Shopping These Are the 9 Best Womaness Products of 2022 The brand is erasing the stigma By Madison Yauger Madison Yauger Instagram Twitter Website Madison Yauger is commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering beauty, home, travel, and other lifestyle topics. Her background includes news, lifestyle, and commerce journalism for publications like Food & Wine, Real Simple, Health, Martha Stewart, and more. Prior to writing for Dotdash Meredith, she worked for a human rights news agency in Cape Town, South Africa, reporting action around the city as it unfolded. When not working, Madison enjoys spending time with family and friends, voraciously reading thrillers, and befriending every dog in Manhattan. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on September 19, 2022 05:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Womaness Change is hard, and while menopause is a natural process, it can be upsetting to lose a sense of control over what’s happening to your body. Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, and Oprah Winfrey have all opened up about this phase of life and how important it is to talk about breaking the stigma around menopause. And we're seeing the beauty industry start to follow suit: Womaness is a brand that’s leading the conversation and facilitating empowerment through products that restore some of that control, starting with its skincare line. One of the first areas of your body to be affected by menopause (apart from your reproductive system!) is your skin. “Estrogen and collagen are closely intertwined,” board-certified dermatologist and founder of Facet Dermatology Geeta Yadav tells PEOPLE. “High estrogen levels often correlate to high collagen levels, and vice versa. Think about the “glow” we speak about when women are pregnant — that’s caused by high estrogen levels. As we age, both collagen and estrogen levels fall, causing changes to our skin.” Womaness co-founders Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs decided that there needed to be a company that addressed these issues head on. “My aha — or perhaps better phrased, 'hot-flash' moment for Womaness happened after an appointment I had at the women’s health center at the Mayo Clinic in 2018,” Mueller tells PEOPLE. “My doctor and I were discussing vaginal dryness and painful sex... two things I was all too familiar with, but I had no idea were common symptoms of menopause.” She says the doctor sent her home with menopause products that felt “dusty and depressing.” “There was clearly a huge opportunity to educate women in their 40s and 50s and provide them with high-powered, well-designed products that would address major symptoms due to changing hormones — from dry skin head-to-toe (including your V-zone); hot flashes; mood; sleep (or lack thereof); the list goes on and on,” she says. “When I was in New York a few months later, I relayed this story to Michelle (a longtime friend) over cocktails, and she agreed it was due time for a menopause brand makeover.” These Are the Best Jones Road Beauty Products of 2022 “Both of us have dedicated our careers to speaking to and supporting women at nearly every stage of her life — building brands, product assortments, and campaigns to serve her as she moved from first job to marriage, pregnancy, to kids,” says Jacobs. “We touched her life in every way and at every milestone, with one notable exception: menopause. This is all too common, unfortunately. While this demographic has serious purchasing power and are the healthiest, wealthiest, and most active generation in history, most marketers write off consumers at age 49. We know this from our own professional and personal experiences.” Thus the co-founders made this a priority and created a spotlight for this community of women. “We are here for the 50 million women in menopause or suffering from menopausal symptoms,” says Mueller. “Yes, 50 million. We always say menopause doesn’t discriminate; if you are a female, you will experience menopause at some point in your life. We’re reframing the conversation about menopause from shame and stigma to celebration. Life doesn’t end just because your menstruation does. It’s time to focus on the incredible aspects of midlife. We call it menopositivity.” “We created Womaness to be both accessible (through our retail partnerships at Target, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and QVC) and affordable, with everything in the range under $40,” says Jacobs. While the brand carries an array of supplements and feminine care products, below, we're focusing specifically on the the best Womaness skincare products we think you should know about to help you feel and look your best especially as you