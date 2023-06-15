BET Awards 2023: Ja Rule, GloRilla, Tyga and More to Perform

The 2023 BET Awards will double as a party celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, with dozens of performers taking the stage in Los Angeles.

The line-up includes performers from across the country, highlighting the best of the genre. 69 Boyz, Big Daddy Kane, Chief Keef, DJ Unk, E-40, Fast Life Yungstaz & Easton (F.L.Y.), Fat Joe, Ja Rule, Kid ‘N Play, MC Lyte, Percy “Master P” Miller, Remy Ma, Soulja Boy, The Sugarhill Gang, Trick Daddy, Trina, Tyga, Uncle Luke, Warren G, Ying Yang Twins, and Yo-Yo will all perform. Lil Uzi Vert is also planning to perform.

Coco Jones, Doecchii, and GloRilla, who were each nominated for best new artist, will perform as well. Jones, 25, was also nominated for best female R&B/pop artist and best actress thanks to her success in Peacock’s Bel-Air and with the single "ICU."

Coco Jones, Doechii and Lil Uzi Vert. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Robin L Marshall/Getty Images;Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

GloRilla, 23, was also nominated for best female hip hop artist and album of the year for Anyways, Life’s Great. Her hit song "Tomorrow" with Cardi B was nominated for best collaboration and video of the year.

"We have an incredible lineup of performers who will take us on a musical journey, covering Hip Hop spanning every decade, style, and region," Connie Orlando, BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, said in a statement. "From music to dance and fashion, we are digging through every crate as we celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop and its diversity, evolution, and global impact."

"This wall-to-wall party will reverberate with the amazing energy and passion these artists bring to the stage and the culture," Orlando added. "Prepare for an unforgettable night of reunions and surprises as we celebrate Hip Hop's rich history, enduring legacy, and promising future."

Drake is the most-nominated artist with seven, including album of the year for Her Loss with 21 Savage. He was also nominated for best male R&B/pop artist and best male hip hop artist and shares a best group nomination with 21 Savage. He also earned nominations for best collaboration for “Wait For U” with Tems, and the viewer’s choice award for “Jimmy Cooks” and “Wait For U.”

Lizzo and 21 Savage scored five nominations, while Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA earned four. Cardi B, Flo, Future, Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar, Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin and Tems were nominated three times.

The BET Awards, which bills itself as the “ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience,” will air live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. Fans can vote for the Viewer’s Choice Award here until June 25 at 6:30 pm ET.