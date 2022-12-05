Shopping The 8 Best Wine Fridges of 2022 We recommend the Wine Enthusiast MAX Compressor Wine Cooler By Camryn Rabideau Camryn Rabideau Instagram Website Camryn Rabideau is a freelance writer and product reviewer specializing in home, kitchen, and pet products. In her 6+ years of experience as a product tester, she's reviewed hundreds of items firsthand, and her work appears in publications such as PEOPLE, The Spruce, Homes & Gardens, and more. Camryn is also the proud owner of a small homestead in Rhode Island, where she spends her spare time gardening, tending her many animals, and working through a never-ending list of home improvement projects. Published on December 5, 2022 04:52 PM In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How to Pick the Right Wine Fridge FAQ Take Our Word For It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Wine Enthusiast There's nothing better than pouring yourself a glass of wine after a hard day. Even celebrities like to kick back and unwind with some vino—in fact, there are even a surprising number of celebrity-owned wine labels, including ones from Julianne Hough, Cameron Diaz, and John Legend. However, if you want to enjoy these great wines to their full potential, it’s important to store them properly. “Instability and fluctuations in both temperature and motion can harm your wine, as the expansion and contraction of the liquid in the bottle can create off flavors and aromas,” explains Art Decaro, Director of Training & Cellar Master, CMS II, at Waters Edge Wineries. “Proper humidity also plays a key factor in cork stability.” To preserve the quality of your wine, you may want to invest in a wine fridge — also called a wine cooler — which will maintain a precise temperature and humidity level for long-term wine storage. These appliances come in a wide range of sizes, accommodating anywhere from 10 to 100 (or more) bottles, and there are options available for every budget, too. The following are the best wine fridges to add to your home. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Wine Enthusiast 32-Bottle Wine Cooler at Wine Enthusiast Jump to Review Best Budget: Koolatron Urban Series 6-Bottle Wine Cooler at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Serious Collectors: EuroCave Pure S Wine Cellar at Wine Enthusiast Jump to Review Best Design: Cafe Bottle Wine Cooler at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Built-in: NewAir 29-Bottle Built-In Wine Cooler Fridge at Walmart Jump to Review Best Dual Zone: Wine Enthusiast Classic 70 Dual Zone Wine Cellar at Wine Enthusiast Jump to Review Best Small: Insignia 8-Bottle Wine Cooler at Best Buy Jump to Review Best with Beverage Center: N'FINITY PRO HDX Wine and Beverage Center at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Wine Enthusiast 32-Bottle Dual Zone MAX Compressor Wine Cooler Amazon View On Wine Enthusiast Who it’s Good For Wine drinkers with a mid-size collection of reds and whites Who it’s Not Good For Those who want a built-in wine fridge In terms of value and performance, it’s hard to beat the Wine Enthusiast MAX Compressor Wine Cooler, a top-recommended option among both professionals and wine enthusiasts. This mid-sized wine fridge can accommodate up to 32 standard-sized bottles of your favorite wine, and its dual-zone design includes a large lower zone for long-term aging, as well as a smaller upper area to chill whites and roses for immediate serving. The digital touchscreen on the front makes it easy to adjust the temperature to your needs, and the unit’s compressor cooling technology is both quiet and efficient. This wine fridge is known for maintaining an incredibly stable temperature, even if the ambient temperature around it fluctuates. The design is sleek and modern with a full-glass door, making it an attractive addition to any room, and there’s even a special display shelf at the bottom where you can show off your prized bottles. Just keep in mind that this wine fridge is designed to be used as a freestanding model — the brand recommends leaving at least 2 inches of space on each side and 4 inches behind the fridge for proper air circulation and cooling, so it can’t be built into your cabinets or recessed in a wall. Price at time of publish: $499 Dimensions: 33.4 x 19.5 x 16.9 inches | Temperature Range: 41–64°F | Capacity: 32 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding | Zones: Dual Best Budget: Koolatron