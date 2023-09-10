We tested 18 different woks over the course of 24 total hours to find which were made from the highest quality materials and were the easiest to use, maneuver, and clean.

When shopping for your own wok, the vast possibilities can seem overwhelming. Flat or rounded bottom? Carbon Steel or cast Iron? Pre-seasoned or not? Not to worry, we’re here to guide you through. Tim Chin, a professional cook and writer at Serious Eats, has some simple advice: “You definitely want to buy the wok that you're going to use. It sounds kind of silly, but it's a big piece of equipment, and it's going to take up a lot of space in your kitchen.” Chin finds that many of these options can be subjective, and it's best to find the wok that’ll fit your lifestyle and you’ll get the most use out of. He has one other piece of advice — avoid non-stick woks at all costs. “At these very high temperatures, like 450 degrees, the coating actually starts to degrade,” explains Chin.

With their definitive curved shape and high-sloping sides, woks are a cookware essential in Chinese cooking. While most often used for stir-fries, the ever-versatile wok can be used to cook a wide variety of foods quickly and on very high heat, making it a beloved staple in kitchens around the globe.

Best Overall Souped Up Recipes Carbon Steel Wok View On Amazon Our Ratings Design 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5 Pros During testing, food cooked quickly and evenly in this wok thanks to ample cooking space.

Very little food stuck to the pan and what was left cleaned up easily. Cons Its large size felt heavier when tossing food than others we tested. This flat-bottom, carbon steel wok from Souped Up Recipes impressed us with its appealing design and high performance for a great price. The singular handle looks and feels great for effective maneuverability when cooking. The metal connection where the handle met the wok did get slightly hot (but not overly so). The small indentations throughout the cooking surface offer a nice hand-worked metal aesthetic and help prevent food from sticking during cooking. We found the large flat base very sturdy when cooking: The size provides not only stability but ample cooking surface. Important to note: the sturdy, larger size contributed to this wok feeling heavier than others we tested. Tossing (a.k.a. flipping and dispersing food without utensils) and swirling rice and beef felt easy in this wok. We found food cooked quickly and evenly with hardly any leftovers stuck on the cooking surface. It also heated up fairly quickly, reaching almost boiling temperature in about 13 minutes. After cooking multiple dishes in the wok, clean-up was super easy, and afterward, the wok looked brand-new. It also includes an attractive wooden lid and a chuan (metal wok spatula) so it is an incredible deal. Price at time of publish: $39.99 (orig. $64.99) Size: 12.5 x 12.5 x 3.74 inches | Material: Wok: Carbon steel, chuan: stainless steel, lid: wood | Capacity: Not listed | Compatible Heat Sources: Gas, electric, induction | Care: Hand wash only People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson









Best Overall Runner-Up Joyce Chen Carbon Steel Wok Amazon View On Amazon View On QVC Our Ratings Design 4.8 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5 Pros We found this wok retained heat well throughout cooking multiple dishes.

The two handles made serving food after cooking easy and convenient. Cons This wok felt quite heavy when tossing food. Another standout was this carbon steel wok from Joyce Chen. This wok also has a flat bottom that works great for balancing on stovetops. It features two wooden handles which made maneuvering while cooking quite easy. The two handles also made transferring our cooked dishes from wok to plate seamless. We did find this wok pretty heavy for tossing food consecutive times, so using a chuan or large metal spatula is the best way to maneuver food in this wok. This wok’s cooking area is very spacious, with plenty of room to work with a lot of products. Throughout testing, it remained incredibly stable and felt similar to a lighter cast iron pan with a wooden handle. The wok heated reasonably quickly, reaching close to boiling in around 14 minutes. We found it retained heat especially well throughout the cooking process. Moving food around with a spatula easily remedied any initial sticking inside the wok, and we were able to achieve ideal textures during cooking, like crispy grains in our fried rice and crusty edges on our fried beef. It was incredibly easy to clean and still looked great after testing. This wok is super durable and long-lasting for a great price. Price at time of publish: $45.57 Size: 23.5 x 14 x 5.5 inches | Material: Carbon steel | Capacity: Not listed | Compatible Heat Sources: Induction, gas, electric coil | Care: Hand wash only People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson





Best Budget Cuisinart Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Grilling Wok Amazon View On Amazon View On QVC View On Home Depot Our Ratings Design 4.8 /5

Ease of Use 4.8 /5

Performance 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5 Pros This wok yielded some of the best-tasting fried beef we cooked in the test kitchen.

