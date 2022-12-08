The 13 Best Yoga Pants of 2022 for Everything from Vinyasa to Hot Yoga

From a versatile best overall pick to the most comfortable and functional option for hot yoga, here are the best yoga pants.

Whether you prefer your yoga pants hiked up in a high rise, fancy a mid-rise waistband, or like the option to adjust the style and go for a more low-rise look, there are plenty of yoga pants to choose from that meet nearly every style preference, too. While this isn’t necessarily the worst thing, it does make finding the best yoga pants a challenge—that’s where we come in. We researched some of the most popular yoga and athleisure brands and sifted through dozens of styles to find 13 yoga pant styles that will move, stretch, and support you in your vinyasa flow while also looking super-stylish and—even more importantly—feeling amazing on the body.

Stretchy, soft, and durable, yoga pants are one of the most frequently worn athleisure items in our wardrobe (even when we aren’t actually planning to take a yoga class). Often mistaken for leggings, yoga pants can have a similar look and feel to a cotton blend legging, but they don’t just come in form-fitting silhouettes. You can find this beloved workout clothing item in a variety of pants styles, including flare, bootcut, wide leg, and even capri and jogger styles, too.

Best Overall Abercrombie & Fitch Contour Full-Length Leggings Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for soft, comfortable yoga pants with tons of style versatility. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a style that works best for hot yoga, or someone looking for fun colors and prints. The Contour Full-Length Leggings from Abercrombie & Fitch reign as the best yoga pants overall for their supreme comfort, buttery soft fabric, and versatility. While they aren’t the right material for a hot yoga flow, they’re the perfect pair of pants for at-home or in-studio yoga — plus they are so comfy that you’ll likely want to wear them as regular clothing, paired with an oversized sweater and sneakers or knee-high boots. The polyester combined with elastane makes them ultra-stretchy, breathable, and durable, and the waistband stays put without slipping and sliding around. Upon first discovering these yoga pants, we promptly ordered a few more pairs and then proceeded to finally let go of all our old, lived-in (okay, stretched out) black leggings we had been holding onto for dear life — that’s how good these are. Price at time of publish: $59 Material: Polyester, elastane | Size range: XXS-XL | Colors: Black The 4 Best Black Leggings of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Budget No Nonsense Women’s Yoga Flared Legging Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for more affordable yoga leggings that still have a luxe look and feel. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a flared or bootcut style or more color options. You don’t need to splurge on pricey $100 yoga pants to get a quality pair. The No Nonsense Women’s Yoga Flared Leggings have a traditional yoga pant style with their mid-rise waist and flared hem and are made from a durable cotton and polyester material that is super stretchy with five percent spandex. At $15, these yoga pants on Amazon are a total steal with 4.3 stars from over 8,000 customers. The lightweight yoga pants are beloved for their fit, how well they hold their shape, and their value. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Material: Cotton, polyester, spandex | Size range: S-XXL | Colors: Black

Best Splurge Héros The 80s Legging Bandier View On Bandier.com View On Elysewalker.com View On Goop.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking to spice things up with a fun and unique style with multiple color options. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer more simple yoga pant designs or are looking for a pair that are more budget-friendly. For a splurge-worthy pair of yoga pants, we can’t stop oohing and ahhing over this style from Héros. Dubbed The '80s Leggings for their fitness tape-inspired style, these fun and funky leggings are made from buttery smooth recycled polyester with stretchy spandex. We are obsessed with the black pair for the subtle nod to '80s athleisure, but also think the pink, blue, and green options are a super fun way to spice up your yoga wardrobe. With a mid-rise waist and medium compression, the designer yoga pants are a fantastic pair for attending your favorite sweaty vinyasa flow class and then hitting the town for brunch with girlfriends after. Price at time of publish: $145

Material: Recycled polyester, spandex | Size range: XS-XL | Colors: Black, pink, blue, green