Urban Series 6-Bottle Wine Cooler Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who it’s Good For People who are just getting into wine collecting Who it’s Not Good For Anyone with a large collection of wine Serious wine drinkers often have a few dozen bottles in reserve at any given time, but if you’re the type of person who only keeps two or three bottles on hand, you can save some money with the budget-friendly Koolatron Urban Series Wine Cooler. This compact model can easily be placed on your kitchen counter or in a discrete corner of your home, and it offers a single temperature zone with room for up to six bottles of wine. (The brand also has a slightly large model that holds 10 bottles if you’re looking for a little more space that's still at an affordable price point.) It’s perfect for storing your budding collection without breaking the bank. This wine fridge uses thermoelectric cooling technology to maintain your set temperature, and its airtight door seal helps to prevent fluctuations. It has a double-paned glass door that blocks UV rays—a feature highly recommended by our experts—and adjustable legs ensure the appliance is stable, even if your countertop is a little crooked. There are a few downsides, though. Because it’s thermoelectric, this wine fridge may use a little more power than compressor-driven models, and its fan can also be a bit loud during operation, as well. Price at time of publish: $99.99 Dimensions: 14.5 x 20 x 10 inches | Temperature Range: 46–66°F | Capacity: 6 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding | Zones: Single Best for Serious Collectors: EuroCave Pure S Wine Cellar Wine Enthusiast View On Wine Enthusiast Who it’s Good For Experienced wine collectors who want the best fridge possible Who it’s Not Good For Those shopping on a budget There’s so much to love about the EuroCave Premiere S Wine Cellar, making it a top pick among serious wine connoisseurs. It can hold up to 74 standard-sized bottles, giving you plenty of space for all your favorite wines, and its special “main du sommelier” shelving features adjustable "hands" that cradle each bottle individually to prevent rolling or rattling when you pull the shelves out. Plus, the unit is quieter and 60 percent more energy efficient than similar wine fridges, and it has a wider ambient temperature range of 32 to 95 degrees Fahrenheit, which means it will still operate efficiently in rooms with fluctuating temperatures. This restaurant-quality wine fridge is available with either a glass or solid door, and it has a full locking mechanism to protect your wine. There's even a detachable light that lets you examine bottles on lower shelves as needed. It is a freestanding model, so it can’t be built into your kitchen or bar, and while the EuroCave Premiere S is quite pricey, it's a worthwhile investment for serious wine collectors who want to preserve their bottles for long periods of time. Price at time of publish: $3,145 Dimensions: 38 x 27 x 27.25 inches | Temperature Range: 48–59°F | Capacity: 74 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding | Zones: Single Best Design: Cafe Smart 46-Bottle Wine Cooler Home Depot View On Wayfair View On Ajmadison.com View On Appliancesconnection.com Who it’s Good For People willing to pay more for great aesthetics Who it’s Not Good For Anyone shopping for a value pick The majority of wine fridges have a very similar appearance with a back exterior and tinted glass door, but if you’re searching for something a little more stylish, the Cafe Smart Wine Cooler is worth a look. The brand is known for its attractive and contemporary kitchen appliances, and this built-in wine fridge comes in several finishes and has swappable hardware for a custom appearance. This wine fridge can hold up to 46 bottles at a time, and there are two separate temperature zones. It has a clear glass door and LED light wall so you can clearly see what’s inside, and it’s the only option on this list that offers smart features. When you connect the appliance to your smartphone, you’ll be able to adjust the temperature remotely, get alerts if the door is left open, and monitor the temperature on the go. Of course, the caveat to all this cool technology is that the Cafe Smart Wine Cooler is very expensive, especially when compared to other similarly-sized wine fridges. Price at time of publish: $2,783 Dimensions: 34.125 x 23.75 x 26 inches | Temperature Range: 41–61°F | Capacity: 46 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding or built-in | Zones: