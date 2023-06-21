Keep reading to learn more about the best wireless headphones that PEOPLE tested.

To help you make your decision, our PEOPLE Tested team tried dozens of both types of wireless headphones. We listened to music and podcasts, watched TV and movies, hopped on work and phone calls, zoned out during flights and commutes, and even advanced a few levels in our favorite games. We evaluated each on sound quality, audio connection, noise cancelation (where applicable), comfort level, and ease of pairing with multiple devices, and more.

First thing's first: Fallacaro says you need to ask yourself what you are planning on using wireless headphones for, which can then help you decide whether you need earbuds or over-ear headphones. Aside from great sound quality, Fallacaro looks for headphones that offer a little bit of everything. He enjoys earbuds that offer “the flexibility that I can sweat in them, take a phone call, and hear the world around me a little bit and kind of stay present," he tells PEOPLE. But when he’s traveling, he prefers over-ear headphones. "I'm looking for noise cancellation because I want to be able to kind of tune out a flight or a travel situation,” he says.

For expert insight on what to know when shopping for wireless headphones, we asked Dominic Fallacaro, a Grammy-winning producer, composer, and multi-instrumentalist who (along with American composer Bill Sherman) received a 2023 Tony nomination for Best Orchestrations for & Juliet. Suffice it to say, he’s got some advice on audio.

There’s nothing like a good set of wireless headphones, whether you’re rocking out to tunes, catching up on your favorite podcast, or even sharing tips and strategies on your favorite multiplayer game. But there are so many options — how does one choose?

Best Over-Ear Anker Soundcore Life Q35 Wireless 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Soundcore.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Pros Noise cancelation on this abilities are exceptional — it even cancels out noisy outdoor lawn work

Phone calls are crystal clear in our testing

Super lightweight and comfortable, thanks to extra padding Cons There wasn’t anything we disliked about these headphones The sound quality of these headphones is exceptional. There’s no distortion at any volume, and though we used them mainly to listen to music, we were impressed with phone calls, too. Conversations came through clearly on both ends. In fact, there wasn’t much of a difference between phone calls and music usage, so these are an excellent choice if you plan to put your headphones to work for multiple listening experiences. We found them to be super lightweight and quite comfortable, thanks to extra padding at the top and in the ears. If you tend to wear your headphones for hours doing anything from sitting to working out, you’ll find these will stay put without any problem. As we used these more and more, we found that the battery life was even better than projected. Sound quality is important, but really it's the noise cancellation that puts these over the top for us. We were blown away when we realized that we could block out even a noisy lawn crew working outside while we were on a call. Plus, the price is very reasonable for the quality, even when they're full price. Price at time of publish: $79 (orig. $129.99) Type: Over-ear | Connection: Wireless | Noise Cancellation: Yes | Battery Life: Up to 40 hours without Active Noise Canceling enabled The 10 Best Wired Earbuds of 2023

Best Earbuds Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Pros We noticed great sound quality and excellent noise canceling abilities

Bose app is intuitive with features that enhance the listening experience, like custom noise cancelling modes

Customizable fit with three different tip sizes and stability bands Cons Earbuds felt a bit heavier than other models we tested

Battery life isn't as long as others we tested The sound quality of these earbuds is crisp and powerful, no matter what you’re listening to or where you’re listening. Noise canceling was effective even on crowded New York City streets, and we found phone calls were clear on both sides. If you’ve never felt quite comfortable wearing even the best earbuds or felt that they were going to slip out, know that you can customize your fit with these. They come with three different tip sizes and stability bands, so you’ve got plenty of options to make these work for your ears. We liked that they already had a good charge upon opening so we could test them out right away. It takes two hours to fully charge, but we noticed that if you pop them back into the holder for a few minutes, it does give you a decent power boost. We found it easy to connect these earbuds to our phones and laptops, even TV. In fact, the connection was almost immediate — a QR code takes you to the app download, which walks you through setup. We found the Bose app to be quite intuitive and the features offered only enhanced the listening experience. Use it to change sound settings, create your own custom noise cancellation modes, choose commands, and create voice prompts. We love how easy it is to adjust with the touch control to play or pause music, skip tracks, and adjust the volume. We were impressed that you could even control how much of your own voice you want to hear when you're on a call. Price at time of publish: $299 Type: Earbuds | Connection: Bluetooth, Bluetooth 5.3 | Noise Cancellation: Yes | Battery Life: Up to 6 hours

