The 13 Best Work Shoes for Women of 2023, Starting at $14

Here are our top picks for the best work shoes for women.

Whether you work in an office and are looking for the best loafers or are a healthcare worker and need a pair of comfy and supportive clogs for standing all day, we researched dozens of work shoes to find the most impressive styles.

“Your feet are truly the part of your body that get you everywhere you need to be — they can make or break an entire day,” says Jenn Elizabeth , a network and celebrity wardrobe stylist. With that in mind, she says it’s ultra-important to find a good pair of work shoes that can withstand the wear and tear of a long 8-hour day, plus commuting. And, of course, you want them to look stylish and feel work-appropriate, too.

Working 9 to 5 can take a toll on your feet if you’re not wearing the proper shoes. No matter if you sit at a desk or stand on your feet, what you wear on your soles can make a difference in your foot health and comfort level, and can even interfere with your back, legs, and other areas of the body that are impacted by poor shoe support.

Best Overall Aerosoles East Side Loafer Aerosoles View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Aerosoles.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a pair of comfortable yet sleek loafers that are office-appropriate Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting a more casual shoe style The best work shoes, overall, are a pair that are versatile, comfortable, supportive, and create an all-around polished look — a pair like the Aerosoles East Side Loafer. Constructed from faux leather material and available in five different neutral and work-appropriate colors, these make for excellent everyday work shoes, offering a sleek and polished feel to casual ensembles and dressier looks alike. On top of that, they feature a memory foam padded footbed and the brand’s signature diamond flex outsole for lots of comfort, support, and flexibility. Price at time of publish: $110 Construction: Faux leather, memory foam footbed | Size Range: 5-12 | Colors: Dark tan leather, black leather, black lizard, grey lizard, Bordeaux lizard

Best Budget Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a comfortable, timeless work shoe with a budget-friendly price tag Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a more formal type of footwear or something better for the elements If you’re shopping for a budget-friendly work shoe style, consider the Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet flat which is available in a whopping 34 different color options and 38 sizing options, include wide. Depending on the style, the flats are constructed from either faux leather or a microsuede and offer a slick and stylish appeal for almost any office dress code. While they aren't the best if you're commuting in extreme weather, they do impress when it comes to all-day comfort, thanks to 'Heel Pillow' comfort technology and genuine leather counter lining. Reviews say that these run small, so we suggest sizing up. Price at time of publish: $8.15-$18 Construction: Vegan leather or microsuede upper, microfiber lining, genuine leather counter lining | Size Range: 5-15 (regular and wide) | Colors: ​​Black, tan, bright poppy red, deep brown, gold, navy, beige, camel, light pink, dark blue, snake print, leopard print, black patent, yellow gingham, and more

Best Investment Nomasei Pompeii White Embossed NONO Loafers Nomasei View On Nomasei.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a stylish, statement-making pair of loafers that are appropriate for the office Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for more casual loafer or are wanting a different work shoe style, like a sandal or boot For a splurge-worthy pair of shoes that you can wear to work, consider Nomasei's Pompeii White Embossed Nono Loafers. The Italian-made loafers are a fantastic investment because they’re versatile enough to wear to the office with smart and casual looks, but can also be worn on days off, too — we can already picture these featured in a GRWM TikTok. Constructed from embossed calf and goat leather, the loafers feature a low 1.18-inch heel, giving you a little bit of height while keeping your soles comfy. In addition to their looks and comfort, this pair is adorned with the brand's signature metal hardware of a symbolic hand that's hand-engraved. These are loafers you'll want to pass down as an heirloom someday. Price at time of publish: $440 Construction: Embossed calf leather upper, goat leather insole and lining, fleece-lined memory foam insole, calf leather outer sole | Size Range: IT 35-42 | Colors: Pompeii White