The cast iron material retained heat extremely well throughout our testing process. Cons This wok is heavier than other woks we tested and we found it necessary to maneuver with two hands during cooking.

The non-traditional wok shape and lower sides weren’t great for tossing.

The handles on this wok got very hot during cooking and we had to use pot holders. While not the traditional wok shape, this Cast Iron Grilling “Wok” worked great throughout our cooking tests. It also comes in at a great price for those wanting to try wok recipes on a budget. This cast iron wok is very sturdy, durable, and heavier than other materials we tested. It comes with two handles of similar shape and size, unlike other woks that traditionally come with one long handle for maneuvering. We found it easier to move with two hands for increased stability, but it’s important to note that since the handles are the same material as the wok, they got very hot during testing — like 400 degrees hot. So be sure to use oven mitts or protective gloves when cooking with this one. This wok heated up quickly and retained heat extremely well throughout our cooking tests. At 10 inches in size, it is smaller than others we tested, so we found it best not to overcrowd the pan or toss too vigorously. Despite the small size, we found it easy to maneuver food around in the pan. Despite some minor sticking, we were very satisfied with the results of our cook tests: Both recipes came out with great crispy textures, caramelization, and browning. The fried beef we made in this wok was some of the best from our tests. In traditional cast-iron style, this wok required no scrubbing and was very easy to wipe clean. And you can't beat the low price. Price at time of publish: $32.99



Size: 13 x 10 x 3.6 inches | Material: Cast iron | Capacity: 5 quarts | Compatible Heat Sources: Electric, gas, oven | Care: Wipe clean with coarse salt and warm water, towel dry People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

Nick Simpson









Best Durability Craft Wok Flat Hand-Hammered Carbon Steel Pow Wok 4.8 View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Design 4.3 /5

Ease of Use 4.3 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4.5 /5 Pros The wok provided some of the most evenly cooked food in our testing process.

This was one of the most stable woks we tested. Cons We found this wok heavier than others we tested.

The secondary handle gets very hot during cooking. The hand-hammered look of the Craft Wok Carbon Steel Wok is really appealing and overall it felt very durable, sturdy, and stable. It was heavier than the others we tried, especially with food in it. (Tossing food would be best reserved for stronger chefs.) The second handle is helpful for stabilizing and maneuvering, but be aware that the secondary handle gets very hot during cooking. This wok is a little wider and shorter on the sides than other woks we tested, but this actually helped to move around and toss the food, especially the rice. The pan was not overcrowded because of the angle of the sides, and we were able to push food aside to cook other things. This wok yielded some of the most evenly cooked food throughout our testing process. Barely any food stuck during cooking, and whatever remained was easily cleaned with water and a towel. This wok is well-priced for such a sturdy product that will last a long time. Price at time of publish: $69.75 Size: 22.83 x 13.78 x 4.33 inches | Material: Carbon steel, wood handles | Capacity: 2.12 quarts | Compatible Heat Sources: Gas, induction, electric coil | Care: Hand wash People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson





Best User-Friendly Imusa USA Non-Coated Wok with Wooden Handles View On Amazon Our Ratings Design 4.5 /5

Ease of Use 4.3 /5

Performance 4 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4.5 /5 Pros We found maneuvering food in this wok easy and our recipes came out great.

This wok cooled down quickly after cooking, making clean-up fast and simple. Cons Some food stuck during cooking, but we were able to clean it with no scrubbing.

While mostly comfortable to handle, this wok felt a little heavy after multiple food tosses. We found the Imusa Wok very easy to use in every aspect of our tests. The handles were helpful for maneuvering and tossing food. We found the wok comfortable to work with but did find it heavy after multiple tosses. The wood protected our hands from the heat, but the metal attachments got hot during cooking. This wok took a little longer to heat up, but it retained heat very well once hot. We also like how it cooled off quickly, making it easier to handle after cooking. Movement around the wok was smooth and easy, and no product, aside from the egg, stuck. The recipes came out tasty, with nice coloring and texture. Cleaning was simple and straightforward, and any food bits that remained were very easily removed. From start to finish, this wok was incredibly simple to use, and it is quite affordable. Price at time of publish: $24.99 (orig. $34.99) Size: 23.62 x 14 x 5.31 inches | Material: Carbon steel, wood handles | Capacity: 3.16 quarts | Compatible Heat Sources: Gas | Care: Hand wash

Best for Large Portions Cuisinart Carbon Steel Wok View On Williams-Sonoma Our Ratings Design 4 /5

Ease of Use 4.3 /5

Performance 4.5 /5

Durability 4 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4 /5 Pros This wok is well-balanced and stable on cooking surfaces.