Best for Short Legs Spanx Booty Boost Yoga Pant Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a pair of yoga pants that fits their leg length and provides a ton of great support. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for a more flared or straight-leg legging style. Spanx makes some of the best shapewear, but the brand’s yoga pants are also a total game-changer — especially if you have short (or long!) legs and need a more customizable size. The Booty Boost Yoga Pant comes in regular, petite, and tall lengths in sizes XS to 3XL and is designed with a high-rise, contoured waistband to help accentuate the body (and leave you feeling extra supported). The pants are also made from a sweat-wicking and super-breathable material, so they’re compatible with hot yoga and other steamy workouts. Price at time of publish: $110

Material: Nylon, elastane | Size range: XS-3XL (regular, petite, and tall) | Colors: Black, navy, green The 15 Best Faux Leather Leggings of 2022, According to Celebrity Stylists

Best with Pockets Halara High Waisted Side Zip Pocket Casual Cargo Joggers Halara View On Thehalara.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who wants a pair of yoga pants with secure pockets and a little more airflow. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for slim-fitting yoga pants with a side phone pocket. Ditch tight-fitting yoga pants for these Cargo Joggers from Halara. The lightweight and breathable athleisure pants are our top pick because we love the zippered pockets on the side, which keep belongings safe and secure while commuting to yoga class. But, pocket style isn’t the only reason these pants deserve a spot on our list. The joggers are made from lightweight nylon with four-way stretch, plus even more stretch around the waist and ankles, making it easier to move around from post to pose. While they aren’t ideal for hot yoga (the loose fit might cause the fabric to stick to your legs in an uncomfortable manner), they are an excellent pair of yoga pants for gentle and vinyasa flow-style classes. Price at time of publish: $49.95

Material: Nylon, elastane | Size range: XS-XL | Colors: Green, black

Best with Tummy Control THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a super-stretchy pair of yoga leggings in dozens of color options. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a pair of lightweight yoga leggings or a flare style. If you’re shopping for a pair of yoga pants with tummy control, a high-waist style is a must. But, beyond that, you also want to make sure it has enough compression to offer support. The Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets from The Gym People on Amazon are a must-try for these requirements as it features a thicker waistband that stretches over the belly button and stays in place. And, while the leggings are on the thicker side (making them a good choice for winter), they are still ultra-stretchy and breathable. Compared to similar styles, these pants are also more budget-friendly and come in tons of colors and patterns, plus a capri style. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Material: Polyester, spandex | Size range: XS-3XL | Colors: Black, black leopard, marble, blue, charcoal gray, fleece lined black, black and white jacquard, black and grey camo, bright pink, bright purple, and more

Best with Adjustable Waist Zenana Premium Cotton FOLD Over Yoga Flare Pants Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Those shopping for a classic pair of yoga pants with a flared hem. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers yoga tights in more sweat-wicking fabric. When looking for a pair of yoga pants with an adjustable waist, you can’t go wrong with a classic style. These flared fold-over pants from Zenana on Amazon are made from mostly cotton with slight spandex stretch. Although they have more of a high-rise fit, the folded waistband can be pulled down to make them more mid or low-rise. Despite the adjustability, these yoga pants stay in place and don’t slip and slide around the hips. Price at time of publish: $17.99 Material: Cotton, spandex | Size range: S-XL | Colors: Black, burgundy, charcoal, dark olive, dark rust, light olive, mocha, navy, ash mustard, coffee, sapphire, teal, white, ash gray, desert mustard, and more

Best for Curvy Figures Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a pair of high-quality leggings made from recycled materials designed for curvy figures. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers yoga pants to have a more cotton-like feel. Girlfriend Collective is the place to go if you're wanting to reduce your carbon footprint. The brand's athleisure offering includes yoga pants, tops, and sports bras. But, in addition to its more sustainable lens, the brand also has some of the best sizes in its category. Our favorite yoga pants in particular is the Compressive Pocket Legging, which comes in sizes up to 6XL and available in two inseam options (28.5 and 23.75 inches). The yoga pants have good compression which makes you feel supported when you slip into them, plus they are ultra-breathable, sweat-wicking, and have a high-rise waist that stays in place while you flow from a plank to downward dog to warrior II. Price at time of publish: $88 Material: Recycled plastic water bottles, spandex | Size range: XXS-6XL | Colors: Black, plum, midnight, moss, earth, lollipop