Dual Best Built-in: NewAir AWR-290DB Dual-Zone 29-Bottle Built-In Wine Cooler Fridge Home Depot View On Walmart View On Wayfair View On Appliancesconnection.com Who it’s Good For Hosts who want wine easily accessible and ready to serve Who it’s Not Good For Anyone interested in bulk wine storage If you have room to spare under your kitchen counter, the NewAir Compressor Wine Cooler is a built-in model that allows you to keep your favorite wines close at hand — it even comes in multiple finishes to match your existing kitchen decor. The fridge has a dual-zone design, which is perfect for hosts, as you’ll be able to keep both whites and reds at the perfect temperature for serving — no need to chill bottles in the fridge during parties. Just uncork them and pour! While the brand claims this wine fridge can accommodate up to 29 bottles, most people agree that it would be a very tight fit — 15 to 20 bottles is more accurate for its capacity. The fridge has a locking door with UV-protected glass, and its compressor operates quietly, so it won’t disturb you when you’re eating dinner or cooking in the kitchen. Plus, it’s reasonably priced for a built-in appliance, providing the most bang for your buck. Price at time of publish: $694.99 Dimensions: 34 x 14.8 x 22.6 inches | Temperature Range: 40–66°F | Capacity: 29 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding or built-in | Zones: Single Best Dual Zone: Wine Enthusiast Classic 70 Dual Zone Wine Cellar Wine Enthusiast View On Wine Enthusiast Who it’s Good For Wine collectors who love variety Who it’s Not Good For Those with small homes Do you like to keep a variety of reds, whites, roses, and sparkling wines available at all times? If so, you’ll want a dual-zone wine fridge like this one. The Wine Enthusiast Classic 70 Wine Cellar allows you to store up to 70 bottles of wine at a time, providing plenty of room for all your favorite varieties. There are two separate temperature zones for different types of wines, and the whole thing is illuminated by a dramatic blue LED light, making it a focal point in any room. This wine cooler has a triple-pane glass door that offers UV protection, and it comes with a key so you can keep your collection secure when you’re not around. It has wire shelving with wood trim for a polished appearance, but it needs to be freestanding — not recessed into a cabinet — and has a sizable footprint, so be sure to measure your space before you buy. Overall, though, it’s a really good value for a large dual-zone wine fridge. Price at time of publish: $1,199 Dimensions: 40.87 x 23.5 x 25 inches | Temperature Range: 41–68°F | Capacity: 70 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding | Zones: Dual Best Small: Insignia 8-Bottle Wine Cooler Bestbuy View On Best Buy Who it’s Good For Anyone with limited space Who it’s Not Good For Those looking for an ultra-quiet unit No room for a full-size wine fridge? The Insignia Wine Cooler is as compact as they come — and budget-friendly, too. This small wine fridge is only 18.5 inches tall, meaning it fits comfortably under most kitchen cabinets, and it has space for up to eight bottles of wine inside. It has a stainless steel finish that will match other appliances in your kitchen, and the simple, straightforward design is ideal for those just starting out on their wine journey. The Insignia Wine Cooler has a freestanding form with adjustable feet, keeping it level on uneven surfaces, and it even has interior lighting that you can turn on and off with the push of a button. However, you’ll want to be cognizant of where you place this wine fridge, as its fan can be a bit noisy as it cools down your drink. Price at time of publish: $139.99 Dimensions: 18.5 x 10.25 x 20.125 inches | Temperature Range: 46–65°F | Capacity: 8 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding/Built-in | Zones: Single/Dual Best with Beverage Center: N'FINITY PRO HDX Wine and Beverage Center by Wine Enthusiast Wine Enthusiast View On Amazon View On Wine Enthusiast Who it’s Good For Families who want to store non-alcoholic beverages Who it’s Not Good For Those looking solely to store wine The N'FINITY PRO HDX Wine and Beverage Center has a convenient two-door design that lets you store other beverages alongside your wine. The wine cooler itself can hold up to 35 bottles and has dual zones for different types of wine, while the beverage center can accommodate up to 90 cans of beer, soda, or other drinks — ideal for a home bar or your kitchen. Plus, its compressor cooling system