This wok heated up quickly in testing. Cons Some food stuck while cooking, but was easy to clean up.

Some of the pre-seasoning came off in testing. The Cuisinart Pre-Seasoned Wok is the ideal cookware to prepare food for a larger group of people. Stir fry and dumplings party, anyone? We were impressed with the capacity of this wok — 6.5 quarts — which is larger than any of our other top picks. Even at this size, it had great balance and the flat base made it very stable on the gas range during testing. The shorter handle was easy to move around while cooking without jeopardizing the balance.



Considering the size of this wok, it was not too heavy to toss food. We needed two hands to maneuver because of its large capacity but felt really comfortable handling this wok even with two pounds of beef. The very wide diameter was ideal to have an even layer of food without crowding the wok. It was also able to boil water in under 10 minutes, which was impressive compared to other woks we tested. We also achieved the ideal color and texture in our recipes. However, we found some of the pre-seasoning came off during testing, so this wok should be reseasoned after the first use. While some food became stuck while cooking, it was easily cleaned up with a little soap and water. For the quality, this wok is well-priced, and your friends will thank you the next time you host. Price at time of publish: $44.95 Size: 14.25 x 5.5 inches | Material: Carbon steel, wood handles | Capacity: 6.5 quarts | Compatible Heat Sources: Gas, electric, induction | Care: Hand wash

Best Pre-Seasoned Mammafong Pre-Seasoned Blue Carbon Steel Flat-Bottom Pow Wok Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Design 4.8 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5 Pros This wok came pre-seasoned so we could start cooking without prior steps.

We found this pan lightweight enough for easy maneuvering and tossing. Cons Some food became stuck during testing.

The handle angle felt slightly awkward for underhanded use while cooking. If you’re new to woks, rest easy. This flat-bottom carbon steel wok from Mamma Fong is for you. If the idea of seasoning your work seems intimidating, this wok comes pre-seasoned to cut down on your prep work before using it. In most of our cooking tests, we were able to cook the food quickly, easily, and without any sticking. We did have some sticking while cooking our fried rice, so we’d recommend layering up on seasoning with this wok for the long run. The two handles are helpful for maneuvering, though the smaller secondary handle doesn’t have a protective wood covering. The angle of the main handle felt a little steep and hard to maneuver underhand when tossing food. The shape of the wok was ideal for stirring and redistributing food: Even with a full pan, it was easy to keep an even distribution. The size of the cooking surface was excellent and efficient for cooking around the intentional hot spots on the sides of the wok. It’s even oven safe, which is a plus. Cleaning was a breeze, and with some more seasoning over time, this wok will have you cooking like a pro. Price at time of publish: $80 (orig. $94.99) Size: 7.5 x 14 x 22.5 inches | Material: Carbon steel | Capacity: 2.96 quarts | Compatible Heat Sources: Gas, electric, coil, oven | Care: Hand wash only People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Will Dickey









Best Lightweight Yosukata Carbon Steel Wok Pan View On Amazon Our Ratings Design 4.8 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Performance 5 /5

Durability 4.8 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5 Pros This wok both heated up and cooled down fairly quickly.

Due to the convenient shape and long handle, we were able to toss food with one hand easily in this wok. Cons The parts of the handle that contain metal got very hot during cooking. This Flat Bottom Wok from Yosukata was a favorite during testing for its lightweight design. We were impressed with its maneuverability while cooking multiple dishes, and tossing food with one hand was much easier than with any other wok we tested. We loved how quickly this one heated up; it reached boiling temperature in about 11 minutes. (We think this wok would also be great for deep frying.) It cooled down quickly between dishes, making it easier to handle, but it’s important to note while the handle remained cool to the touch, the metal portion connecting the wooden handle to the wok did get very hot during cooking. We found cooking with this wok very simple and were able to push around the ingredients without any hindrances. The dishes we cooked exhibited great flavor and texture. Some food stuck behind after cooking but was easily wiped clean with a damp paper towel. Overall, this pick is durable and stable throughout cooking and would be a great, affordable option for small to medium-sized families. Price at time of publish: $69.99 Size: 13.5 x 3.8 inches | Material: Steel carbon base, wood handle | Capacity: 1.4 gallons | Compatible Heat Sources: Induction, gas, grill, open fire | Care: Hand wash People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson









Best Wok Set Helen's Asian Kitchen Flat Bottom Carbon Steel Wok Set Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Design 4.5 /5

Ease of Use 4.5 /5

Performance 4.3 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4.8 /5 Pros The wide angle of the sides made mixing and tossing food very easy.