experience changes related to menopause. Our Top Picks Womaness Let's Neck, Neck and Décolleté Serum at Amazon Jump to Review Womaness Plump It Up, Gentle Retinol Face Serum at Amazon Jump to Review Womaness Fountain of Glow, Vitamin C Face Serum at Ulta Jump to Review Womaness Eye Opener, Smoothing & Brightening Cream at Amazon Jump to Review Womaness Overnight Magic, Night Repair Cream at Ulta Jump to Review Womaness The Works, Smoothing All-Over Body Cream at Amazon Jump to Review Womaness Gone in a Hot Flash, All-Over Cooling Mist at Amazon Jump to Review Womaness Out D@mn Spot, Dark Spot Patches at Target Jump to Review Womaness Brighten Up, 2-in-1 Exfoliating Toner at Womaness.com Jump to Review Womaness Let's Neck, Neck and Décolleté Serum Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Womaness.com “Every woman I know in midlife is concerned with the state of the changing skin on their neck and their dry, crepey chest,” says Jacobs. “It’s like they turn 45, and they retire every V neck item they own. That’s why we created Let’s Neck — to address the fact that everything from your face to the skin all over your body changes with perimenopause and menopause.” If you've lost some firmness around your décolleté due to hormonal changes, this serum can help restore some elasticity and hydration to that skin. As one of the most popular products at Womaness (100 percent of reviewers said they would recommend to a friend), Let's Neck is made with rich ingredients like hyaluronic acid, microalgae extract, and antioxidants that nourish and cool down your skin. The container dually serves as an applicator and is designed to glide across your neck and collarbone so you can massage the area lightly while applying this serum. There's no reason you can't feel your best during menopause. This serum, described by Jacobs as “nothing short of a miracle worker,” can help smooth out and tighten skin so the next time you go into your closet, you'll confidently reach for that strapless dress or V-neck. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Size: 1.7 fl oz./ 50 mL | Key Ingredients: Microalgae extract, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants Womaness Plump It Up, Gentle Retinol Face Serum Womaness View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Womaness.com As Dr. Yadav points out, your skin can experience intense dryness and looseness during menopause. One product that can help counteract these effects is the Plump It Up retinol serum. “We work with a slew of dermatologists to ensure our formulations are top notch, and when it comes to their gold standard of ingredients, retinol is always listed as one of their top,” says Jacobs. Retinol is known for boosting collagen production which helps tighten and "plump up" skin, as well as fading any discoloration via new skin cell growth. The other MVPs in this formula are hyaluronic acid and a ceramide (natural fat), that respectively boosts hydration and maintains a moisture barrier — as well as preventing bacteria from getting under your skin which can cause acne. This silky serum can be applied directly to your face using the container as an applicator, so you can spot treat any areas of concern. Price at time of publish: $21.99 Size: 1 fl oz./ 30mL | Key Ingredients: Retinol, ceramide, hyaluronic acid Womaness Fountain of Glow, Vitamin C Face Serum Ulta View On Ulta View On Target View On Womaness.com The fountain of youth is so last season, because you don’t have to be young to glow. Womaness’ Fountain of Glow vitamin C serum can meet you where you’re at, and give you radiance and subtle glowing skin. Vitamin C is an amazing ingredient for those experiencing menopause. It boosts collagen production, which helps tighten and firm up skin, reduces redness, and protects the skin from free-radical damage. “A vitamin C serum is an essential in your skincare routine, in my humble opinion,” says Mueller. “Ours brightens & conditions with 8% Vitamin C (to hydrate, brighten and improve skin texture) and plant-derived squalane.” Squalane keeps moisture from escaping your skin, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, and mimicking the skin’s natural oils to help it absorb better. A little goes a long way with this serum, so just use three to five drops and massage it into your skin. To save time, you can also add a few drops into your daily moisturizer for that added vitamin C boost. