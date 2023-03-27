If you want to feel toasty warm this winter and look good while doing it, keep scrolling to discover the best men’s winter coats (many on sale!), tested and reviewed by PEOPLE.

While warmth is a priority and style is desirable, there’s more to simply buying the heaviest down-filled parka or the most stylish wool coat. It’s also about how the coat feels when you put it on; a winter coat should feel good against your skin and offer a comfortable range of motion, meaning it shouldn’t feel itchy or too stiff. To help you decide, our PEOPLE Tested team zipped or buttoned up 19 different men’s winter coats to see which ones provided warmth and protection against the elements, while taking into consideration design and visual appeal.

If you live in a cold-weather region, it’s all too easy to sacrifice style for warmth. So when it comes to men’s winter coats, it is possible to look as good as you feel — even if you can’t necessarily feel your face.

While this coat also has various pockets — including concealed ones in the chest — we noticed there isn’t a perfect hand warmer pocket on the coat. The parka features a dual layer DryVentTM waterproof fabric and 600-fill power recycled waterfowl down for insulation. All in all, it kept us warm while out walking the dog in cold, windy conditions.

We found this parka from The North Face to be extremely comfortable despite its bulky size; you could throw it over just a T-shirt and still be warm. We especially appreciated the adjustable hood with the removable faux fur trim, as it's a nice feature for when the temperatures are a bit higher and we don’t need the full-on parka experience.

This coat is a bit shorter than other parkas, so keep that in mind if you're looking for more coverage. Still, it’s flexible and lightweight with a double-zipper design that’s convenient for when you’re doing outdoor activities — it’s a perfect style if you need to attach a harness while climbing or hiking. Even the hood is roomy enough to permit a helmet underneath, plus it stays with your head as you move it so you can actually see where you’re going.

The Stretchdown Parka lives up to its name because of stretchy fabric that allows for a comfortable range of motion. This jacket is very comfortable, breathable, and warm, although we recommend sizing down, as this jacket does run large. Even with sizing down, we were able to fit multiple layers — though it’s warm enough without them — and used the parka as their outer shell. The hood is insulated, and we felt exceptionally nice on a cold, windy day. We also liked that the water-resistant exterior did hold up its part of the bargain in the rain.

We liked the low-profile design of the jacket, which features deep pockets. We especially loved the hood, especially since it could be tucked out of the way when not needed. We did have some trouble with the zipper getting stuck at times, though we still found it comfortable enough to move around in — perfect for commuting or outdoor activities.

We stayed warm while in windy and rainy conditions thanks to this Everlane parka. We found that the jacket is very comfortable and easy to move around in, and the hood is also well-placed and functional. We also liked the smooth exterior of the jacket which gave off the look of a much-lighter coat — despite being deceptively warm. In fact, it’s actually heavier than it looks.

This jacket might look heavy and thick on the outside, but we assure you that it's extremely comfortable to wear. It’s warmly lined without being too heavily insulated, so there’s no risk of overheating. The design is rather simple — we liken it to a well-made hoodie — that features the classic Carhartt style. It’s a welcome departure for those who might be tired of the puffer jacket or peacoat look. We ordered this true to size and found the chest and hood to be a bit roomy. With sizes that range from small to 5XL and tall sizes up to 4XL, you’re sure to find the right fit.

While this this wouldn’t be the first coat we’d grab before heading out in a snowstorm, it was plenty cozy for when the temperature was in the 40s; we wore it over a dress shirt without additional layers and was supremely comfortable. There's frankly not much we dislike about it, except that it's rather pricey for a coat that's not suited for all outdoor occasions; however, the high quality alone could make it worth it.

If you're looking for a classic pea coat, this one fits the bill, right down to the anchors imprinted on the buttons. We found this coat to be supremely comfortable during our tests. It fit well but was still roomy enough around the shoulders, arms, and chest to offer good range of motion. The outer wool fabric and lining were very soft, too.

This jacket is the ideal design — it does everything that it needs to do and more without being too flashy. And even with a relaxed fit, it has a surprisingly slim look. The lack of puff allows you to have a full range of motion, while the wrist gators are a godsend. And as for pockets: Who needs to carry a bag when this jacket is a carry-all? While it is pricey, we think the high-quality construction and added versatility makes this jacket worth the cost.

If you’ve always thought a good winter coat is supposed to make you look like a human marshmallow, this parka from Outdoor Research will make you rethink outerwear. This Gore-Tex parka is waterproof and windproof, plus it’s insulated. But we discovered something surprising: Because it’s made of breathable fabric, it actually kept us comfortable on those warmer winter days, too.

If there was an Ice Age that started tomorrow, this would be the jacket we’re grabbing out of our closet. It has lots of pockets and other utility features, like a button clip and thumb slits, but we actually would have preferred the coat without those bells and whistles. This coat won’t win any awards for fashion, but for solely utility purposes it works great. Still, at under $100, this jacket leaves little to be desired. And with 23 colors to choose from, you could even buy a few and switch things up when the weather is bleak.

We tried this out on a cold day wearing just a short-sleeve shirt and found we stayed warm, thanks partly to the hood that offers excellent coverage from the wind and cold. The jacket is very cozy, and while it does feel a bit bulky, there's enough room for layering underneath.

