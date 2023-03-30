Whether you’re shopping the spring coat sales or looking to upgrade your jacket before winter, here are PEOPLE Tested's picks to help narrow down your decision.

Since winter coats require a layer or two of functionality, we were ultra-picky about the overall quality of the jackets and coats we tested. We evaluated each coat's comfort, fit, durability (especially in the zippers and hardware), and how easy they were to layer. As a result, we found the best winter jackets for women, ranging from budget-friendly to investment-worthy, and everything in between.

“Whether dressed up or down, a winter coat can be the perfect fashion finishing piece,” says Christina Petry, a stylist and owner of Red Carpet Ready Personal Styling . “No matter what your lifestyle is, a great winter coat is essential." While a stylish coat can tie together an entire look, winter coats aren't solely about style; they need to be ultra-functional, too. With that in mind, we set out to find the best women’s winter coats and jackets.

Winter jackets are a must-have item in your wardrobe. However, you typically don’t have dozens of them hanging up in your coat closet, so you want to ensure the ones that are hanging up are the crème de la crème (or at least warm and functional enough to last you several seasons). Of course, style is also key, since it’s typically the most visible item in a winter ensemble.

Best Overall Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Orolay.com Pros Super warm and comfortable

Great size range up to 5X

Plenty of pockets for storing essentials

Tons of colors to choose from Cons Rather long, which might be too much coverage for certain climates

Runs small, so size up if you plan to layer underneath Our top pick for the best women’s winter coat is the Orolay Thickened Down Coat, which has a huge fan base on social media (and is also one of Oprah's favorites). The viral Amazon jacket is most loved for its style, fit, warmth, and price tag — and we couldn’t agree more. The jacket is ultra-comfortable and can withstand cold winters, keeping you just as warm as its luxury counterparts. The jacket is on the longer side, so if you prefer short winter jackets, it might not be the best option for you, but it’s not super long making it a good in-between style. In addition to its extreme warmth, we are obsessed with all of the pockets, which make it a very convenient piece of outerwear, considering it can keep us warm and hold all of our essentials. While we adore every aspect of this jacket, we do recommend sizing up as it can fit a bit snugly, especially when layered over chunky knit sweaters. For less restriction or a more oversized look, going up a size makes this jacket even better. Price at time of publish: $149.99 Size Range: XXS-5X | Material: Polyester | Colors: Black, Beige, Gray, Green, Green with Fur Trim, Navy, Navy with Fur Trim, Yellow, Red, and more March Through Winter with the 15 Best Combat Boots for Women of 2023

Best Budget Lands' End Women's Down Winter Coat 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Landsend.com Pros Extremely warm yet temperature regulating

Versatile style with lots of color oprions

Plus and petite sizes available Cons Doesn’t layer well over chunky sweaters

Not the most fashion-forward option You don’t need to spend a lot of money to score an amazing (and ultra-warm) winter coat. The Lands’ End Women’s Down Winter Coat — which is conveniently available on Amazon — costs around $100 and is one of the warmest coats on our list. While it’s not the most fashion-forward jacket, we found that it is the most versatile, and is easy to wear and incredibly functional, thanks to how well it keeps the body warm. During testing, we wore this coat in a frigid, wet climate and were pleasantly surprised by how well it held up and protected us from the cold. But, more than that, we were impressed by its temperature control, keeping us nice and warm outside without making us feel sweaty and overheated once stepping back inside away from the cold. Since the jacket is on the fitted side of the spectrum, we don’t recommend it as a layering piece when wearing chunky knit sweaters; however, it works well when worn over a turtleneck shirt. Price at time of publish: $108.73 (orig. $239.95) Size Range: XS-3X, petite sizes available | Material: Polyester | Colors: Forest Moss, Rubellite, Royal Cobalt, Rich Red, Spotted Leopard, Deep Sea Navy, Verbena, Dark Stone Heather, Black

Best Size Range Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Cabelas.com View On Columbia.com Pros Easy to layer without feeling bulky

Features a Omni-Heat thermal lining for extra warmth

Removable faux fur trim Cons More utilitarian than stylish

Extra long sleeve not ideal for more petite frames If you’re looking for a winter coat that is functional and comes in a good size range, our top pick is the Columbia Women’s Suttle Mountain Long-Insulated Jacket. While it might not be ideal for everyone (especially those with petite frames), we found that this jacket has longer sleeves, which we require and have a hard time finding in quality winter coats. In addition to size, the fit of this jacket is amazing and is the perfect mix of thick and thin, making it easier to layer. Whether you want to wear just a simple long sleeve underneath or a chunky knit sweater, you can rest assured knowing you’ll stay warm no matter what (and the jacket won’t feel too bulky, as so many often do). Aside from its fit, the jacket is also impressively warm, thanks to its Omni-Heat thermal reflective lining, which traps in body heat. Because it is constructed with a synthetic down material, it retains its heat even in the rain, which is definitely a plus. Price at time of publish: $150.89 (orig. $230) Size Range: XS-3X | Material: Polyester | Colors: Black, City Grey, Dark Nocturnal, Dark Sapphire, Marionberry, Marsala Red, Olive Green, Peach Blossom, Red Lily, Chalk

