“One of the biggest trends I'm seeing regarding work bags is overall versatility of use,” says celebrity stylist Chelsea Volpe . “For example, many working women are using the same bag for their morning workout, office bag, and even transitioning it into their evening bag. A medium to full-size leather tote is a perfect bag to transition from the gym to the office to a happy hour cocktail with friends.”

Any commuter will tell you that a work bag is more than just a bag; the difference between a mediocre work bag and a great one is, in fact, significant. When you tote around a bag for work, it needs to be durable, easy to organize, protect your laptop and other breakables, and have enough room to fit all your day’s essentials — and perhaps even be versatile enough to carry from morning to night.

Best Overall Kate Spade New York Staci Laptop Tote Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Katespade.com Who It’s Good For Shoppers wanting a timeless work bag that they can use year-round Who It’s Not Good For Anyone shopping on a budget or looking for specific features, like a USB charging port or convertible straps The best overall work bag goes to the Kate Spade New York Staci Laptop Tote. Not only is it available for under $200 (it ranges from $149 to $191 depending on the color and retailer), it’s made from genuine leather, features a timeless design, and can hold both 13- or 15-inch laptops, plus plenty more. The three large interior compartments allow you to easily organize your daily essentials, with one compartment having a top zipper to protect things like your wallet, chargers, and phone. The dual inside pockets can collect your change, pens, lip balm, and keys for easy access. While it’s not the cheapest option on our list, the price is approachable, and considering the high quality and classic design, this work bag is a great value. Price at time of publish: $194.99 Dimensions: 11.81 x 16.93 x 5.9 inches | Material: Leather | Colors: Beige/Black/White, Black, Grey/White

Best Budget HOXIS Minimalist Clean Cut Pebbled Faux Leather Tote Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For The budget-shopper who needs a basic work tote that’s still stylish Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who loves compartments or needs a roomier interior If you’re looking for a good quality work bag at an affordable price, you can’t beat this option that’s available on Amazon. The HOXIS pebbled faux leather tote has garnered a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from a whopping 3,200 reviews. That’s proof enough that this work bag is worth it, especially since it costs less than $20 (yes, that’s right). The faux leather material is easy to clean, and the pebbled texture makes it look like real leather. While it’s not lined, it does have a snap closure and even includes a detachable wristlet that’s perfect for goodies like your sunglasses and wallet. While there are not a lot of interior storage solutions, there is one interior pocket that would be great for storing your keys or any small items you want to keep from getting lost in bottom of the bag. With a 16.5-inch length, it will fit both 13- and 15-inch laptops. Price at time of publish: $17.90 Dimensions: 16.5 x 11.8 x 2.7 inches | Material: Embossed pebbled faux leather | Colors: Black, Brown, Dark Red, Green, Navy, Ivory, New Beige, Sea Blue, and more

Best Messenger RAINS Messenger Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for a messenger work bag that’s waterproof and easy to wipe clean Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting a different style of work bag, like a classic tote or backpack For a laptop bag that’s durable and easy to tote, we recommend the Rains messenger bag. Available in all black or tonal taupe, the bag seamlessly fits a laptop and other slim items you need to bring to work with you, like notebooks, a tablet, and folders. Don’t let the horizontal shape fool you, though — there’s still plenty of space to fit other items, as well, from pen cases or makeup to chargers and snacks. Your stuff will stay safe and secure thanks to the zippered top, carabiner buckle closure, and interior pockets. The best part is that the polyester exterior is super easy to clean, so this messenger bag will look good as new for quite a long time. Price at time of publish: $89 Dimensions: 11.8 x 16 x 4.3 inches | Material: Polyester | Colors: Black, Tonal Taupe

Best Backpack Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack 4.3 Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for a stylish, durable backpack that’s made from recycled materials Who It’s Not Good For Anyone needing a convertible backpack or those who prefer traditional tote bags for work Everlane’s ReNew Transit Backpack is a smallish backpack that packs a lot of punch. It can hold a 13- or 15-inch laptop easily (there’s a separate pocket for a laptop specifically), as well as other essentials from gym clothes to notepads. We also appreciate that it features both an exterior and interior water bottle pocket, which not a lot of chic backpacks have. Not to mention it also includes a luggage handle strap for ease of travel as well as plenty of pockets. Price at time of publish: $95 Dimensions: 7.25 x 17.5 x 12 inches | Material: 100% recycled polyester with a water-resistant finish | Colors: Warm Quartz, Black, Warm Charcoal, Nutria/Beech, Ocean Cavern

