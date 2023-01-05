We pulled together the best-performing pieces based on our own research and experience, as well as recommendations from celebrated trainers who exclusively shared their favorites with us. Whether you’re stretching in the studio, sweating it out on a bike, or sprinting down a trail, we have the right sports bra and leggings (or shorts!) combos for you.

With the new year in full swing, it’s natural to start setting your goals and intentions for 2023. Maybe that's drinking more water, or eating healthier, or moving your body more. And if it's the latter, there's nothing like wearing a chic workout set to motivate you to get your steps in. Whether you're heading to the gym or doing a yoga flow at home, comfortable, stylish athletic wear makes your workout significantly more enjoyable.

Best Overall Alo Airlift Intrigue Bra and 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging Set Alo View On Aloyoga.com Who It's Good For Someone who wants to buy an all-in-one set. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who needs a sports bra that provides more support. When it comes to purchasing a matching workout set, you’ll probably want to buy it as just that — a set. While most brands sell their pieces separately, the Airlift Intrigue Bra and 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging Set from Alo Yoga is sold together, and you can even select different sizes for the top and bottom, an option that can be pretty hard to come by. Better yet, this celeb-favorite brand has been sported by models and royals alike, with this set in particular being worn by Kendall Jenner. Tested and approved by our team, we can attest to the bra and leggings’ ability to withstand everything from hot yoga to multiple machine washes. “I love that the bra is comfy during workouts, but also cute enough that I've worn it going out layered under open jackets and button downs,” says Hannah Freedman, PEOPLE commerce content strategist. The cut of the leggings makes for a flattering fit thanks to the high waist, and the double-knit fabric ensures that the leggings aren't see through at all, even during deep squats. However, if you plan on running a couple miles or doing some intense box jumps, we suggest going for a bra with better support, as this top is best suited for yoga and other low-intensity workouts. Price at time of publish: $192 Sizes: XXS-L | Colors: 11 | Material: Airlift

Best Budget OQQ 2 Piece Seamless Exercise Set Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Someone who wants a squat-proof (and stylish) workout set without the splurge. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who seeks size inclusivity in their clothes, as the range is quite small. Workout clothes can get pricey, and matching sets are no different (if not, more expensive). However, you don’t have to spend the big bucks to get a cute set or two — case in point, the OQQ 2-Piece Seamless Exercise Set. This two-piece set comes in a whopping 33 colors and even a few style variations as well, such as a notched sports bra and trendy one-shoulder style in case you’ve grown tired of the classic scoop-neck look. Both the top and shorts are made from the same ribbed material, which are surprisingly non-see-through and compressing, both lifting your booty and smoothing your waist as you train. Price at time of publish: $48.99 Sizes: S-L | Colors: 33 | Material: Polyester, spandex, nylon

Best Splurge Alala Surf Bra Alala View On Alalastyle.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Alala Surf Tight Saks Fifth Avenue View On Alalastyle.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who It's Good For Someone willing to spend on a high-quality, high-performance set. Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking to save a little money when buying their new workout wear. Luxe in both design and price, this wine-hued set consists of an artfully-stitched racerback sports bra and pair of high-rise leggings in the same rich color that are made to take on your toughest workouts in the chicest of styles. The polyamide blend fabric is responsible for the set’s illustrious shine that will keep all eyes on you as you crush your workout. This top and leggings set is inspired by the stitching found on boat sails and is best for low-impact exercise like Pilates or yoga due to its thin, yet durable fabric. But easily wearable inside the studio or on the street, this set toes the line between everyday wear and gym clothes beautifully, making this a great investment for the fitness enthusiast. Price at time of publish: $135 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 1 | Material: Polyamide, spandex

