Read on for some of the best wine glasses PEOPLE Tested.

Wine glasses are inherently delicate, but they should be durable enough to use repeatedly. Although the best wine glass for you will depend on your drinking style and personal preference, we sought to find functional, stylish, and sturdy glasses. “Different shapes of wine glasses do show off different attributes of a wine — and though the differences may be subtle, they’re absolutely part of the experience of enjoying wine to its fullest,” Tracey said.

In search of the best wine glasses for red, white, sparkling wine, and everything in between, we put some of the leading models through a series of tests and spoke to wine educator and certified sommelier Sarah Tracey. We sipped, sniffed, and swirled in search of a glass that helped accentuate aromas and deliver complex flavors while feeling comfortable and sturdy in our hands.

If you’ve ever been served an expensive glass of wine out of a plastic cup, you know how much of a difference a good wine glass can make in the wine-drinking experience. The best wine glasses should feel delicate but balanced in your hand, and they should encourage the flavors in each wine to open up freely. Bonus points if they look chic while doing it. Wine glasses vary greatly in price and style, and there are a ton of varieties to choose from.

Best Overall Gabriel-Glas StandArt Crystal Wine Glasses Set 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wine.com Our Ratings Appearance 5 /5

Thickness 4.5 /5

Weight 4.5 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Performance 4.5 /5 Pros This glass is thick and sturdy while still maintaining delicate elegance.

Its universal shape and thinner lip make it great for drinking all types of wine.

It's gorgeous enough for a special occasion but also durable enough to use every day. Cons The stem is on the shorter side. This completely universal glass is fancy enough for special occasions but durable enough to use every day. The lead-free crystal is strong yet slim, so it’s thin against your lips but thick and sturdy in your hand. Though the stem is shorter than some other wine glasses we tested, the universal-style bowl is well balanced with the stem, so the weight of the wine distributes evenly when tipping the glass towards your mouth. Throughout testing, we found that these glasses were ideally proportioned and elegant no matter what type of wine we were pouring. They’re lovely to look at, and the tapered bowl is strategically designed to help open the wine’s aroma and direct it upwards and out of the glass. The set of two strong glasses comes at a super affordable price, making this an elegant and cost-effective purchase for any type of wine drinker. Whether you have a glass every night or enjoy the occasional sip, these glasses are ideal for everyday-drinking and special occasions alike. Price at time of publish: $68 (set of 2) Bowl Type: Universal | Stem: Yes | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Number of Glasses Included: 2 People / Russell Kilgore

People / Russell Kilgore



Best Universal Zalto Denk'Art Universal Hand-Blown Wine Glass 4.6 Wine Enthusiast View On Amazon View On Themanufactory.com View On Wine Enthusiast Our Ratings Appearance 5 /5

Thickness 5 /5

Weight 5 /5

Design 4.8 /5

Performance 5 /5 Pros The versatile shape of these glasses means they’re ideal for serving any type of wine.

These glasses take the place of multiple pieces of glassware — which helps cut down on dirty dishes and streamline storage.

Though they’re super dainty, they’re still durable enough to put in the dishwasher. Cons These are on the pricey end.

Because this glass is so lightweight, it’s best for special-occasion wine drinkers who want to savor a special glass — it’s not ideal for everyday drinking. Though it can be nice to have specific glasses for every type of wine, it’s even nicer to have a versatile glass that can support any type of wine, while cutting down on dirty dishes in the process. Universal glasses are designed to support everything from red to white to sparkling wines all in the convenience of one glass, so you don’t need to keep multiple sets stored in your cabinets. We love this option for serving all types of wine because it’s elegant and dainty while proving to be versatile and durable. The glass itself is thin and lightweight, so you can feel the weight of the wine when you swirl it around. The generous bowl and tapered lip performed exceptionally well in our tests — we were able to identify nuanced and complex aromas when assessing the nose of each wine, and were also able to pick up more complexity in wines when tasted out of this glass versus other glasses. Keep in mind that these wine glasses are particularly lightweight and dainty. They’re not ideal for casual drinkers looking for a glass they can toss in the dishwasher every night. These are on the pricier side, so they’re better suited to wine drinkers who like to sip, savor, and take special care of their stemware. Price at time of publish: $78 Bowl Type: Universal | Stem: Yes | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Number of Glasses Included: 2 People / Russell Kilgore