Best with USB Charging Port LOVEVOOK Laptop Bag for Women Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Those looking for a classic work tote with charging capabilities at an affordable price Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who wants to invest more in a work tote or doesn’t need a charging port Whether you’ve got a long commute or not, it doesn’t hurt to purchase a work bag that comes with a built-in USB charging port. The LOVEVOOK Laptop Bag has that plus much more. Tons of interior pockets? Check. Anti-theft pocket? Adjustable shoulder strap? Laptop sleeve? Check, check, and check. What makes it even better is that it’s available on Amazon for under $50. Price at time of publish: $36.98 Dimensions: 17 x 6.5 x 11.2 inches | Material: Polyester and faux leather | Colors: Black, Black Crocodile, Grey, Orange, Purple

Best Convertible Cyureay Convertible Daypack Laptop Backpack Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For People shopping for a two-in-one tote and backpack at an affordable price point Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking to invest more money in a work bag Over 3,300 customers rated this tote 5 out of 5 stars thanks to its versatility, water-resistant material, roomy interior, and included USB charging port that plugs into a power bank on the inside of the bag (power bank is not included). It comes in five different color options, and it’s made from a waterproof nylon material that stays dry and is easy to clean. The $30 price tag isn’t bad, either. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Dimensions: 16.5 x 4.7 x 12.2 inches | Material: Waterproof nylon | Colors: Black, Green, Blue, Purple, Grey The 3 Best Duffel Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Travel Béis The Expandable Tote BÃ©is View On Beistravel.com Who It’s Good For Travelers needing to keep their laptop and work essentials secure and portable Who It’s Not Good For Anyone wanting a more structured work bag or something more durable or machine-washable This tote from Shay Mitchell’s travel brand has a lot going for it: large exterior pockets, two strap lengths, removable shoulder padding, a trolley sleeve, key leash, two water bottle pockets, interior laptop sleeve, several interior pockets, and zip closure. But what makes this tote stand out from the rest is its expanding gusset — easily zip the sides of the bag if you need more room to store all your necessities, from water bottles and books or planners to your travel-size toiletry bag. Price at time of publish: $88 Dimensions: 16.1 x 14.6 x 3.3 inches | Material: Polyester, faux leather, recycled polyester | Colors: Black, Beige, Maple The 8 Best Weekender Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Style Charles & Keith Shalia Large Double Handle Tote Bag Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It’s Good For Fashion-forward commuters who want something functional at a good price Who It’s Not Good For Anyone wanting a bag with genuine leather versus faux or needs something larger If you value fashion as much as function, the Charles & Keith Shalia Large Double Handle Tote Bag was made for you. A brand that's been recently spotted on the likes of J.Lo, Gigi Hadid, and Keke Palmer (just to name a few), this work bag can easily take you from the office to happy hour, as the contrasting faux leather and canvas come together for a look that’s endlessly chic. And while the exterior is a cream-colored canvas, the design can be shown off year-round. But let’s not forget its functional features. This tote bag includes an accessible exterior pocket perfect for keys, wallet, and/or phone, as well as an interior wall zippered pocket as well. It easily fits a laptop, snacks, water bottle, headphones, and knick-knacks despite its smaller size. And we love that there are two strap options, so you can choose to carry it on your shoulder or your arm. Price at time of publish: $93 Dimensions: 4.72 x 15 x 11 inches | Material: Faux leather and canvas | Colors: Multi, Cognac

