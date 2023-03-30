Shopping People Tested The 11 Best Winter Coats for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our top pick is the Orolay Thickened Down Coat for its super warm design, wide size range, and reasonable price point By Jessie Quinn Published on March 30, 2023 03:32 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How to Pick How We Tested FAQ What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / David Hattan Winter jackets are a must-have item in your wardrobe. However, you typically don’t have dozens of them hanging up in your coat closet, so you want to ensure the ones that are hanging up are the crème de la crème (or at least warm and functional enough to last you several seasons). Of course, style is also key, since it’s typically the most visible item in a winter ensemble. “Whether dressed up or down, a winter coat can be the perfect fashion finishing piece,” says Christina Petry, a stylist and owner of Red Carpet Ready Personal Styling. “No matter what your lifestyle is, a great winter coat is essential." While a stylish coat can tie together an entire look, winter coats aren't solely about style; they need to be ultra-functional, too. With that in mind, we set out to find the best women’s winter coats and jackets. Since winter coats require a layer or two of functionality, we were ultra-picky about the overall quality of the jackets and coats we tested. We evaluated each coat's comfort, fit, durability (especially in the zippers and hardware), and how easy they were to layer. As a result, we found the best winter jackets for women, ranging from budget-friendly to investment-worthy, and everything in between. Whether you're shopping the spring coat sales or looking to upgrade your jacket before winter, here are PEOPLE Tested's picks to help narrow down your decision. Goose Puffer Down Jacket at Amazon Jump to Review Best Investment: Fjallraven Nuuk Parka at Backcountry.com Jump to Review Best Overall Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Orolay.com Pros Super warm and comfortable Great size range up to 5X Plenty of pockets for storing essentials Tons of colors to choose from Cons Rather long, which might be too much coverage for certain climates Runs small, so size up if you plan to layer underneath Our top pick for the best women’s winter coat is the Orolay Thickened Down Coat, which has a huge fan base on social media (and is also one of Oprah's favorites). The viral Amazon jacket is most loved for its style, fit, warmth, and price tag — and we couldn’t agree more. The jacket is ultra-comfortable and can withstand cold winters, keeping you just as warm as its luxury counterparts. The jacket is on the longer side, so if you prefer short winter jackets, it might not be the best option for you, but it’s not super long making it a good in-between style. In addition to its extreme warmth, we are obsessed with all of the pockets, which make it a very convenient piece of outerwear, considering it can keep us warm and hold all of our essentials. While we adore every aspect of this jacket, we do recommend sizing up as it can fit a bit snugly, especially when layered over chunky knit sweaters. For less restriction or a more oversized look, going up a size makes this jacket even better. Price at time of publish: $149.99 Size Range: XXS-5X | Material: Polyester | Colors: Black, Beige, Gray, Green, Green with Fur Trim, Navy, Navy with Fur Trim, Yellow, Red, and more March Through Winter with the 15 Best Combat Boots for Women of 2023 Best Budget Lands' End Women's Down Winter Coat 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Landsend.com Pros Extremely warm yet temperature regulating Versatile style with lots of color oprions Plus and petite sizes available Cons Doesn’t layer well over chunky sweaters Not the most fashion-forward option You don’t need to spend a lot of money to score an amazing (and ultra-warm) winter coat. The Lands’ End Women’s Down Winter Coat — which is conveniently available on Amazon — costs around $100 and is one of the warmest coats on our list. While it’s not the most fashion-forward jacket, we found that it is the most versatile, and is easy to wear and incredibly functional, thanks to how well it keeps the body warm. During testing, we wore this coat in a frigid, wet climate and were pleasantly surprised by how well it held up and protected us from the cold. But, more than that, we were impressed by its temperature control, keeping us nice and warm outside without making us feel sweaty and overheated once stepping back inside away from the cold. Since the jacket is on the fitted side of the spectrum, we don’t recommend it as a layering piece when wearing chunky knit sweaters; however, it works well when worn over a turtleneck shirt. Price at time of publish: $108.73 (orig. $239.95) Size Range: XS-3X, petite sizes available | Material: Polyester | Colors: Forest Moss, Rubellite, Royal Cobalt, Rich Red, Spotted Leopard, Deep Sea Navy, Verbena, Dark Stone Heather, Black Best Size Range Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Cabelas.com View On Columbia.com Pros Easy to layer without feeling bulky Features a Omni-Heat thermal lining for extra warmth Removable faux fur trim Cons More utilitarian than stylish Extra long sleeve not ideal for more petite frames