If you’re ready to up the ante and invest in at-home workout equipment that essentially brings the gym to your living room, here are the best workout mirrors PEOPLE recommends.

Whether you want to be more consistent with your exercise regimen or are interested in challenging yourself with a variety of exercises, workout mirrors can support your at-home workout efforts, plus recovery thanks to their inclusion of cool down and stretch classes, as well as on-demand meditations. However, since so many of them offer something similar, how do you know which workout mirror is best? Our PEOPLE Tested jumped on the task to take workout mirrors for a spin and conducted real-world testing to determine which devices are actually worth it.

“Home workouts require consistent motivation and strong commitment,” Holly Roser, certified personal trainer and founder of Holly Roser Fitness, tells PEOPLE. Since most workout mirrors display all of your stats, including your workouts, heart rate, and caloric output, and feature a life-sized trainer right in front of you, Roser notes that the smart workout equipment makes it even easier to hold yourself accountable when working out at home. Plus, they make regular exercise super convenient since you don’t need to leave your living room to get your sweat on.

Working out at home is a convenient way to sweat, whether you only have 10 minutes or an entire hour to exercise — and smart fitness mirrors can totally up the ante with their smart technology that not only allows you to follow along with a life-sized trainer in your home, but also showcases important exercise data to help you track your progress and keep coming back for more.

Albeit the most expensive option on our list, the $59.95 per month subscription is unlimited, allowing you to add as many people as you want to your account, so everyone in your household (plus your friends) can reap the benefits of this smart mirror.

As far as the workouts are concerned, Tonal offers 20 different types of workouts with trainers that are easy to follow along with, engaging, and professional. We also love that the video classes feature different angles so you can actually see what your trainer is doing from the side and back, rather than just the front. We also love that Tonal features lots of different workout programs, allowing you to set goals and challenge yourself to stay motivated for a period of time.

Smart workout mirrors are, no doubt, an investment — but if you’re looking to splurge on a device that can truly elevate your workouts, we recommend the Tonal mirror. This mirror essentially combines several different types of equipment into one sleek and space-saving design for at-home workouts. The mirror accessory bundle (which is sold separately) comes with accessories such as a bench, smart handles, smart bar, rope, roller, and a workout mat, allowing you to conduct full-body gym-quality workouts from your living room, garage, or home gym.

You need the smart accessories in order to make the most out of this workout mirror

While the FORME Studio mirror features the most expensive monthly subscription on our list, we find that it’s worth it when you consider the personal training component and how much personal training sessions cost in person at a local gym. We also loved all of the class offerings and the fact that you can add up to five household members to your account, transforming your membership into a family plan.

In addition to personal training, the mirror also gives you access to a variety of workouts, including HIIT, cardio, pilates, yoga, strength, endurance, and barre (you can also purchase a bar attachment for your mirror to make these workouts more enjoyable). The FORME mirror also includes cool-down sessions such as stretching, plus meditation for a clear headspace.

Workout mirrors bring a whole new meaning to personal training, allowing you to invite a personal trainer into your home (virtually speaking) for more customized workouts. While testing out the FORME Studio mirror, we were so impressed by the quality of workouts, especially the care and attention that goes into the personal training sessions. We signed up for weekly personal training and were met with a life-sized live feed of our personal trainer, who took time to find out about our exercise history and goals before diving into training, making us feel more accountable while working out at home.

When choosing the Tempo Studio mirror, you can expect to pay a little more, as the mirror costs $2,495 and the equipment is sold separately. Additionally, the monthly subscription costs $59 per month (or $89 if you wish to include one-on-one live coaching).

Overall, we were highly impressed by the classes offered and the quality of weights (they’re also beautiful, which is a perk for at-home equipment). We really loved the live classes, which provide real-time feedback while you move, ensuring you have proper form and prevent potential injury while getting your sweat on. To up the ante, you can also add to your subscription and get access to one-on-one fitness coaching for just $30 per month, which is a fraction of the cost compared to personal training sessions at a local gym.

If weight lifting is your thing, the Tempo Studio is our top pick for the best workout mirror for strength training. This gym mirror is compatible with the brand’s smart weights, which allow you to keep track of your stats and progress on the mirror, share with trainers, and curate a more customized workout plan based on your goals and achievements.

