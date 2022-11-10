The Best Wrapping Paper of 2022 for Instagram-Worthy Presents

We scoured dozens of retailers, read hundreds of reviews, plus leaned on our own experience to curate this list of the best wrapping paper rolls for this holiday season.

But wrapping paper isn’t one-size-fits-all. The right gift wrap depends on multiple factors, including personal style as well as the specific holiday you’re celebrating. While we can’t necessarily pick the single best wrapping paper, we can help guide you towards the most highly-rated options on the market — rolls that not only look great but are also high-quality. (No accidental corner rips here!)

When you’ve put so much time and effort into picking out the perfect present, the right wrapping paper is just icing on the cake. A pretty package not only shows attention to detail but also helps build anticipation. Not to mention, there’s something so heartwarming and nostalgia-inducing about seeing a pile of expertly-wrapped gifts under the tree, and we don't mind a pretty pile of presents on our Instagram feed, either.

Best Overall: Anthropologie Collector’s Wrapping Paper Roll Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a truly sophisticated roll of wrapping paper that can suit multiple occasions. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who needs a lot of wrapping paper. Wrapping paper is notoriously hard to store, but because so much of it is holiday-specific, it’s easy to end up with excess rolls you don’t know what to do with. One of the reasons we love this option from Anthropologie so much is that it's appropriate for many different occasions. The emerald green hue is just right for Christmas, but it doesn’t have any motifs or lettering that would render it unusable for a different holiday like Hanukkah or a winter birthday. The paper itself is what you might expect from a retailer like Anthopologie — quality in every way. The design is exceptional — so artful that you have to look closely to see every little detail. It’s also heavyweight, so it won’t rip in your hands as you crease the paper around your package. If there’s any downside, it’s that the price matches the sophistication — you’ll definitely pay a bit more per inch than your standard roll. Roll count: 1 | Dimensions: 30 x 2 inches

Best Budget: Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Tartan Plaid & Ticking Stripe Printed Holiday Gift Wrap Target View On Target Who It’s Good For Anyone who loves a traditional color palette and needs a lot of wrapping paper at a reasonable price. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants heavyweight paper. Wrapping paper can be surprisingly expensive — especially if you’re looking for something that skews more sophisticated. But you can get something reminiscent of the one Jessica Chastain chose last year for a very wallet-friendly price at Target. This classic tartan, from Hearth & Hand With Magnolia, comes with two classic prints in coordinating styles. With a single purchase, you’ll get two rolls — one red tartan and one neutral ticking stripes. At 12 feet long, both rolls are relatively expansive, so you’ll have no problem wrapping a modest pile of presents in one sophisticated color palette. Just don’t expect really heavyweight paper. While the quality is impressive for the price, the paper doesn’t have the same structured feel as other higher-end options. Roll count: 2 | Dimensions: 12 x 2.5 feet

Best for Kids: World Market Jumbo Dinosaur Holiday Wrapping Paper Roll World Market View On World Market Who It’s Not Good For Families with young kids who gravitate toward playful designs. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who tends to need more paper to fill in the gaps at the last minute. Heidi Klum knows a thing or two about holiday fun, so it’s no surprise she scouted out one of the most playful options for kids. This paper is littered with dinosaurs donned in Santa hats carrying candy canes and toting gifts. Still, the gift wrap doesn’t feel overwhelmingly kitschy, thanks to a relatively muted white, red, and green color palette. It’s perfect for kids in more ways than style, too. At over three feet wide, the roll is jumbo-sized. This allows you to more efficiently wrap the larger items kids usually find under the tree — big packages containing dollhouses, baby walkers, or even fold-up scooters. There is one slight drawback to note: This paper is exclusive to World Market, so make sure to stock up on as much as you need from the get-go. If they sell out, you’ll be out of luck. Roll count: 1 | Dimensions: 40 inches x 8 feet

Best Retro: Rifle Paper Co. Santa Wrapping Roll Rifle Paper Co. View On Riflepaperco.com Who It’s Good For Someone who needs a little bit of extra help cutting straight lines. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who doesn’t want Christmas-specific paper. Anyone specifically celebrating Christmas will appreciate the charm of this retro-inspired wrapping paper featuring Old Saint Nick. Like other gift wrap from Rifle Paper Co., it’s detailed and artful — a true joy to look at under the tree. And because the paper is manufactured by a dedicated paper company, the quality is exceptional. Sure, you’ll pay a premium price, but you most certainly get a product to match. There’s a little bit of Christmas sparkle in this paper, too. The coated text weight paper (read: heavier than most) is printed in full color and foil stamped with gold glitter foil. It also has grid lines on the back to help the DIY-challenged execute perfectly straight lines, allowing for more efficient use of the paper. Roll count: 1 | Dimensions: 90 x 30 inches 31 of the Best Gifts for Men, No Matter How Impossible They Are to Shop For

