Shopping We Found the 15 Very Best Work Bags of 2023 — Starting at Just $18 Including Meghan Markle's go-to tote brand By Erika Reals Published on January 10, 2023 05:27 PM We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Any commuter will tell you that a work bag is more than just a bag; the difference between a mediocre work bag and a great one is, in fact, significant. When you tote around a bag for work, it needs to be durable, easy to organize, protect your laptop and other breakables, and have enough room to fit all your day’s essentials — and perhaps even be versatile enough to carry from morning to night. “One of the biggest trends I'm seeing regarding work bags is overall versatility of use,” says celebrity stylist Chelsea Volpe. “For example, many working women are using the same bag for their morning workout, office bag, and even transitioning it into their evening bag. A medium to full-size leather tote is a perfect bag to transition from the gym to the office to a happy hour cocktail with friends.” Scroll down to shop the best work bags for women that PEOPLE recommends. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Kate Spade New York Staci Tote at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: HOXIS Minimalist Faux Leather Tote at Amazon Jump to Review Best Investment: Cuyana Classic Easy Tote at Cuyana.com Jump to Review Best Messenger: RAINS Messenger Bag at Amazon Jump to Review Best Backpack: Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack at Everlane.com Jump to Review Best with USB Charging Port: LOVEVOOK Laptop Bag at Amazon Jump to Review Best Convertible: Cyureay Laptop Backpack at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Travel: Béis Expandable Tote at Beistravel.com Jump to Review Best Style: Charles & Keith Double Handle Tote Bag at Charleskeith.com Jump to Review Best Durable: Carhartt Legacy East/West Tote at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Kate Spade New York Staci Laptop Tote Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Katespade.com Who It’s Good For Shoppers wanting a timeless work bag that they can use year-round Who It’s Not Good For Anyone shopping on a budget or looking for specific features, like a USB charging port or convertible straps The best overall work bag goes to the Kate Spade New York Staci Laptop Tote. Not only is it available for under $200 (it ranges from $149 to $191 depending on the color and retailer), it’s made from genuine leather, features a timeless design, and can hold both 13- or 15-inch laptops, plus plenty more. The three large interior compartments allow you to easily organize your daily essentials, with one compartment having a top zipper to protect things like your wallet, chargers, and phone. The dual inside pockets can collect your change, pens, lip balm, and keys for easy access. While it’s not the cheapest option on our list, the price is approachable, and considering the high quality and classic design, this work bag is a great value. Price at time of publish: $194.99 Dimensions: 11.81 x 16.93 x 5.9 inches | Material: Leather | Colors: Beige/Black/White, Black, Grey/White Best Budget HOXIS Minimalist Clean Cut Pebbled Faux Leather Tote Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For The budget-shopper who needs a basic work tote that’s still stylish Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who loves compartments or needs a roomier interior If you’re looking for a good quality work bag at an affordable price, you can’t beat this option that’s available on Amazon. The HOXIS pebbled faux leather tote has garnered a 4.4 out of 5-star rating from a whopping 3,200 reviews. That’s proof enough that this work bag is worth it, especially since it costs less than $20 (yes, that’s right). The faux leather material is easy to clean, and the pebbled texture makes it look like real leather. While it’s not lined, it does have a snap closure and even includes a detachable wristlet that’s perfect for goodies like your sunglasses and wallet. While there are not a lot of interior storage solutions, there is one interior pocket that would be great for storing your keys or any small items you want to keep from getting lost in bottom of the bag. With a 16.5-inch length, it will fit both 13- and 15-inch laptops. Price at time of publish: $17.90 Dimensions: 16.5 x 11.8 x 2.7 inches | Material: Embossed pebbled faux leather | Colors: Black, Brown, Dark Red, Green, Navy, Ivory, New Beige, Sea Blue, and more Best Investment Cuyana Classic Easy Tote Cuyana View On Cuyana.com Who It’s Good For Those who want to invest in a large quality tote bag made from genuine leather Who It’s Not Good For Anyone shopping on a budget or those wanting something machine-washable Cuyana has a long list of celebrity fans, from Meghan Markle to Jessica Alba, and it’s easy to see why. The brand launched the Easy Tote last year, describing it as a bag that’s “designed to go everywhere.” Its Italian leather construction is lightweight and unstructured, but the bag is still designed with plenty of function. Case in point: The double handles with different lengths allow you to switch from shoulder to handheld easily; A hanging interior wall pocket can act as a catch-all for all your small necessities, phone, and wallet; The roomy interior can hold all your daily essentials, including your laptop, water bottle, books, makeup