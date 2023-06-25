Ray J Issues Warning to 'Fly Guys' Who Sent DMs to His Wife Princess Love amid Their Split: 'She's Mine!'

It's all love between Ray J and Princess Love at the moment.

Nearly four months after the couple called off a divorce for the third time, Ray J spoke about their relationship on stage at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday — and sent a warning to men who sent DMs to his wife while they weren't together.

The spouses were presenting the award for best new artist — which ultimately went to Coco Jones — when Ray J, 42, made a comment about their on-again, off-again relationship.

"Before we get into the winners, the best new artists — love wins. I love you baby," the "Sexy Can I" performer told Love, 38. "I’m listening. I’m trying to compromise."

Princess Love and Ray J at the 2022 BET Awards. Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

"I’m never gonna let you go," said Ray J, who tied the knot with Love in 2016 and shares son Epik Ray, 3, and daughter Melody Love, 4, with the Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star.

He then directed his attention to anyone who was hoping to get with Love during their time apart: "And to all you fly guys out there that’s been in my wife’s DMs when we wasn’t together — I see you, and I just wanna let you know she’s mine. She’s mine!”

In March, court documents obtained by PEOPLE showed that Ray J wasgranted a dismissal from his divorce from Love that he'd filed for in October 2021 in L.A. Superior Court. The decision was made "without prejudice," meaning either party can still opt to change his or her mind about the proceedings.

Ray J and Princess Love at the 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images

The pair's experienced many ups and downs throughout their six years of marriage and have filed and called off their divorce several times.

Love was the first to make the move, claiming she would file for divorce in November 2019 after she said Ray J left her and Melody "stranded" in Las Vegas, though the singer has repeatedly denied doing so.

In May 2020, Love officially filed for divorce, just four months after the couple welcomed their second child, before asking for a dismissal of the filing just two months later, that July.

Ray J and Princess Love. Getty

"It's a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation," a rep for the couple told PEOPLE following Love's divorce request.

They seemingly had reconciled after Ray J shared a touching tribute for his wife's birthday in August 2020 — but he then filed for divorce a month later in mid-September 2020, asking for joint custody of their two children at the time.

He then agreed to call off the divorce in March 2021, but filed again a few months later in October as he was hospitalized with pneumonia.

