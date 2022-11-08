The 10 Best Wired Earbuds of 2022

Scroll down for the best wired earbuds currently on the market.

We searched high and low for today's best wired in-ear headphones, narrowing it down to options for frequent fliers, commuters, gamers, runners, music lovers, and everyone in between.

We caught up with Ethan Winer , a professional audio engineer and author of The Audio Expert, for buying tips. No matter what style of headphones you choose, he says, "Quality of construction is very important, and so is the price." And like many products, a more expensive price tag doesn't always mean it's a better product.

What's the appeal? You never have to charge wired earbuds, for one. They're also harder to misplace than their cord-free counterparts, and in many cases, they're more affordable .

Apple's first-generation AirPods were initially met with some skepticism, but the concept of cordless earbuds took off soon after the launch. Since then, many brands followed suit, and wireless headphones became the name of the audio game. However, the corded variety appears to be enjoying a well-deserved comeback.

Best Overall: Sony Wired Extra Bass In-Ear Headphones Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Adorama.com Who It's Good For These headphones are good for those who want a reasonably priced set with a built-in mic, crisp bass, and undistorted sound at any volume. Who It's Not Good For They have a standard 3.5mm jack, so they're not ideal for iPhones unless you use an adapter. Our top choice for wired earbuds is the Sony Extra Bass In-Ear Headphones. They call on a bass duct design to deliver crisp sound isolation of low-end audio (aka the "unz-unz-unz" of your favorite songs). Not only that, but the 12mm (millimeter) magnetic drivers are small and compact yet highly sensitive, providing crystal-clear, undistorted sound at higher volumes. With four tip sizes included, you can count on a comfortable fit, no matter the size or shape of your ears. And the tangle-free cable is nearly 4 feet long, so you can place your device comfortably in your pocket or on a table in front of you without strain. These wired headphones also have a built-in microphone and control button on the cord, allowing you to answer calls, talk hands-free, adjust the volume, and change the track. One thing to note is that they have a standard 3.5mm jack, so if you're using them with an iPhone or iPad, you'll need a 3.5mm-to-lightning adapter. But all things considered, the price is more than reasonable. Price at time of publish: $48 Jack: 3.5mm | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Volume, track, answer

Best Budget: Panasonic RP-HJE120 ErgoFit Earphones 3.6 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For These affordable earbuds are great for folks on a budget and anyone who likes bright, bold colors. Who It's Not Good For With no built-in mic, these aren't ideal for those who take calls on their headphones. Panasonic's ErgoFit Earbuds are a solid budget option. They're available in 16 colors, ranging from rose gold to green to black, and promise clear, high-quality sound at any volume. We also like that these wired earbuds come with three tip sizes to ensure a comfortable, secure fit. And the soft, padded design conforms to the shape of your ears. Just a heads up, they don't have a built-in mic or volume controls, so they're not ideal for those who like to take calls on their headphones. Price at time of publish: $10.79 Jack: 3.5mm | Microphone: No | Controls: None

Best for iPhones: Symphonized NRG MFI Wired Earbuds with Lightning Connector Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Symphonized.com Who It's Good For These cool wooden earbuds are ideal for Apple users who like to take calls and use Siri commands but don't want to worry about an adapter. Who It's Not Good For They aren't the right headphones for non-iPhone users. For iPhone users, we recommend this set from Symphonized. These wired earbuds have a lightning connector instead of the standard 3.5mm jack, so you won't need an adapter to plug them into your phone or iPad. They're also MFi (Made for iPhone) certified, confirming they have Apple's stamp of approval for compatibility. Featuring real hardwood and shiny metal accents, these headphones have a cool mid-century modern appeal. According to the brand, the wood helps produce deep bass and crisp acoustics. There's also an on-cord remote, so you can answer calls, use Siri commands, and adjust the volume without reaching for your phone. Price at time of publish: $35.99 Jack: Lightning | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Volume, pause/play, answer, voice command

Best Sport: JBL Endurance RUN Wired In-Ear Headphones Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Academy.com Who It's Good For This sweat-proof, ear-conforming pair is perfect for runners, cyclists, gym rats, and other athletes who like to listen to music while on the move. Who It's Not Good For With no volume control, they aren't ideal for folks who like to adjust the sound on their runs. For runners, cyclists, and other athletes, JBL's Endurance Run Headphones are an excellent choice. They come with two sizes of soft, flexible tips that conform to the shape of your ear canals, ensuring they don't fall out when you're on the move. Not only that, but the two-way design gives you the option to wear them behind your ears instead of inside. These wired earbuds are also waterproof, so you won't have to worry about sweat or rain damaging the electronics. They have a built-in mic and an on-cord button for answering calls, changing the track, and pausing. However, there's no volume control, so you'll want to set that up before starting your workout. Price at time of publish: $19.95 Jack: 3.5mm | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Answer, play/pause, track

