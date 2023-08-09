Bethany Joy Lenz's 'Playful' New Single 'Strawberries' Taps Into Female Insecurities and 'Coming Out on Top' (Exclusive)

The 'One Tree Hill' alum and singer-songwriter opens up to PEOPLE about her new music

By
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan headshot
JP Mangalindan
JP Mangalindan is a Senior Writer for TV at PEOPLE. He joined PEOPLE in May 2023. JP's work has previously appeared in Insider, Fortune, Teen People, and Entertainment Weekly.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 9, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Bethany Joy Lenz's 'Playful' New Single 'Strawberries' Taps Into Facing Insecurities but 'Coming Out on Top'
Bethany Joy Lenz.

When Bethany Joy Lenz moved to Nashville last summer, the actress and singer-songwriter felt inspired to write her first new single, “Strawberries.”

Lenz, 42, wrote the lively track, in which she ponders her insecurities and the unpredictability of life and love, in just two hours. The One Tree Hill alum was staying with a friend when she found herself making physical comparisons.  

“I think that's why I love the song, because I feel like it's relatable,” she explains. “As women, I feel like we often sit in this place of comparison, and I wanted to play with the juxtaposition of the jealousy and comparison that we feel, but also how we find our sense of confidence if we don't compare, if we can all just enjoy each other. The song felt like just a fun, playful way to address those insecurities, but also come out on top with some confidence and laughter about it.”  

“Strawberries” is the first in a new set of songs Lenz plans to release in the coming months. While her acting career took off in 2003 when she was cast in One Tree Hill as kindhearted Haley James Scott, whom she played for nine seasons, Lenz has always juggled acting with her passion for music, forming the folk band Everly (which split in 2012) and releasing several albums and singles.

Bethany Joy Lenz's 'Playful' New Single 'Strawberries' Taps Into Facing Insecurities but 'Coming Out on Top'

Lenz also performed on One Tree Hill and went on a concert tour with guest star Tyler Hilton and Gavin DeGraw, who sang the show’s theme. “Back then I was trying to write pop, write for the show and figure out what my sound was,” she recalls. “Now I just feel so connected to my own voice as a musician.”

Moving to Nashville a year ago was a deliberate move on her part because “I felt like I had been through enough in my life,” Lenz adds. “I was ready to really put music at the front and center.”

The musician plans to perform some of her new music in Nashville over the next few months, including a sold-out show on Aug. 12 at the Bluebird, a beloved local institution where some of the city’s best singer-songwriters perform. The café earned international recognition through its depiction on the CMT drama Nashville.

“We have so many incredibly talented people here,” Lenz acknowledges. “You really have to be with yourself if people are going to spend their money and come see you instead of any number of other brilliant, talented artists that night in Nashville. But I'm up for the challenge and I'm really looking forward to just getting out there and having fun."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Strawberries” is available to stream on Aug. 18.

Related Articles
Carly Rae Jepsen performs at the Osheaga Music and Arts Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
Carly Rae Jepsen Tells Crowd 'No One's Getting Electrocuted Tonight' After NYC Show Canceled Due to Lightning
Olivia Newton-John with husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Lattanzi
Olivia Newton-John's Family Reveal 'Supernatural' Encounters with Her 1 Year After Her Death (Exclusive)
Joe Lycett Harry Styles portrait hockney
Comedian Shares Joke Portrait of Harry Styles and Says Singer Reached Out to Buy It 'Immediately'
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Nails the Classic Summer Cool-Girl Uniform in Baggy Jeans and a White Top
Kayne and Travis Scott
Kanye West Raps at Travis Scott’s Rome Concert for First Performance Since Antisemitic Comments
Jeezy Opens Up About Overcoming Grief and Dealing with Trauma in New Book
Jeezy Reflects on the Time He Had Suicidal Thoughts — and Why He Decided Not to 'Jump' (Exclusive)
Beyonce
Beyoncé Declares Washington, D.C. the 'Eerbody on Mute War Winner'
Camila Mendes
'Riverdale' Star Camila Mendes Takes a Visit to Her Childhood Homes in Virginia
Chad Kroeger (L) and Daniel Adair of Nickelback perform during the band's Get Rollin' tour at Toyota Amphitheatre on July 08, 2023 in Wheatland, California
Nickelback's Chad Kroeger Pauses Show and Says His Throat Feels 'Absolutely Destroyed': 'I Can't Do This'
Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson Changes Lyrics to 'Piece by Piece' Following Divorce from Brandon Blackstock
Beyonce performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR"
Beyoncé's Team Covers $100K Cost to Keep Maryland Trains Running After Rain Delayed Renaissance Tour Stop
: Irish singer and song-writer Sinead O'Connor posed with a pet dog at her home in County Wicklow, Republic Of Ireland
Sinéad O'Connor Receives Giant Hillside Sign Tribute: It 'Symbolizes What She Meant' to Ireland
Arkansas Deputy Accused of Shooting At Dog, Hitting Woman
Sheriff's Deputy Accused of Shooting Woman While Trying to Shoot a Dog
Riley Keough, Priscilla Presley
Riley Keough Named Sole Trustee of Late Lisa Marie Presley's Estate After Legal Dispute with Priscilla Presley
Usher performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023
Usher Talks New Song 'Good Good' — and Weighs in on Keke Palmer and Boyfriend's Outfit Drama (Exclusive)
Yo Gotti Declares Girlfriend Angela Simmons Is 'The One' as Couple Gets Cozy in His New Video
Yo Gotti Declares Girlfriend Angela Simmons Is 'The One' as Couple Gets Cozy in His New Video (Exclusive)