Best Celeb Line Savage x Fenty Peak Performance Low-Impact Mesh Sports Bra Savage x Fenty View On Savagex.com Savage x Fenty Peak Performance High-Waist Mesh Legging Savage x Fenty View On Savagex.com Who It's Good For Someone who wants to look and feel confident in their workout wear. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who wants to wear their set hiking or while doing outdoor activities. From music to beauty and lingerie, Rihanna’s done it all — but the latest addition to the star’s impressive lineup is Savage x Fenty Sport, from which the Peak Performance Low-Impact Mesh Sports Bra and High-Waist Mesh Legging were born. These fashion-forward pieces feature sleek, mesh cutouts along the perimeters of the V-neck sports bra and high-waisted leggings, which don a mock French-cut and the signature “X” emblem threaded into the stitching. Though delicate in appearance, this fabric is extremely breathable and durable enough to take on your workout — so long as it’s relatively low-impact, as the bra has light support and the leggings are best for indoor activities (we don’t want the mesh to catch on branches or brambles out on a hike). If you’re someone who likes to take on your dance class or yoga session with confidence and style, this eye-catching set was made for you. Price at time of publish: $84.95 Sizes: XS-4XS | Colors: 2 | Material: Polyamide, elastane

Best Size Range Girlfriend Collective Bianca One Shoulder Bra Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Girlfriend Collective Compressive Pocket Leggings Girlfriend Collective View On Girlfriend.com Who It's Good For Those who look for diversity in size ranges when shopping. Who It's Not Good For Someone who wants a regular, double-strapped sports bra We love to see brands that include a range of sizes to fit every body, and Girlfriend Collective does just that. Not only is the Lollipop Bianca One Shoulder Bra and Compressive Pocket Legging soft to the touch, thick enough for squats, and ultra-durable, but you’re sure to find the size that fits you most comfortably (remember that clothes should be made to fit you — not the other way around). This stylish one-shoulder top is tagless, meaning you can wear it front-facing or backwards to put the strap on whichever shoulder feels right for you — plus it’s comfortably compressing, so you can do all of the movement you want without needing to readjust. To make things even better, the comfy leggings are Oprah-approved and feature a barely-there hidden back pocket in the waistband that is just big enough to hold keys or a credit card while you’re on the go. Price at time of publish: $42 Sizes: XXS-6XL | Colors: 7 | Material: Recycled plastic and spandex

Best for Training LuLuLemon Wunder Train Longline Bra LuLuLemon View On Lululemon Lululemon Wunder Train High-Rise Tight 25" View On Lululemon Who It's Good For Someone who wants a set that can take on HIIT, cycling classes, running, and everything in between. Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for seamless sports bras and leggings. Whether it’s a HIIT class or solo run, the Lululemon Wunder Train Longline Bra and Wunder Train High-Rise Tight are here to take you through all the highs and lows of your training session. Made with the brand’s signature Everlux fabric, a fast-drying and ultra-breathable lycra blend, these pieces are made to move with you as you jump, sprint, stretch and sweat. The bra is made with medium support and feels secure thanks to its high neck and thick racerback straps, while the leggings feature buttery-soft fabric and a high-rise waist. You can rest assured that the waistband won’t roll down despite the intensity of your workout thanks to a hidden band that keeps the fabric securely in place — making these leggings your go-tos when you’re craving a good sweat sesh. Price at time of publish: $68 Sizes: 2-14 | Colors: 7 | Material: Everlux (Lycra, elastane)

Best for Yoga Lululemon Align Ribbed Tank Top Lululemon View On Lululemon Lululemon Align Ribbed High-Rise Pant 25" Lululemon View On Lululemon Who It's Good For Someone who practices low-impact yoga. Who It's Not Good For The high-intensity trainer. Cute enough to be worn on the street or in the studio, this ultra-comfy set is made from Lululemon’s famously soft Align material, ensuring a luxurious yet sweat-wicking experience when stretching in these leggings. The V-neck cropped tank creates a flattering silhouette while the high-waisted leggings meet at the hemline, creating a clean, leotard look. And the best part about this pair is its ribbed texture, though the surface is as smooth as glass. This aspect makes these athletic pieces fully capable of doubling as streetwear when worn with an oversized sweatshirt and sneakers — meaning you can effortlessly transition this set from the mat to your weekly errands with no problem at all. Price at time of publish: $78 Sizes: 0-20 | Colors: 4 | Material: Nulu (Nylon, elastane)

