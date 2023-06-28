Bethenny Frankel's Daughter Bryn Reveals What It’s Like to Have a ‘Real Housewives’ Star as a Mom

The 'Real Housewives of New York City' alum's 13-year-old daughter stole the show in a rare TV appearance on Tuesday

Published on June 28, 2023 09:04AM EDT
: Bethenny Frankel (R), and her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, attend the Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
Bethenny Frankel (R), and her daughter, Bryn Hoppy. Photo:

 Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel’s daughter is getting candid about having a famous mom. 

On Tuesday, Bryn, 13, made her TODAY show debut with her Real Housewives of New York City alum mother, 52, who was filling in for regular host Jenna Bush Hager.

During her TV appearance, Bryn was introduced onto the set by TODAY host Hoda Kotb, who remarked, “She’s such a sweet kid,” as she hugged Bryn. “It’s the first time she’s come to an appearance with me and she was excited,” added Frankel. 

But what Kotb, 58, really wanted to know was what it’s like for Bryn having Frankel as a parent. 

"It's crazy," giggled Bryn, eliciting a laugh from her mom.  

“What’s crazy about it?” asked Kotb. 

"Like, all of the stories and everything,” replied the teen, who Bethenny shares with her ex, Jason Hoppy. “Adventures every day,“ added Bethenny, who wore a colorful one-piece swimsuit that showcased the iconic TODAY typography and logo, along with black pants, for her hosting duties.

Bryn — who rarely makes appearances on TV — then revealed more details about the Skinnygirl founder's parenting style, adding that her mom is “strict.”

 
Bethenny Frankel's Daughter Bryn, Hoda Kotb and Bethenny Frankel on the TODAY show.

“You reach a point and then you get really mad,” she said to Frankel, who then explained that the phrase she uses when she’s reached her limit is, “Shut the program down.”

Relating to this, Kotb continued, “The boiling point, we've all been there. It's the point where you're about to tip over." The journalist, who herself is a mother to daughters Haley, 6, and Hope, 4, also wanted to quiz Frankel on what it’s like parenting a 13-year-old. 

 
Bethenny Frankel's daughter Bryn and TODAY host Hoda Kotb.

"It's amazing. You're going to love it," the reality star said. "You're good at it because you're very thoughtful about it. You have to be thoughtful about it, and you are. You know, it's the ocean, it's moving. You cannot predict the ocean. You cannot predict the tide. You have to swim under the wave. You cannot fight the wave."

Kotb finished the interview by telling the teen, "Bryn, we love you. We're so happy that you came to see us along with Bethenny."

Last month, Frankel got emotional as she celebrated her daughter becoming a teenager in a sweet Instagram tribute. 

"I may work hard in business, but there is nothing I take more seriously than being a mother to this sweet, beautiful baby girl of mine. Every parent gushes, so I will try to restrain myself, but she is perfect," Frankel wrote alongside a carousel of cute pictures of Bryn.

"I can't believe how loving, sweet, silly, natural, grounded and just all-around good she is. She was born a nice girl and she has never strayed. She was blessed with as many gifts as I have flaws, and I am so grateful to go through this beautiful life with her," she continued.

"Happy 13th birthday to my sweet angel Bryn. You have given me everything I have ever needed in this lifetime and I am so grateful.🎉🎂❤️#happybirthday #daughterlove #13 #loveyou."

