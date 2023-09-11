Keep reading to pick out your next favorite pair of work pants, recommended by PEOPLE.

“At the most basic level, you want your pants to fit you properly and more importantly, you feel good when you wear them,” says Dickson. But that doesn’t mean you can’t have fun with your corporate closet — suiting your professional clothes to your frame and sense of fashion will lead you in the right direction. “With any style, it’s about finding clothes that work for you, not the other way around,” she says. “Once you embrace this, getting dressed will be way more fun — trust me.”

A stylist to workwear-loving celebrities like Mindy Kaling and Sydney Sweeney, Dickson thinks fit and tailoring reign supreme when it comes to the perfect pair of work pants. “It seems obvious, but it’s the truth," Dickson tells PEOPLE. "I once had a boss tell me they would tailor their T-shirts if it meant the perfect fit.”

Everything from the style to the silhouette should be taken into consideration as you browse through endless options claiming the “clean girl” and “corporate chic” aesthetic, and nobody knows this more than Molly Dickson.

“Pants scare me,” said one of our editors as the topic of work pants arose. Whether it’s a quest for the perfect straight leg jeans , vacation-ready linen trousers , or a reliable pair of office-appropriate pants, finding the right fit feels like a trip down a long and daunting road. So when it comes to choosing a style that can stay in your workplace wardrobe for years, it’s important to pick the right pair.

Best Budget Funyyzo Women's Wide Leg Pants Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This forgiving waistband is great for someone who wants to be super comfortable throughout the day, no matter how many layers are tucked into their trousers. Who It’s Not Good For You may not want to go for this pair if you live in a cold climate, because its flowy fabric is pretty light and best-suited for warmer months. Anyone who wants a super comfortable pair of work pants (and doesn’t want to spend a fortune, either) will love this versatile pair from Amazon. These pleated-front trousers are made from a polyester and spandex blend, ensuring just the right amount of breathability and comfort in tandem with its elastic waistband. This stretchy feature ensures that you won’t feel constricted in your pants, even when you sit down or French-tuck your favorite sweater. Plus, it comes in 26 colors, which means that you can get the exact color you’ve been looking for (or score a lookalike for that expensive option in your cart). This pair also has short, regular, and long inseam options in order to best fit your frame, which we’re impressed with, given its reasonable price (although we wish they offered plus sizing, too). Just make sure you’re not wearing these for too long of periods outside in the cold, because its breezy fabric doesn’t do much in terms of warmth. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Sizes: XS-XL | Inseam: 26.4-30.3 inches (short, regular, long) | Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Colors: 26

Best Classic Abercrombie & Fitch Sloane Tailored Pant Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Who It’s Good For These lightweight pleated trousers are the perfect pants for someone who wants a “work pant” that can toe the line between corporate and casual. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants a slimmer fit won’t favor the relaxed, yet tailored silhouette that these pants provide. Ultra-comfortable, carefully tailored, and unmistakably chic, the Sloane Tailored Pant from Abercrombie was our favorite work pant by far. Not only do these trousers feel light as air (perfect for those hot summer commutes), but they have some of the best-placed pleatwork and a comfortable, elastic waistband, which allow you to look and feel your best. The hidden side pockets are conveniently placed and surprisingly deep, and we like the extra security of the waistband’s inside button that keeps the fly closed and flush against our skin even if the clasp closures open up unexpectedly (but don’t worry, this has yet to happen to us). But what makes these pants even better is not its flattering design and soft-to-the-touch fabric (though these are all benefits), but the level of customization you can get for the price they tout. You can choose from hemlines extra short to long to accommodate for a large variety heights and sizes, with a trough of colors (14, to be exact) to get exactly the right pair that your corporate closet needs. Whether you’re going to a board meeting or happy hour, these pants are sure to get you from point A to B seamlessly — and in style. Price at time of publish: $90 Sizes: 23-37 | Inseam: 28-32 inches (extra short, short, regular, long) | Material: 80% polyester, 16% viscose, 4% elastane | Colors: 14

Best Value Uniqlo Wide-Fit Pleated Pants Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Who It’s Good For This tailored pant has the look and feel of one of our higher-end picks without the equally as high price tag. Who It’s Not Good For Shoppers who value high-quality material over affordability may not find the most favor with this pair. Our editors love this pair of pleated Uniqlo pants because of their striking similarity to our favorite Wilfred pair, just at a fraction of the price. Complete with sharp center pleats and a relaxed wide leg, this sophisticated pair is equal parts stylish and comfortable. The waist features a hidden elastic band, which makes them easy for all-day wear, and its two-way stretch fabric allows for easy movement throughout the day — great for rushed commutes or a dance-y happy hour. Plus, they come in five easily-wearable neutrals, so you can throw them on with any top and blazer for a look that will command the board room. Price at time of publish: $49.90 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: 66% polyester, 28% rayon, 6% spandex | Colors: 5