Best Reversible: Wrappily Christmas Eco-Friendly Reversible Wrapping Paper Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone who loves a coordinated look but doesn’t want to spend a ton of time picking out the matching paper. Who It’s Not Good For People who want a more elevated look. Wrapping paper can be fun — who doesn’t love tearing through a pile of presents? But it’s inherently wasteful. That’s what makes this reversible option so great. This gift wrap, which is printed in sheets, is not only double-sided to maximize the possibilities for use, but it is also printed on recycled newsprint material. The print isn’t the most sophisticated design we’ve seen, but it’s playful and cute — especially for a family with a lot of presents to wrap. In a single sheet, you can wrap presents in two different patterns that look just right lumped together in one big pile. Sheet count: 3 | Dimensions: 34 x 21 inches The 30 Best Gifts for Kids of 2022, According to Savvy Tastemakers

Best Personalized: Sarah Curry Snowy Branches Personalized Wrapping Paper Minted View On Minted Who It’s Good For People who love the charm of a personalized option, especially for family members like grandparents. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who doesn’t have the time to wait for a custom product to arrive. Today, there’s an easy way to make gifts even more special: custom gift wrap. Like other products at Minted, the retailer offers a number of personalized wrapping papers. We love this one since it has a classic and understated design but still has the fun element of customization. It’s not only the perfect wrapping paper for a baby’s first holiday season, but it’s also ideal for gifting other family members, like grandparents. They’ll beam when they see the faces of their favorite little munchkins on their gift wrap. Of course, for the right person, this wrapping paper also makes a great gift in and of itself. There are a few important details to note, though. This wrapping paper comes printed on sheets, not rolls, so don’t count on it to cover very large items — it’s best for smaller tokens of appreciation. What’s more, you’ll have to account for production time, so order ahead. Even with two-day shipping, it will take just over a week for your order to arrive. Sheet count: 5 | Dimensions: 20 x 28 inches

Best Sophisticated: Gray Malin The Snow Gift Wrap Set Galison View On Galison.com Who It’s Good For Someone who wants their wrapping to be just as impressive as their gift. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants to create a more playful package. Gray Malin — the photographer beloved by celebrities like Meghan Markle, Reese Witherspoon, and more — now has a wrapping paper that’s just as impressive as his coffee table books. This gift wrap, which comes with two rolls both featuring his stunning aerial photographs, instantly elevates any package big or small. One roll features a ski slope dotted with skiers; the other showcases snow-covered evergreens. Both are just right for the entire winter season, from Christmas and Hanukkah to other gifting occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, and more. Just note: While this wrapping paper is incredibly artful, you do have to look closely to appreciate the paper for all that it is — the designs are relatively small. That said, you could easily add some flair by tying the right ribbon around your package. (We love the idea of a bright red or vibrant pink velvet ribbon wrapped around this beautiful paper.) Roll count: 2 | Dimensions: 68 x 18.25 inches 27 of the Best Gifts for Women No Matter Your Budget

Best Christmas: Punch Studio Nutcracker Ballet Wrapping Paper The Container Store View On The Container Store Who It’s Good For People who celebrate Christmas, but don’t want traditional motifs. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants more versatility in their wrapping paper. This wrapping paper by Punch Studio proves that you can find great Christmas-themed wrapping paper without opting for the more traditional motifs such as Santas, trees, and reindeer. Instead, this gift wrap, which also strays from the more commonplace reds and greens, features beautifully illustrated characters from one of the season’s most celebrated shows, The Nutcracker. The paper, which is an impressive 10 feet long, is a fantastic option for all of your Christmas gifting needs, from the kids on your list to coworkers, and beyond. You can even buy other coordinating items, like bags, to match the paper, making it an easy wrapping option for small trinkets or anything with an unconventional shape. Roll count: 1 | Dimensions: 10 feet x 30 inches

Best Hanukkah: Papyrus Hanukkah Wrapping Paper Bundle, Star of David and Gold Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone who celebrates Hanukkah and wants options. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants a budget-friendly option. For those who celebrate Hanukkah, this is a great multi-functional option, since you get two rolls of wrapping paper in a single purchase. One features the more holiday-specific star of David; another is solid gold. This affords you the flexibility to wrap Hanukkah presents in two different, but coordinating styles that look great together in a single pile. It also allows you to reserve the more holiday-specific print for gifting during the eight nights while keeping the other for random gifting needs, like hostess or teacher gifts, throughout the holiday season. Even though this product comes with two rolls, when you break down the cost per roll, each one skews on the more expensive side. So while this isn’t exactly the best option for anyone looking for wallet-friendly paper, you can rest assured that it’s a quality option. Papyrus is known for its high-end, well-made paper goods — and that includes this wrapping paper. Roll count: 2 | Dimensions: 30 inches x 9 feet