The 8 Best Wine Fridges of 2022

The following are the best wine fridges to add to your home.

To preserve the quality of your wine, you may want to invest in a wine fridge — also called a wine cooler — which will maintain a precise temperature and humidity level for long-term wine storage. These appliances come in a wide range of sizes, accommodating anywhere from 10 to 100 (or more) bottles, and there are options available for every budget, too.

“Instability and fluctuations in both temperature and motion can harm your wine, as the expansion and contraction of the liquid in the bottle can create off flavors and aromas,” explains Art Decaro, Director of Training & Cellar Master, CMS II, at Waters Edge Wineries . “Proper humidity also plays a key factor in cork stability.”

There’s nothing better than pouring yourself a glass of wine after a hard day. Even celebrities like to kick back and unwind with some vino—in fact, there are even a surprising number of celebrity-owned wine labels , including ones from Julianne Hough, Cameron Diaz, and John Legend. However, if you want to enjoy these great wines to their full potential, it’s important to store them properly.

Best Overall: Wine Enthusiast 32-Bottle Dual Zone MAX Compressor Wine Cooler Amazon View On Wine Enthusiast Who it’s Good For Wine drinkers with a mid-size collection of reds and whites Who it’s Not Good For Those who want a built-in wine fridge In terms of value and performance, it’s hard to beat the Wine Enthusiast MAX Compressor Wine Cooler, a top-recommended option among both professionals and wine enthusiasts. This mid-sized wine fridge can accommodate up to 32 standard-sized bottles of your favorite wine, and its dual-zone design includes a large lower zone for long-term aging, as well as a smaller upper area to chill whites and roses for immediate serving. The digital touchscreen on the front makes it easy to adjust the temperature to your needs, and the unit’s compressor cooling technology is both quiet and efficient. This wine fridge is known for maintaining an incredibly stable temperature, even if the ambient temperature around it fluctuates. The design is sleek and modern with a full-glass door, making it an attractive addition to any room, and there’s even a special display shelf at the bottom where you can show off your prized bottles. Just keep in mind that this wine fridge is designed to be used as a freestanding model — the brand recommends leaving at least 2 inches of space on each side and 4 inches behind the fridge for proper air circulation and cooling, so it can’t be built into your cabinets or recessed in a wall. Price at time of publish: $499 Dimensions: 33.4 x 19.5 x 16.9 inches | Temperature Range: 41–64°F | Capacity: 32 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding | Zones: Dual

Best Budget: Koolatron Urban Series 6-Bottle Wine Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who it’s Good For People who are just getting into wine collecting Who it’s Not Good For Anyone with a large collection of wine Serious wine drinkers often have a few dozen bottles in reserve at any given time, but if you’re the type of person who only keeps two or three bottles on hand, you can save some money with the budget-friendly Koolatron Urban Series Wine Cooler. This compact model can easily be placed on your kitchen counter or in a discrete corner of your home, and it offers a single temperature zone with room for up to six bottles of wine. (The brand also has a slightly large model that holds 10 bottles if you’re looking for a little more space that's still at an affordable price point.) It’s perfect for storing your budding collection without breaking the bank. This wine fridge uses thermoelectric cooling technology to maintain your set temperature, and its airtight door seal helps to prevent fluctuations. It has a double-paned glass door that blocks UV rays—a feature highly recommended by our experts—and adjustable legs ensure the appliance is stable, even if your countertop is a little crooked. There are a few downsides, though. Because it’s thermoelectric, this wine fridge may use a little more power than compressor-driven models, and its fan can also be a bit loud during operation, as well. Price at time of publish: $99.99 Dimensions: 14.5 x 20 x 10 inches | Temperature Range: 46–66°F | Capacity: 6 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding | Zones: Single

Best for Serious Collectors: EuroCave Pure S Wine Cellar Wine Enthusiast View On Wine Enthusiast Who it’s Good For Experienced wine collectors who want the best fridge possible Who it’s Not Good For Those shopping on a budget There’s so much to love about the EuroCave Premiere S Wine Cellar, making it a top pick among serious wine connoisseurs. It can hold up to 74 standard-sized bottles, giving you plenty of space for all your favorite wines, and its special “main du sommelier” shelving features adjustable "hands" that cradle each bottle individually to prevent rolling or rattling when you pull the shelves out. Plus, the unit is quieter and 60 percent more energy efficient than similar wine fridges, and it has a wider ambient temperature range of 32 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, which means it will still operate efficiently in rooms with fluctuating temperatures. This restaurant-quality wine fridge is available with either a glass or solid door, and it has a full locking mechanism to protect your wine. There's even a detachable light that lets you examine bottles on lower shelves as needed. It is a freestanding model, so it can’t be built into your kitchen or bar, and while the EuroCave Premiere S is quite pricey, it's a worthwhile investment for serious wine collectors who want to preserve their bottles for long periods of time. Price at time of publish: $3,145 Dimensions: 38 x 27 x 27.25 inches | Temperature Range: 48–59°F | Capacity: 74 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding | Zones: Single

