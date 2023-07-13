Keep reading to learn more about the best wireless bras, tested and reviewed by PEOPLE.

We tested 16 popular options on the market to determine which wireless bras are the best. We evaluated every style, from push-up bras to bralettes to classic triangle bras, and put them on trial with the help of testers of all different bust sizes and needs.

“Due to Covid-19, many consumers stop wearing wired bras,” says Laura Tempesta, bra expert with eight bra patents and founder of Bravolution. “A couple of years without wearing a wired bra can be an eye-opening experience regarding the comfort we should expect from our bras." While wired bras provide a rounded and lifted shape — which Tempesta says was considered "aesthetically pleasing" in the ‘80s and ‘90s — a more natural shape is now more preferred, not just for looks but also for comfort, since wired bras can feel a bit restricting. “Besides the comfort factor, wireless bras tend to look more natural and seamless underneath your clothing,” says Jodi Caden, the CEO and co-founder of the women’s undergarment brand Proof. “They’re great for transitioning from work to workout and beyond.”

For a long time, wired bras were believed to be the only option for providing true support and lift. However, due to new designs, technology, and the overall desire to be more comfortable on a daily basis, wireless bras can be just as impressive — and much more comfortable, too.

While the bra sizing is a little different compared to traditional bras (definitely use the size chart when shopping!), we found that the overall fit was amazing and love how the bra has five panels of hook and eye clasps on the band, allowing for more customization and adjustments with wear over time.

Knix might best be known for its amazing period-proof undies, but the undergarments brand also makes an incredible wireless bra with great coverage. We tested the Knix WingWoman Contour Bra and, after several wears, found it offers more support than our wired bra styles, especially since it provides busts with a little lift. Although the style is a little plunging in the front, the bra actually boasts excellent coverage on the cups and especially on the sides, which have a thicker than usual band design.

The sizing is a little different compared to traditional bras, so check the size chart before buying

We found that this bra was even more supportive than our wire bras

While the bralette does run a little small (we recommend sizing up!), we appreciate the inclusive sizing, which ranges from XXS to 4XL. We also love that the bralette comes in so many different nude skin tones, plus some fun colors like neon green and hot pink.

When looking for the best wireless bra in bralette form , we fell in love with the Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette. Lauded for its comfortable fit and stretchy material that goes on like second skin, it has a casual yet functional design and provides good coverage.

Because it's a minimizer bra, it's not available in small cups, but the size range is still inclusive as it goes up to a G cup and band size 40. The material is super soft, too, and quite durable as it's held up after several washes. It is hand wash recommended, however, which may not be everyone's cup of tea.

From our testing, we found that the Wacoal Back Appeal Wire-Free T-Shirt Bra boasts excellent coverage and adjustable band and straps for a more personalized fit. Because the material is soft and lightweight, the bra itself form-fits to the body in a glove-like way without ever digging or feeling too restrictive. Our testers note that the cups are thin (but not too thin), but still offer the necessary amount of nipple coverage. Support-wise, we were most impressed by how well it supports busts while providing a natural lift. Even after wearing it for several hours, we barely noticed it was on; however, we felt that it got more comfortable the more we wore and washed it — it seemed to mold to our shape over time.

We do wish it was available in more cup sizes (beyond DD) and would appreciate more skin tone color options, as well. Overall, though, the bra provides a natural-looking lift that isn’t too over-the-top (which we prefer), making it a good push-up style for everyday wear.

After trying the Aerie Real Sunnie Wireless Push Up Bra on for the first time, we were impressed with its overall coverage, which was much more compared to our wire bras. We also immediately noticed the thicker band, which provides lots of support and comfort while helping to lift and shape. During testing, we found that the adjustable straps are comfortable and functional without ever digging into the skin or feeling too restrictive, which is quite a win.

Additionally, we love how this bra features a more versatile design that works well under virtually any garment and is a great option for everyday wear (the straps can be criss-crossed in the back in order to stay hidden under racerback-style tops). Fit-wise, we wish the bra came in cup and band sizes for more exact sizing; however, we found that the adjustable straps and band made finding the right fit a little easier.

It’s not everyday that you find a wireless bra that is actually more supportive than a traditional wire style. After testing the Honeylove Crossover Bra, we were highly impressed by the bra’s level of support, which was definitely better than other wire bras we’ve tried.

We wish it came in cup and band sizes for more exact sizing (although we appreciate more that it goes up to 3X)

The bra also fits really well and we especially appreciate the adjustable band and straps, which allows for a more personalized fit. While we love that it doesn’t have molded cups and instead uses a lightweight construction to provide shape and support, we think it’s worth noting since some like the additional support of padded cups. In terms of care, the brand recommends hand washing this bra if you want to get the most life out of it; however, if that's not an option, it can be machine washed on gentle cycle inside a garment bag and air dried (never put it in the dryer either way!).