People / Russell Kilgore



Best Budget Zwiesel Glas Verbelle Wine Glasses, Set of 6 4.2 Amazon View On Food52 View On West Elm Our Ratings Appearance 4 /5

Thickness 3.3 /5

Weight 3 /5

Design 4 /5

Performance 3 /5 Pros These elegant glasses come in a set of six.

They’re sturdy with long stems that add elegance.

You can choose from seven different shapes including stemless, tall stemless, or universal. Cons These glasses are heavier than some others on our list. Stemware can get pricey, so if you’re looking to cut costs, opt for these high-quality crystal glasses that come in a set of six. Available in a variety of styles and shapes — like Bordeaux, Burgundy, Sauvignon blanc, or sparkling — stemmed or stemless — these chic glasses are even cheaper than some other sets that only offer two glasses. Schott Zwiesel is known throughout the wine industry for making elegant glassware, and we can see why. These glasses stood up to all of our tests and looked stylish in the process. The sharp geometric shape is a fun divergence from traditional round bowls, which makes them a little more stylish than regular wine glasses. We were able to detect complex aromas from the tapered stems, and the beaded rim felt soft and sturdy against our lips. The long stem adds elegance, and the titanium-infused crystal is extra durable. We love that the stem and bowl are well balanced, and although it feels a little heavier in our hands than some others, the base, stem, and bowl feel durable and strong.



Price at time of publish: $72-$96 (set of 6) Bowl Type: Universal, Red, White, or Sparkling | Stem: Stem or Stemless | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Number of Glasses Included: 6 People / Russell Kilgore

People / Russell Kilgore



Best for Entertaining Schott Zwiesel Forte Claret Burgundy Wine Glass Set 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Birchlane.com Our Ratings Appearance 3 /5

Thickness 3 /5

Weight 3.5 /5

Design 3.5 /5

Performance 3.5 /5 Pros With six wine glasses included, this is a great option to stock up at an affordable price.

The classic, timeless design suits a lot of different bottles, so it’s incredibly versatile.

The glasses are sturdy and durable. Cons The stem is on the shorter side.

It feels a little top-heavy and unbalanced in your hand. If you’re looking to stock up on wine glasses for an upcoming party or holiday without breaking the bank, six glasses in a set make these an incredible buy. The design is classic and timeless, and this standard glass suits a lot of different wine varietals and can be used in a variety of settings. We found that these glasses felt strong and sturdy in our hands thanks to the durable Tritan glass that’s dishwasher-safe. The aromatics of each wine presented themselves pleasantly when poured into these glasses, and we had no trouble swirling and sipping. The stem is a bit short, and the glass feels a bit top-heavy and slightly unbalanced, but not uncomfortably so. While they’re not particularly fancy or stylish, this is an incredible value for the price. “When I have raucous company over, the budget glassware comes out! Life is meant to be enjoyed, after all, and I never want to spend a lively dinner party stressed that my expensive stemware will get broken,” says Tracey.



Price at time of publish: $60 (set of 6) Bowl Type: Red | Stem: Yes | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Number of Glasses Included: 6 People / Russell Kilgore

Best Design Josephinenhütte Josephine No. 2 Universal Wine Glass 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Josephinen.com Our Ratings Appearance 4 /5

Thickness 5 /5

Weight 5 /5

Design 4 /5

Performance 5 /5 Pros These thoughtfully-made glasses are light, elegant, and lovely to look at.

The stem, base, and lip are well-balanced, which means they’re comfortable to hold and drink from.

They’re delicate but not fragile.