Best Noise-Cancelling: MuveAcoustics Drive Noise Canceling Wired Earbuds Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For They're perfect for folks who crave full, crisp sound without the disruption of outside noise, as well as those who take hands-free calls from their headphones. Who It's Not Good For Commuters, drivers, and others who need to hear outside noise for safety will want a different pair. If you're interested in noise-cancelling headphones, MuveAcoustics Drive Earbuds might be your best bet. They come with three sizes of silicone tips that grip your ear canals and help block outside noise. Furthermore, the powerful bass technology delivers isolated sound while keeping external noises out. All you'll hear are crisp notes and crystal-clear voices, whether you're jamming out to music, listening to a podcast, or taking a hands-free call. Speaking of calls, the built-in mic leans on sound-absorbing holes to reduce external noise and deliver your voice in high definition. Price at time of publish: $12.99 Jack: 3.5mm | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Answer, play/pause, volume

Best Noise-Isolating: Final A4000 In-Ear Wired Earphones Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It's Good For These geometric earphones localize audio and deliver ultra-clear sound without entirely drowning out everything else, a good option for commuters and music enthusiasts. Who It's Not Good For There's no mic, so those who take calls will want to browse alternative pairs. Something that isolates noise without entirely blocking out external sounds can be a safer bet in certain situations, like jogging at night or taking the train. We like Final A4000 Earphones, which localize audio within your ears to offer deep, immersive sound. The Japanese-made design leans on a 6mm dynamic driver to provide noticeably clear audio rather than drowning out everything else. These earbuds also come with a whopping five different tip sizes, plus locking ear hooks, so you can count on a flexible, customized fit. The price is steep, and there's no microphone or in-line controls, but if you want top-tier sound and like the unique geometric shape, we think it's worth a splurge. Price at time of publish: $159 Jack: 3.5mm | Microphone: No | Controls: None

Best for Calls: Sennheiser Ambeo Smart Headset Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It's Good For With two mics, hands-free talk, voice commands, audio recording, and playback, this headset was made for on-the-go calls. Who It's Not Good For Non-iPhone users will need a different jack. Do you use your headphones for hands-free calling? Go with the Sennheiser Ambeo Smart Headset. It fits both in and over the ear to ensure a secure fit. And there are two separate microphones for taking calls and using voice commands. With audio recording and playback, you can also use this headset for Zoom calls or FaceTiming. As for the built-in remote, it has multiple buttons for answering, screening, and muting calls, plus controlling the volume, playing music, and changing the track. We should note these earbuds have a lightning connector, so they're really designed exclusively for iPhones. Price at time of publish: $49.95 Jack: Lightning | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Answer, volume, pause/play, track, voice command

Best Bass: MindBeast Noise Canceling Headphones Wired Earbuds Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It's Good For Ideal for music lovers and gamers, these ergonomic headphones call on a Sony-certified driver to deliver undistorted bass and enhanced audio at any volume.

Who It's Not Good For Those who need to hear outside noise for safety will want a different pair. If you're all about that bass, MindBeast Wired Earbuds have your name on them. They have a Sony-certified 10mm dynamic driver that offers undistorted bass as it's intended to be heard. Not only that, but the ergonomically shaped ear inserts are designed to fit at a 45-degree angle, which enhances the audio at a range of pitches. These headphones also come with three sizes of silicone tips that seal your ear canals to block ambient noise. This helps you hear full-bodied sound, even at a very low volume. While the noise-canceling design is good for music, gaming, and video calls, those who need to hear external sound for safety reasons may want a different pair. Price at time of publish: $21.99 Jack: 3.5mm | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Answer, volume, play/pause, track

Best Connector Options: PaloVue In-Ear Headphones Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It's Good For Available with three different connectors, these earphones accommodate people with iPhones, Androids, and Galaxy phones. Who It's Not Good For They're not sweat-proof, so they're not the best option for runners and other athletes. It's frustrating to find a pair of earbuds you like only to realize they don't have the connector you need. That's why we love PaloVue In-Ear Headphones, which come in three options to accommodate various devices. The SoulFlow has a standard 3.5mm jack, the SweetFlow has a lightning cable, and the SoundFlow has a USB-C input. (There's also a wireless option if you decide to go cord-free.) But that's not all there is to appreciate about these earphones. The noise-isolating design provides deep bass and crisp mid-notes while reducing ambient noise. They also have a built-in mic and button controls to answer calls, adjust the volume, play and pause, change the track, and even use voice commands. Price at time of publish: $19.99 Jack: 3.5mm, lightning, USB-C | Microphone: Yes | Controls: Answer, volume, pause/play, track, voice command