Best Faux Down Columbia Women's Carson Pass Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Backcountry.com Pros Versatile coat that doubles as a rain jacket

Double zipper for extra warmth

Cozy-lined hood actually stays up Cons Short length doesn't work for all climates or styles After testing dozens of winter jacket styles, the Columbia Carson Pass Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket topped our list for the best faux down coats. Available on Amazon, this jacket is supremely comfortable with a cozy interior liner and a faux fur trimmed hood that stays up easily, which is definitely not always true for some winter coat styles. When testing this jacket out, we tried layering it with everything from a T-shirt to a sweatshirt and found that it did a great job of keeping us warm, especially when we remembered to utilize the interior zipper, which is included as extra protection from the cold and works well as a first defense for retaining heat. The double zipper isn’t the only feature that impressed us. We also love the fleece-lined pockets, which do a phenomenal job of keeping our hands warm in frigid temperatures. Also noteworthy: The hood not only stays in place but is also lined with extra cozy sherpa-like fabric that adds a nice additional layer of warmth. Price at time of publish: $165.48 (orig. $260) Size Range: XS-3XL | Material: Polyester and nylon | Colors: Beach, Chalk, Elk, Flint Grey, Malbec, Marionberry, Mineral Pink, Olive Green, Red Lily, Velvet Cove, Beet, Black Cherry, Camel Brown

Best Wool & Other Stories Long Fuzzy Wool Coat 4.3 & Other Stories View On Stories.com Pros Stylish wool winter coat

Made from recycled material

Nice layering piece for more mild winter weather Cons Not warm enough for frigid winter climates, like the Northeast and Midwest If you prefer a peacoat-style winter jacket, consider this & Other Stories Long Fuzzy Wool Coat. This jacket features a straight cut that is ultra-stylish and boasts enough space for layering without feeling too oversized. It’s constructed from 100 percent recycled wool, too, giving it not only an eco-friendly edge but also making it more temperature-controlling, since wool is naturally warming as well as moisture-wicking. The jacket is surprisingly warm and, although we wouldn’t wear it in frigid temperatures, it does an amazing job of keeping us warm on more mild winter days, especially earlier and later in the season when the weather feels a bit more transitional. Price at time of publish: $219 (orig. $279) Size Range: 0-12 | Material: Recycled wool | Colors: Beige | Care: Machine wash The 17 Best Puffer Jackets of 2023 to Keep You Toasty

Best Water-Repellent Uniqlo Seamless Down Short Coat 4.5 Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Pros Water-repellent and wind-resistant

Great value for a down coat

Lightweight despite being super warm Cons Puffer design and shorter length might not be ideal for all climates or styles With their beloved Heattech gear, Uniqlo knows a thing or two about keeping warm in winter weather. The Seamless Down Short Coat is our top pick for the best water-repellent jacket, because not only is it designed like a puffer coat with a cozy down filling to keep you warm, but it also features water-repellent and wind-resistant technology. After testing this jacket out, we were surprised at how lightweight the jacket felt despite the level of warmth it provides. The shorter length is also great for those who commute by foot, as it’s a little easier to move around while keeping the upper body warm. This jacket is essentially two-in-one, making it a fantastic choice for those who live in cold and rainy climates. We love it because, in addition to its function, it’s also super sleek-looking and stylish, which isn’t always true for a winter puffer. The jacket is most ideal for anyone looking for a jacket that is warm yet lightweight and can keep you dry in soggy weather. Price at time of publish: $129.90 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Material: Polyester and down | Colors: Black, Light Gray, Blue The 15 Best Trench Coats of 2023 to Keep You Chic and Cozy

Best Packable Arc'teryx Women's Atom Insulated Hoodie 4.6 REI View On Amazon View On Arcteryx.com View On REI Pros Lightweight and packs down well