All varietals of wine presented strong, complex aromas when poured into this glass. Cons These glasses are some of the most expensive on our list.

Dishwashing is not recommended for these glasses. These handmade, universal wine glasses are specifically designed to accentuate the nuanced aroma of wine, and we are thoroughly impressed by their ability to do so. In fact, throughout the testing process, these glasses delivered strong, nuanced aromas across all varietals of wine, more so than any other glass. The hourglass shape features a wide base with a tapered rim, and it’s obvious that the unique design makes them comfortable to hold and has a positive effect on drinkability. The glass is delicate, but not fragile, with a completely universal shape, so it’s excellent for serving both red, white, and sparkling wine. We love that this glass is lightweight and elegant while remaining balanced from base to rim. Keep in mind that this is one of the most expensive glasses on our list, which means it’s better for sipping and savoring, and it shouldn’t be put in the dishwasher. Price at time of publish: $90 Bowl Type: Universal | Stem: Yes | Dishwasher Safe: Handwashing recommended | Number of Glasses Included: 1 People / Russell Kilgore

People / Russell Kilgore



Best Hand-Blown Glasvin Universal Wine Glasses, Set of 2 4.2 Food52 View On Food52 View On Wine.com Our Ratings Appearance 4 /5

Thickness 4.5 /5

Weight 4.5 /5

Design 4 /5

Performance 4 /5 Pros These glasses have a timeless, elegant shape.

They’re sturdy and dishwasher-safe.

They are super versatile and performed equally well with red wines as with white wines. Cons These have a really thin stem which makes them feel a little top-heavy. These versatile, universal glasses are hand-blown from lead-free crystal at extra-high temperatures. The timeless shape is classic and elegant, so it’s excellent for serving both red wine and white wine alike. Each glass is thin and dainty without feeling fragile, and they’re sturdy enough to be placed in the dishwasher after each use. We love that these glasses are shaped in a way that accentuates aromas and flavors both on the nose and the palate. Throughout testing, we experienced a full, complex bouquet across all wines. We love how thin and delicate the lip is when sipping, but we did feel that the stem was a bit thin, which sometimes made the glass feel a little top-heavy. Price at time of publish: $79 (set of 2) Bowl Type: Universal | Stem: Yes | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Number of Glasses Included: 2 People / Russell Kilgore

People / Russell Kilgore



Best White Wine Glass Richard Brendon x Jancis Robinson The Perfect Wine Glass 4.2 Bloomingdale's View On Bloomingdales View On Food52 Our Ratings Appearance 4 /5

Thickness 4.5 /5

Weight 4.5 /5

Design 3.5 /5

Performance 3 /5 Pros This glass is delicate but sturdy.

The thicker stem helps balance the weight of the glass.

The silhouette of the bowl makes these comfortable to hold and sip from. Cons Although this is considered a universal glass, we found the shape was not ideal for red wines.

They’re expensive. White wine glasses have a smaller bowl than red wine glasses, which makes them easy to hold, sniff, and drink out of. These glasses feature a tapered shape, thin base, and thin opening. Overall, they’re delicate and dainty without feeling too fragile, and the silhouette of the bowl makes these great for drinking all types of white wine, like sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, and chenin blanc. They have a thicker stem when compared to other wine glasses which helps balance out the weight of the base and the bowl. While the shape is universal, it's best suited to white wines and not ideal for reds. Keep in mind that these glasses are handcrafted, which means they’re more expensive than some other glasses of similar quality. Price at time of publish: $128 (set of 2) Bowl Type: Universal | Stem: Yes | Dishwasher Safe: Yes | Number of Glasses Included: 2 People/Russell Kilgore

People / Russell Kilgore



Best Red Wine Glass Riedel Veloce Cabernet Glasses, Set of 2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Williams-Sonoma Pros A generous bowl makes it easy to swirl the wine, and the tapered lip helps drive aromas toward your nose.

The thin stem makes these glasses extra dainty and elegant.