Best Straight Leg Banana Republic Sculpted Straight Pant Banana Republic View On Gapfactory.com Who It’s Good For This classic style is great for someone who wants a timeless pant that they can wear for years. Who It’s Not Good For Its straight silhouette won’t provide the ultra-relaxed fit of a wide-leg or the slim fit of a skinny pant that shoppers may be looking for. Want to invest in a pair of work pants that are classic enough to look stylish, no matter the trend cycle? Straight silhouettes are always a safe bet, especially when investing in a pair of work pants. This chic style from Banana Republic is designed with equal width from the hip to the mid-thigh (with a slight flare down to the ankle) to carve that cigarette-style silhouette that flatters every body type. Plus, you get the option of black, olive green, or stunning sapphire blue, all complete with tapered waist darts, trouser creases, and pockets for a truly timeless trouser. Grab them in petite or regular sizes to get your perfect fit. Price at time of publish: $63 (orig. $90) Sizes: 0-20 | Inseam: 30.5-32.5 inches (petite, regular) | Material: 93% polyester, 7% spandex | Colors: 3

Best Wide Leg Spanx The Perfect Wide Leg Pant Spanx View On Spanx Who It’s Good For This Spanx style is great for someone who wants a relaxed yet still tailored fit that also features shaping technology. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who prefers a zipper closure or lighter-hue colors will appreciate other picks on this list more. There’s nothing like a pair of pants that can be worn to the office or out on the town and still be comfortable enough to lounge in. Though we don’t expect you to kick back at home in your trousers, we don’t think it’s out of the question when it comes to the Spanx Perfect Pant. This relaxed, loose-fitting design hugs your waist and hips before tapering off into a wide-leg pant, allowing for easy movement and tons of stretch. Because these don't have a zipper closure, the beauty of these pants — and the added level of comfort — comes in its pull-on design that still hugs your waist in a flattering way despite its lack of buttons or hardware. Plus, it comes in three separate lengths (petite, regular, and tall) with some of the most inclusive inseams option we’ve seen yet. This one is a personal favorite among many of our editors because of its relaxed, yet chic structure, super soft fabric, and shaping silhouette without the constraints of tough waistbands and uncomfortable closures. Price at time of publish: $168 Sizes: XS-3X | Inseam: 30-35 inches (petite, regular, tall) | Material: 68% rayon, 28% nylon, 4% elastane | Colors: 4

Best Split-Hem English Factory Women's Front Slit Pants Amazon View On Amazon View On Shopbop.com Who It’s Good For This trendy style is great for someone who wants to switch up their office wardrobe with something a little more unique. Who It’s Not Good For Traditional dressers, or anyone needing different inseam or sizing options, might not go for this split-leg style. Officewear can be…well, boring, at times. In order to shake things up, it’s fun to implement a trendy piece here and there, like this pair of split-hem pants, to add a bit of dimension to your corporate closet. While these trousers feature a classic slim-fitting style, its hemline is divided down the center (the top hits right under the knee) to allow for a bit more movement and a more modern look. This pair is made from a breathable pique knit, which means that you can wear them year-round — especially because this style looks good with everything from open-toed work flats to pointed-toe booties. If you’re looking for a simple piece to change up your work attire without pushing HR boundaries, then this is a great style to go for. Price at time of publish: $80 Sizes: XS-XL | Inseam: 30.75 inches | Material: Polyester | Colors: 1

Best Relaxed Express Editor Mid-Rise Relaxed Trouser Pant Express View On Express.com Who It’s Good For This lower-slung, cool style is a stylish choice for for someone who wants their look to feel tailored while looking intentionally relaxed. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who is looking for a high-waisted, curve-hugging style won’t find that with this pick. Whether you’re sitting at a desk all day or running around town, you’ll need your work pants to be able to keep up with you (and be comfortable at the same time). The Express Editor pants are a surefire option for anyone looking to spruce up their wardrobe with a chic, slouchy style that still looks tailored — and makes any outfit, from a matching vest to a classic white tee, look ultra-chic. We appreciate the option to choose from short, regular, or long styles, and there’s even Barbiecore pink and sage green options aside from this classic black shade. Whether you’re dressing them up with kitten heels or comfortable sneakers, these slouchy trousers are an easy way to elevate your next office outfit. Price at time of publish: $48 (orig. $80) Sizes: 0-18 | Inseam: 29.5-34.5 inches (short, regular, long) | Material: Polyester, spandex | Colors: 3