Best Design: Cafe Smart 46-Bottle Wine Cooler Home Depot View On Wayfair View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com Who it’s Good For People willing to pay more for great aesthetics Who it’s Not Good For Anyone shopping for a value pick The majority of wine fridges have a very similar appearance with a back exterior and tinted glass door, but if you’re searching for something a little more stylish, the Cafe Smart Wine Cooler is worth a look. The brand is known for its attractive and contemporary kitchen appliances, and this built-in wine fridge comes in several finishes and has swappable hardware for a custom appearance. This wine fridge can hold up to 46 bottles at a time, and there are two separate temperature zones. It has a clear glass door and LED light wall so you can clearly see what’s inside, and it’s the only option on this list that offers smart features. When you connect the appliance to your smartphone, you’ll be able to adjust the temperature remotely, get alerts if the door is left open, and monitor the temperature on the go. Of course, the caveat to all this cool technology is that the Cafe Smart Wine Cooler is very expensive, especially when compared to other similarly-sized wine fridges. Price at time of publish: $2,783 Dimensions: 34.125 x 23.75 x 26 inches | Temperature Range: 41–61°F | Capacity: 46 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding or built-in | Zones: Dual

Best Built-in: NewAir AWR-290DB Dual-Zone 29-Bottle Built-In Wine Cooler Fridge Home Depot View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Appliancesconnection.com Who it’s Good For Hosts who want wine easily accessible and ready to serve Who it’s Not Good For Anyone interested in bulk wine storage If you have room to spare under your kitchen counter, the NewAir Compressor Wine Cooler is a built-in model that allows you to keep your favorite wines close at hand — it even comes in multiple finishes to match your existing kitchen decor. The fridge has a dual-zone design, which is perfect for hosts, as you’ll be able to keep both whites and reds at the perfect temperature for serving — no need to chill bottles in the fridge during parties. Just uncork them and pour! While the brand claims this wine fridge can accommodate up to 29 bottles, most people agree that it would be a very tight fit — 15 to 20 bottles is more accurate for its capacity. The fridge has a locking door with UV-protected glass, and its compressor operates quietly, so it won’t disturb you when you’re eating dinner or cooking in the kitchen. Plus, it’s reasonably priced for a built-in appliance, providing the most bang for your buck. Price at time of publish: $694.99 Dimensions: 34 x 14.8 x 22.6 inches | Temperature Range: 40–66°F | Capacity: 29 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding or built-in | Zones: Single

Best Dual Zone: Wine Enthusiast Classic 70 Dual Zone Wine Cellar Wine Enthusiast View On Wine Enthusiast Who it’s Good For Wine collectors who love variety Who it’s Not Good For Those with small homes Do you like to keep a variety of reds, whites, roses, and sparkling wines available at all times? If so, you’ll want a dual-zone wine fridge like this one. The Wine Enthusiast Classic 70 Wine Cellar allows you to store up to 70 bottles of wine at a time, providing plenty of room for all your favorite varieties. There are two separate temperature zones for different types of wines, and the whole thing is illuminated by a dramatic blue LED light, making it a focal point in any room. This wine cooler has a triple-pane glass door that offers UV protection, and it comes with a key so you can keep your collection secure when you’re not around. It has wire shelving with wood trim for a polished appearance, but it needs to be freestanding — not recessed into a cabinet — and has a sizable footprint, so be sure to measure your space before you buy. Overall, though, it’s a really good value for a large dual-zone wine fridge. Price at time of publish: $1,199 Dimensions: 40.87 x 23.5 x 25 inches | Temperature Range: 41–68°F | Capacity: 70 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding | Zones: Dual

Best Small: Insignia 8-Bottle Wine Cooler Bestbuy View On Best Buy Who it’s Good For Anyone with limited space Who it’s Not Good For Those looking for an ultra-quiet unit No room for a full-size wine fridge? The Insignia Wine Cooler is as compact as they come — and budget-friendly, too. This small wine fridge is only 18.5 inches tall, meaning it fits comfortably under most kitchen cabinets, and it has space for up to eight bottles of wine inside. It has a stainless steel finish that will match other appliances in your kitchen, and the simple, straightforward design is ideal for those just starting out on their wine journey. The Insignia Wine Cooler has a freestanding form with adjustable feet, keeping it level on uneven surfaces, and it even has interior lighting that you can turn on and off with the push of a button. However, you’ll want to be cognizant of where you place this wine fridge, as its fan can be a bit noisy as it cools down your drink. Price at time of publish: $139.99 Dimensions: 18.5 x 10.25 x 20.125 inches | Temperature Range: 46–65°F | Capacity: 8 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding/Built-in | Zones: Single/Dual