The affordable price makes these a great value for the money. Cons These are very thin and a bit fragile. Red wine is great for sipping, swirling, and sniffing, so having a large red wine glass with a generous bowl and chic silhouette makes the process even more enjoyable. Riedel makes some of the best glasses in the wine industry, and the brand’s timeless shapes and high-quality crystal are revered among sommeliers and everyday wine drinkers alike. The Veloce line is thin and delicate, so it looks elegant but feels balanced in your hand from base to rim. These glasses are made from the same high-quality crystal as other Riedel glassware, but these are machine-made to offer an even more precise design at a reasonable price. We found that when drinking red out of these glasses, we were able to detect complex aromas on the nose and nuanced flavors on the palate. The bowl is spacious enough to swirl without spilling, and we love that the thin lip feels extra dainty against your lips. Keep in mind that these glasses are on the fragile side — although the brand considers them dishwasher-friendly, we recommend washing them by hand for the best results. Price at time of publish: $79 Bowl Type: Red | Stem: Yes | Dishwasher Safe: No | Number of Glasses Included: 2

Best Investment Josephinenhutte Josephine No. 3 Red Wine Glass 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Josephinen.com Our Ratings Appearance 4.5 /5

Thickness 5 /5

Weight 5 /5

Design 4.5 /5

Performance 5 /5 Pros The unique, strategic design helps accentuate aromas.

The stem and rim are very delicate, and the glass is well-balanced.

It’s lightweight and comfortable to hold. Cons While these are technically dishwasher-safe, handwashing is recommended. If you’re looking for a special glass to serve a special bottle of wine, these high-end glasses are a fantastic option. They’re specifically designed with a unique shape that helps accentuate aromas. The wide base allows for ample oxygen exposure, so wines can more easily open up and breathe, allowing aromatics to more easily travel toward your nose — which is a trait we noticed across all of the wines we tested. The unique shape of the glass is elegant and dignified, and the lightweight stem, rim, and base feel pleasantly balanced and comfortable to hold. These glasses are a fantastic option for the serious wine drinker looking to invest in high-quality, special-occasion stemware. Thanks to the large bowl that offers extra surface area, these glasses are great for serving full-bodied wines like oaked chardonnay and Bordeaux blends. Keep in mind, while these are labeled dishwasher suitable, the manufacturer recommends handwashing to maintain the quality and integrity of the glasses.



Price at time of publish: $105 Bowl Type: Universal | Stem: Yes | Dishwasher Safe: Handwashing recommended | Number of Glasses Included: 1 People / Russell Kilgore

Best Shape for Swirling Wine Wine Enthusiast Somm Pinot Noir Handblown Wine Glass 4.2 Wine Enthusiast View On Wine Enthusiast Our Ratings Appearance 3.8 /5

Thickness 4 /5

Weight 4 /5

Design 4 /5

Performance 4 /5 Pros They have a beaker-like design that is balanced, elegant, and visually striking.

The glass is thin but sturdy, and it feels agile in your hands.

The tapered rim acts as a funnel to channel aromas up and out of the glass. Cons It’s best suited for red wines. If you’ve ever swirled your glass a little too enthusiastically, you know how important the shape of a wine glass can be in preventing spills. We love that these glasses feature a beaker-like shape that offers ample space for swirling. At the same time, the tapered rim acts like a funnel that helps prevent spills while channeling wine aromas up and out of the glass. Throughout testing, we were thrilled to see that these glasses performed well across all varietals, though they really stood out when testing red wines. The large bowl space almost acts as a wine decanter, so you can swirl wines to help the aromas open up and breathe even more than they would in a traditional glass. The glass is thin yet sturdy, and the long, thin stem felt strong and balanced in our hands. Because of the dedicated design, these glasses are best suited to bold red wines that should be swirled and decanted. Price at time of publish: $40 Bowl Type: Red | Stem: Yes | Dishwasher Safe: No | Number of Glasses Included: 1 People / Russell Kilgore