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Size: 1.5 fl oz./ 50mL | Key Ingredients: Vitamin C, squalane Womaness Eye Opener, Smoothing & Brightening Cream Target View On Amazon View On Target View On Womaness.com “Let’s face it, we could all use a little brightening and smoothing in the eye area - am I right?,” says Jacobs. This eye cream helps with smoothing, depuffing, and hydrating the delicate area of the face. “It’s formulated with HYACLEAR® 7, which is essentially an advanced form of hyaluronic acid, and bakuchiol, a gentler alternative to retinol,” she says. And since the container also serves as an applicator, you can use the cool metal tip to massage the cream into the skin, reducing puffiness and helping calm any inflammation. Plus this product is compact, so you can just tuck it into your bag and relieve your under-eye any time it needs a little TLC. “In a world where eye creams can promise a lot and underdeliver,” Jacobs says, “Eye Opener does what it says: Smoothes and brightens.” Price at time of publish: $21.99 Size: 0.5 fl oz./ 15mL | Key Ingredients: Red algae extract, bakuchiol, hyaluronic acid Womaness Overnight Magic, Night Repair Cream Amazon View On Ulta View On Target View On Womaness.com Due to the drying effects of menopause, a good moisturizer is the best tool to keep on hand. “Overnight Magic has a supercharged blend of naturally derived, skin-boosting ingredients that help you to wake up to a more supple, smoother complexion,” says Mueller. “Like Eye Opener, it’s formulated with HYACLEAR® 7 and Bakuchiol to ensure skin is hydrated and brightened.” Even users with rosacea say this cream soothes and firms their skin without aggravating the skin condition further. This lightweight moisturizer is a super hydrator, leaving your skin soft, supple, and well-nourished. For best results, you should apply it to your face and neck before bed, massaging it into your skin with your fingertips. “It’s beauty sleep in a jar,” says Mueller. Price at time of publish: $21.99 Size: 1.7 fl oz./ 50mL | Key Ingredients: bakuchiol, hyaluronic acid Womaness The Works, Smoothing All-Over Body Cream Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Womaness.com Your face isn’t the only skin that can dry out during menopause. I feel like I wake up every morning with a new rough patch or paper thin area of my body — whether it’s on my elbows, thighs, knees... you name it,” says Mueller. “Cue The Works.” It acts as a cover-all body cream to moisturize common dry spots. “I slather this on every AM and PM (and when it’s missing from my nightstand — I check my husband’s nightstand, as he uses this just as much as I do!),” Mueller says. “We took first-in-class ingredients typically reserved for skincare (i.e. an advanced form of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide) and formulated with those for body care to create this uber-hydrating lotion that also targets crepey-ness and rough texture. It delivers a ton of moisture without leaving any tacky, sticky feelings.” Plus, this cream comes in a huge container, so it will last for a while. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Size: 6.76 fl oz./ 200mL | Key Ingredients: Niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, botanical extracts Womaness Gone in a Hot Flash, All-Over Cooling Mist Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Womaness.com One of the most talked about symptoms of menopause is the storied hot flash. As if your whole body has come alive with heat, this is a symptom that might be most frustrating. “A little relief can go a long way when it comes to hot flashes,” Dr. Yadav says. That’s where this cooling mist comes in handy. You can spray this mist directly on your skin for an instant cooling sensation. “This portable spray is a cooling mist that not only refreshes but deodorizes too,” says Mueller. “Talk about a two-for-one benefit. Created to help those in menopause instantly soothe the hot flashes and night sweats, there’s no reason anyone experiencing a moment of post-workout heat and sweat couldn’t benefit from this instantly soothing micro-mist, which boasts a soothing floral scent made from essential oils. It calms skin with a non-irritating, menthol-free cooling sensation and also naturally neutralizes any lingering odor, too.” Dr. Yadav also appreciates the menthol-free formula. “I like that the Womaness formula can be used across the entire body to cool off, and doesn’t use menthol so it is safe to use on the face and other areas,” she says. Price at time of publish: $16.99 Size: 3.4 oz/ 100mL | Key Ingredients: Plant-derived odor absorber Womaness Out D@mn Spot, Dark Spot Patches Zulily View On Target View On Womaness.com You might have heard of acne patches, but what about dark spot patches? During menopause, your melanin production levels are higher, and you can develop areas of hyperpigmentation. Womaness created a patch similar to the concept of an acne patch that helps treat the affected area. With ingredients like tranexamic