If you’re looking for a winter coat that is functional and comes in a good size range, our top pick is the Columbia Women’s Suttle Mountain Long-Insulated Jacket. While it might not be ideal for everyone (especially those with petite frames), we found that this jacket has longer sleeves, which we require and have a hard time finding in quality winter coats. In addition to size, the fit of this jacket is amazing and is the perfect mix of thick and thin, making it easier to layer. Whether you want to wear just a simple long sleeve underneath or a chunky knit sweater, you can rest assured knowing you’ll stay warm no matter what (and the jacket won’t feel too bulky, as so many often do). Aside from its fit, the jacket is also impressively warm, thanks to its Omni-Heat thermal reflective lining, which traps in body heat. Because it is constructed with a synthetic down material, it retains its heat even in the rain, which is definitely a plus. Price at time of publish: $150.89 (orig. $230) Size Range: XS-3X | Material: Polyester | Colors: Black, City Grey, Dark Nocturnal, Dark Sapphire, Marionberry, Marsala Red, Olive Green, Peach Blossom, Red Lily, Chalk Best Faux Down Columbia Women's Carson Pass Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Backcountry.com Pros Versatile coat that doubles as a rain jacket Double zipper for extra warmth Cozy-lined hood actually stays up Cons Short length doesn't work for all climates or styles After testing dozens of winter jacket styles, the Columbia Carson Pass Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket topped our list for the best faux down coats. Available on Amazon, this jacket is supremely comfortable with a cozy interior liner and a faux fur trimmed hood that stays up easily, which is definitely not always true for some winter coat styles. When testing this jacket out, we tried layering it with everything from a T-shirt to a sweatshirt and found that it did a great job of keeping us warm, especially when we remembered to utilize the interior zipper, which is included as extra protection from the cold and works well as a first defense for retaining heat. The double zipper isn’t the only feature that impressed us. We also love the fleece-lined pockets, which do a phenomenal job of keeping our hands warm in frigid temperatures. Also noteworthy: The hood not only stays in place but is also lined with extra cozy sherpa-like fabric that adds a nice additional layer of warmth. Price at time of publish: $165.48 (orig. $260) Size Range: XS-3XL | Material: Polyester and nylon | Colors: Beach, Chalk, Elk, Flint Grey, Malbec, Marionberry, Mineral Pink, Olive Green, Red Lily, Velvet Cove, Beet, Black Cherry, Camel Brown Best Wool & Other Stories Long Fuzzy Wool Coat 4.3 & Other Stories View On Stories.com Pros Stylish wool winter coat Made from recycled material Nice layering piece for more mild winter weather Cons Not warm enough for frigid winter climates, like the Northeast and Midwest If you prefer a peacoat-style winter jacket, consider this & Other Stories Long Fuzzy Wool Coat. This jacket features a straight cut that is ultra-stylish and boasts enough space for layering without feeling too oversized. It’s constructed from 100 percent recycled wool, too, giving it not only an eco-friendly edge but also making it more temperature-controlling, since wool is naturally warming as well as moisture-wicking. With their beloved Heattech gear, Uniqlo knows a thing or two about keeping warm in winter weather. The Seamless Down Short Coat is our top pick for the best water-repellent jacket, because not only is it designed like a puffer coat with a cozy down filling to keep you warm, but it also features water-repellent and wind-resistant technology. After testing this jacket out, we were surprised at how lightweight the jacket felt despite the level of warmth it provides. The shorter length is also great for those who commute by foot, as it's a little easier to move around while keeping the upper body warm. This jacket is essentially two-in-one, making it a fantastic choice for those who live in cold and rainy climates. We love it because, in addition to its function, it's also super sleek-looking and stylish, which isn't always true for a winter puffer. The jacket is most ideal for anyone looking for a jacket that is warm yet lightweight and can keep you dry in soggy weather.

Price at time of publish: $129.90 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Material: Polyester and down | Colors: Black, Light Gray, Blue The Seamless Down Short Coat is our top pick for the best water-repellent jacket, because not only is it designed like a puffer coat with a cozy down filling to keep you warm, but it also features water-repellent and wind-resistant technology. After testing this jacket out, we were surprised at how lightweight the jacket felt despite the level of warmth it provides. The shorter length is also great for those who commute by foot, as it’s a little easier to move around while keeping the upper body warm. This jacket is essentially two-in-one, making it a fantastic choice for those who live in cold and rainy climates. We love it because, in addition to its function, it’s also super sleek-looking and stylish, which isn’t always true for a winter puffer. The jacket is most ideal for anyone looking for a jacket that is warm yet lightweight and can keep you dry in soggy