Shortly after reuniting for the first time in months, Quavo and Offset came together to pay tribute to their late Migos groupmate Takeoff.

The rappers surprised the crowd at the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday with a performance of Migos' hit "Bad and Boujee," marking their first onstage reunion since last year.

Quavo, 32, and Offset, 31, appeared together on stage in front of an animated rocket graphic, which took off and transformed into a photo of Takeoff, who was shot and killed at age 28 in November 2022. They performed the chart-topping 2016 hit to a ravenous and emotional crowd, nearly all of which stood on their feet.

Quavo touches Offset's arm as they perform at the 2023 BET Awards. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The rappers each posted to their Instagrams following the performance, with Quavo writing, "For the Rocket ❤️‍🩹🚀 #RocketPower🚀" while Offset said, "Do this s--- for the fam cuz this s--- bigger than me #LL🚀." They each shared photos together from their preparation and rehearsals as well.

Offset and Quavo perform at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25, 2023. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Last week, the rappers were pictured together for the first time in months at a gathering for Takeoff as they honored his life with friends and family on what would have been his 29th birthday.

Quavo posted photos from the emotional day on Instagram, with one image showing him chatting with Offset as they wore matching white T-shirts with Takeoff's face printed on them, a stack of chains, and sunglasses.

Another photo showed the rappers surrounded by loved ones, all wearing Takeoff T-shirts, in the park. Quavo was also pictured admiring a huge mural of his late nephew.

Quavo and Offset perform at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25, 2023. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Their reunion arrived after the pair allegedly got into a physical altercation backstage at the Grammy Awards in February, with Offset's wife Cardi B yelling at them that "both y'all wrong!" TMZ reported that the incident happened just before Quavo took the stage for Takeoff's tribute performance.

Offset shut down the rumors that they fought after the ceremony. "What tf look like fighting my brother," he wrote on Twitter. "yal n— is crazy."

The same month, Quavo released a song called "Greatness," in which he saluted Takeoff and rapped that Migos was "gone."

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset of Migos at the BET Awards 2021. Rich Fury/Getty

"Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherf---ing flow, n----, Take' did that," he said of Takeoff's popularization of rap's triplet flow. "So don't ask about the group, he gone, we gone, young n----, it can't come back."

Takeoff's death occurred one month after he and Quavo released the collaborative album Only Built for Infinity Links — their first as a duo.

The BET Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