acid, tripeptides, and niacinamide, these patches have a concentrated formula that makes dark spots fade. Simply apply the patch to the area — whether hands, face, neck, or chest — before you go to sleep, and remove it in the morning. It’s recommended to wear these patches three to four times per week until the dark spot has faded. Price at time of publish: $14.99 Quantity: 9 patches | Key Ingredients: Tranexamic acid, niacinamide, tripeptides Womaness Brighten Up, 2-in-1 Exfoliating Toner Target View On Womaness.com Sometimes your skin just needs a little reset, and a good toner and exfoliant and can help bring about new growth. “This is our newest product,” says Jacobs. “Talk about perfect timing for dealing with post-summer skin [woes]. Brighten Up is a liquid exfoliator toner that works to gently slough [away] dead skin cells, renew, and brighten. It’s specifically formulated with AHAs and BHAs to help diminish dark spots, reduce wrinkles, and improve skin’s overall texture.” While a toner is generally concentrated enough to remove impurities, this formula is actually so gentle you can use it daily — though you should start with two to three times per week and work your way up to everyday use. If you use it in the morning, it’s recommended to follow up with an SPF. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Size: 3.4 fl oz./ 100mL | Key Ingredients: Lactic acid, salicylic acid, fruit extracts Frequently Asked Questions What are common skin conditions with menopause? As your hormone levels change, your skin is often the first zone to be visually affected. “Most notably, skin dries and thins out, which exacerbates the appearance of sagging skin on the face and neck (such as jowls), fine lines and wrinkles, and rough texture,” says Dr. Yadav. “This change in hormone levels can also trigger rosacea and cause acne.” What kind of ingredients are best for menopausal skin? To aid with menopause-induced skin conditions, women should seek ingredients that spark collagen production, boost and maintain hydration, and help tighten and smooth skin. "Women in perimenopause and menopause should support the decline of collagen in their skin with ingredients that will trigger its production, especially retinoids," says Dr. Yadav. “Vitamin C is another great pick as it will help boost collagen production as well as promote radiance in the skin. Women in this demographic will also likely need richer and harder-working moisturizers to maintain nourished skin. Look for formulas that feature blends of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and plant oils,” she suggests. Do Womaness products contain estrogen? No, they don’t. All Womaness products are estrogen-free because as the brand says, “estrogen isn’t a one-size-fits all solution.” If you are seeking estrogen-related solutions to menopause symptoms, you should consult a doctor or medical professional. In addition, all Womaness products are made without animal-derived ingredients or animal testing. How is Womaness different from other similar brands? “A lot of people may question why two successful C-suite executives decided to become entrepreneurs (during a global pandemic no less), but we were itching to do more for women like us — and do it on our own terms,” says Mueller. “We wanted to build something that made a big difference in women’s lives and asked ourselves where do women in their 40s, 50s, and beyond go to find solutions and inspiration as they move into menopause? The answer was nowhere... which is ultimately why we created Womaness.”“With Womaness, we created a whole menopause category — from head to toe (and everything in between),” says Jacobs. “There are comprehensive categories for menstruation and maternity, but the market fell short when it came to menopause. Sure, there are brands that target incontinence, brands that target sexual wellness, brands that target menopausal skin concerns, but there wasn’t one comprehensive brand that offered a suite of menopause solutions no matter what the symptom was. That’s what we do with Womaness. We focus on the whole woman/whole body, from dry skin to incontinence, hot flashes to vaginal dryness — versus a silo approach of only offering products or solutions in the skincare space or only in the feminine care space.” Take Our Word For It Madison Yauger is a staff writer for PEOPLE who’s tested hundreds of lifestyle products across all categories. With a background in news and lifestyle journalism, she has a wide network of expert sources. She’s previously covered many beauty topics across skincare, makeup, and hair. For this story, she spoke to the Womaness founders, a board-certified dermatologist, and thoroughly researched the brand and each product.