Most Comfortable Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Webster Loafer Amazon View On Amazon View On Drschollsshoes.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a comfortable lug sole loafer for the office, as well as those looking for a pair of work shoes for wide feet Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a different type of work shoe, such as boots, flats, or fashion sneakers Amazon is one of our favorite places to find comfortable and stylish work shoes at a variety of price points. For the best work shoe on Amazon, consider Dr. Scholl's Shoes Women's Webster Loafer which is designed with maximum comfort and support in mind, along with work-appropriate style. Constructed from faux leather, the slip-on loafers feature shock absorption to help relieve foot pressure and fatigue, cushion the sole, and promote lasting comfort. Additionally, the lug sole design also boasts lots of traction, helping to stabilize the feet with every step. Price at time of publish: $85 Construction: Faux leather | Size Range: 6-11 (regular, wide) | Colors: Black, black patent, deep space navy patent, grey flannel, brown black leopard

Best Loafers G.H. Bass Weejuns Lianna Bit Lug Sole Loafers Anthropologie View On Anthropologie View On Ghbass.com View On Urban Outfitters Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a sleek pair of black loafers that can easily be dressed up or down for the office Who It's Not Good For Anyone who prefers a more casual pair If you're shopping for a pair of loafers for work, choosing a versatile option can ensure you get lots of wear out of them — whether your work's dress code is casual dressy, or a combination of the two. With this in mind, our top pick for the best loafers are the G.H. Bass Weejuns Lianna Bit Lug Sole Loafers. Made from a shiny leather with lugsole rubber soles and stylish metal hardware detail, these loafers would work with anything from a fitted pantsuit to a skirt with tights and a blouse to a pair of jeans with a sweater. In addition to its style versatility, these loafers are comfortable enough for long wear, making them a fantastic choice for your work wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $155 Construction: Leather upper, Extralight EVA outsole | Size Range: 5.5-11 | Colors: Black, white

Best Clogs Birkenstock Super-Birki Cork Footbed Clog Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Birkenstock.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a comfortable pair of work clogs for hospitals, art studios, restaurants, and more Who It’s Not Good For Those shopping for a dressy pair of clogs, or a classic wooden clog look The best clogs for work are the Birkenstock Super-Birki clogs, which are constructed from a rubber-looking polyurethane with a cork and latex interior. The clogs are ideal for work environments like hospitals, doctor offices, art studios, restaurants, and other work settings where non-slip shoes are preferred. Much like the viral Birkenstock Boston clog, these work shoes are ultra-supportive and form to your feet with every wear, making them more comfortable each time you slip them on. Price at time of publish: $69.90 Construction: Polyurethane with a cork latex footbed and fabric lining| Size Range: 4-12.5 | Colors: Black, white, brown, yellow, red, green, blue, apple green, light blue, raspberry sorbet

Best Boots Sorel Women's Cate Lace Bootie Sorel View On Gilt.com View On Zappos View On Saksoff5th.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a stylish and comfortable pair of heeled booties that are durable enough to commute in Who It's Not Good For Anyone who prefers a lower heel or taller boot shaft Switch up your work shoes with a pair of fun and functional ankle boots, such as the Sorel Cate Lace Bootie. Whether you commute to work by foot, train, or vehicle, these boots can help you start your day on the right foot (pun intended), especially when the weather is concerned. Constructed from waterproof full-grain leather with a removable molded EVA footbed, these boots can withstand weather while walking into the office, and offer tons of excellent comfort (or even allow you to add your own insoles for a more custom fit). Additionally, the heeled bootie gives a dressier look while the metal hardware allows it to easily transform into a more casual shoe, too. Price at time of publish: $205 Construction: Waterproof leather upper, EVA footbed, rubber sole | Size Range: 5-12 | Colors: Black

Best Sneakers Veja Esplar Low Leather Sneakers Net-a-Porter View On Zappos View On Bloomingdales View On Net-a-Porter Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a sleek pair of sneakers they can wear to the office with everything from a relaxed pantsuit to a pair of jeans and a cardigan Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for a pair of work sneakers with a little more traction on the soles Depending on where you work, sneakers might make the best work shoe because they are comfortable, stylish, and reliable enough to provide comfort for the entire work day. For a pair of sneakers that has a more elevated feel, we love our Veja Esplar Leather sneakers. Constructed from all sorts of eco-friendly materials, including Amazonian rubber, sugar cane, recycled EVA, organic cotton, rice waste, recycled rubber, and recycled rubber, the leather sneakers pair well with everything from a pair of jeans and a cardigan to a fitted pantsuit and more. Price at time of publish: $140 Construction: Leather, suede, Amazonian rubber, sugar cane, recycled EVA, organic cotton, rice waste, recycled rubber, recycled polyester | Size Range: 4-10 (women’s), 7-12.5 (men’s) | Colors: White

