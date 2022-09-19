These Are the 9 Best Womaness Products of 2022

Change is hard, and while menopause is a natural process, it can be upsetting to lose a sense of control over what’s happening to your body. Celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Naomi Watts, and Oprah Winfrey have all opened up about this phase of life and how important it is to talk about breaking the stigma around menopause. And we're seeing the beauty industry start to follow suit: Womaness is a brand that’s leading the conversation and facilitating empowerment through products that restore some of that control, starting with its skincare line.

One of the first areas of your body to be affected by menopause (apart from your reproductive system!) is your skin. “Estrogen and collagen are closely intertwined,” board-certified dermatologist and founder of Facet Dermatology Geeta Yadav tells PEOPLE. “High estrogen levels often correlate to high collagen levels, and vice versa. Think about the “glow” we speak about when women are pregnant — that’s caused by high estrogen levels. As we age, both collagen and estrogen levels fall, causing changes to our skin.”



Womaness co-founders Sally Mueller and Michelle Jacobs decided that there needed to be a company that addressed these issues head on. “My aha — or perhaps better phrased, 'hot-flash' moment for Womaness happened after an appointment I had at the women’s health center at the Mayo Clinic in 2018,” Mueller tells PEOPLE. “My doctor and I were discussing vaginal dryness and painful sex... two things I was all too familiar with, but I had no idea were common symptoms of menopause.” She says the doctor sent her home with menopause products that felt “dusty and depressing.”

“There was clearly a huge opportunity to educate women in their 40s and 50s and provide them with high-powered, well-designed products that would address major symptoms due to changing hormones — from dry skin head-to-toe (including your V-zone); hot flashes; mood; sleep (or lack thereof); the list goes on and on,” she says. “When I was in New York a few months later, I relayed this story to Michelle (a longtime friend) over cocktails, and she agreed it was due time for a menopause brand makeover.”



“Both of us have dedicated our careers to speaking to and supporting women at nearly every stage of her life — building brands, product assortments, and campaigns to serve her as she moved from first job to marriage, pregnancy, to kids,” says Jacobs. “We touched her life in every way and at every milestone, with one notable exception: menopause. This is all too common, unfortunately. While this demographic has serious purchasing power and are the healthiest, wealthiest, and most active generation in history, most marketers write off consumers at age 49. We know this from our own professional and personal experiences.”

Thus the co-founders made this a priority and created a spotlight for this community of women. “We are here for the 50 million women in menopause or suffering from menopausal symptoms,” says Mueller. “Yes, 50 million. We always say menopause doesn’t discriminate; if you are a female, you will experience menopause at some point in your life. We’re reframing the conversation about menopause from shame and stigma to celebration. Life doesn’t end just because your menstruation does. It’s time to focus on the incredible aspects of midlife. We call it menopositivity.”

“We created Womaness to be both accessible (through our retail partnerships at Target, Ulta Beauty, Amazon, and QVC) and affordable, with everything in the range under $40,” says Jacobs.

While the brand carries an array of supplements and feminine care products, below, we're focusing specifically on the the best Womaness skincare products we think you should know about to help you feel and look your best especially as you experience changes related to menopause.

