Busta Rhymes to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards

"Don't Cha" think it's time for Busta Rhymes to be honored?

The hip-hop titan will receive the BET Awards’ Lifetime Achievement Award at their 2023 ceremony, recognizing his impact as a rapper, songwriter, and record producer.

Rhymes, 51, will be fêted at the event Sunday celebrating Black and minority entertainers. Taking the stage to celebrate his legacy will be a litany of big-name rap and hip-hop artists, including Bia, Coi Leray and Swizz Beatz.

Several other 2023 nominees will perform live at the ceremony, including "Princess Diana" rapper Ice Spice and "Big Energy" hitmaker Latto. The festivities will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop with performances by D-Nice, Jeezy and YG, among others.

The honor marks Rhymes’ seventh BET Award, notably his first in 12 years. Most recently, he took home four trophies for his certified octuple-platinum “Look at Me Now” with Chris Brown and Lil’ Wayne in 2011.

Rhymes won his first two BET Awards in 2006, his only solo wins. The producer took home the prizes for Best Live Performance and the Move the Crowd Award.

A deeply prestigious award, Rhymes joins a lineup of history-making Black performers. Established in 2001 with the first annual ceremony, past Lifetime Achievement Award honorees include Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Prince, and Lionel Richie. Last year, Sean “Diddy” Combs took home the title.

Having recently released his new EP The Fuse Is Lit back in November, Rhymes continues to push out new music. He notably delayed that EP's debut out of respect for the funeral of Takeoff, the Migos alum who was killed last year.

Rhymes has also taken some time to work on his personal life, documenting his weight loss journey in a recent Men’s Health interview. “I ain't just getting in shape to look good with my music," he said. "I was raised to protect and provide for my family and my people. I don't know how to be any other way.”