Best Audio Connection Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Antonline.com Our Ratings Comfort 3.8 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Pros You can stray far away from your paired device and still remain connected

Not only did they charge quickly, they hold the charge well (up to 18.5 hours for music)

Sound quality clear on both ends of audio calls Cons Since these are optimized for Microsoft products, you may have a less seamless experience if pairing to Apple devices If you are Team Microsoft, listen up: These Surface headphones offer the strongest audio connection we’ve experienced. We found that we were able to go on a completely different floor in our completely different floor away from the paired device and the music connection remains strong the entire time. We tested these headphones out mainly when watching movies on a tablet or computer. We found them charged very quickly and maintained power for a long time. The noise canceling capability was also quite effective — we liked that it was adjustable for some pass-through sound. They stay on your head quite well, too. If you're not used to over-ear headphones, these will be a bit cumbersome, but the strong audio connection is worth getting used to them. The carrying case is compact and there's a pocket for charging cord which is always nice for when you're on the go. This is a Microsoft product, so if you’re pairing it with an Apple device, it may take a little more figuring out to pair, as these instructions were written for other Microsoft devices in mind. We actually had to Google how to pair them, and once we had that squared away, we liked how easy it was to connect to multiple devices simultaneously. Again, there is no app available for Apple users which is a bummer if you are trying to watch a movie on a Mac, but there is one for iPhones, and it's customizable for some of the settings. We liked that the touch controls on the headphones were intuitive and the large surface area of the controls makes it easy to toggle. The sound quality was clear on both ends of phone calls. We did find that the battery got used up more for voice calls than listening to music, but it still held a charge quite well. Price at time of publish: $249.99 Type: Over-ear | Connection: Bluetooth | Noise Cancellation: Yes | Battery Life: Up to 18.5 hours for music; up to 15 hours for calls

Best Battery Life Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Our Ratings Comfort 4.5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Pros Super easy to pair with various devices

Feels fairly lightweight for over-ear headphones

Bose app is intuitive and guides you through set-up and all the different functions

Long battery life that lasts up to 20 hours Cons We had to pump up the volume to hear more bass

Although the battery lasts a long time, it does take about three hours to get fully charged When testing out the Bose QuietComfort 35 II, we found it was easy to connect to sync to various devices almost immediately, although you do need to download the Bose app to set it up. However, it’s easy to use and gives you a full guided tour of all the functionality, so it's worth the extra step. We liked that it connected to devices simultaneously without a hitch. The Bose app also lets you alter the noise cancellation and equalizer levels. There are various buttons to control the volume, skip tracks, and adjust levels — give yourself some time to get a hang of things. We listened to various things — music, videos, and podcasts — and everything had a clear, powerful audio quality. We found the connection to be strong even when we left the vicinity of the paired device. The sound quality was good, although we did notice it got even better at higher volumes. Noise canceling was also adequate, and we found calls to come through clearly. We found that the sound was clear and powerful on these Bose headphones without feeling blown away; in fact, you might actually have to turn up the volume to get more bass at times. For over-ear headphones, they were pretty lightweight, which is a bonus. The fit was secure without feeling too loose or too tight. They're quite comfortable, thanks to extra padding on the top of the head and around the ears that won’t tear at your hair or irritate your skin. It takes nearly three hours to get a full charge, but once it’s powered up, it’ll stay that way for a long time (20 hours, to be exact). Even with regular use, we went weeks without having to recharge it. Price at time of publish: $344.78 Type: Over-ear | Connection: Bluetooth | Noise Cancellation: Yes | Battery Life: Up to 20 hours