Best for HIIT Set Active Sportbody High Neck Bra Set Active View On Setactive.co Set Active Sportbody Leggings Set Active View On Setactive.co Who It's Good For Someone who wants to feel supported during their training sessions. Who It's Not Good For The wearer who doesn’t like sweating in high-neck bras. When you’re getting the most out of your workout session, you need your set to do the most for you, too. Jasmine Hyman, PEOPLE commerce producer, says Set Active is her “go-to brand for workout sets” thanks to their coordinated sets that can double as athleisure outfits — and the Set Active Sportbody High Neck Bra and Sportbody Leggings are the best example of this. The bra’s longer length and high neck are not only flattering, but super supportive during intense workouts. She praises the top and leggings for helping her feel supported as she goes about her workout worry-free. However, the site recommends you size up in these pieces, as they run a bit small. Price at time of publish: $65 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 6 | Material: Sportbody (Nylon, spandex)

Best for Streetwear Alo Yoga Lavish Bra View On Aloyoga.com View On Bloomingdales Alo Yoga High Waist Moto Legging View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Aloyoga.com Who It's Good For Someone who likes to live in their athletic wear outside of the gym. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who wants a solid, non-mesh paneled pair of leggings. As previously mentioned, Alo Yoga is now a household name in the world of athletic wear, so it’s no surprise that professional trainer and self-titled workout app creator Alexia Clark has a favorite from the brand. “[The] Moto Leggings not only look super cute at the gym, but you can also pair them with a T-shirt and a trendy jacket and wear them out to dinner,” says Clark. But don’t be confused by its textured surface — Clark swears by the comfortable, moisture-wicking fabric that makes up the leggings and matching Lavish Bra. Not only can she sport this flattering set (with a 5-inch waistband for comfortable compression) while completing her intense workouts, but she can easily head out on the town after her sweat session in a stylish outfit. This combo feels like “winning the lottery” to this ultra-chic trainer. Price at time of publish: $118 Sizes: XXS-L | Colors: 4 | Material: Airbrush

Best Shaping Spanx Longline Medium Impact Sports Bra Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings Spanx View On Spanx Who It's Good For Someone who wants a comfortably compressing set for high-performance exercise. Who It's Not Good For Those who want a full-length legging. Who doesn’t want a set that makes you feel strong and confident while also giving that booty-lifting look that we all look for in our leggings? Spanx does just that with the Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings and coordinating Longline Medium Impact Sports Bra, a set that makes you not only feel secure during your workout, but allows you to flaunt what you’ve got, as well. These must-have leggings avoid the center seam entirely, creating a chafe-free and comfortable experience while you work out (and did we mention these leggings are entirely squat-proof)? Pair these celebrity-loved leggings with this sweat-wicking sports bra whose fabric is infused with UPF 50+ for protection during days in the sun. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XS-3XL | Colors: 9 | Material: Nylon and elastane

Best Open Back Vuori Yosemite Bra View On Nordstrom View On Fleetfeet.com View On Stitchfix.com Vuori Daily Legging Vuori View On Vuoriclothing.com Who It's Good For Wearers who like a strappy, statement sports bra. Who It's Not Good For Those who need high-support bras for their body type or training regimen. If you’re someone who thinks their workout wear stash is an extension of their wardrobe, then the Yosemite Bra and Daily Leggings are the set for you. Clark wears this set regularly because of its fun and strappy back, a detour away from the solid-back styles we see in most activewear. Clark calls the set’s “BreatheInterlock” fabric – a sweat-wicking polyester blend – “unbelievably soft” and praises the pieces’ flattering fits. These unconventional leggings even have a small drawstring at the front, so you can pull the waistband even closer for an extra-snug (and non-rolling) fit. But even though Clark can do some crazy-impressive workout moves, the brand suggests wearing this set for low-impact activities. Price at time of publish: $58 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 7 | Material: BreatheInterlock (Polyester, elastane)