When using this workout mirror, we loved the overall variety of classes, which include different skill levels and allow you to challenge yourself based on your experience. From strength training to yoga to pilates, you can choose workouts that keep you motivated and improve your performance through tracking metrics, too. In addition to offering the mirror with or without accessories, NordicTrack also features several subscription plans, including an annual family plan for $396 (or $39 per month) and an individual annual plan for $180.

If your workout level is more advanced and you’re looking for a smart mirror that can keep you motivated at home, we love the NordicTrack Vault Complete. This gym mirror comes with or without accessories, allowing you to customize your needs (and save a little money). It also features hidden storage behind the mirror screen, so you can store your weights, mats, and bands while saving space.

With a $999 price tag and $39 per month subscription plan, the Proform Vue is one of the most budget-friendly workout mirrors on the market.

For beginners, you want a workout mirror that can truly support you on your workout journey — and we found that in the Proform Vue mirror. This gym mirror features a simple design and user-friendly interface that is easy to navigate. The mirror connects to the iFIT app, which gives you access to lots of amazing workout classes across a variety of categories and skill levels, so you can start where you are at and improve over time. One thing we loved about this mirror is its focus on form classes, which is perfect for beginners as it allows you to work on your overall form and improve your workouts over time.

In order to use the Lululemon Mirror, you’ll need access to Lululemon Studio, which is a one-year commitment and costs $39 per month with a free 30-day trial in the beginning. While this might seem like quite the investment on top of the $995 price tag, it’s less than the price of two workout classes in most major cities, and it’s much less than some of the other subscriptions on our list. Since Lululemon gives Studio members 20 percent off in-person Lululemon classes and 10 percent off apparel and accessories in-store, we think it’s well worth it.

Our top pick for the best workout mirror is also the one used by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon — the Lululemon Mirror . This mirror wowed us from the start with its under-$1,000 price tag (a total steal for a smart fitness mirror), classes, and other perks. There are so many different types of workouts, including yoga, HIIT, pilates, dance cardio, kickboxing, and strength training, and over 10,000 classes to choose from. They also offer prenatal and baby-wearing classes, plus Lululemon partners with popular workouts like Pure Barre, Rumble, and DOGPOUND to bring trendy and popular workouts to your living room without any additional costs. The mirror connects to Apple Music so you can play your own music while exercising. You can also purchase the mirror’s compatible heart rate monitor, smart weights, and smart ankle weights for more precise documentation of your workout stats, allowing you to track your progress through data.

Doesn’t come with any accessories (but they have compatible accessories if you want to buy separately)

Things to Consider When Buying a Workout Mirror

Size

“Before purchasing, ensure that the mirror fits the space you have available, giving you ample room in front of it so you can complete your full workout routine,” says Travelle Gaines, CPT, Head of Athletic Performance at Blocks Nutrition. When shopping, be sure to look at the mirror dimensions and look for additional notes that tell you how much space you will need in the surrounding area to complete a workout.

Size is also important to consider not just because you want it to fit in your space but also because you want to be able to see yourself in the mirror. “Make sure you choose a mirror size that is large enough for you to fully see yourself during your workout in order to enjoy the complete benefits of using the tool,” Gaines explains. When looking at mirrors that fit your height, consider the overall length, plus where and how high up you will place it on the wall.

Class Types

Some workout mirrors are focused on specific exercises such as weight training while others, like the Lululemon Mirror, offer a variety of classes, including yoga, strength training, pilates, and meditation. The Lululemon Mirror also features classes in partnership with Pure Barre, Rumble, and DOGPOUND to bring beloved workout classes to your living room.

When shopping for a workout mirror, it’s important to ask yourself what types of workouts you like to do and which ones are a must for your workouts. If you want a lot of variety, go with a mirror such as the Lululemon Mirror for variety. However, if you prefer a specific type of workout, choosing a device such as the Tempo Studio which is all about weight training might be a better fit for your needs.