is 25 percent more energy efficient than comparable models, so it won’t run up your electric bill. This wine and beverage center is ideal for families or avid hosts, as it allows you to store a variety of drinks in one location. The extra-wide appliance can either be built into kitchen cabinetry or used freestanding, and the sliding wine racks have an attractive wooden frame for a sleek exterior appearance. It really checks all the boxes for appearance, performance, and versatility. The N'FINITY PRO HDX is on the more expensive side, but it’s definitely worth it for certain households — just think of all the space it will clear up in your fridge. Price at time of publish: $1,599 Dimensions: 33.6 x 30.1 x 22.25 inches | Temperature Range: 41–72°F | Capacity: 35 bottles | Installation Type: Freestanding or built-in | Zones: Dual How to Pick the Right Wine Fridge Capacity As you shop for wine fridges, you’ll see that basically every product lists a capacity, or how many bottles of wine fit inside. However, this capacity is generally based on standard Bordeaux-size bottles, which are around 2.75 inches in diameter and 11.75 inches tall. Other types of wine, such as pinot noir, California reds, and sparkling wines, have different bottle shapes that have a wider diameter. If you have a lot of these larger bottles, you won’t be able to fit as many of them inside your wine fridge. Cooling Technology There are two common cooling technologies used in wine fridges today: condenser and thermoelectric cooling. Thermoelectric wine coolers tend to be much smaller, but they’re also pretty energy efficient and quiet during operation. In larger wine fridges, you’re more likely to see condensers, which have a wider temperature range and can withstand changes in ambient temperature. The good news is that modern condensers tend to be more energy efficient than past models, making them less expensive to operate. Zones Wine fridges are commonly available with either one or two temperature zones that can be operated independently. If you have a small wine collection, one zone may be more practical, but for more avid wine drinkers, experts recommend opting for a dual-zone fridge. “With multiple zones, you can set the temperature for white (45–50°F), as well as red (60–68°F) service for the wines that you plan on enjoying soon,” explains Decaro. “You can also set zones for wine aging, which is usually cooler than red service temperature but warmer than white service temperature — 55°F is considered a nice sweet spot for aging.” Installation Wine fridges come in both freestanding and built-in models, the latter of which are designed to be recessed into kitchen cabinetry for a more seamless appearance. Keep this distinction in mind as you shop, as freestanding units typically need several inches of clearance on all sides for proper ventilation. Built-in models, on the other hand, usually vent out of the front, allowing them to be boxed in. While many of the wine coolers on our list are freestanding models, our favorite built-in cooler is the Newair 25-inch 29 Bottle Wine Fridge. Frequently Asked Questions How much does a wine fridge cost? The cost of a wine fridge can vary substantially based on the size and technology used. Small thermoelectric wine fridges can be found for $100–$200, but for a high-quality condenser-driven fridge, you should expect to pay at least $500. For the most serious collectors, restaurant-grade wine fridges like the EuroCave Pure S Wine Cellar retail for several thousand dollars. What are the standard dimensions of a wine fridge? If you’re looking at built-in wine fridges, most units will be around 24 inches wide, 24 inches deep, and 34 inches tall, as this is the size that fits comfortably under kitchen counters. Freestanding units, on the other hand, can vary significantly in height and width, but you can expect them to be at least 20 inches deep to accommodate the length of a wine bottle. What are the different types of wine fridges? There are both condenser and thermoelectric wine fridges available today — the former are typically larger and more powerful, while the latter are more compact and energy-efficient. Take Our Word For It Camryn Rabideau is a freelance writer and product tester with several years of experience writing about home appliances. To compile this list, she spoke with several wine experts who offered insights on what to look for in a wine fridge, and she evaluated each product based on its cooling technology, capacity, special features, and overall value.