BET Awards 2023: See Every Star Arriving on the Red Carpet

Updated on June 25, 2023 09:25PM EDT

Some of the industry's most exciting names are hitting the red carpet at L.A.'s Microsoft Theater to celebrate at the 2023 BET Awards

01 of 20

Leigh-Anne Pinnock

Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
02 of 20

Jadakiss

Jadakiss
Jadakiss.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
03 of 20

Fridayy

Fridayy
Fridayy.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
04 of 20

Brooke Bailey

Brooke Bailey
Brooke Bailey.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
05 of 20

Jalyn Hall

Jalyn Hall
Jalyn Hall.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
06 of 20

Queen Naija

Queen Naija
Queen Naija.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
07 of 20

J. Bernard Calloway

J. Bernard Calloway
J. Bernard Calloway.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
08 of 20

Bonnie Mbuli

Bonnie Mbuli
Bonnie Mbuli.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
09 of 20

SIR

SIR
SIR.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
10 of 20

Brittish Williams

Brittish Williams
Brittish Williams.

Leon Bennett/WireImage
11 of 20

Toosii

Toosii
Toosii.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
12 of 20

Big Boss Vette

Big Boss Vette
Big Boss Vette.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
13 of 20

Pabi Cooper

Pabi Cooper
Pabi Cooper.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
14 of 20

Demarcus Shawn

Demarcus Shawn
Demarcus Shawn.

Leon Bennett/WireImage
15 of 20

Lea Robinson

Lea Robinson
Lea Robinson.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
16 of 20

Armani White

Armani White
Armani White.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
17 of 20

Michael Blackson

Michael Blackson
Michael Blackson.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
18 of 20

Doechii

Doechii
Doechii.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
19 of 20

Elise Neal

Elise Neal
Elise Neal.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
20 of 20

Claudia Jordan

Claudia Jordan
Claudia Jordan.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