Best Flare Alo Airbrush 7/8 High Waist Flutter Leggings Alo View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a pair of ankle-length flare leggings. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer a more dramatic and floor-length flare silhouette. In a studio full of ankle-fitting yoga pants, add some flare with the Alo Airbrush 7/8 High Waist Flutter Leggings. Constructed from the brand’s coveted Airbrush fabric — which consists of a polyester and spandex blend — these yoga pants are functional yet fashionable with their stretchy material and ankle slits. Although they have a high waist, these yoga pants are unique in that they opt for a skinny waistband, which keeps the pants in place without feeling too restrictive on the belly. They’re also a shorter length, which can make it easier to move around and flow into different poses since you aren’t tripping on the flared hems. Price at time of publish: $118

Material: Polyester, spandex | Size range: XXS-L | Colors: Black, ivory, espresso, sand, raisin, taupe

Best Crossover Waist Thrive Société Ruffle Wrap 7/8 Legging Thrive SociÃ©tÃ© View On Thrivesociete.com Who It’s Good For People looking for a classic crossover waistline with a little more style. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer more color options or a flare-style pant. If you love the look of a crossover waist (which, in our opinion, is the perfect mix of high-rise and mid-rise), the Thrive Société Ruffle Wrap 7/8 Legging is one of our favorite yoga pants in our wardrobe. These leggings are designed with a four-way stretch polyester and spandex material and medium compression to keep you feeling supported without restriction. The pants have a wrapped waistline with ruffled detail, adding texture and style to the otherwise simple leggings style. In addition to their good looks, these leggings are buttery soft and move with your body in a second-skin-like manner, making them the ideal choice for a pair of yoga pants. Price at time of publish: $69

Material: Polyester, spandex | Size range: XS-XL | Colors: Black

Best Ribbed Year of Ours Ribbed Football Legging Year of Ours View On Yearofours.com Who It’s Good For Anyone shopping for a pair of ribbed leggings with a little more style and detail. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers ribbed yoga pants with a thicker waistband and higher waist. The Year of Ours Ribbed Football Leggings have been on regular rotation in our closet for years and are a consistent go-to for both traditional vinyasa flow and hot yoga classes. We were first drawn to the pants for their unique style — the lace-up waistband is adorable — but quickly found that, apart from their looks, they’re a highly functional pair of yoga pants with tons of stretch, a lightweight and ultra-stretchy feel, and fantastic moisture management. The ribbed material also form-fits the body in the most incredible way, and they’re a good pick for those who want a pair of yoga pants they could easily wear to brunch after class. Price at time of publish: $125

Material: Nylon, spandex | Size range: XS-2XL | Colors: Black, navy, dune, white, desert rose, honeycomb, dark oak, bone, deep teal, terra-cotta, heather gray, hot pink The 4 Best Yoga Mats of 2022, Tested and Reviewed by Yoga Teachers

Best Ankle Lorna Jane Support No Ride Eco Ankle Biter Leggings Lorna Jane View On Lornajane.com Who It’s Good For Someone who loves a pop of color and fun detail in their yoga pants. Who It’s Not Good For Those shopping for more neutral yoga pants or a flared style. Bare your ankles in these Barbiecore pink leggings from Lorna Jane. The Support No Ride Eco Ankle Biter Leggings are constructed from recycled polyester and elastane for stretch and feature corset-inspired binding on the thick waistband, offering a touch of detail and a ton of core support. While the pants are designed for an array of activities, we love them for yoga because they are lightweight, don’t ride up (which is so nice when you’re moving from position to position), and are moisture-wicking enough to wear to hot yoga. The pants are also great for those who commute to yoga class on foot, as they have a large phone pocket for belongings and a built-in carabiner loop for your keys. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: Recycled polyester, elastane | Size range: XXS-XXL | Colors: Bright pink