Best V-Waist Wolven Threads Juniper Racerback Bra Wolven Threads View On Wolventhreads.com Wolven Threads Crossover Pocket Legging View On Wolventhreads.com Who It's Good For Those who want the trendy V-waist leggings look. Who It's Not Good For Somebody who only wants seamless workout wear. The flattering V-waist has been everywhere, and workout wear is not immune to this popular style. “The Juniper Crossover Pocket Legging’s unique waistband is insanely flattering, and the padded bra gives my boobs a nice lift without feeling constricting,” says Claire Harmeyer, PEOPLE News & Deals writer. But our team loves the buttery fabric best of all because they love to wear it while smashing their workouts or doing chores around the house. And don’t forget the benefits of having built-in pockets — which Harmeyer says “are deep enough for a phone and AirPods” when she wants to go hands-free. Pair these leggings with the matching racerback bra to complete this universally flattering look. Price at time of publish: $54 Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 22 | Material: Recycled PET (polyethylene terephthalate, aka water bottles) and spandex

Best Lace-Up Year of Ours Ribbed Bralette 2.0 Year of Ours View On Yearofours.com Year of Ours Ribbed Football Legging View On Yearofours.com Who It's Good For Someone who likes non-traditional leggings. Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for a smooth, compressing waistband. Who wants to be like everyone else, anyways? The Year of Ours Ribbed Football Legging was made to stand out thanks to its chic seamwork, thick ribbed fabric, and lace-up “football-style” high waist, which makes the waistband adjustable. The medium-weight fabric of these leggings mean you can wear them in cooler weather with no problem while still remaining comfortable and sweat-free thanks to its moisture-wicking properties. Pair these fun leggings with the Ribbed Bralette 2.0, a comfortable bra designed for low-impact movement that keeps you feeling secure while looking chic in the yoga studio. You can even wear these pieces on their own as a casual outfit for running errands — simply throw on a shacket or open zip-up for an effortless look that will keep you stylish without breaking a sweat. Price at time of publish: $65 Sizes: XS-2XL | Colors: 10 | Material: Nylon, polyester and spandex 15 Shackets That Will Seriously Upgrade Your Fall Wardrobe

Best Seamless Gymshark Sweat Seamless Sports Bra Gymshark View On Gymshark.com Gymshark Sweat Seamless Sculpt Leggings Gymshark View On Gymshark.com Who It's Good For Someone who wants to avoid the discomfort that seams can create. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who doesn’t like compression material. If you’re anything like us, you’re not a fan of the uncomfortable chafing that seams can create as you sweat through your session. We loved the Sweat Seamless Sports Bra and Sculpt Leggings from Gymshark because they not only come in gorgeous shades, but the fabric is tactfully seamless on the sides and ventilated throughout the legs to make sure that you can move with fluidity and ease. Its nylon blend makes the set ultra-breathable and its compressive quality is what helps keep everything together — “the bra top is tight, but doesn't constrict your chest too much (supportive, but not suffocating),” says Madison Yauger, PEOPLE commerce writer. This one’s compression fabric may keep everything in place but also is a little tight, so we suggest sizing up to find your optimal fit. Price at time of publish: $46 Sizes: XS-XXL | Colors: 4 | Material: Nylon, elastane, polyester

Best Control Carbon38 Action Bra 2.0 in Takara Shine View On Carbon38.com Carbon38 High Rise 7/8 Legging in Takara Shine Carbon38 View On Carbon38.com Who It's Good For Anyone who wants support around their midriff. Who It's Not Good For Someone who prefers buttery, ultra-soft fabric for their leggings. Gorgeously shiny fabric aside, this sports bra and leggings combo is sure to keep you looking and feeling confident thanks to the Carbon 38 High Rise 7/8 Legging’s ultra-high and wide elastic waistband (and its sleek matching top, of course). Its shapewear-like compression will keep you feeling secure if your midriff is an area you want to conceal or control, though that’s never necessary when finding a good workout set. The Action Bra 2.0 is the perfect companion to these liquid-like leggings in the same Takara Shine fabric, a light-reflecting material that feels more spandex-y than it does buttery. Our team has found that this fabric is perfect for high-intensity workouts, where you need your waistband to not budge and your clothing to be breathable, in which case this nylon-blend material is ideal. Price at time of publish: $128 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 8 | Material: Nylon, lycra

