Bethany Joy Lenz Recalls Having 'Wild, Vivid Dreams' Before Hitting a 'Breaking Point' and Leaving Cult

"There's lots of highs and lots of lows, and at some point, you just are like, 'Can I get off this ride, please? What's wrong with me?'" recalled the actress, whose memoir is set to be released early next year

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 7, 2023 07:11PM EDT
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Bethany Joy Lenz attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Bethany Joy Lenz. Photo:

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bethany Joy Lenz is not afraid to share her story.

The former One Tree Hill star, 42, is gearing up to open up about her experience in a cult in her new memoir set to be released early next year.

While the actress has not disclosed many details about what she went through, she recently shared with E! News that part of what led her to leave the undisclosed cult was a collection of "wild, vivid dreams" that she had after being at a crossroads with her faith.

"I was very frustrated in my faith and I had lost a lot of it along the way," she said. "And one of my prayers was just sort of like, 'You have to just meet me where I am because I don't even know if I know who you are anymore,' And that's how God just kept showing up for me in spite of the fact that I was thrusting a middle finger up into the air and being like, 'Screw you!'"

Bethany Joy Lenz
Bethany Joy Lenz.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Lenz explained that she ultimately "hit a breaking point" after her feelings of fear and isolation only grew larger.

"There's lots of highs and lots of lows, and at some point, you just are like, 'Can I get off this ride, please? What's wrong with me? Why am I so up and down all the time?'" said Lenz. "And sometimes it just takes a few people at the right moment saying, 'It might not be anything wrong with you.' And that can be a relief."

The singer-songwriter has previously credited her experience on One Tree Hill as one that also assisted her in deciding to leave her cult.

"I was there nine months out of the year in North Carolina," she said of filming the show in an interview with Variety. "I had a lot of flying back and forth, a lot of people visiting and things like that, but my life was really built in North Carolina. And I think that spatial separation made a big difference when it was time for me to wake up."

The cast of "One Tree Hill", Hilarie Burton, Chad Michael Murray, Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz, and James Lafferty on stage during "TRL BreakOut Stars Week" on MTV's Total Request Live held on January 16, 2004 at the MTV Times Square Studios in New York City.
One Tree Hill cast.

Frank Micelotta/Getty

Writing about her experiences is something that has proven to be rewarding for Lenz. She shared in a conversation with PEOPLE that it has been part of her "recovery."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Recovery looks different for everyone, depending on your experience of trauma," she said. “I had to start from a baseline of my personal understanding of God and the experiences I had had. And then there was a lot of going back to who I was before and remembering that, and then acknowledging that there was so much I just didn’t know.”

Related Articles
Jax Taylor and Shake Chatterjee
'House of Villains': Jax Taylor Threatens to Go 'Back to Jail' Over Shake Chatterjee Feud and 5 Celebs Make Surprise Cameos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the Haute Living Celebrates Kelly Ripa And The Release Of "Live Wire" With Parfums de Marly And Telmont Champagne At Scarpetta at Scarpetta on September 27, 2022
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Joke About Their Different Recollections of Their First Kiss: She 'Slipped the Tongue'
Good Morning America' Introduces New Mascot Ray
'Good Morning America' Introduces New Furry Mascot Ray: He's Ready to 'Spread the Joy'
Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He Regrets âWhoring Outâ Lark Voorhies' Lisa on âSaved By the Bel
Mark-Paul Gosselaar Says He Regrets 'Saved by the Bell' Storyline Where Lark Voorhies' Lisa Was Kissed 'Without Consent'
Love is Blind
Love Is Blind's Season 5 Singles Face Insecurities and New Hurdles: 'The Path to Love Is Not a Straight Line'
Taylor Momsen
Taylor Momsen Reflects on Her 'Complicated' Choice to Leave 'Gossip Girl': 'It Was Like a Light Bulb Went Off'
Alicia Quarles Tears Up Recalling Late Momâs Support During Traumatic Mental Breakdown
Alicia Quarles Tears Up Recalling Late Mom’s Support During Mental Breakdown: 'She Never Wavered' (Exclusive)
TV personality Lindsie Chrisley arrives at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour at the Four Seasons Hotel - Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.
Why Lindsie Chrisley Says It Was in Her 'Best Interest' to Be 'Methodical' with 'Chrisley Knows Best' Earnings
Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah
Lisa Barlow Says It Was 'Kind of a Relief' for Jen Shah Not to Be Part of 'RHOSLC' amid Prison Sentence
bip-joe-amabile-serena-pitt-engagement-party-082622-7-1500
Serena Pitt Says She and Joe Amabile Spent the Night Before Their Wedding Together: 'We're Already Married!'
Taylor Armstrong, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Taylor Armstrong Says She Wants Kyle Richards to Be 'Happy' After Split from Mauricio Umansky
American Horror Story: Delicate - Kim Kardashian & Emma Roberts
Kim Kardashian Guides 'Hysterical' Emma Roberts as Her Dreams Become Nightmares in 'AHS: Delicate' Trailer
Alexis Bellino and Drew Bohn attend WE tv celebrates the premiere of 'Marriage Boot Camp' at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California.
RHOC's Alexis Bellino and Fiancé Andy Bohn Have 'Lovingly Chosen to Separate' After 3-Year Engagement
Patrick J. Adams Gives a Nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry For 'Suits' Resurgence on Netflix
Patrick J. Adams Gives Cheeky Nod to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry After 'Suits' Streaming Resurgence
Heidi Klum Trigg Watson AGT America's Got Talent 09 05 23
Heidi Klum Says She Almost Drew Childbirth Instead of Her Wedding During 'AGT' Magic Act (Exclusive)
Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, Jennifer Pedranti
RHOC: Emily Treads on 'Thin F---- Ice' in Feud with Heather as Jenn Takes Big Step in Relationship with Ryan