Not super bulky

Fantastic for running or training outdoors in the winter and spring Cons Not ideal for super frigid weather Typically, winter jackets aren’t very packable. Sure, they can pack down, but because of their thickness, they don’t always squish down as much as we’d like — that is, until we tried the Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoodie. This cozy winter jacket is the opposite of bulky while remaining warm. While it’s not the coziest jacket on our list (it’s not constructed from the plush material that a lot of winter coats feature), the jacket is one of the more functional options. Perfect for moderate winter temperatures — we’re talking 40 degrees — the jacket is super easy to pack down and barely takes up any space in a suitcase, making it great for someone needing a lighter winter jacket while traveling. When testing this jacket, we found that it was amazing for outdoor exercise, specifically long runs in the winter, since it isn’t bulky but can still keep you warm while you’re moving your body. The jacket is also a fantastic transitional coat for spring, when it’s not quite frigid winter anymore but definitely not hot, either. Price at time of publish: $260 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Material: Nylon, recycled polyester, elastane | Colors: Black, Black Sapphire, Expanse, Fika, Solace, Moonlit, Velvet Sand | Care: Machine wash



Best Packable, Less Expensive The North Face Women's Aconcagua Jacket II 4.3 Bobs Sports Chalet View On Amazon View On Bobssportschalet.com Pros Lightweight, packable, and water-repellent

Warm enough for mild winter weather

Great for outdoor exercise Cons Not as warm as other coats we tested, making it less ideal for more frigid temperatures If you’re searching for a packable jacket that isn’t as expensive as the Arc’teryx one, we highly recommend this option from The North Face. This jacket is super comfy and features just the right amount of puff to keep you warm without feeling too bulky. Since it’s not made from soft winter fabrics, it’s not the coziest in our closet (though the nylon material is soft-to-the-touch), however, the jacket makes up for that in its warmth and how easily it packs down. Ideal for mildly cold temperatures or outdoor workouts, this is perfect for traveling during the spring and fall, as well as for winters out west in warmer climates like Los Angeles. Additionally, it is water-repellent, so it’s a great jacket to have on hand during late winter and early spring showers. Price at time of publish: $136 (orig. $160) Size Range: XS-XL | Material: Nylon and recycled polyester | Colors: Ashen Purple, Cloud Blue, Shiny Deep Garnet Red, Shiny Deep Blue, Shiny Fig, Shiny Grey | Care: Machine wash

Best Puffer Triple F.A.T. Goose Women's Fara Puffer Down Jacket 4.8 Triple F.A.T. Goose View On Amazon View On Triplefatgoose.com Pros Sleeker look compared to others we tested

Lots of functional pockets, including breast pockets

Great in-between length Cons Might be too warm for some climates or activities

One of the more expensive coats we tested If style and function are held equally in your winter coat search, the Triple F.A.T. Goose Fara Women's Puffer Down Jacket is a must-have for frigid temperatures. Although it is super cute for a winter jacket, it’s actually highly functional with a down design, comfortable fit, and stylish silhouette. Designed specifically for cold spells, this jacket might actually be a little too warm if you’re running errands or between outdoors and indoors regularly (which we would argue isn’t necessarily the worst thing). The winter coat features a matte finish in stunning earth tones and features several pockets to keep the hands warm and belongings safe, including some breast pockets. Wearing this jacket felt a lot like wearing a cozy hooded sleeping bag, which we especially love for those horribly chilly days. In addition to its comfort and warmth, the jacket also has some essential design features that impressed us and certainly contributed to its overall function: a high collar that is even warmer with the hood on, a great length that is not too long but not too short, and the jacket’s more elevated style that could easily be dressed up or down. Price at time of publish: $425 Size Range: XS-3XL | Material: Nylon fabric and 750 Fill Power 11 oz. white duck down (90% down, 10% feather) | Colors: Black, Charcoal, Navy, Olive

Best Investment Fjallraven Women's Nuuk Insulated Parka 4.8 REI View On Backcountry.com View On Fjallraven.com View On REI Pros Incredibly functional and will last a long time

Excellent pocket placement

Super warm and comfortable zipper feature that extends past the neck Cons Short length doesn't work for all climates or styles If made well and from high-quality materials, winter coats can make for a great wardrobe investment. Our top pick for this category is the Fjallraven Nuuk Parka, which truly blew us away. The parka is super comfortable and fantastic for layering all different types of winter materials underneath, including thick sweaters and sweatshirts. While testing, we found that one of the best features of this jacket is the placement of the hand pockets, which are in a comfortable and convenient place that doesn’t feel too low or too high. And, while it might not be a favorite for all, we loved the zipper, which zips all the way up the neck to keep the face warm. The collar is also fleece-lined so it feels comfortable even when fully zipped and touching the face. While $500 is steep for a winter coat, this jacket is stylish and functional enough to make that price worth it — especially for those who live where temperatures are frigid and a cheaper jacket just isn’t going to cut it. Price at time of publish: $500 Size Range: XXS-2XL | Material: Recycled polyamide | Colors: Deep Forest, Black