Best Low-Heel Vivaia Square-Toe Water Repellent Bootie Vivaia View On Vivaia.com Who It’s Good For Someone looking for a comfortable, low-heel work shoe that feels dressy enough for smart dress codes and versatile enough for something casual Who It’s Not Good For Anyone shopping for a pair of heels or loafers instead of boots While they look nice, high heels aren’t always the most ideal work shoe, especially if you’re on your feet a lot. As a solution, we love a low-heel look, such as Vivaia's Square-Toe Water Repellent Bootie. The comfortable sock boot has a slick and stylish design and is constructed from water-repellent fabric, making them highly durable and a great option for anyone who commutes by foot or train since you don’t have to worry about ruining your shoes if you get caught in the rain. In addition to its 2.16-inch heel height, the heel has a block design that is notoriously more comfortable and supportive than slender heels. The square toe silhouette also ensures that the toes remain comfy inside all day long. Price at time of publish: $140

Construction: Water-repellent yarn upper, rubber sole | Size Range: 5-11 | Colors: Black, dark chocolate, nutmeg, cream ivory, lava gray, navy, coffee gray

Best Slides Aerosoles Hilary Sandal Aerosoles View On Nordstrom View On Aerosoles.com View On Dsw.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a comfortable work sandal with some slight height to the heel. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for a more casual pair of slides. Shopping for work-appropriate slides can be a challenge since they tend to be a little too on the casual side. However, the Aerosoles Hilary Sandal has the work slide mastered with its dressier design. Featuring a slight wedge in the heel for some added height and cut-out slide straps for a more unique spin on the slide silhouette, these sandals are an excellent pick for your summer work wardrobe. Constructed from genuine leather with the brand’s signature diamond flex outsole for added comfort and flexibility when walking, the sandal is made with everyday wear in mind. Price at time of publish: $110 Construction: Genuine leather | Size Range: 5-12 | Colors: Black combo, metallic combo

Best Mules Soludos Venetian Mule Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a comfortable pair of slip-on work shoes that can be worn with dresses and jeans alike Who It’s Not Good For Shoppers who prefer a flat mule style Mules are one of the best transitional work shoes for spring and early fall; however, they also work well for someone looking for work-appropriate summer shoes that aren’t sandals. The Venetian Mule from Soludos is our top pick because this pair has a classic design that is incredibly versatile and can be worn with various items in your work wardrobe, including sun dresses, trousers, and jeans. The mule also features Ortholite padding for an all-day cushion, sweat-wicking technology, and a stacked heel for a little added height. It’s a shoe that is so comfortable and chic that you’ll want to want to wear it out of the office, too. Price at time of publish: $155 Construction: Leather upper, textile lining, leather sole | Size Range: 5-11 | Colors: Tan, sand, black, Sahara pink

Best for Standing All Day Dansko Professional Clogs Nordstrom Rack View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Nordstromrack.com Who It's Good For Someone shopping for a comfortable and supportive pair of shoes that are appropriate for a variety of work environments, including hospitals, offices, and retail Who It's Not Good For Someone shopping for sneakers or a different type of work shoe Whether you work in a hospital, office, restaurant, or retail, you need comfortable shoes if you're going to stand all day. The best work shoe for standing all day is the Dansko Professional Black Leather Clog. Similar to a sneaker, these cult-favorite clogs boast extreme comfort and support, thanks to their cushioned insole, supportive PU sole, and slip-on style. On top of comfort for all-day wear, the clogs also pair well with all sorts of fashion looks, no matter your style. Price at time of publish: $155 Construction: Leather upper, PU sole | Size Range: 4.5-10 | Colors: Black