Best Budget, In-Ear Anker Soundcore Space A40 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Pros Sound quality is excellent, with no noise distortion and clear audio calls

Comfortable, customizable fit, thanks to the included range of different sized ear tips

Includes a range of ear tip sizes to achieve a more secure fit Cons The charging cord is short, which can be inconvenient if traveling or wanting to use while charging We tested out these in-ear headphones while listening to music, watching videos, and more. Charging them was super quick, even though we noticed the charging cord was a bit short — but you won't have it on there for very long so you won't feel tethered. It takes just two hours to get a full charge and only 10 minutes with the wireless charger for a four-hour boost of time. After a week of daily use, they were still fully charged, and the case itself still had some juice, too. Pairing was easy: As soon as we took them out of the case, we found they were able to connect to multiple devices at the same time with no apps required. But there is the Soundcore app that offers a deeper dive into the functionality of these earbuds. The controls are on the flat side of the earbuds and they are easy to control — just press and hold to change the level. There was no sound distortion, even at lower volumes, and phone calls came through clearly. We liked it because the audio connection remained strong even if we left the phone two rooms away. Noise cancellation is a great feature and we made good use of it. We put it on fully when concentrating at work and let sound pass through only when we needed to be aware of our surroundings. We liked that there were three levels to choose from — transparency, normal, and noise canceling — and you could even further adapt noise canceling to suit your needs. We love the fit, too, thanks to a range of different-sized ear tips, including ones that are perfect for small ears. We found them to be the most comfortable earbuds among the most comfortable earbuds we've ever tried. They fit snugly, but without pressure, even after wearing them for a long time. Price at time of publish: $79 (orig. $99) Type: Earbud | Connection: Bluetooth 5.2 | Noise Cancellation: Yes | Battery Life: Up to 10 hours; up to 50 with charging case

Best Budget, Over-Ear 1More SonoFlow 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On 1more.com Our Ratings Comfort 4.5 /5

Sound Quality 4 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Pros Crystal clean connection while on calls

Despite plenty of padding for comfort, they remain lightweight

Intuitive settings and easy to connect to Bluetooth Cons We found that the noise canceling function doesn’t wipe out all noise We tested these headphones on everything from music to podcasts to phone calls. We found the audio connection was well-maintained even if we went into other rooms, and it was especially good on calls — the connection was crystal clear. The noise cancellation didn’t wipe out the noise completely, but it did a great job of muffling ambient noises when you’re trying to concentrate. In fact, you wouldn’t know that you were listening to anything on a budget-friendly device. In terms of comfort, the fit is quite nice. It stayed in place the entire time with no adjustments needed, except for one time on the treadmill. The padding is nice and plush around the ears. If you have a lot of piercings, you'll be happy to know that these won't hurt or pinch. Despite all the extra padding, they are quite lightweight. We like that they came with a slight charge and charged fully in just a few hours. We found the power cord to be small yet long enough that it doesn’t make you feel tethered. Connecting to devices was easy as soon as you turned them on: Bluetooth options pop up and for a seamless connection. We found the settings intuitive without needing to consult the manual or download an app. We were impressed with how long the battery lasted. We used it for hours at a time for several days a week and they were still only at battery low by the end of the week. They're great on their own, but especially if you're looking for a spare set for your work or gym bag, you can’t go wrong with these. Price at time of publish: $100 Type: Over-ear | Connection: Bluetooth; wired connection support | Noise Cancellation: Yes | Battery Life: Up to 70 hours without ANC

Best for Apple Devices Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation) 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Pros Sound quality and noise-canceling functionality make busy commutes and even long-haul flights a pleasure

