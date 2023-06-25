Patti LaBelle Helped Through Tina Turner Tribute by Crowd After Teleprompter Issues at 2023 BET Awards

The Godmother of Soul called back to her hilarious "Where my background singers?" quote as she struggled to perform Turner's "The Best"

By
Published on June 25, 2023 11:15PM EDT
Patti LaBelle
Patti LaBelle performs at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25, 2023. Photo:

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 BET Awards crowd had to help Patti LaBelle through her Tina Turner tribute performance after she had an issue with the teleprompter.

During the ceremony on Sunday, the Godmother of Soul paid tribute to the late Turner with a rendition of "The Best" and struggled to keep up with the lyrics — but she made it through and sounded immaculate.

LaBelle, 79, took to the stage in a sparkly fringe minidress reminiscent of Turner's signature style for the performance. While her powerhouse vocals were expectedly impressive, she appeared unable to see the lyrics on the teleprompter throughout the tribute.

"I can't see the words and I don't know," she told the crowd. "I'm tryin', y'all!"

Midway through the rendition of Turner's 1989 hit, LaBelle hilariously asked, "Where my background singers?" — calling back to her memorable performance of "This Christmas" at the 1996 National Tree Lighting Ceremony, when the "Lady Marmalade" musician's cue cards were out of order.

She persevered through the tribute performance in honor of the late Queen of Rock 'n' Roll, who died last month at age 83 after a long illness at her home near Zurich in Switzerland. “God bless you, Tina Turner!” exclaimed LaBelle on stage.

Patti LaBelle
Patti LaBelle performs at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25, 2023.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images
Tina Turner
Tina Turner.

Bill Marino/Sygma via Getty

Shortly following Turner's death, LaBelle took to social media and shared a heartfelt tribute to the icon. "Tina, the world will forever be grateful for your voice, your fearlessness, and your grace," she wrote at the time. "You truly are the Queen of Rock & Roll and your spirit will reign forever! Rest in eternal peace and love!"

Ahead of the 2023 BET Awards, LaBelle announced the performance with a statement to Rolling Stone. "Tina was a trailblazer and someone I have a tremendous amount of respect for because of all that she overcame and all that she accomplished,” she said.

LaBelle continued, "She was and is everything! And I am honored that I am able to pay tribute to her in this way."

The BET Awards are airing live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