weather. Typically, winter jackets aren't very packable. Sure, they can pack down, but because of their thickness, they don't always squish down as much as we'd like — that is, until we tried the Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie. This cozy winter jacket is the opposite of bulky while remaining warm. While it's not the coziest jacket on our list (it's not constructed from the plush material that a lot of winter coats feature), the jacket is one of the more functional options. Perfect for moderate winter temperatures — we’re talking 40 degrees — the jacket is super easy to pack down and barely takes up any space in a suitcase, making it great for someone needing a lighter winter jacket while traveling. When testing this jacket, we found that it was amazing for outdoor exercise, specifically long runs in the winter, since it isn’t bulky but can still keep you warm while you’re moving your body. The jacket is also a fantastic transitional coat for spring, when it’s not quite frigid winter anymore but definitely not hot, either. If you're searching for a packable jacket that isn't as expensive as the Arc'teryx one, we highly recommend this option from The North Face. This jacket is super comfy and features just the right amount of puff to keep you warm without feeling too bulky. Since it’s not made from soft winter fabrics, it’s not the coziest in our closet (though the nylon material is soft-to-the-touch), however, the jacket makes up for that in its warmth and how easily it packs down. Ideal for mildly cold temperatures or outdoor workouts, this is perfect for traveling during the spring and fall, as well as for winters out west in warmer climates like Los Angeles. Additionally, it is water-repellent, so it’s a great jacket to have on hand during late winter and early spring showers. Price at time of publish: $136 (orig. $160) Size Range: XS-XL | Material: Nylon and recycled polyester | Colors: Ashen Purple, Cloud Blue, Shiny Deep Garnet Red, Shiny Deep Blue, Shiny Fig, Shiny Grey | Care: Machine wash Best Puffer Triple F.A.T. Goose Women's Fara Puffer Down Jacket 4.8 Triple F.A.T. Goose View On Amazon View On Triplefatgoose.com Pros Sleeker look compared to others we tested Lots of functional pockets, including breast pockets Great in-between length Cons Might be too warm for some climates or activities One of the more expensive coats we tested If style and function are held equally in your winter coat search, the Triple F.A.T. Goose Fara Women's Puffer Down Jacket is a must-have for frigid temperatures. Although it is super cute for a winter jacket, it’s actually highly functional with a down design, comfortable fit, and stylish silhouette. Designed specifically for cold spells, this jacket might actually be a little too warm if you’re running errands or between outdoors and indoors regularly (which we would argue isn’t necessarily the worst thing). The winter coat features a matte finish in stunning earth tones and features several pockets to keep the hands warm and belongings safe, including some breast pockets. Wearing this jacket felt a lot like wearing a cozy hooded sleeping bag, which we especially love for those horribly chilly days. In addition to its comfort and warmth, the jacket also has some essential design features that impressed us and certainly contributed to its overall function: a high collar that is even warmer with the hood on, a great length that is not too long but not too short, and the jacket’s more elevated style that could easily be dressed up or down. Price at time of publish: $425 Size Range: XS-3XL | Material: Nylon fabric and 750 Fill Power 11 oz. white duck down (90% down, 10% feather) | Colors: Black, Charcoal, Navy, Olive Best Investment Fjallraven Women's Nuuk Insulated Parka 4.8 REI View On Backcountry.com View On Fjallraven.com View On REI Pros Incredibly functional and will last a long time Excellent pocket placement Super warm and comfortable zipper feature that extends past the neck Cons Short length doesn't work for all climates or styles If made well and from high-quality materials, winter coats can make for a great wardrobe investment. Our top pick for this category is the Fjallraven Nuuk Parka, which truly blew us away. The parka is super comfortable and fantastic for layering all different types of winter materials underneath, including thick sweaters and sweatshirts. While testing, we found that one of the best features of this jacket is the placement of the hand pockets, which are in a comfortable and convenient place that doesn’t feel too low or too high. And, while it might not be a favorite for all, we loved the zipper, which zips all the way up the neck to keep the face warm. The collar is also fleece-lined so it feels comfortable even when fully zipped and touching the face. While $500 is steep for a winter coat, this jacket is stylish and functional enough to make that price worth it — especially for those who live where temperatures are frigid and a cheaper jacket just isn’t going to cut it. Price at time of publish: $500 Size Range: XXS-2XL | Material: Recycled polyamide | Colors: Deep Forest, Black Best Parka Patagonia Women's Down With It Parka 4.6 Patagonia View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com View On REI Pros Pockets have zipper closures Hood is also padded for extra warmth Inside pocket for extra security Made from recycled materials