bag, chargers, and more. It’s available in two sizes (classic or tall), seven colors, and there’s even a personalization option. If you’re especially organized, you can separately purchase a matching Airpod case, laptop sleeve, or inner pouch insert. Price at time of publish: $248 Dimensions: 12.3 x 21.6 x 5.1 inches | Material: Italian leather, microsuede interior | Colors: Black, Caramel, Cappuccino, Stone, Dark Olive, Ecru, Pine The 7 Best Tote Bags of 2023 for Every Style and Budget — Starting at $14 Best Messenger RAINS Messenger Bag Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for a messenger work bag that’s waterproof and easy to wipe clean Who It’s Not Good For Those wanting a different style of work bag, like a classic tote or backpack For a laptop bag that’s durable and easy to tote, we recommend the Rains messenger bag. Available in all black or tonal taupe, the bag seamlessly fits a laptop and other slim items you need to bring to work with you, like notebooks, a tablet, and folders. Don’t let the horizontal shape fool you, though — there’s still plenty of space to fit other items, as well, from pen cases or makeup to chargers and snacks. Your stuff will stay safe and secure thanks to the zippered top, carabiner buckle closure, and interior pockets. The best part is that the polyester exterior is super easy to clean, so this messenger bag will look good as new for quite a long time. Price at time of publish: $89 Dimensions: 11.8 x 16 x 4.3 inches | Material: Polyester | Colors: Black, Tonal Taupe Best Backpack Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack 4.3 Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For Those looking for a stylish, durable backpack that’s made from recycled materials Who It’s Not Good For Anyone needing a convertible backpack or those who prefer traditional tote bags for work Everlane’s ReNew Transit Backpack is a smallish backpack that packs a lot of punch. It can hold a 13- or 15-inch laptop easily (there’s a separate pocket for a laptop specifically), as well as other essentials from gym clothes to notepads. We also appreciate that it features both an exterior and interior water bottle pocket, which not a lot of chic backpacks have. Not to mention it also includes a luggage handle strap for ease of travel as well as plenty of pockets. Price at time of publish: $95 Dimensions: 7.25 x 17.5 x 12 inches | Material: 100% recycled polyester with a water-resistant finish | Colors: Warm Quartz, Black, Warm Charcoal, Nutria/Beech, Ocean Cavern Best with USB Charging Port LOVEVOOK Laptop Bag for Women Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Those looking for a classic work tote with charging capabilities at an affordable price Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who wants to invest more in a work tote or doesn’t need a charging port Whether you’ve got a long commute or not, it doesn’t hurt to purchase a work bag that comes with a built-in USB charging port. The LOVEVOOK Laptop Bag has that plus much more. Tons of interior pockets? Check. Anti-theft pocket? Adjustable shoulder strap? Laptop sleeve? Check, check, and check. What makes it even better is that it’s available on Amazon for under $50. Price at time of publish: $36.98 Dimensions: 17 x 6.5 x 11.2 inches | Material: Polyester and faux leather | Colors: Black, Black Crocodile, Grey, Orange, Purple Best Convertible Cyureay Convertible Daypack Laptop Backpack Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For People shopping for a two-in-one tote and backpack at an affordable price point Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking to invest more money in a work bag Over 3,300 customers rated this tote 5 out of 5 stars thanks to its versatility, water-resistant material, roomy interior, and included USB charging port that plugs into a power bank on the inside of the bag (power bank is not included). It comes in five different color options, and it’s made from a waterproof nylon material that stays dry and is easy to clean. The $30 price tag isn’t bad, either. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Dimensions: 16.5 x 4.7 x 12.2 inches | Material: Waterproof nylon | Colors: Black, Green, Blue, Purple, Grey The 3 Best Duffel Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for Travel Béis The Expandable Tote BÃ©is View On Beistravel.com Who It’s Good For Travelers needing to keep their laptop and work essentials secure and portable Who It’s Not Good For Anyone wanting a more structured work bag or something more durable or machine-washable This tote from Shay Mitchell’s travel brand has a lot going for it: large exterior pockets, two strap lengths, removable shoulder padding, a trolley sleeve, key leash, two water bottle pockets, interior laptop sleeve, several interior pockets, and zip closure. But what makes this tote stand out from the rest is its expanding gusset — easily zip the sides of the bag if you need more room to store all your necessities, from water bottles and books or planners to your travel-size toiletry bag. Price at time of publish: $88 Dimensions: 16.1 x 14.6 x 3.3 inches | Material: Polyester, faux leather, recycled polyester | Colors: Black, Beige, Maple The 8 Best Weekender Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Style Charles & Keith Shalia Large Double Handle Tote Bag Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It’s Good