When testing the Chantelle C Magnifique Wirefree Bra, we were most impressed by its smoothing effects and how well it shapes and sculpts the breasts. Additionally, we found that the bra gave us the same coverage, support, and comfort as a wired bra, without dealing with all of the excess padding and potential poky sides thanks to wire-lined cups.

We found that this bra does run a bit small, but it also stretches some after washing, which is worth noting when choosing your size. And while the care instructions aren't noted online, we recommend hand washing, as this bra did show some wear and tear after putting it in the washing machine.

Pepper is known for its impressive bra designs for small busts, and their Limitless Wirefree Scoop Bra is no exception. During the testing period, we were most impressed by how well the design blended all of the things we love about a bralette — soft fabric, effortless style — with the functionality of a bra, including an adjustable band and straps for a more ideal fit. The bra is constructed from a comfortable, breathable, and lightweight material with lots of stretch, too, so you don’t have to worry about it digging into the skin or feeling too restrictive when wearing it for long periods of time.

While this bra runs small, it did stretch a little after washing, so keep that in mind when choosing a size

This bra is basically the best of both worlds and a cross between a bralette (that is actually supportive) and a traditional bra, which provides long-lasting comfort while making us feel supported under our clothes. It’s not the most stylish option on this list, sure, but it’s certainly one of the most functional (and we had no problem wearing it under a variety of garments, including T-shirts, dresses, and more).

When we first tried the Soma Full Coverage Wireless Unlined Bra, we were surprised by the amount of support it offers large busts . At first glance, the bra has a sports bra-like design, but take a closer look and you’ll find adjustable straps for a more custom fit, an adjustable band, and an intentional design that offers plenty of support while remaining unlined and comfortable.

Needs to be hand washed, which may not be ideal for some

We were pleasantly surprised by how well it fit and held us in

While we wish the bra had more cup and band sizes offered, we think it does an amazing job at offering support, shape, and comfort to those within the size range.

After testing several options, we found that the best T-shirt bra is the Lively No-Wire Push-Up bra. This option is constructed from a stretch nylon material that is soft to the touch and oh-so comfortable. Throughout the testing period, we found that the bra was only slightly less supportive compared to wire bras, which is quite impressive, and we loved that the straps adjust in the front for easy modifications as needed. Plus, the straps and band never dug into our skin and left us feeling comfortable all day long.

We wish it was more inclusive in terms of cup and band size range

Strands and band are adjustable for added support (and they didn’t dig into the skin during our testing period)

Made from a stretchy polyester material, we found that this bra fits well without being restrictive and also hugs the body and busts in all the right places without digging in. While we wish it was available in more cup sizes (and nude colors), we appreciate this bra for small to midsize busts and love it as a comfortable every option for wearing under T-shirts, blouses, and more.

The Simply Perfect by Warner’s Women Super Soft Wirefree Bra is our top pick for the best budget-friendly wireless bra, not only because it costs under $25, but it also has a construction, fit, and feel that matches some of its more luxe counterparts. After testing this bra, we were most impressed by its coverage, which contributes to its supportive fit, and we loved how comfortable the straps and band felt on the body.

Cup size only go up to D, which makes it more limited compared to other options we tested

While we like the pops of color, we wish this bra was available in more nude colors to complement a wider range of skin tones. Additionally, while this bra does offer great support, some with larger busts may not get the same level of support as their wired bras. However, it's still a great everyday option for most cup sizes.

Our top pick for the best wireless bra is the Wacoal Comfort First Wire Free T-Shirt Bra, which is constructed from a super soft and silky nylon, polyester, and spandex material and features padded cups and adjustable straps. We tested this bra on several bust sizes and were impressed with the overall range of support it offers small and DD busts alike. The wireless bra also boasts excellent coverage (which could factor into the support) and we love that it has a super soft band that is strong enough to hold us in place without digging or feeling too restrictive.

While it does offer good support, those with larger busts may not get the same level of support as their wired bras

Others We Tried

Hanes SmoothTec Wireless Bra with Scoopback: This bra didn’t impress us enough to make our best list, but it's worth noting as an option for wearing with pajamas or loungewear. The bra is unlined so there’s not much to it in terms of shaping and support (no adjustable straps, either); however, it provides a nice, comfortable layer for lounging.

Additionally, it features a hook and eye closure band for a more customized fit — which you don’t typically see from this bralette style — and it costs less than $15, making it a solid budget-friendly option.

Maidenform Pure Comfort Soft Support Lace Bralette: The $18 Maidenform Pure Comfort Soft Support Lace Bralette didn’t quite knock it out of the park in the way the others did but still deserves a mention. It features a beautiful lace design with adjustable and convertible straps that allow you to customize the fit and style. It’s also made from recycled nylon with plenty of comfortable spandex stretch.

Although we loved this bra and found it was comfortable for everyday wear, we thought the sizing could be a little more inclusive (it’s only available in S to XXL). We also had a hard time finding the best fit, so we recommend trying a couple of different sizes to find the best one for your busts.