Cons Fits smaller in the chest, meaning it may not fit those with large busts well Not available in plus sizes The Patagonia Down With It Parka is super comfortable and very warm, making it a top pick for below-freezing temperatures, especially for those who spend a lot of time outdoors or commuting in the winter. After testing the jacket out, we noticed that the chest is a bit on the smaller size, so it wouldn’t be ideal for those with large busts, especially if the cup size is above average for body size. However, we found that the jacket fits really well in all other areas. We just wish it was offered in a wider size range. Aside from fit, we were really impressed with all the little details on this jacket, including the hardware, which we found had substantially better quality compared to a similar luxury parka we tested. As an added bonus, the parka is made with more recycled polyester and recycled down, too. Considering the price tag, we found that this jacket has excellent value, rivals its high-end counterparts, and is absolutely worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $329 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Material: Recycled polyester, recycled down | Colors: Black, New Navy | Care: Machine wash cold on gentle cycle; dry on low heat with two tennis balls The 8 Best Hiking Boots for Women of 2023 How to Pick the Right Women’s Winter Jackets Style Versatility When shopping for a winter coat, Petry says style versatility is super important. “Having a coat that goes with multiple outfits, whether dressy or everyday casual, is not only functional but realistic for people who want options in their personal wardrobe,” she explains. With this in mind, look for coats that are available in neutral colors or a hue that pairs well with lots of items in your wardrobe — such as the & Other Stories Long Fuzzy Wool Coat. Fit The fit is also an essential aspect of jacket shopping. If you plan to layer underneath your coat, you will definitely want to consider that, since sizing up might better accommodate chunky knits or multiple layers. When shopping, style consultant Soneca Guadara says to first ask yourself if you want a coat to be fitted or loose. If considering a more fitted silhouette, she recommends “something that will create definition at your waist,” such as a belted coat or something that cinches in a little more at the midsection. Fit also defines comfort, which is why Guadara says trying it on with items you’ll actually wear with it is a must — such as a sweater or sweatshirt. Function “You need winter coats that will keep you ready for varying weather conditions such as rain, snow, wind, and really cold temperatures,” says Kriena Nederveen, a stylist with over 30 years of experience. While you might be able to meet some of these criteria with just one jacket — such as the Uniqlo Seamless Down Short Coat — this might require investing in a couple of different options, especially if you live in a particularly rainy city where more moisture protection is required. How We Tested At PEOPLE, we know how important it is to have a quality winter coat, especially for those of us living on the East Coast). When we set out to find the best winter jackets and coats, we paid close attention to the jackets’ weight, fit, and comfort. We were also extra particular about how well each layered and made note of what would make a jacket a better layering piece — such as sizing up — since most of us aren’t wearing T-shirts under our winter gear. Since winter coats are meant to withstand some of the harshest conditions, we also carefully considered all of the features (especially the zippers, pockets, hoods, and hardware) to determine their quality, how well they function, and their convenience. If the jackets had adjustable features, we tested those out, too, to make sure they were easy to use. After our initial inspection, we took the jackets and coats out for a test in the real world — a.k.a. real winter — and wore them at least six times for a minimum of one hour to ensure they lived up to their first impressions, kept us warm without overheating, were easy to move around in, and functioned well with everyday activities, including commuting, running errands, and even exercising outdoors. Frequently Asked Questions What is the warmest winter coat? If you’re looking for the warmest winter coat, you’ll find it in several options on our list, including the Lands' End Women's Down Winter Coat, Triple F.A.T. Goose Fara Women's Puffer Down Jacket, Fjallraven Nuuk Parka, as well as our top pick for the best women’s winter jacket, the Orolay Thickened Down Coat from Amazon. These jackets all feature super warm materials and are designed to shield the body from the cold through extra insulation and durable zipper features. Which coats are best for winter? The best coats for winter are ones that will provide lots of warmth while also allowing you to move comfortably. With this in mind, many people opt for puffer coats such as the Triple F.A.T. Goose Fara Women's Puffer Down Jacket or Uniqlo Seamless Down Short Coat, which are made with down feathers for added insulation. However, other styles such as a classic wool overcoat can also keep you warm and be an excellent option when looking for something that feels a bit dressier compared to your everyday outwear. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.