Accessories

Not all workout mirrors require the use of equipment and accessories; however, it helps to consider this factor while shopping. For workout mirrors such as Tempo Studio which requires weights and barbells, it helps to think about accessories and whether or not you need to purchase the accessories made by the brand as this will elevate your overall investment cost. The NordicTrack Vault Complete also comes with storage so you can tuck away your workout accessories when you're not using the mirror.

Financing

It’s no secret that workout mirrors are an investment. With most costing over $1,000 (and many costing double and triple that), it’s worth considering whether or not a workout mirror offers financing or payment plans. Some mirrors such as Tempo Studio and Lululemon Mirror offer financing and payment plans through Affirm while others such as Proform Vue and Tonal allow you to make payments through the company’s financing offer.

Subscription Fees and Hidden Costs

In most cases, the price of the mirror isn’t the price you’ll end up paying, since workout mirrors typically correspond with a subscription-based exercise platform that requires a monthly or annual commitment. Before investing in a fitness mirror, it’s important to consider the subscription fees and where you can save money. Most workout mirrors — including five on our list — come with a free 30-day trial period that allows you to try out the exercises, and some include an annual subscription plan that drives the subscription cost down. For example, the NordicTrack Vault Complete features a few different subscription models, including an annual family plan for $396, which is around $70 less than what the monthly membership adds up to in 12 months.

On top of subscription fees, Roser says to consider the model you want, and if you want anything further than the base model, she says to be prepared to pay for extra accessories. For example, the Tempo Studio mirror has a Starter, Plus, and Pro package that all range in cost, depending on which accessories you want access to.

How We Tested

To find the best workout mirrors, our PEOPLE Tested team first researched all of the models available and then selected seven of the top models for several weeks of real world testing. Once the mirrors were delivered, we vetted everything from the setup and installation process to what it was like to find workouts on the corresponding platforms. We also made note of additional accessories and features the mirrors came with and how those added to our at-home workout experience, and we considered the overall design and how well it worked (or didn’t work) in our spaces.

When testing the workout mirrors, we tried a variety of classes and took thorough notes on how the workouts lived up to our expectations, carefully considering whether beginner-friendly classes were actually beginner-friendly and the overall time commitment required for the classes provided. After careful examination, we compiled all of our research, notes, and findings to determine which mirrors are worth the investment and which categories they serve best. Ultimately, we rated each fitness mirror on a 1 to 5 scale (5 being the based) against the following testing attributes: ease of setup, ease of use, performance, features, design, and metrics. The mirrors with the highest overall scores earned a spot on this PEOPLE Tested list.



Frequently Asked Questions Which gym mirror is best? After testing several workout mirrors, we were most impressed by the Lululemon Mirror, because it comes with a relatively inexpensive price tag (for a smart workout mirror), features thousands of classes across a variety of class types, and features partnerships with popular workouts such as Pure Barre, Rumble, and DOGPOUND. Like its counterparts, the Lululemon mirror requires a subscription to the company’s workout platform, and while you do have to make a one-year commitment, we liked that they offer a 30-day free trial that only costs $39 per month, which is less than the other mirrors we tested. As a Lululemon Mirror owner and Lululemon Studio member, you also get access to lots of other perks, including discounts on in-person classes at select stores and 10 percent off apparel and accessories in-store.

How much are interactive workout mirrors? Workout mirrors range in price, depending on the brand, workouts, and whether or not you want to bundle and purchase accessories in addition to the workout mirror itself. In general, you can expect to pay anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 for a high-quality smart mirror. In addition to this initial payment, you can also expect to pay for a subscription to the mirror’s workout platform, which can cost anywhere from $39 to $150 per month, depending on the mirror you choose. While they are expensive, most workout mirrors come with the option to finance, either through the company or through third parties such as Affirm. Additionally, some workout mirrors go on sale throughout the year, especially during Black Friday, so you might be able to shave off some extra costs when shopping during a sale.

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When covering the best workout mirrors, Jessie thoroughly reviewed the insights from the PEOPLE Tested lab to learn about their experiences and which ones were most noteworthy. She also connected with fitness experts Travelle Gaines and Holly Roser to learn more about what to look for when shopping for workout mirrors and ask some of our most pressing questions about the at-home workout devices.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