For Fashion-forward commuters who want something functional at a good price Who It’s Not Good For Anyone wanting a bag with genuine leather versus faux or needs something larger If you value fashion as much as function, the Charles & Keith Shalia Large Double Handle Tote Bag was made for you. A brand that's been recently spotted on the likes of J.Lo, Gigi Hadid, and Keke Palmer (just to name a few), this work bag can easily take you from the office to happy hour, as the contrasting faux leather and canvas come together for a look that’s endlessly chic. And while the exterior is a cream-colored canvas, the design can be shown off year-round. But let’s not forget its functional features. This tote bag includes an accessible exterior pocket perfect for keys, wallet, and/or phone, as well as an interior wall zippered pocket as well. It easily fits a laptop, snacks, water bottle, headphones, and knick-knacks despite its smaller size. And we love that there are two strap options, so you can choose to carry it on your shoulder or your arm. Price at time of publish: $93 Dimensions: 4.72 x 15 x 11 inches | Material: Faux leather and canvas | Colors: Multi, Cognac Best Durable Carhartt Legacy East/West Tote Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a utilitarian work bag that’s made to last Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for something more fashion-forward This Carhartt tote bag is designed for those who want a long-lasting tote bag that will survive daily wear and tear as well as the elements. And since it's made from 600 denier polyester with a durable water-repellent formula, this bag can do just that. A medium-sized tote, this can fit all your essentials with room to spare, including a 13-inch laptop. It’s even machine washable, so you can keep it looking new for longer. Price at time of publish: $69 Dimensions: 16.5 x 13.5 x 7.25 inches | Material: 600 denier polyester with Rain Defender durable water repellent | Colors: Brown, Black Best Small Everlane The Gallery Tote Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For Minimalists who want a sleek tote bag that can carry the essentials Who It’s Not Good For Anyone shopping for a small work bag on a budget For the minimalists out there who commute with only the essentials (read: laptop, phone, wallet, and keys), then you may like this sleek and chic leather tote from Everlane. It’s very slim so will only truly fit a 13-inch laptop and a bit more, but it’s perfect if you don’t like hauling a bunch of stuff to and from the office every day. While it’s on the pricier side, we appreciate the genuine leather construction and expect this tote would have a place in your wardrobe for many years to come. Price at time of publish: $225 Dimensions: 14 x 13.5 inches | Material: Leather | Colors: Beech, Andorra, Toasted Almond, Black Best Extra Large L.L.Bean Nor'Easter Tote Bag, Large L.L.Bean View On L.L.Bean Who It’s Good For Those who need a durable work bag with tons of space at a decent price Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who needs either a larger or smaller bag or prefers a leather-like exterior If you’re the type of commuter that likes to haul everything you need and more for the day (perhaps a set of gym clothes, commuting sneakers, books, and the like), then you’ll need an extra-large tote bag that’s durable enough to hold the weight as well as survive the daily wear-and-tear of toting it all. This L.L.Bean tote bag is not only super large (18.5 inches in length), but it retails for around $100 and comes in four colors. You can trust it to last a while thanks to its durable cotton canvas material and water-resistant polyurethane coating located on the base and interior of the bag. Not only does it boast a roomy interior, but there are also several interior pockets to keep your small goods organized as well as a zippered top to keep everything safe and dry no matter the weather. Price at time of publish: $99 Dimensions: 17.75 x 18.5 x 7.5 inches | Material: Cotton canvas, polyurethane coating | Colors: Olive Drab, Maple Brown, Gray Camo, Camoflauge, Black Best Faux Leather Charles & Keith Large Slouchy Tote Bag Charles & Keith View On Charleskeith.com Who It’s Good For Anyone needing a quality trend-forward faux leather tote bag without the higher price tag Who It’s Not Good For A super-organizer who needs more compartments for all their things In the market for a faux leather tote bag that passes as real leather? For under $100, we couldn’t recommend this tote bag by Charles & Keith enough. Featuring a structured silhouette, single shoulder strap, and magnetic closure, the tote bag is equal parts stylish as it is roomy. While there aren't any interior or exterior pockets, it does come with a detachable pouch to keep things like sunglasses, cards, and pens. Additionally, it’s designed with an interior key ring to keep them from getting lost in the bottom of the bag. This is a great work bag if you don’t need to pack anything extra other than your office essentials and want something more fashion-forward to tote around for any after-work activities. Price at time of publish: $93 Dimensions: 7.9 x 12.6 x 11.8 inches | Material: Faux leather | Colors: Mint Green, Chocolate, Navy The 7 Best Toiletry Bags of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best with Compartments Calpak Haven Laptop Tote Bag Calpak View On Calpaktravel.