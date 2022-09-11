The Perfect White Tank Top Does Exist — and We’ve Found 7 of Them

If you’re in the market for a fresh white tank, here are 7 expert-approved options that would look good with any outfit.

“The options are endless,” says fashion stylist and lifestyle expert Chantell Hartman Malarkey . “They are the perfect piece to wear alone or layered. Toss on a linen shirt, a jean jacket, a leather jacket, or even a blazer.”

Though basics aren’t typically considered the most exciting part of any closet, they’re certainly necessary. In fact, they’re often the underappreciated key to crafting a stylish, comfortable, and versatile everyday wardrobe. Take a basic white tank top, for example. Whether you style it with your workwear or a relaxed denim outfit, a white tank top can look chic in pretty much any setting and any season. But knowing exactly what style and brand of tank top to choose can be a bit more complicated. And then there’s the question: Is it really worth investing more money in a luxury white tank top when you can find an affordable version that looks nearly identical? No matter what type of budget you’re working with, though, adding a white tank top to your wardrobe is a good idea.

If you’re going for the lace bra peeking out under a tank top look (it’s a thing), then these would probably be your best bet.

“They are on the more sheer side, but throw a blazer on with them or just over a bikini top on the beach and you can make them work,” Appelt says.

It doesn’t get more classic than a Hanes tank top. Not only are these affordable, but you can even buy them in packs of 10, so if you’re always staining your white shirts with food or wine (or anything, really), you’re in luck. Hot tip: Appelt suggests cutting one into a crop version if you want some versatility.

Anyone on a budget, or who wants a more sheer fabric.

“I live in this all summer,” Appelt says. “Use it as a bra, work out in it, or dress it up.”

If you’re in search of a tank top to take you from gym to happy hour, this ALO Real Bra Tank is the way to go, according to Appelt, who notes its versatility as well as its “great, thick straps” as two of the tank’s best features.

Anyone who wants a loose-fitting tank, or is above a size XL.

Those who love athleisure or are looking for a tank top that will work for working out and dressing up.

“It’s tight, smooths everything, and is cut short so [it’s] perfect to highlight [your] waist,” she explains, noting that it’s low-cut enough that it’ll not only fit a larger chest, but highlight it, too.

Shopping for tank tops (and clothes in general) can be a little more complicated for people who have larger chests, but it’s not impossible. Celebrity stylist Kim Appelt suggests SKIMS Cotton Ribbed Tank for anyone who has a larger chest or an hourglass body shape.

If you are looking for a more luxury, high-end tank top, don’t worry; they exist. The Rag & Bone Knit Lace Muscle tank is another favorite of Chantelle Hartman Malarkey and offers a more oversized, relaxed fit (if that's your vibe). It’s certainly more expensive than most tank tops on the market, but it’s also pretty affordable when it comes to designer wares. Plus, the lace trim is subtle but adds some visual interest and texture at the same time. It's also available up to a size 3X, which is great as far as designer goods go.

“The tank top of 2022 is the fitted racer back,” Harrington says. “Street style stars are embracing this modern take on basic white tanks [on] all of the streets of Paris and New York. Typically, they’re worn with oversized jeans or trousers.”

“This is the perfect throw-on white tank for those days you want more coverage,” Gutierrez says. “The straps’ thick edges and structure makes this white tank a favorite. [The] material is great and not too clingy.”

The one type of tank top that was mentioned multiple times by the experts consulted for this piece were those from Easy Standard. It’s also one of the favorites of style and lifestyle expert Adylia-Rhenee Gutierrez .

With more than 700 5-star reviews from passionate customers and a price of $5 (yes, you read that right), it’s hard to argue with this expert pick. This is also a great option for those who want to wear a regular bra with a tank top or need thicker straps for support.

Another highly rated Target find, this ribbed tank top from A New Day is a favorite of model and style writer Allison Weiss Brady . “This scoop neck slim-fit tank top is flattering and stylish at a terrific price… [the] band around the neck and shoulders gives it great definition and a refined look,” Brady shares.

It’s hard to find a flaw with this tank top. One of Malarkey’s picks for the best tank tops on the market, this top is less than $10 and has an incredible customer rating. Although, its popularity means it sells out often, so we recommend checking back regularly for this particular pick if your size isn't available.

Anyone looking for an investment piece or a tank with added stretch.

How to Pick the Right Tank Top



Price

As noted above, price doesn't necessarily equate quality when it comes to white tank tops. The A New Day Slim Fit Tank is only $5 and withstands plenty of wears and washes. But if you're more into a designer vibe, then you'll of course need a much higher budget. All this to say, you don't need to search a high-end department store for a high-quality tank top — Target will more than suffice.

Personal Style

When it comes to picking the right tank top, it’s all about assessing what works best for your style and wardrobe, and then thinking about details like fabric, as fashion expert Andréa Bernholtz of Swiminista suggests.

“When looking for a good white tank top, make sure it is not too thin or cheap looking,” Bernholtz says.

Malarkey also recommends paying close attention to fabric quality and style like “stretch and fade factors” as well as strap thickness (the type of bra you'll need to wear is dependent upon this — more on that below). Stylist Samantha Brown echoes Bernholtz and Malarkey’s thoughts.

Fabric Sheerness

“The thickness of the tank is worth considering, since white can be unintentionally sheer,” Brown says. Spandex/polyester blends tend to be a bit thicker than your typical cotton. However, if you do end up with a sheer material, consider what you're wearing underneath. “Having the right undergarments like a nude strapless or seamless bra will help with this," Brown advises. However, if you did want a bit of a peek-a-boo moment, a black or navy bra could work here as well.

Frequently Asked Questions How should a white tank top fit? Ultimately, the fit of a tank top is up to each individual. Much like the fit of a T-shirt, you might prefer a form-fitting silhouette or, alternatively, you might like a loose, boxy fit more. When in doubt, though, you could always go for a more traditionally classic white T-shirt fit.

“It’s important for the tank top to fit your body, not squeeze you, but to lay on your body,” Gutierrez explains. “It will look amazing for the office under your blazer, as well [as] for those more relaxed days under your cardigan.”

What are the different types of white tank tops? The other thing to consider when shopping for a white tank top in addition to how it fits in the bodice is the neckline of the tank. From scoop neck to V-neck top, fitted to cropped, there are many different iterations of the tank top — and there’s likely a place in your wardrobe for all of them, as Brown points out.

“When shopping for a white tank top, consider fit and how you will utilize this wardrobe staple. I recommend having a range of loose fitting, form fitting, crew, scoop and V-neck with various thickness in the straps. Having the right fit for different outfits is important.”



What type of bra should be worn with a white tank top? Both Bernholtz and Malarkey recommend thinking about the straps of the tank top and what type of bra you’ll be wearing with the shirt. Many white tank tops require a nude, strapless bra for a seamless fit, but if you opt for a style with thicker straps, you may be able to wear a normal bra with straps. If the cut is racerback, you'll need either a strapless bra or a bra with convertible straps if you don't want them to show. You may also decide to wear stick-on silicone bra cups depending on your comfort level and support needs.

Take It From Us



Olivia Muenter is a freelance writer who has written for numerous outlets such as Refinery29, Glamour, and Byrdie. She is also a co-host on the lifestyle podcast Bad on Paper. For this piece, she aimed to cover retailers of all types for people of varying household incomes. For criteria, she evaluated specific, expert-backed recommendations and insight, reviews, materials, versatility, and design.