Truekind Everyday Comfort Straps Wireless Shaping Bra: The Truekind Everyday Comfort Straps Wireless Shaping Bra also gets an honorable mention because it is one of the most comfortable bras we tried, thanks to its sports bra-like design and stretchy, breathable material. We also love that the bra has an adjustable band and straps and you can actually wear it two different ways, including racerback.

However, it missed the mark on fit, particularly after wearing it a few times. Over the course of the testing period, we found that this bra stretched out and no longer had the same shaping benefits as it did when we first tried it on. With that in mind, we think it’s worth sizing down (especially since you can always modify the band and straps temporarily).



Things to Consider When Buying Wireless Bras

Sizing and Fit

According to Jené Luciani Sena, bra expert and the bestselling author of The Bra Book, wireless bras are often alpha-sized, meaning they come in small, medium, large, and so-on. “That makes it a bit tougher to get the perfect fit,” she notes. When shopping for bras online — regardless of the type of sizing — it helps to look at the brand or product’s sizing chart to get a better idea of the measurements, cup range, and band range. Additionally, if you know that straps are usually a fit challenge, selecting a wireless bra with adjustable straps can make the world of difference.

Style

Wireless bras also come in a variety of styles, which includes pullover options as well as one with clasps in the back (much like a traditional bra design). They also come lined or unlined, so it’s important to consider your preference when narrowing down your selections. “Unlined will often have seams on the cup, which may show through clothes but help support the cup and keep it from collapsing in lieu of an underwire,” Luciani Sena explains.

Stretch

In the world of wireless bras, stretch is a double-edged sword. “The more a bra stretches, the less supportive it will be,” says Tempesta. “But the more it stretches, the more comfortable it will be." With that in mind, you’ll want to consider the overall stretch and your support requirements when shopping for a wireless bra.



How We Tested

To find the best wireless bras on the market, the PEOPLE Tested team researched dozens of options before narrowing it down to 16 styles. We then has testers with a range of bust sizes take the bras out for a real-world test drive for a better idea on fit, support, durability, and how well they held up over time. Our PEOPLE Tested team also tried the bras on under a variety of garments to see what they work best under and how versatile they are for everyday wear.

After two weeks of testing and taking extensive notes on our experiences, we compiled all of our insights together to see which wireless bras made the cut, which ones were still worth mentioning, and which ones we don’t recommend. As a result, we curated this list of the 11 best wireless bras, plus three additional options we tested that, in the end, deserved honorable mentions.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the most comfortable and supportive wireless bra? All wireless bras on our list of top picks are comfortable and supportive, however, there are a couple that stand out more than others. Our top pick for the best wireless bra, the Wacoal Comfort First Wire Free T-Shirt Bra, boasts an ultra comfortable fit while also providing support thanks to its soft memory foam cups and ultra-soft material that hugs the body without pinching. We also love the Honeylove CrossOver Bra, which is our top pick for the most supportive wireless bra, thanks to its bonded support and intentional design.

Which bra brand is most comfortable? There are many options for comfortable bra brands, however, our favorites include Wacoal, Lively, Skims, and Aerie for options that have a second-skin feel and provide enough support for a range of cup sizes. Our best overall pick, the Wacoal Comfort First Wire Free T-Shirt Bra, features an ultra-soft material that wraps around the body without pinching, and has super comfortable memory foam cups that provide slight shaping and support.

How many bras should you have? When it comes to bra count, Tempesta says this varies greatly depending on the person, their lifestyle, and their needs. That being said, she recommends having an array of different bras on hand for several uses. First, she says three to four bras for everyday wear is a good idea since “having a few everyday bras will ensure the elastics don’t get stretched out as quickly.” From there, she says to keep two to three low-support bras (like bralettes) on hand for lounging or low-impact activities. Depending on how often someone works out, she says at least one medium support and one high support sports bra can come in handy — though, if you work out often, she recommends buying more as you’ll need to wash them after every use. In addition to these bra types, Tempesta says having one good strapless bra is ideal for special occasion outfits where bra straps may be an issue.

What is the best bra for heavy breasts? The best wireless bra for large busts is the Soma Full Coverage Wireless Unlined Bra. This bra has a lot of lift and support and is available in cups sizes C through H with a band range of 34 to 44. When shopping for a bra for large busts, Tempesta says to look for styles that have a wider back and under-band. “The wider the bottom underband is and the higher the back of the bra sits, the more comfortable it will be,” she explains, noting that the support comes from the under band, not the straps.

Take Our Word For It

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When covering the best wireless bras, Jessie thoroughly reviewed the PEOPLE Tested team’s notes to gain a better understanding of their experiences with the wireless bras they tested. Additionally, Jessie reached out to bra experts Laura Tempesta, Jené Luciani Sena, and Jodi Caden to learn more about what makes a wireless bra the best of the best.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.