Despite it being a puffer coat, we could easily fold this up for travel — it even comes with a stuff sack that you can easily stow it in a suitcase or duffel. The jacket is lightweight, though we did wish it were a bit more form-fitting and was offered in more sizes. Still, it's super comfy and warm — and the ideal winter jacket.

They thought out everything with the design of this jacket. For starters, it has a two-way zipper which makes it easy to accommodate harnesses when you’re climbing or hiking. We also loved the adjustable hood, which features a small rim in the front to shield the sun or block out rain and snow. The hood is roomy enough to pull over a helmet, so that you can keep safe and warm during all of your outdoor activities.

This jacket is crazy warm — all we needed to do to weather the cold was pull up the hood and pull on a pair of gloves. The material is soft and insulated with 800-fill down — warm enough for you to climb up snowy peaks up to 4,000 meters. It’s made from Pertex Quantum Pro, so it stands up to wind and rain, too.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Winter Coat

Price

Before you turn down any of the pricier coats on our list, consider doing what Chaouli calls “closet math.” Take the price of the garment and divide it by how many times you’ll wear it in a year. In the end, it doesn’t cost you as much, she says. especially when you consider a higher-quality coat. The Outdoor Research Stormcraft Down Parka or the Polo Ralph Lauren Wool-Blend Melton Peacoat, for example, will last for years.

Sizing

Sizing can be tricky with winter coats, depending on how you plan to dress beneath it. If you need to make room for layers or plan to do outdoor activities while wearing it, size up or choose a coat with a roomier fit. “If you're ordering it online, get two sizes,” says Chaouli. “Get the size you think you need and then get the size bigger." We love that the Carhartt Quilted Flannel Lined Duck Active Jacket has a wide range of sizes in both regular and tall.

Material

Ideally, you want a coat that’s as stylish as it is warm, but you should choose the material based on when and how you’re going to be wearing it. Chaouli prefers a wool cashmere blend for a business or work coat, but if you want something more casual and rugged, she suggests a down quilted manmade fiber jacket. We loved the Polo Ralph Lauren Wool-Blend Melton Peacoat if you’d like a classic wool dress coat for winter, and the Everlane ReNew Long Parka features synthetic insulating materials for more casual warmth.

Care

Getting stuck in the rain or the snow can wreak havoc on a winter coat, which is why you want something that’s easy to at least spot clean. Even better are those coats that you can simply toss in the wash — like the Carhartt Quilted Flannel Lined Duck Active Jacket. Before you do, Chaouli says to zip up all zippers, whether they’re on the pockets or the closure. “A zipper is like a twin engine that goes together,” she says. If you keep yours unzipped, the agitation of the washing machine could weaken either side and compromise alignment, she explains.

When to Buy

You’ll always have the best selection of men’s winter coats prior to the cold season, though you will likely have to pay full price because demand is high. You can snag deals toward the end of the winter, but by waiting until after the season, you run the risk of low inventory and limited availability in sizes.

How We Tested

Our PEOPLE Tested team zipped or buttoned up 19 different men’s winter coats to take on the cold season. We examined each coat’s exterior and interior materials, particularly the lining and insulation. We also noted the quality of construction, including whether it was light or heavy in weight. After trying on each coat, we noted the fit and whether it was roomy enough for layers (or if layers were even needed). We focused on comfort, both in terms of range of motion and the feel of the materials and fabrics. When testing out all pockets, zippers, and hoods for ease of use and fit, we noted any especially special or adjustable features.

To determine the warmth, comfort, durability of the jacket, we wore them at least six times for a period of one hour or more as we went about our daily routines — commuting, walking dogs, running errands, outdoor activities, etc. We noted if the jackets felt too warm, how stuffy or breathable the materials were, and whether they had full range of motion despite any bulkiness in design. Finally, we rated each coat based on a 1-5 scale (5 being the best) on the following categories: overall comfort, warmth, design, and value. The coats that earned the highest overall rating made it to this PEOPLE Tested list of the best men's winter coats and jackets.



Frequently Asked Questions Which winter jacket is best for men? The best winter jackets or coats are the ones that fit both the men and the situation they’re in, says Chaouli. A down coat built for the tundra might be super warm, but its bulk will surely get in the way of a crowded bus or train commute. And while she loves a coat made from wool or cashmere, it’s of no use for anyone allergic to either. Whatever your choice, a winter coat should be warm, fit well, and feel good against your skin.

Are expensive winter jackets worth it? Expensive jackets can be worth it, especially if you plan to wear them very often. While some of the coats on our list are indeed pricey, if you consider that you’ll wear them many times during the course of one year — and potentially for several years provided you maintain it well — the cost per wear becomes negligible.

What is the warmest winter coat? Coats that have thermal insulation — whether from natural goose down or synthetic fibers — are typically the warmest for winter. You could also go for a more lightweight coat that’s roomy enough to permit layers beneath, especially if you plan to be active outdoors. In the end, it’s really up to your comfort and your regional temperature; Chaouli notes that if you live in Alaska, for example, it’s probably best to go for a winter coat with the most dense fill.