Most Versatile Lululemon Smooth Fit Pull-On High-Rise Pant lululemon View On Lululemon Who It’s Good For These super stretchy pants are great for on-the-go professionals who want to be office-appropriate without sacrificing comfort. Who It’s Not Good For People who like to wear belts with their trousers won’t be able to with these due to the lack of belt loops. We all know and love Lululemon for its buttery fabrics and dependable activewear, but did you know that the brand makes office attire, too? This pull-on trouser is just one of the many “normal” clothing options that the athletic company makes, but it’s surely one of the best options for the commuter thanks to its four-way stretch and sweat-wicking fabric that keeps you comfortable as you jet from car to train to office. Though its “zip fly” may be faux, this pair does have a smoothing waistband to keep you secure, zippered hand pockets, and the same seamwork on the behind that your favorite Lululemon leggings have. Comfort, quality, and professionalism come together nicely in this wear-anywhere pair of pull-ons. Price at time of publish: $148 Sizes: 0-20 | Inseam: 26-31 inches | Material: 69% nylon, 31% Lycra elastane | Colors: 5

Best Khaki American Eagle Stretch Super High-Waisted Baggy Wide-Leg Trouser American Eagle View On Ae.com Who It’s Good For These khaki pants are great for someone who wants a version of a work pant that feels more casual than dress pants. Who It’s Not Good For People who work in offices with a stricter dress code may not be able to wear khaki-type pants into their workplaces. If you know you like the look of a wide-leg trouser but want to find a new way to switch up your look, trying out a new texture or material is always a good idea. These comfy, mid-weight cotton pants are a great option for anyone looking to upgrade their old school uniform khakis into something a little more grown-up. They feature a figure-hugging waistband with a pleated front and double belt loops, allowing for a cool belt if you want to further accessorize your look. We especially love this pair’s oversized fit, falling from the hips to a wider silhouette past the ankles that elicits that cool, effortless look while keeping an air of professionalism to it. Pair them with your favorite white sneakers for a ‘fit that’s good for the office and weekend outings alike. Price at time of publish: $44.96 (orig. $59.95) Sizes: 000-20 | Inseam: Short, regular, long | Material: 61% cotton, 20% recycled cotton, 18% lyocell, 1% elastane | Colors: 1

Best Maternity Gap Maternity Full Panel Twill Pants Gap View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For Expectant mothers who want to be comfortable in the office and on the go will love the comfort and style that these trousers bring to the table Who It’s Not Good For Some pregnant women may need a more inclusive size range than what's offered. Rihanna has turned maternity style on it’s head (for the better!), inspiring expectant mothers to dress however they want, whenever they want, no matter what trimester they’re in. So when you want to be able to make a fashion statement at the office and remain comfortable at the same time, you have to turn to a dependable (and stylish) pair of work pants that’s ready to grow with you. These twill trousers come in three shades and feature a straight leg design and sneaky stomach panel, which extends up from the drawstring waistband to help you feel supported no matter if your baby is the size of a cauliflower or a watermelon. Despite being comfy throughout the midsection, the Tencel blend fabric is versatile enough to be dressed up for the office and dressed down when at home — a must-have when building your capsule pregnancy wardrobe. Plus, two colors are a whopping 80 percent off right now! Price at time of publish: $19.97 (orig. $99.95) Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: 65% Tencel, 35% cotton | Colors: 3

Best Lightweight Anthropologie Pleated Poplin Trousers Anthropologie View On Anthropologie Who It’s Good For These breezy pants are great for someone looking for a pair of pants that they can wear to work during the summer without overheating. Who It’s Not Good For On the other hand, these are not good for someone who is looking for a thick, weather-resistant pair of pants that will keep them warm during winter commutes. Let’s face it, putting together a warm-weather work outfit is tough. You’re hot on your commute but too chilly in the office, and you can’t seem to reach that level of homeostasis that you’re desperately searching for. While we can’t exactly solve this problem for your office (we have the exact same issue), we do believe in the power of pants. These poplin trousers from Anthropologie are the perfect blend of comfortable and conservative for both the workplace and everyday life thanks to its featherweight cotton fabric and slightly cropped, wide-leg silhouette. Its thick waistband and defined, pleated waist play a stark contrast to the flowy, wide-leg hem that these pants billow out to, keeping your legs covered from the chilly AC air while letting them breathe as you power walk to your office. They’re a great transitional pant, too, as you move into autumn and the sun peeks out during spring. Price at time of publish: $69.95 (orig. $118) Sizes: 00-16, 16W-26W | Inseam: 26-28 inches (petite, standard, tall) | Material: 100% cotton | Colors: 1

