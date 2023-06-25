Entertainment Music BET Awards 2023: See the Complete Winners List The ceremony — which is celebrating 50 years of hip-hop — will air live at 8 p.m. ET on BET By Daniela Avila Daniela Avila Instagram Twitter Daniela Avila is an editorial assistant at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2021. Her work previously appeared on The Poly Post. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on June 25, 2023 09:25PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email Coco Jones. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images The results are in for the 2023 BET Awards! The most-nominated artist at this year's ceremony — held Sunday in Los Angeles — is Drake with seven total, including best male hip–hop artist, best male R&B/pop artist and best group with 21 Savage. Drake, 36, is also up for best collaboration with Future and Tems (“Wait for U”), plus album of the year and viewer’s choice award. Trailing Drake with six nominations is GloRilla, who was named a BET Amplified Artist last year. The 23-year-old rapper rose to fame last year with her hit “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” and is up for best female hip-hop artist, best new artist, album of the year for Anyways, Life’s Great and video of the year and best collaboration for her features with Hitkidd and Cardi B. 2023 BET Awards: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Awards Show Lizzo and 21 Savage each have five nominations, while Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Ice Spice and SZA are all up for four prizes. The BET Awards, which is the "ultimate platform to showcase the best, brightest and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience,” air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET. See below for the complete list of winners: Album of the YearAnyways, Life’s Great, GloRilla Breezy, Chris Brown God Did, DJ Khaled Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar Renaissance, Beyoncé SOS, SZA Best Female R&B/Pop ArtistAri Lennox Beyoncé Coco Jones H.E.R. Lizzo SZA Tems Best Male R&B/Pop ArtistBlxst Brent Faiyaz Burna Boy Chris Brown Drake The Weeknd Usher Best GroupCity Girls Drake & 21 Savage Dvsn FLO Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin Quavo & Takeoff Wanmor Best Collaboration“Big Energy (Remix),” Latto & Mariah Carey Feat. Dj Khaled“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice“Call Me Every Day,” Chris Brown Feat. Wizkid“Can’t Stop Won’t Stop,” King Combs Feat. Kodak Black“Creepin’,” Metro Boomin, The Weeknd & 21 Savage“F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” Hitkidd & GloRilla“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems Best Female Hip-Hop Artist Cardi BCoi LerayGloRillaIce SpiceLattoMegan Thee StallionNicki Minaj Best Male Hip-Hop Artist21 SavageDrakeFutureJ. ColeJack HarlowKendrick LamarLil Baby Video of the Year“We (Warm Embrace),” Chris Brown“2 Million Up,” Peezy, Jeezy & Real Boston Richey feat. Rob49“About Damn Time,” Lizzo“Bad Habit,” Steve Lacy“First Class,” Harlow“Kill Bill,” SZA“Tomorrow 2,” GloRilla & Cardi B Video Director of the YearA$AP Rocky for AWGE Benny Boom Burna Boy Cole Bennett Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar Director X Teyana “Spike Tey” Taylor Best New ArtistAmbréCoco JonesDoechiiFLOGloRillaIce SpiceLola Brooke Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award“Bless Me,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin “Finished (Live),” Tamela Mann “I’ve Got Joy,” CeCe Winans “Kingdom,” Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin Feat. Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore “New,” Tye Tribbett “One Moment From Glory,” Yolanda Adams “The Better Benediction (Pt.2),” PJ Morton feat. Lisa Knowles-Smith, Le’andria Johnson, Keke Wyatt, Kierra Sheard & Tasha Cobbs Leonard Viewer’s Choice Award“About Damn Time,” Lizzo“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé“First Class,” Jack Harlow“Jimmy Cooks,” Drake Feat 21 Savage“Kill Bill,” SZA“Last Last,” Burna Boy“Super Freaky Girl,” Nicki Minaj“Wait For U,” Future Feat. Drake & Tems Best International ActAya Nakamura (France)Ayra Starr (Nigeria)Burna Boy (Nigeria)Central Cee (UK)Ella Mai (UK)Ko (South Africa)L7nnon (Brazil)Stormzy (UK)Tiakola (France)Uncle Waffles (Swaziland) Viewer’s Choice: Best New International ActAsake (Nigeria)Camidoh (Ghana)Flo (UK)Libianca (Cameroon)Maureen (France)MC Ryan SP (Brazil)Pabi Cooper (South Africa)Raye (UK)Werenoi (France) BET Her“About Damn Time,” Lizzo“Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2,” PinkPantheress & Ice Spice“Break My Soul,” Beyoncé“Her,” Megan Thee Stallion“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From And Inspired By – Rihanna & Ludwig Göransson“Players,” Coi Leray“Special,” Lizzo Best MovieBlack Panther: Wakanda ForeverCreed 3EmancipationNopeThe Woman KingTillWhitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody Best ActorAmin JosephBrian Tyree HenryDamson IdrisDaniel KaluuyaDemetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr.Donald GloverMichael B. Jordan Best ActressAngela BassettCoco JonesJanelle JamesJanelle MonáeKeke PalmerViola DavisZendaya Youngstars AwardAkira AkbarAlaya HighDemi SingletonGenesis DeniseMarsai MartinThaddeus J. Mixson Young Dylan Sportswoman of the Year AwardAlexis MorrisAllyson Felix Angel ReeseCandace ParkerNaomi Osaka Serena WilliamsSha’carri Richardson Sportsman of the Year AwardAaron Judge Bubba WallaceGervonta DavisJalen HurtsLeBron JamesPatrick MahomesStephen Curry