Offers a seamless and quick connection for Apple devices

Comes with four different sizes of rubber tips to find a more custom fit for your ears Cons We noticed the microphone caused a slight echo on the other end of calls I've Written About Apple Tech for Years, and I'm Honestly Blown Away by the New AirPods Pro 2 The second generation of the AirPods Pros is here — and it's safe to say we love them. We used them for listening to music while working out, during busy commutes, and also for talking on the phone. We also took them on international flights and they comfortably stayed in the entire time. We love that it comes with a MagSafe charging case so you can use it if you've got one for your phone. It says that it takes about three hours to fully charge the case, but we did try it out for just a few minutes and were able to use them for a long phone conversation. It took just seconds to pair devices (Apple to Apple) with ease. We did glance at the instructions to see how the noise cancellation and spatial audio features worked. We liked that you can connect multiple devices and switch between the two, but you can't use your headphones with both devices at once. We love how strong the connection is. Go ahead and roam about your space and leave your paired device behind and you'll be fine. But we were most impressed by the ANC setting. You can even test noise canceling while you adjust your fit so you can find the perfect combination — in settings, you can play a noise and it will tell you if any sound escapes. Adaptive transparency allows you to take out city sounds while keeping aware of your surroundings. The sound quality is excellent on our end, but there was a slight echo for the caller on the other end. The fit is customizable — it comes with four different-sized rubber tips so you can figure out what works best for your ears. There's a shorter stem on these than the non-Pro, so they're perfect if you're working out — they stayed in the entire time we were active. We even tried them on long flights and kept them in the entire time without any discomfort. Price at time of publish: $200 Type: In-ear | Connection: Bluetooth | Noise Cancellation: Yes | Battery Life: Up to 6 hours with noise cancelation enabled; up to 30 with charging case

Best for Exercise Beats By Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Apple Our Ratings Comfort 4.5 /5

Sound Quality 4.5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Pros Stay put during activity, even while jumping rope

Customizable fit, thanks to the different-sized ear tips and comfortable ear-hooks

We found them to have crystal clear sounds quality for everything from music to video games to calls Cons There is noise isolation, but no noise-canceling ability

Slightly less comfortable and secure when wearing glasses We tested these everywhere — at the gym, at home, on a commute, in the office, and everywhere in between. It’s super easy to connect to your iPhone — there's no app needed, thanks to it having an Apple chip. It’s quick and easy to charge these up. If you don’t need a full charge, put them in the holder for a few minutes and get about 90 minutes of power. The fit of these is everything. We loved how they stayed on while jumping rope and walking, so this bode well for your sweat sessions at the gym. We did notice they were a little loose when you wear glasses. We liked that it came with different ear tips, though aside from finding the right fit with those, we found it was the ear-hooks that made the difference. They are only a bit uncomfortable if you’re wearing glasses, but otherwise, they feel good. The sound quality is great — we didn’t notice any distortion at different volumes. We listened to everything from music to video games and found that the quality was outstanding for all no muddiness, just clear sound. The audio connection was pretty strong even getting away from the paired device. There is no noise cancellation option (just noise isolation), but the phone call quality is great. Price at time of publish: $200 Type: In-ear | Connection: Bluetooth | Noise Cancellation: No | Battery Life: Up to 9 hours; 24+ with charging case The 9 Best Fitness Trackers, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Exercise, Less Expensive Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Our Ratings Comfort 4.5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Pros Offers a customizable fit that stays in place during activity (we used different sizes on each ear)

Great audio connection in that we were able to step away from the device without it disconnecting or becoming muffled