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who has a lot to organize for their daily commute Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a work bag that’s less expensive or anyone who wants a bag made from genuine leather The Calpak Haven Laptop Bag is for the organized-obsessed. Let us walk you through why. In addition to the two strap options (one is removable), the tote comes with a removable interior insert that can house everything you could possibly need to take with you. Designed with one big pocket for a 13- or 15-inch laptop or iPad, three small interior pockets, and four exterior pockets, the insert is a dream (and comes with the bag, not sold separately). The insert snaps into place inside the tote so everything stays safe and secure. Not to mention it’s great for traveling, too, thanks to the luggage sleeve that makes it easy to slip onto your suitcase. Price at time of publish: $178 Dimensions: 16 x 12.5 x 5 inches | Material: Polyurethane, polyester | Colors: Forest, Toffee, Espresso, Black, Birch, Petal The 5 Best Carry-On Luggage Pieces of 2023 Best Machine-Washable Rothy’s The Lightweight Tote Rothy's View On Rothys.com Who It’s Good For Shoppers wanting a lightweight tote that’s machine-washable and sustainably made Who It’s Not Good For Anyone shopping on a budget that doesn’t need to prioritize a machine-washable material If your commute sees a lot of weather and grime (whether from public transit or the outdoors), we recommend investing in a high-quality tote that’s machine-washable, and no one does machine-washable better than Rothy’s. Not only is it great for the office thanks to its roomy interior, durable exterior, and helpful key ring, but it’s also a tote that’s good for everyday errands and weekend trips. So while the price may be high for some, you can get a lot of use out of this lightweight, versatile bag. Price at time of publish: $175 Dimensions: 13.6 x 12.8 x 6.7 inches | Material: Thread made fro ocean-bound marine plastic | Colors: Black Portobello, Soft Sesame, Maritime Cloud, Desert Pink, Leaf Green, Lemon Lime, and more How to Pick the Right Work Bag Material “Another important consideration is material and durability,” says celebrity stylist Chelsea Volpe. “A cloth bag won't survive a morning coffee spill or torrential downpour en route to the office. Consider materials like leather, which is luxe, durable and looks elevated for an important meeting with your boss. Another great material is polyester, which you can often throw in the wash or hand clean with a basic soft cloth. Polyester and other synthetic materials are also less expensive than the more upscale leather bag for the budget conscious buyer. Finally, a waxed or coated canvas bag is a great and durable option for your everyday casual work bag.” Function “When searching for the perfect work bag, your first priority should be functionality,” explains Volpe. “Depending on the type of work you do, your needs will likely be different. Overall, I enjoy a bag with easy to access compartments. No one wants to be fishing around their work bag for an important document, your keys, wallet or iPhone.” Additionally, think of features you’ll need specifically on your commute and at the office. Are you someone who takes your water bottle everywhere? Then you should look for a work bag that includes a water bottle pocket, like the Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack. Do you have a longer commute and typically need to charge your devices? You might want to consider the LOVEVOOK Laptop Bag for Women, which features a built-in USB charging port. Size Volpe explains that size is an important factor, as well. “A work bag that is too large will be difficult to schlep on your morning commute, however something too compact won't fit for example your laptop,” she says. “A medium-size, well-compartmentalized bag with a laptop sleeve is always a win.” Some medium-size bags with plenty of compartments and a laptop sleeve include the Béis The Expandable Tote and the Calpak Haven Laptop Bag. Frequently Asked Questions Which work bag is the best? According to our expertise and research, the best work bag for women is the Kate Spade New York Staci Laptop Tote because of its functional design, long-term durability, sleek look, and approachable price point for the quality. Plus, it’s available on Amazon, an added convenience for any busy businesswoman. Are expensive work bags worth it? Typically, bags that are more expensive are made with higher quality materials, but not always. Sometimes you’re paying for the extra storage and functional bells and whistles, or you could just be paying for the brand name. However, the Cuyana Classic Easy Tote, in our opinion, is worth the splurge if you can swing it. If not, there are plenty of other great work bags on the list that are much more affordable and still offer plenty of functionality and durability. Case in point: the HOXIS Minimalist Clean Cut Pebbled Faux Leather Tote which retails for under $20 on Amazon. Do work bags need to be washable? It’s not essential for work bags to be machine-washable, although that’s one perk for our machine-washable pick: Rothy’s The Lightweight Tote. However, if it’s not machine-washable, make sure the bag is still easy to spot clean and durable enough to resist some wear and tear that comes with toting around a large, usually heavy bag. 