'RHONY' Alum Bethenny Frankel Claims Andy Cohen Told Her to Bring Cameras to Bobby Zarin's Funeral

Bethenny Frankel is setting the record straight about a past occurrence from her Real Housewives of New York City days.

As the businesswoman reunited with former RHONY costar Jill Zarin on her Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, the pair looked back at what went down at Zarin's husband Bobby's 2018 funeral, during which the SkinnyGirl founder brought cameras to the intimate occasion.

But according to Frankel, Bravo super producer Andy Cohen was allegedly to blame for orchestrating cameras being present, which ultimately put a wedge between the two ladies.

"Andy Cohen texts me and calls me, I’m in a nail salon in Aspen, says Bobby passed away," Frankel, 52, claimed.

"I loved Bobby. ... I quote him all the time. I loved Bobby, he was a gentle soul," she continued. "Andy says to me something about it — and again, this is me being 1,000 percent honest. First of all, Bobby liked the show, it was part of our experience. It’s good content. It doesn’t have anything to do with you being a good person and loving your husband — you wanted it filmed. You wanted it filmed too."

Frankel claimed, "Andy said to me that when Bobby was in the hospital, or when he was sick, that you said to [Andy] that [Bobby] would love for you to cover this."

And while Zarin, 59, agreed it was "true" she wanted "to do something," the end result wasn't what she envisioned.

"But then he said, 'Jill said you can bring the cameras to the funeral.' That's what he said to me," Frankel alleged as Zarin responded, "If that was true, would they need a release from me to get my voice on camera? Would they need a release from me? ... Do they have one? I will tell you they do not."



Zarin continued, "And I heard you on his show punt the ball to him when this came up, because you weren't going to lie. And you said, 'You answer the question.' He was making it like I knew what was going on."

"If I tell you there is no release, you have to know I didn't know," alleged Zarin as Frankel replied, "What you're saying is that I ambushed a funeral for f---ing reality television. That's disgusting."

A rep for Bravo did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



In January 2018, Zarin's husband Bobby died at the age of 71 after battling cancer. She paid tribute to him last year on what would have been the pair's 21st wedding anniversary.

"Bobby was a classy guy. We miss you every day and you would be so proud of Ally and know you are watching over us," she wrote, referencing her daughter Ally Shapiro.

Zarin previously told Page Six that she spoke to Frankel off-camera after Bobby's funeral. "She came to my house to talk without cameras and I really thought that was authentic," she said last year. "I didn't know that after she left my house, she was filming with the girls to download them on coming to my house."

Zarin added: "I did feel a bit used."

Frankel and Zarin's podcast reunion was announced Monday. In sharing the news on Instagram, Frankel noted how this marked the first time they've gotten together "one on one since 2010."



Aside from discussing Zarin's late husband's funeral, the pair also addressed whether the Jill Zarin Home founder ever resented Frankel's success.

"Not only did I not resent your success, I resented you didn't want to share anything with me. I was happy for you," Zarin admitted. "The reason I was mad at you because I was hurt that I was losing you and I was being left out of everything. You got invited for a free trip, and I wanted to come — not for the free trip, I wanted to be with you!"

Frankel and Zarin also addressed how their personal ambitions and the show drove them further apart.

"Had you done season four and not gone on your own, we would've made up," Zarin said as Frankel added, "We would've, but it would’ve gotten dirty, and it would've been for the show."

The Real Housewives of New York City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

