Busta Rhymes Tears Up in BET Awards Lifetime Achievement Speech and Urges Rappers Not to Fight: 'Love Each Other'

The rap icon reflected on his career, shouted out his children and encouraged love and kindness at the 2023 BET Awards

By
Published on June 26, 2023 12:35AM EDT
Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes tears up as he accepts the lifetime achievement award at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25, 2023. Photo:

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The 2023 BET Awards' lifetime achievement honor went to Busta Rhymes on Sunday, and the rap icon accepted the award with an emotional speech.

At the end of the ceremony, Busta teared up as he accepted the lifetime achievement award, reflecting on his career and encouraging rappers to stop fighting with one another and focus on putting out great music to cement their legacies.

"So, I'm gonna wear it on my sleeve. I do wanna cry," began the "I Know What You Want" rapper, 51, as he became emotional and wiped tears from his eyes.

He spoke about getting his start in Leaders of the New School and shouted out his six children: "My oldest child was a 3 year old in the ‘Woo-Hah!!’ video back in ’96. He's 30. He's right here. I went on, and I had five more kids after that. So, I got six beautiful children. Five out of the six of them is here, T’ziah, Mariah, Cacie, T’khi, Trillian and the young boss who's home."

Busta Rhymes
Busta Rhymes accepts the lifetime achievement award at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25, 2023.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

The Grammy nominee recalled feeling "scared" when the rap group broke up in 1994 because he "never" wanted to be a solo artist. "I ain't like the responsibility of making a full song. I'm good with the getting to the 16 bars, busting everybody’s ass and getting up out of here," said Busta. "So, I got kicked out of the group, and I was scared."

Recalling getting "kicked out" of Leaders of the New School after the group appeared on a remix of A Tribe Called Quest's "Scenario" in 1992 — four years before his debut solo album was released in 1996. In the interim, he hustled to secure guest spots on other artists' songs.

"I knew all of the receptionists that worked at the studios, and I would call them — ‘Who's working in there tonight?’ And they would tell me, and I would go to this little weed spot," said the Grammy nominee, noting that he'd bring marijuana to recording studios and pretend he was supposed to be there.

"I would act like I was working in those studio rooms the night before and I forgot something in there. 'Y’all, I left my rhyme book. I gotta get something. I gotta look for something. Good to see y'all. Can I come through?'" continued Busta.

Busta Rhymes performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023
Busta Rhymes performing at Roots Picnic on June 4, 2023.

Kayla Oaddams/Getty

He spoke about offering marijuana to the working musicians and quickly writing a rap verse while sitting in the studio: "And when they asked me what was I doing, I said, ‘Let me go in the booth and do it.’ I ain't telling you my rhyme until you let me in the booth, and I go in the booth and I spit."

The musicians would want his verse on the song, so he'd later return to his professional team and tell them, "'Yo, send that invoice for five grand, send that one for 10 grand, send that one for 15 grand. $30-40,000 a week, I ain't got to split it up with nobody in the group. I liked that. Long story short, by default, I pioneered the feature." That way, he was also able to feed his oldest son.

Next, Busta spoke about approaching other rappers with love and kindness: "I see so many people in here that I've known and I've grown with for a long time, and y'all watched me grow, and I love y'all, and I know y'all love me. But I'm a real giver of love. Sometimes I know I might overwhelm you. I wanna hug you, and I won't let you go. I shake your hand."

After thanking several individuals who've stuck beside him throughout his career, Busta encouraged other rappers to "stop these little petty beefs that we be doing."

Busta Rhymes performs onstage during the "NY State Of Mind" tour at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Busta Rhymes performing on Sept. 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Paras Griffin/Getty

"Y’all messing up the bag. Y'all messing up the energy. I don't like when I talk to these dudes that run these streaming platforms and they talking about, ‘You know, we turning the consumer off because there's so much little this and little that going on with you rappers.’ We’re gonna stop that. We're gonna love each other, and we gonna get to this money."

Despite coming from the '90s era of rap music, Busta expressed admiration for "all of my new artists" and shouted out "every new artist that's contributing and doing their job." Specifically, he mentioned Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Kendrick Lamar, J Cole, Wu-Tang and Nas.

"We're gonna stop this narrative like we don't love each other, this divide thing. It's corny. It's tired. It's whack," he said.

The BET Awards aired live from Los Angeles on Sunday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

Related Articles
Patti LaBelle
Patti LaBelle Helped Through Tina Turner Tribute by Crowd After Teleprompter Issues at 2023 BET Awards
Quavo and Offset perform onstage during the BET Awards 2023
Quavo and Offset Deliver Surprise 'Bad and Boujee' Performance in Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 BET Awards
Ray J and Princess Love
Ray J Issues Warning to 'Fly Guys' Who Sent DMs to His Wife Princess Love amid Their Split: 'She's Mine!'
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Excited to 'Unlock' Her 'Potential' with Solo Music Outside of Little Mix (Exclusive)
Ice Spice-Blxst-Latto
BET Awards 2023: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet
BET Awards 2023 best dressed
The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 BET Awards
Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid Stage at Day 4 of Glastonbury Festival
Lewis Capaldi Appears Emotional as Fans Finish Song for Him at Glastonbury Festival
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Gillette Stadium on May 19, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Taylor Swift Asks Fans for 'Kindness' Before Playing 'Dear John' Ahead of 'Speak Now' Re-Release
Pharrell Williams
Pharrell Williams Attends Paris Fashion Week, Plus MC Lyte & Busta Rhymes, Chloë Grace Moretz and More
Solange Knowles Shares Birthday Post Including a Sweet Jetski Moment and Dancing Video with Sister Beyonce
Solange Knowles Marks Birthday with Post Including a Sweet Jetski Moment and Dancing Video with Sister Beyoncé
Britney Spears Michael Jackson split
Britney Spears Dances to Michael Jackson's 1995 Hit 'Scream' in New Video
Keyshia Cole and her mother, Franky Lons (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Keyshia Cole Relives Mother’s Addiction and Accidental Fentanyl Overdose in New Biopic: ‘I Hope It Helps People’
Kim Petras; Jun 4, 2023 Location: Los Angeles, CA
Kim Petras Is Single — but Goes on Dates 'Every Now and Then to Stay Sane' (Exclusive)
Troye Sivan Jokes He 'Almost Got Murdered' by K-Pop Fans After Openly Crushing on Stray Kids' Hyunjin
Troye Sivan Jokes He 'Almost Got Murdered' by K-Pop Fans After Openly Crushing on Stray Kids' Hyunjin
Ashley Everett and BeyoncÃ©
Here's Why Beyoncé's Longtime Dance Captain Ashley Everett Isn't on the Renaissance Tour: 'A New Journey' (Exclusive)
Busta Rhymes performs at the 2023 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 04, 2023
Busta Rhymes to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2023 BET Awards