Best Durable Carhartt Legacy East/West Tote Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a utilitarian work bag that’s made to last Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for something more fashion-forward This Carhartt tote bag is designed for those who want a long-lasting tote bag that will survive daily wear and tear as well as the elements. And since it's made from 600 denier polyester with a durable water-repellent formula, this bag can do just that. A medium-sized tote, this can fit all your essentials with room to spare, including a 13-inch laptop. It’s even machine washable, so you can keep it looking new for longer. Price at time of publish: $69 Dimensions: 16.5 x 13.5 x 7.25 inches | Material: 600 denier polyester with Rain Defender durable water repellent | Colors: Brown, Black

Best Small Everlane The Gallery Tote Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For Minimalists who want a sleek tote bag that can carry the essentials Who It’s Not Good For Anyone shopping for a small work bag on a budget For the minimalists out there who commute with only the essentials (read: laptop, phone, wallet, and keys), then you may like this sleek and chic leather tote from Everlane. It’s very slim so will only truly fit a 13-inch laptop and a bit more, but it’s perfect if you don’t like hauling a bunch of stuff to and from the office every day. While it’s on the pricier side, we appreciate the genuine leather construction and expect this tote would have a place in your wardrobe for many years to come. Price at time of publish: $225 Dimensions: 14 x 13.5 inches | Material: Leather | Colors: Beech, Andorra, Toasted Almond, Black

Best Extra Large L.L.Bean Nor'Easter Tote Bag, Large L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean Who It’s Good For Those who need a durable work bag with tons of space at a decent price Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who needs either a larger or smaller bag or prefers a leather-like exterior If you’re the type of commuter that likes to haul everything you need and more for the day (perhaps a set of gym clothes, commuting sneakers, books, and the like), then you’ll need an extra-large tote bag that’s durable enough to hold the weight as well as survive the daily wear-and-tear of toting it all. This L.L.Bean tote bag is not only super large (18.5 inches in length), but it retails for around $100 and comes in four colors. You can trust it to last a while thanks to its durable cotton canvas material and water-resistant polyurethane coating located on the base and interior of the bag. Not only does it boast a roomy interior, but there are also several interior pockets to keep your small goods organized as well as a zippered top to keep everything safe and dry no matter the weather. Price at time of publish: $99 Dimensions: 17.75 x 18.5 x 7.5 inches | Material: Cotton canvas, polyurethane coating | Colors: Olive Drab, Maple Brown, Gray Camo, Camoflauge, Black

Best Faux Leather Charles & Keith Large Slouchy Tote Bag Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It’s Good For Anyone needing a quality trend-forward faux leather tote bag without the higher price tag Who It’s Not Good For A super-organizer who needs more compartments for all their things In the market for a faux leather tote bag that passes as real leather? For under $100, we couldn’t recommend this tote bag by Charles & Keith enough. Featuring a structured silhouette, single shoulder strap, and magnetic closure, the tote bag is equal parts stylish as it is roomy. While there aren't any interior or exterior pockets, it does come with a detachable pouch to keep things like sunglasses, cards, and pens. Additionally, it’s designed with an interior key ring to keep them from getting lost in the bottom of the bag. This is a great work bag if you don’t need to pack anything extra other than your office essentials and want something more fashion-forward to tote around for any after-work activities. Price at time of publish: $93 Dimensions: 7.9 x 12.6 x 11.8 inches | Material: Faux leather | Colors: Mint Green, Chocolate, Navy The 7 Best Toiletry Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best with Compartments Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who has a lot to organize for their daily commute Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a work bag that’s less expensive or anyone who wants a bag made from genuine leather The Calpak Haven Laptop Bag is for the organized-obsessed. Let us walk you through why. In addition to the two strap options (one is removable), the tote comes with a removable interior insert that can house everything you could possibly need to take with you. Designed with one big pocket for a 13- or 15-inch laptop or iPad, three small interior pockets, and four exterior pockets, the insert is a dream (and comes with the bag, not sold separately). The insert snaps into place inside the tote so everything stays safe and secure. Not to mention it’s great for traveling, too, thanks to the luggage sleeve that makes it easy to slip onto your suitcase. Price at time of publish: $178 Dimensions: 16 x 12.5 x 5 inches | Material: Polyurethane, polyester | Colors: Forest, Toffee, Espresso, Black, Birch, Petal The 5 Best Carry-On Luggage Pieces of 2023