So lightweight that we almost forgot we were wearing them Cons Pairing with a second device was a bit tricky for us when testing We’ve tried these out in a variety of places — everywhere from the office to the subway to a noisy café to a crowded gym — and we found the sound to be consistent in every spot. You don’t need the app to use the headphones, but we found it helped to increase the functionality. It also happens to be one of the most well-designed apps we’ve had the pleasure of downloading. We love that you can personalize and further customize the sound through active noise canceling. We found everything to be quite responsive and the controls to be fairly intuitive, although the app is helpful when choosing the controls for the right and left earbuds. It's quick to charge up and super easy to pair devices; as soon as you pop an earbud in, there's a prompt to open up your Bluetooth settings and connect. There is no instruction manual, but there are brief instructions right on the packaging. (We did have to look up online how to go into Bluetooth pairing mode for a second device, but it was a simple fix.) We liked that they come with small, medium, and large tips that are easy to switch out. We chose different sizes for each ear and found our perfect fit. For in-ear headphones, they're very lightweight almost to the point where you forget you have them in. There is no spatial recognition, but the noise cancellation does muffle background noise well. The sound was clear at high volume without much distortion. We listened to mainly music and some podcasts and the sound was rich and clear with no adjustments to the equalizer. The audio connection is also quite good — we were able to step away from our device without disconnecting. We found out the noise cancellation was excellent even on a crowded subway. The sound quality on phone calls was good after some minor adjustments. The battery life is excellent, too — we've only had to charge it once over the course of a couple weeks. Price at time of publish: $155 Type: In-ear | Connection: Wireless, Bluetooth 5.2 | Noise Cancellation: Yes | Battery Life: Up to 8 hours; 30 hours with charging case

Best for Gaming HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Gaming Headset 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Comfort 3 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 4.5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Pros Intuitive setup with minimal control options and easy auto-pairing

Fits on head comfortably, even when wearing glasses

Strong battery that lasts up to 30 hours, which is great for long gaming sessions Cons USB dongle connects only to one device at a time

We noticed a few hiccups in the connection at first, but it got better the more we used them Gamers are on another level when it comes to audio. They want to feel like they’re in whatever universe is on the screen, so their headphones must be top-notch. That's why we love the HyperX Cloud Alpha set. We found it pretty easy to use the USB dongle to connect with your gaming system of choice; it also auto-pairs easily. The setup is intuitive, so we were able to get to gaming right away. The control options are easily accessible and intuitive — just two buttons for powering on and muting the mic, plus a rotary dial to adjust the volume. We did experience a few stutters and delays in the connection at first but the longer we used them the better the connection; we even left the house at one point and the connection remained. Noise isolation is pretty strong, although we did have to remove them to hear people in the immediate environment. These are rather big for over-ear headphones. While we wouldn’t use them for exercise, they are comfortable for marathon gaming sessions, thanks to soft, cushiony earpieces. You can even wear glasses with no discomfort. We found the battery kept going for a long time, too (up to 30 hours, to be exact). We thought the sound quality of multiplayer games was great. All team members were able to hear and communicate with each other clearly. Even virtual calls on the computer were fine — there is no noticeable sound distortion even at high balance volumes. Price at time of publish: $189.99 (orig. $199.99) Type: Over-ear | Connection: Wireless 2.4GHz | Noise Cancellation: Detachable noise-canceling microphone | Battery Life: Up to 30 hours

Best for Samsung Devices Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Pros Pairing is super easy through the app

You can get a full recharge in less than 30 minutes, and the battery can last up to 29 hours without ANC

Earbud fit was so comfortable, we almost forgot we had them in our ears Cons We found the touch controls needed a bit of practice and getting used to

External noise was muffled but never went away completely when noise cancelling was enabled Pairing one device to another shouldn’t feel like rocket science. But it’s always easier when you’ve got one device that’s made for syncing with another. If you’ve got Samsung products, you’ll love the Galaxy Buds2. It’s super easy to pair the headphones — it happens almost immediately when you place them in your ears. While the process is intuitive, you’ll need to install the Wear app for guidance and device management. We found that while you can’t connect to multiple devices at the same time, it’s super easy to toggle between them automatically. Proper fit is no problem thanks to the variety of tip sizes (small, medium, and large) that come with the device. We found our perfect fit quickly and it was so good that we nearly forgot we had them in our ears. We like the compact storage case — it’s super easy to throw in a pocket or a purse. There are some touch control options, though you’ll need some time to remember how many taps are needed for each. We found the connections to be pretty strong except when walls were involved; otherwise, we could roam about 30 feet away from our paired device without any lags or delays. We did have a bit of trouble adjusting the noise cancellation; for us, the external noise was muffled, but it never really went away completely. The ambient sound feature almost worked too well — it shut off at the slightest noise, so keep that in mind if you like to hum or sing along. Aside from these features, the sound quality was excellent. We primarily listened to music, but the podcast we caught up on came through nice and clear, too. The battery lasted well on a single weekly charge, even though we used the headphones for two to three hours daily. Price at time of publish: $197.49 (orig. $229.99) Type: Earbuds | Connection: Bluetooth | Noise Cancellation: Yes | Battery Life: Up to 29 hours without ANC enabled

