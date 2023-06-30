Bethany Hamilton Welcomes Baby No. 4: 'Meet Our Beautiful Daughter'

The surfer is also mom to sons Micah, 2, Wesley, 5, and Tobias, 8

Published on June 30, 2023 08:12PM EDT
Bethany Hamilton welcomes baby girl Alaya Dorothy Dirks
Bethany Hamilton welcomes baby girl Alaya Dorothy Dirks. Photo:

Bethany Hamilton/ Instagram

Bethany Hamilton and her husband Adam Dirks have welcomed their fourth baby!

The surfer mom, 33, introduced her "beautiful daughter Alaya Dorothy Dirks" in a sweet video shared on Instagram.

"We are feeling really grateful to God for the blessing of family," wrote Hamilton, who is already mom to sons Micah, 2, Wesley, 5, and Tobias, 8.

"We are honored for this opportunity to raise our children, to love, serve, protect and guide them through life! 🌸💖✨," she said.

Less than three weeks before her due date, the pro surfer shared a video of herself rollerblading while pushing a stroller with her son in tow, effortlessly skating down the street.

"Ready for more family adventures to come 👼🏽☀️," she captioned the post at the time.

Hamilton revealed she was pregnant in an Instagram post in March.

"Adam and I, and our whole fam, are so excited to be growing our family! I believe that life is a gift, and each and every life has value," she wrote at the time. "8 years in to motherhood, I've realized that I value my children more than I value 'my' time. I value my family more than I value other things like certain types of wealth or success," continued the mom, who lost her left arm in a shark attack when she was 13.

"I believe a joy-filled family is wealth, and to know God, that is the most beautiful and precious wealth of all," Hamilton, who was the subject of the 2011 movie Soul Surfer, shared. "We can pursue so many things in life, but what if we pursued what is right in front of us: the beautiful blessing that is family?!"

"To those of you that know this blessing, I hope you are reminded and encouraged to fully embrace your gifts too. Adam and I are overjoyed and looking forward to welcoming our little bundle of joy this summer!" concluded Hamilton.