This wok was quite lightweight and easy to maneuver.

It cooled down quickly after cooking so it was easy to handle. Cons During our cooking tests, the handle became a little unsteady as a screw had become loose.

This wok took a little longer to heat up than the other ones we tested. This wok set from Helen Chen is all you need to start cooking. It comes with a domed lid, a bamboo spatula, and a recipe booklet. Two wooden handles make for easy maneuvering and serving, though one of the handle screws did become a little loose during testing. However, we were still able to continue the full testing process, and we noted that the metal attachments for the handles did get hot during cooking. It was incredibly easy to make space for cooking in this wok: The width and angle of the sides lend to easy tossing and distributing of the food. It felt quite lightweight, too, making tossing the food really easy. We found it took a little longer to heat up and didn’t get as hot as other woks to achieve our beef recipe's desired crispy, fried textures. It did cool down quickly, making it easy to handle after cooking. However, our fried rice tests came out with great textures and flavors. This set is a great value for such a quality wok, and it’s an ideal option for those building their cookware collection. Price at time of publish: $48.99 Size: 14 x 5.25 x 14 inches | Material: Steel carbon, wood handles, bamboo spatula | Capacity: Not listed | Compatible Heat Sources: Smooth surface induction, gas, electric coil | Care: Hand wash People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson









Best for Outdoor Cooking Lodge Bold Cast Iron Wok 4.6 View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Sur La Table Our Ratings Design 3.8 /5

Ease of Use 3.8 /5

Performance 4 /5

Durability 5 /5

Ease of Cleaning 5 /5 Pros This wok felt sturdy and stable throughout testing.

The wide base allowed for easy stirring of the ingredients in our cook tests. Cons The handles on this wok got very hot during cooking.

We found it difficult to maneuver the wok with one hand. This cast iron wok from Lodge is a great option for outdoor cooking. Its sturdy and durable cast iron material is ideal for open fires. We loved the wider profile of this wok that made stirring the ingredients while cooking simple and easy. It has two smaller handles, which is different than most of the woks we tested. We found it very stable while cooking, but it was difficult to maneuver with one hand, and we found more success when using both hands. It’s important to note that the handles on this wok are also made of cast iron and got very hot during our tests. Be sure to have quality thick oven mitts or towels on hand when handling this one. Our food came out excellent with the desired texture. Some ingredients stuck to the pan during cooking, but with proper and repeated seasoning, this wok’s nonstick qualities will increase over time. This wok’s cast iron is so durable it could last a lifetime and will surely be a favorite at many BBQs and campfires. Price at time of publish: $90 Size: 16.81 x 4.75 x 14.31 inches | Material: Cast iron | Capacity: 3.17 quarts | Compatible Heat Sources: Induction, open fire, oven | Care: Hand wash The 10 Best Grills of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Handles Milk Street 3-Piece 13-Inch Hammered Carbon Steel Wok View On 177milkstreet.com Our Ratings Design 4 /5

Ease of Use 4 /5

Performance 4 /5

Durability 4 /5

Ease of Cleaning 4 /5 Pros This wok is extremely stable, so tossing and maneuvering while cooking is easy.

Its hammered surface is attractive and prevents food from sticking. Cons Some of our food didn’t get as crispy as we’d hoped. The two stainless steel handles on this Milk Streek wok were our favorite for their sturdy construction and functionality. Tossing, swirling, and handling this wok throughout our testing process felt stable, easy, and comfortable. The alternate handle was fairly hot to the touch during cook tests, but didn't heat as quickly nor get as hot as the pan, and using an oven mitt for that handle was enough to make it functional and available while cooking. In our cook tests, we noticed that the food tended to steam as opposed to fry. We weren’t able to get some of the crispier textures when cooking like with other woks we tested. We like the hammered surface on this wok for its visual appeal and nonstick quality, and it comes with a tempered glass lid, a steam vent, and a metal steamer rack. These are great additions if you like multifunctional implements in your kitchen. The overall quality of the materials used in this wok and the increased functionality of the handles make it an excellent pick for home chefs willing to invest a bit more in their cooking experience. Price at time of publish: $155.95



Size: 13 x 3.74 inches | Material: Carbon steel, stainless steel handles, tempered glass lid | Capacity: Not listed | Compatible Heat Sources: Gas, electric, induction stovetops | Care: Hand wash People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson

People / Nick Simpson



