Bethenny Frankel is defending her decision to share a video of her engagement ring on Instagram — after commenters have criticized her for being "showy," contributing to "the rich getting richer" and having a "crazy fake" ring.

As criticism toward the Real Housewives of New York star, 52, came from all angles, Frankel reminded Instagram users that they commented on her engagement post and encouraged them to do something else.

The post, soundtracked to Angel Laketa Moore’s TikTok-viral “One Margarita," described performing sexual acts that become more extreme for each margarita the rapper drinks. In the video, Frankel jokingly replaced alcohol with the word "carats."

While it was intended as a lighthearted way to show off her jewelry, some didn't take it lightly.

"This makes me sick," one woman wrote, before explaining that she was a single mother and that "the rich just keep getting richer and the middle class keep getting f----- down to the poor.. but by all means Mrs. Frankel you totally DESERVE this."

Frankel responded: "Then you should maybe do something and help some people…. Go to a shelter."

The reality star also responded to a woman who said she was "never showy about" her own possessions.

"Good for you. You may also not have a sense of humor so you can’t show that off," Frankel added.

One user also accused Frankel's ring of appearing to be "crazy fake."

"Like there are some fake rings that look a lot better than that," the Instagram user claimed. "It's not about the size, it’s about the quality of the stone and that stone is big but it’s a dead stone."

Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Once again, Frankel was quick to respond, writing, "Lol tell Oscar Heyman that. U a gemologist?"

Frankel's comments didn't stop there, as she also encouraged others to find a "sense of humor," reminded them they were commenting under an "engagement post," and accused one user of being "jealous" after they wrote that "big rings don't make good marriages."

"Sorry you’re jealous. Feel better. But 👏👏👏 for the engagement. You’re buying me another ring."

Bethenny Frankel/Instagram

Frankel has been wearing her engagement ring since February 2021, when Paul Bernon proposed — but this week's post marked one of the best looks fans have actually gotten at the sparkler.

The pair's engagement was confirmed by PEOPLE in March 2021, as Frankel revealed that she and her film producer fiancé, 45, have no wedding plans in the books yet.

"I don't know when we'll get married," the RHONY alum told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in December. "I'm happily in a partnership and I love him so much but I don't want to plan a wedding."