Best Statement Oak + Fort Fold-Over Waist Wide Leg Pant Oak + Fort View On Oakandfort.com Who It’s Good For This trendy pair is great for someone who wants to deviate from the classic trouser look with a statement design that elevates any office outfit. Who It’s Not Good For Unfortunately not everyone will find their size here, as this style is only available in small, medium, and large sizes in this pant with one inseam length. There’s no telling how your day in the office will look, but one thing is for sure — when you slip into this asymmetrical, ultra-flattering trouser from Oak and Fort, your outfit is going to own the boardroom. Keeping things classic with a touch of contemporary, these wide-leg pants are an easy way to take any outfit from simple to stylish. The trousers come in two neutral tones, beige and black, and feature double front pleats and sleek welt pockets. But the star of the show is the fold-over waistband, which rolls down to create a V-shaped detail that instantly elevates any look. We do wish these came in more sizes than just small, medium, and large (as well as more than one inseam length), because everyone should get to try out these eye-catching pants for themselves. Aside from this, our writers love this style for its medium-thick material (great for transition-season commutes) and unique silhouette, which pairs well with any bodysuit, sweater, or basic tee that you can throw on top. Whether you’re in the office or out on the town, these pants will complete your look no matter your destination. Price at time of publish: $128 Sizes: S-L | Material: 80% polyester, 16% rayon, 4% spandex | Colors: 2

Best Paperbag Madewell Paperbag Trench Trousers in (Re)generative Chino Madewell View On Madewell.com Who It’s Good For This cinched style is great for someone who wants to take a fashionable turn from the normal belt loop waistband and try something different Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants a slim-fit style won’t be taken with the intentionally baggy look of these trousers Tired of the same old trousers hanging in your closet? If you already have the tradition pleated-front look folded in your drawer, it might be time to try an entirely new style — and what better silhouette to start with than the paperbag waist? This stylish pair from Madewell features a thickly pleated, cinched waist that appears to be “scrunched” by an adjustable fabric belt, which ties these trousers together with a bow. Its chino fabric is accented with trench coat-like details and its silhouette is mostly straight, with a slight taper at the hemline for an intentionally slouchy look. If you’re going for a slimmer, more skinny jean-like fit, then this baggy style won’t be your best bet — but we encourage you to try it out (it may just become your new favorite). We love how easy it is to dress up or down these pants, so you can easily transition them from work to play. Price at time of publish: $128 Sizes: 00-16 | Inseam: 28 inches | Material: 50% regenerative cotton, 50% conventional cotton | Colors: 2

Best Investment Aritzia Wilfred Effortless Pant Aritzia View On Aritzia.com Who It’s Good For This finely pleated, high-quality pair of trousers is great for shoppers who want a dependable work pant that can be customized for their height and last them years. Who It’s Not Good For People who love to shake their corporate clothes up with pops of color will only find neutrals here. Tried and true, Wilfred’s Effortless Pant is a staple for inside the office and out on the town. Our editors love this pair’s flattering pleats and comfortable waistband, which sits high on your waist and has enough give to allow for a French-tucked top or sweater. Plus, the brand’s soft, signature “Crepette” material makes them perfect for year-round wear, so you know you’re getting the most out of your money when you pick up a pair. But one of the best design features of these pants is the variety of inseam lengths, from short (under 5’3”) to regular (under 5’7”) and tall sizes (above 5’7”), so you can pick the fit that’s best for your individual frame. Though one of our pricier picks, these pants are the real deal (and one of our most stylish, too). Price at time of publish: $148 Sizes: 00-16 | Inseam: 31.5-33 inches (short, regular, tall) | Material: 100% polyester | Colors: 16

Best Satin BCBGMAXAZRIA Satin Wide-Leg Trouser BCBGMAXAZRIA View On Bcbg.com Who It’s Good For People who are looking for a dressier pant, or simply want to add a bit more texture into their work wardrobes, will love these silky pants. Who It’s Not Good For Budget-conscious shoppers may not want to spend upwards of $200 on a pair of dress pants (though we think it’s well worth it). If you have a few fancy work events headed your way but don’t want to buy yet another dress you probably won’t wear again, you’re in luck, because this silky wide-leg trouser from BCBGMaxazria is your new closet staple. Sewn with a flat waistband, on-seam pockets and a hidden back zipper, these satin pants are equal parts cool and professional — adding a sophisticated touch to every outfit it’s styled with. Choose from off-white or pitch black satin shades and accessorize with your favorite heels for a look that easily elevates any blazer and top combo you can dream up. Price at time of publish: $208 Sizes: 0-16 | Inseam: 32 inches | Material: Polyester | Colors: 2