Ray J Issues Warning to 'Fly Guys' Who Sent DMs to His Wife Princess Love amid Their Split: 'She's Mine!'

The rapper spoke about their bond at the 2023 BET Awards — after calling off a divorce for the third time in March

By
Published on June 25, 2023 09:40PM EDT
Ray J and Princess Love
Princess Love and Ray J at the 2023 BET Awards. Photo:

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

It's all love between Ray J and Princess Love at the moment.

Nearly four months after the couple called off a divorce for the third time, Ray J spoke about their relationship on stage at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday — and sent a warning to men who sent DMs to his wife while they weren't together.

The spouses were presenting the award for best new artist — which ultimately went to Coco Jones — when Ray J, 42, made a comment about their on-again, off-again relationship.

"Before we get into the winners, the best new artists — love wins. I love you baby," the "Sexy Can I" performer told Love, 38. "I’m listening. I’m trying to compromise."

Princess Love and Ray J attend the 2022 BET Awards
Princess Love and Ray J at the 2022 BET Awards. Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

"I’m never gonna let you go," said Ray J, who tied the knot with Love in 2016 and shares son Epik Ray, 3, and daughter Melody Love, 4, with the Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star.

He then directed his attention to anyone who was hoping to get with Love during their time apart: "And to all you fly guys out there that’s been in my wife’s DMs when we wasn’t together — I see you, and I just wanna let you know she’s mine. She’s mine!”

In March, court documents obtained by PEOPLE showed that Ray J wasgranted a dismissal from his divorce from Love that he'd filed for in October 2021 in L.A. Superior Court. The decision was made "without prejudice," meaning either party can still opt to change his or her mind about the proceedings.

Ray J and Princess Love attend the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED in Los Angeles, California
Ray J and Princess Love at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

The pair's experienced many ups and downs throughout their six years of marriage and have filed and called off their divorce several times.

Love was the first to make the move, claiming she would file for divorce in November 2019 after she said Ray J left her and Melody "stranded" in Las Vegas, though the singer has repeatedly denied doing so.

In May 2020, Love officially filed for divorce, just four months after the couple welcomed their second child, before asking for a dismissal of the filing just two months later, that July.

Ray J and Princess Love
Ray J and Princess Love. Getty

"It's a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE following Love's divorce request.

They seemingly had reconciled after Ray J shared a touching tribute for his wife's birthday in August 2020 — but he then filed for divorce a month later in mid-September 2020, asking for joint custody of their two children at the time.

He then agreed to call off the divorce in March 2021, but filed again a few months later in October as he was hospitalized with pneumonia.

The BET Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

Related Articles
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Excited to 'Unlock' Her 'Potential' with Solo Music Outside of Little Mix (Exclusive)
Ice Spice-Blxst-Latto
BET Awards 2023: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet
Kroy Biermann Opens Up on 'Journey of Self Discovery' and 'Loyalty' amid Kim Zolciak Divorce.
Kroy Biermann Opens Up About 'Journey of Self-Improvement' and 'Loyalty' amid Kim Zolciak Divorce
Drew Sidora Said She Was 'in the Best Place' with Ralph Pittman 5 Months Before Racing to File for Divorce
Ralph Pittman Apologizes for His 'Part' in Drew Sidora Split, Is 'Optimistic for Brighter Days Ahead' (Exclusive)
Kim Petras; Jun 4, 2023 Location: Los Angeles, CA
Kim Petras Is Single — but Goes on Dates 'Every Now and Then to Stay Sane' (Exclusive)
Drew Sidora
'RHOA' 's Drew Sidora Is 'Hopeful' Ex Can Be a 'Great Co-Parenting Partner' After Divorce (Exclusive)
Busta Rhymes performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023
Busta Rhymes to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards
John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
John Krasinski Praises Wife Emily Blunt for Her 'Support': 'She's the Hero at Home for Sure'
Amber Heard attends the 69th Taormina Film Festival
Amber Heard Says New Film Is 'About Love' at First Movie Premiere Since Johnny Depp Trial (Exclusive)
Drew Sidora
'RHOA' Star Drew Sidora Admits She 'Can't Even Get out of the Bed' Some Days amid Divorce (Exclusive)
christina ricci, james heerdegen
Christina Ricci Calls Ex 'Vindictive' After Claiming He Refused to Let Her Take Son on NYC Trip
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Kevin Costner's Former Tenant Denies He Had Fling with Actor's Estranged Wife: 'I Was Just a Tenant'
John Mayer and Andy Cohen attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Andy Cohen on February 04, 2022
Andy Cohen Clarifies Comments About Being 'in Love' with Pal John Mayer: 'Get Ahold of Yourself'
Holly Robinson Peete attends the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2023 Blue Diamond Gala
Holly Robinson Peete Says It's a 'Godsend' Dodgers Hired Son Who Has Autism: 'Love This Team' (Exclusive)
Carly Rae Jepsen performs on Day 2 of BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival at Napa Valley Expo on May 27, 2023
Carly Rae Jepsen Opens Up About Dating and 'Being Confident Enough to Put Yourself Out There'
Michael J Fox and Tracy Pollan
Michael J. Fox Calls Wife Tracy Pollan His 'Forever Summer Girl' as He Celebrates Her 63rd Birthday