Best Sustainable MPG Soar Recycled Polyester Zebra Print Light Support Bra MPG View On Mpgsport.com MPG Score Recycled Polyester Zebra Print High Waisted 7/8 Legging MPG View On Mpgsport.com Who It's Good For Someone who tries to only buy clothing that is ethically made. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who is not a fan of animal print (though there are different versions of this look!). If sustainability is the name of your game, then you’ll love this set from MPG Sport. The Soar Light Support Bra and Score High Waisted 7/8 Legging are made from fabric that is primarily constructed from ethically-sourced recycled polyester, meaning you can get this seriously cute set while simultaneously reducing your carbon footprint. Comfort is at the forefront of these pieces, as our team members can vouch for how “soft, supportive, and flexible” this set is. “The waistband comes up so high that I feel comfortable wearing just the bra as a top when the weather is nice — and the wild pattern is the cherry on top: It turns heads every time,” says Laura Gurfein, PEOPLE commerce News & Deals editorial director Price at time of publish: $44 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 4 | Material: Recycled polyester, spandex

Best Comfort Vuori Elevation Plyo Tank Vuori View On Vuoriclothing.com Vuori Clean Elevation Legging View On Nordstrom View On Vuoriclothing.com Who It's Good For Someone who wants a workout set for everyday wear. Who It's Not Good For Those who need supportive material for high-intensity workouts. According to our team, Vuori's Elevation collection is “buttery soft on the bod” and serves as the perfect athletic set for everyday wear due to its supersoft performance knit material. PEOPLE commerce writer Jennifer Chan loves the Vuori Clean Elevation Legging for its “comfortable and not at all restrictive” fabric, which makes it perfect for lounging, running errands or going about your daily routine. Chan pairs this with the Plyo Tank, a supportive and flattering top for anyone who is “more well-endowed” and wants to remain comfortable (there’s a built-in bra that’s essentially undetectable). While this set may not be your first pick for workouts involving sprints or box jumps, you’ll want this set in your collection for sessions spent stretching at the yoga studio. Price at time of publish: $98 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 5 | Material: Recycled polyester, elastane

Best Durability Cleo Harper Coco Bralet Cleo Harper View On Cleoharper.com Cleo Harper Soul Legging Cleo Harper View On Cleoharper.com Who It's Good For Someone who likes statement pieces, even in their workout collection. Who It's Not Good For Anyone with a large bust, as this may not be comfortable for intense exercise. For anyone looking to up the ante with their sports bra collection, Clark shares one of her go-tos for a sweaty yet chic session at the gym: the Cleo Harper Coco Bralet. This high-neck sports bra features an under-bust cutout and strappy back that’s sure to turn heads no matter where you sport this top — whether that’s in the gym or in the water (yes, it’s made for water sports, too). Clarke finds that this top is “very durable and gives great support” during her tough workouts, but this bra may not be ideal for those who wear bras larger than a size D, as it’s most supportive for people who wear sizes A through C. Pair it with the Soul Legging, a seamless and compressing pair made for high intensity training to complete this eye-catching look. Price at time of publish: $54 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 3 | Material: Cottons, tencel, modal, elastane

Best Prints Terez Black and White Wave DuoKnit Sports Bra Terez View On Terez.com Terez Black and White Wave DuoKnit Leggings Terez View On Terez.com Who It's Good For The fashion-lover who adores prints and patterns. Who It's Not Good For Someone who is looking for a monochrome, goes-with-everything set. If color- and print-crazed is the name of your game, then you’ll love the Black and White Wave DuoKnit Sports Bra and DuoKnit Leggings from Terez, a brand that takes prismatic hues and turns them into a kaleidoscope of patterns in their workout wear. This hypnotic, racerback top is compressive enough where you can jump and run in your toughest training sessions while still feeling secure (and looking stylish while doing so). You’ll be sure to confuse the competition as you speed past in these psychedelic leggings, made with a squat-proof and high compression polyester blend that allows for breathability and sweat-wicking. The brand says that this combo is “best for HIIT and strength-training workouts,” but that’s not to say you can’t stand out from the crowd in this set at a dance or yoga studio, too. Price at time of publish: $77 Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: 1 | Material: Polyester and spandex

