkle. He came as advertised — better than advertised. He overshot the mark." Bernon, a businessman and producer, has two children from a previous marriage.

During the conversation, she explained how her current relationship is a breath of fresh air that she’d like to keep as private as possible. "In the past, I've been in a fishbowl, but that hasn't always worked out so great,” she added.

Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel. Bethenny Frankel Instagram

The New Yorker also credits Bernon for saving her life shortly after they met. In December 2018, Frankel had a health scare due to “a rare fish allergy.” Following the incident, she tweeted that her boyfriend played a vital role in her safety. "Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40. I couldn't talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I'd be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I'll never not carry an #epipen,” she continued in a tweet.

By February 2021, the couple was engaged. "It felt like a strange thing to announce that just felt counterintuitive," Frankel recalled about wanting to keep her engagement private in the early stages. "It was intimate. Just the two of us, on an island off of Florida. No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos. It was very simple and beautiful."



In addition to their Nantucket vacation, the pair has been known to enjoy globe-trotting throughout their relationship. One of their first trips together was documented when they made things Instagram official on Christmas Day in 2018. "Bye bye Dominican Republic. What a beautiful country of people. #healingretreat #feliznavidad,” Frankel captioned a photo of the two smiling as they sat with drinks overlooking a beach.

Paul Bernon and Bethenny Frankel. Presley Ann/Getty

A few years later, Frankel and Bernon spent the Fourth of July in Italy. They posed for snaps geotagged as Lake Como by the television personality in 2021. That same year, in a June episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, Frankel gushed over her “absolutely beautiful” engagement ring and the man who gave it to her. "Paul's an absolutely beautiful person and it's an exciting, fun time,” she shared.

They hit the road again to spend their 3-year anniversary together in Boston in September 2021. A source told PEOPLE that Frankel and Bernon danced the night away, and sang songs as they drank bottles of champagne at The Grand nightclub to celebrate their love.

