With that in mind, read on for the best white noise machines, according to sleep experts .

Those random shifts can do a number on getting a good night’s sleep , too. That’s where white machines are especially helpful: “White noise masks those external noises which may startle us awake, and remains consistent throughout the night,” says Murray. But that’s not the only thing white noise machines are good for. They can also drown out conversations, allowing for more privacy, or simply serve as a calming backdrop if, for instance, you live near a highway or barking dogs.

“It's hypothesized that this period is a protective mechanism ingrained in our DNA, leftover from our prehistoric ancestors who slept outside,” she says. “If anything appears or feels different during this partial arousal from the time we fell asleep, then it signals to the body there must be some sort of danger, which triggers the fight-or-flight response, flooding the body with cortisol — and effectively turning a partial arousal into a full wake-up.”

According to Chicago-based sleep consultant Kelly Murray , “We cycle through about four to six rounds of rotating sleep stages throughout the night.” With each transition into a new stage, we experience a state of partial arousal where sleep is really light, like a momentary wake-up you don’t remember in the morning.

The beauty of white noise machines? Everyone, from infants to adults, can benefit from one. While they’re often used in nurseries to help lull fussy babies to sleep, they can also be a game-changer at all ages, whether your significant other snores, your roommate keeps odd hours, or you’re just a light sleeper . Whatever is keeping you up, white noise machines are designed to drown them out — gently.

Best Overall: Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan Kinder Baby Sleep Machine, White 2.5x1.5x4.8 Inch Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a machine with a large variety of sounds that can be operated remotely via an app. Who It’s Not Good For Those who want a battery-operated or rechargeable machine. Whether you’re in the market for a white noise machine for kids, adults, your home office, or all of the above, this one does the trick. “While it's created with kids in mind, it actually has all the features you need for adult sleep, too,” says Murray. Not only is it small and portable, so you can pack it for vacation, but it’s also controlled via an app. That way, you can control it from your phone without having to be in the room. (That’s a big bonus if you’re trying to adjust the volume without disturbing a sleeping baby.) It also offers unmatched versatility. “Among its extensive sound menu, it offers white, pink, and brown noise, as well as nature, water, and fan sounds,” says Murray, who notes that it’s relatively affordable for a white noise machine, too. It’s also powerful: Reviewers have found that it’s been helpful in counteracting loud disturbances from noisy neighbors, whether they’re using stereos or shoveling gravel. Price at time of publish: $39.95 Types of noise: White noise, pink noise, brown noise | App pairing: Yes | Noteworthy features: Automatic shut-off timer, light functions



Best Budget: Magicteam White Noise Machine Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone seeking a machine with a variety of sound options, volume levels, and timer intervals. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a machine with a remote control option. While additional features are nice, they’re not always necessary to get the (many) benefits of a sound machine — which is why Welch is a fan of the Magicteam White Noise Machine. “I love that it’s small and compact and has a ton of sound options,” she says. “I know many sleep experts will often recommend expensive products, but I don’t usually find these to work as I expect. Spending more money does not equal a superior product!” In fact, she notes, some pricier options feature sounds that are too soft, meaning they’re not actually able to block out the interior or exterior noises like white noise should. That said, “since most of us have our own unique sound and noise level preference, I prefer ones that have many options so that you can find one that suits your needs the best,” she says. This offers just that, with 20 sound options and 32 levels of volume. It also runs via USB, making it easy to pack for vacation. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Types of noise: White noise, brown noise, pink noise, blue noise | App pairing: No | Noteworthy features: Memory function, automatic shut-off timer at hourlong intervals

Best for Baby: Baby Einstein Sea Dreams Soother Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Who It’s Good For Families with infants and toddlers will enjoy the interactive design and built-in dimmer. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for an option with more features and sounds. Designed to be hung on the side of their crib, this aquarium-like toy plays ocean sounds to soothe babies as they drift off to sleep. “Parents have settings to choose from including white noise, music, and dancing sea creatures,” says Lisa Holmes, baby gear product expert and the onboarding manager at BabyQuip QP, a baby gear rental company. Not only does it help lull infants to sleep, but it can also keep them entertained in their crib once they wake up. (Once they’re more mobile, they can even switch it on and off with their hands or feet, allowing for more interaction.) The optional backlight can be set so that it gradually dims, and there’s a separate nightlight feature that can be switched on if you’re just momentarily checking on them. It even comes with a scallop-shaped remote that allows you to control the settings from afar, so you can turn the entire thing off once you know they’re snoozing. Price at time of publish: $77.99 Types of noise: White noise | App pairing: No | Noteworthy features: Remote, dimmable light