Best Shiny Koral Attract Infinity Top Koral View On Koral.com Koral Lustrous Infinity High Rise Legging Koral View On Koral.com Who It's Good For People who want an upgrade from the average black workout set. Who It's Not Good For Those who want pockets in their leggings. While we love fabrics that are soft and smooth, it’s fun to change up the look of our workout wear (which can easily become monotonous). The Attract Infinity Top and Lustrous Max Infinity High Rise Legging from Koral look as slick as oil against the skin, reflecting the light off of your body with every move. The asymmetrical sports bra and leggings both feature the same “Infinity” fabric, a chlorine-resistant material that is both water-safe and compressing, so you can take these pieces in the water, should you choose to. Designed for light to medium impact, these pieces are here to get you to the finish line and keep your skin breathing despite the sweat. Price at time of publish: $88 Sizes: XXS-XL | Colors: 5 | Material: Polyamide, lycra

Best Colorful Beach Riot Ella Top Beach Riot View On Beachriot.com Beach Riot Summer 7/8 Legging Beach Riot View On Beachriot.com Who It's Good For Someone looking to inject some saturation into their collection of gym clothes. Who It's Not Good For People with a penchant for neutrals. If you feel as if your collection of workout wear is looking a bit drab, then we have just the set to spice things up. Clark approves of Beach Riot for their fun prints and colors, like the fuchsia Ella Top and Summer 7/8 Legging, a combo that will make you look sunny and bright even on snowy days. These ribbed pieces are as comfortable as they are breathable, thanks to their polyester blend fabric, and the leggings feature useful side pockets for storing keys or a phone while you’re on the move, making these pieces great for the outdoors. The top also includes a removable thin strap, so you can wear this sports bra as a true one-shoulder top or add the strap for a bit more support. Mix and match for a look that’s as bright and colorful as you are. Price at time of publish: $88 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 3 | Material: Polyester, spandex

Best Buttery Meshki Elise Crop Top Meshki View On Meshki.us Meshki Venus V Back Leggings Meshki View On Meshki.us Who It's Good For Those who want comfortable, lightweight fabric without chafe-causing seams. Who It's Not Good For People who want ribbed or textured fabric in their workout wear. Meshki may be known for their fashion-forward streetwear and glitzy dresses, but we’d be remiss to mention their ultrasoft activewear. Janelle Ginestra, a renowned choreographer, fitness instructor, and the creator of Naughty Girl Fitness, loves the brand for their super-smooth fabric that "feels like butter on your skin,” an essential when working up a sweat in the dance studio. The nylon and spandex-blend fabric is used in the Elise Crop Top and Venus V Back Leggings, a newer version of the style that Ginestra owns and loves. From the punchy color options (there’s everything from neutrals to pastels) to the leggings’ shaping waistband, this set is equal parts functional and comfortable thanks to its design and deliciously soft, performance-ready fabric. Price at time of publish: $59 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 6 | Material: Nylon, spandex

Best Curve-Hugging Good American The Crossback Icon Bra Good American View On Goodamerican.com Good American The Icon Legging Good American View On Goodamerican.com Who It's Good For Anyone with a curvier body type who wants supportive activewear. Who It's Not Good For Someone who wants an everyday lounging set. We know that nobody is built the same, which is why it’s important to make your workout gear fit you — not the other way around. The Good American The Crossback Icon Bra and The Icon Legging are here for your fitness needs, no matter what shape or size you may be. Ginestra loves the brand’s activewear because of their “delicious fit on [her] curvy athletic build,” helping her to feel strong and confident going into every workout. Complete with high-compression material, a high-waist and supportive bra, this set is made to get you through even the toughest of exercises while feeling safe and secure. The fabric is even UV-protected, meaning you can train outdoors and stay protected from the sun — just don’t forget your sunscreen. Price at time of publish: $79 Sizes: XS-5XL | Colors: 1 | Material: Polyester, spandex