Best Investment Apple AirPods Max 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Comfort 4.5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Pros Excellent noise quality for everything from music to phone calls to podcasts

Easy to pair, especially when using Apple devices

Up to 20 hours of battery life, while taking only one hour to fully charge

Supremely comfortable and secure, despite the size Cons These are among the priciest ones on our list

Only fully turn off when closed inside the case We found the Apple AirPods to have excellent sound quality no matter what we were listening to — there was no distortion regardless of the volume. We listened to everything from music to podcasts to phone calls. We love the noise cancellation feature and indeed found some quiet on crowded subways and planes. The sound quality on calls sounded crisp and clear on both ends. We liked how easy it was to pair the devices — options pop up as soon as you turn them on, and all you have to do is follow the prompts. We liked that it can connect to multiple devices, though not simultaneously. It will ask you which device you want to which you want to pair to — you can even rename your products for easier access. The battery life on these headphones is really great, too. It takes about an hour to fully charge the headphones and they stay charged for a long time (up to 20 hours). We like the carrying case, though we noticed that the only way to truly turn these headphones off is when they're in the case and closed. The controls were mostly intuitive, though there are some we'll have to keep practicing. They were also supremely comfortable no matter where we wore them — on a flight, at the office, during a commute, or at the gym. The fit is customizable, though it might take some trial and error to find your perfect fit. Yes, the ear pads can get heavy over time, but they're so soft, comfortable, and secure. Price at time of publish: $489 Type: Over-ear | Connection: Bluetooth | Noise Cancellation: Yes | Battery Life: Up to 20 hours

Best Quick-Charging Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Sound Quality 5 /5

Range 5 /5

Battery Life 5 /5 Pros Charge them in the case for just a few minutes and you can listen for hours

Plenty of settings and customizations you can control in the app, including bass and treble presets

Excellent sound quality on calls, even when outside on a windy day Cons Connecting to more than one device can be tricky

Noise cancelling capability isn't as strong as other headphones we tested, but it's better than nothing We tried these headphones out in various settings including airports, on flights, and on work calls. The sound quality was outstanding no matter what we were doing or listening to. These come with a decent charge but we found that they fully recharged in only two hours. Need a boost? Pop them into the case for just a few minutes, and you’re good to go for at least a couple of hours. We were neither frustrated nor blown away by the ease of connectivity. The instructions seemed straightforward at first, but we had to search the web for troubleshooting tips later on. You can connect to multiple devices, but it's not exactly intuitive. There is a Smart Control App that’s chock-full of settings and options to customize your listening experience. You could change how your voice sounds on calls. There is an equalizer you can use to make custom presets, so you'll have to create an account through Soundcheck. Overall, we found the sound quality to be excellent on calls — even taking one outside on a windy day was no problem. There is no sound distortion. It came through clear and powerful at multiple volumes, whether we were listening to music, watching a movie on a call or listening to a podcast. We found the connection to be great even behind walls and closed doors and walls. We tested out the noise cancelation on airplanes and in front of noisy AC units — it’s not perfect, but it does eliminate a lot of outside noise. We love the fit, too: They feel great even when wearing glasses. While they are a bit heavy, they're still comfortable and stay in place rather well. Price at time of publish: $298 (orig. $379.95) Type: Over-ear | Connection: Bluetooth 5.2 | Noise Cancellation: Yes | Battery Life: Up to 60 hours