Best for Toddlers and Kids: Jack & Rose White Noise Machine Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a white noise machine with a multi-colored nightlight, five automatic shut-off timer settings, and a wide range of sounds. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a machine with a remote control option. Once babies have a few years under their belt, their needs will change — and that goes for their sound preferences. “For older babies and children, I like the Jack & Rose White Noise Machine, which has music, white noise sounds, and a night light,” says Ronee Welch, a sleep consultant based in Lehigh, PA. “It has such a variety that even the pickiest children are sure to find something they like.” It comes with an automatic shut-off timer that shuts off the sound and light at intervals between 15 minutes and two hours. That said, Welch recommends skipping those if you don’t need them. “As with all sound machines, I highly suggest skipping the option to choose for it to just play a few minutes or an hour, but instead let it play continuously all night to avoid having it shut off and unintentionally wake the child,” she says. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Types of noise: White noise, pink noise, brown noise | App pairing: No | Noteworthy features: Automatic shut-off timer, light functions

Best for Adults: Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light 5 Hatch View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Target View On Best Buy Who It’s Good For Those who want an app-controlled sound machine that doubles as an alarm clock with a gentle wake-up function. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who doesn’t want to pay for a subscription to a full sound library. If you’re looking for more bells and whistles that only an adult can appreciate (we’re talking sleep stories and meditations), consider this light-based alarm clock. “I love this device because not only is it a sound machine, but it's also a fantastic smart device for people who need to sleep in total darkness with window covers — and also need light to cue their body to wake up,” says Murray. In the 30 minutes before you're set to wake up, the face of the alarm clock moves from red to orange to white, mimicking a natural sunrise. It’s also controlled via an app, so you can both program it and turn it on and off via your phone. “This is less of a sound machine and more of a smart device for sleep that features an extensive sound library,” she says. That said, you’ll need a subscription to the Hatch Sleep app in order to access the full library of sounds and other sleep content. Price at time of publish: $129.99 Types of noise: White noise | App pairing: Yes | Noteworthy features: Exclusive sleep content, alarm clock function

Best for Sleeping: Loftie Alarm Clock - Bluetooth Smart Clock with Speaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Byloftie.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a noise machine with various restful sleep and gentle wake sounds, an adjustable nightlight, and a battery backup. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a less expensive machine with fewer features. Another alarm clock-white noise machine hybrid, “this smart sleep device helps you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up more gently and restfully,” Murray says. “I love its sound machine capabilities — it offers soundscapes, stories, and meditations to help you unwind and drift to sleep.” That can help you wind-down before bed so you can create a good sleep routine, which is a key part of sleep hygiene. It gets bonus points for its alarm clock technology, too. “The Loftie also features a two-phase alarm system technology to help you wake up more restfully,” she says. “This is important, because how you wake up at the start of the day ultimately impacts how you fall and stay asleep at night.” It also has a dimmable face (in case bright light keeps you up) as well as a back-up battery in the event you lose electricity — so you can rest easy knowing you’ll wake up on time come rain, shine, or thunderstorm. Price at time of publish: $149 Types of noise: White noise | App pairing: Yes | Noteworthy features: Exclusive sleep content, battery back-up, dimmable display

Best for Privacy: Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Sound Machine 4.4 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a simple, fan-based sound machine. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for additional sound options beyond white noise. Licensed clinical psychologist Shelby Harris, PsyD, a behavioral sleep expert and author of The Women’s Guide to Overcoming Insomnia, has been using this fan-based white noise machine for years. “You don’t need lots of fancy noises, as white and pink noises are best,” she says. “I’m a therapist by training, and the Marpac sound machine is a staple outside of most therapists’ doors — mine included. Despite other competition, “it works extremely well, has adjustable volume, and is my old faithful,” she says. Holmes is also a fan of it, in part for its simplicity. “There aren’t any bells and whistles — just good, old, loud fan noise that will block out the sounds of daily life,” she says. “Caretakers can choose from high or low volume settings and gently twist the dial to find the fan sound that best suits them and their baby.” That makes it a winner if you’re dealing with (and want to drown out) particularly loud outside noises. Price at time of publish: $46.49

Types of noise: White | App pairing: No | Noteworthy features: Two volume settings

Best for Sensitive Hearing: Sound Oasis BST-100 Bluetooth Sleep Sound Therapy System Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Soundoasis.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who’s looking for an app-controlled sound machine that doubles as a bluetooth speaker. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for continuous sounds as the included tracks play for 8 hours maximum. While it gets all the attention, “white noise can actually be too stimulating for some people, especially those prone to tinnitus or ringing in their ears,” says Murray. “White noise is classified as noise that contains all frequencies within it; it's that TV or radio static sound you hear when you accidentally change the channel to an unused station.” While it can help you focus or fall asleep, it can actually have the opposite effect — that is, prove too stimulating — for those with sensitive hearing. Not only does this little machine function as a portable speaker (via Bluetooth), but it also offers brown noise, which can be more comfortable for those who can’t handle white noise. And, despite its size, it’s surprisingly loud, allowing it to mask a range of external noises. That said: For most people, white noise is just fine. “Because white noise does contain all frequencies of noise, it makes it an excellent masker of external noises,” says Murray. Price at time of publish: $59.99

Types of noise: White noise, pink noise, brown noise | App pairing: Yes | Noteworthy features: Both rechargeable battery and plug-in options