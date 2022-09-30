Shopping The 9 Best White Noise Machines of 2022 Our top recommendation is Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan Kinder Baby Sleep Machine By Deanna Kizis Published on September 30, 2022 04:16 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon The beauty of white noise machines? Everyone, from infants to adults, can benefit from one. While they’re often used in nurseries to help lull fussy babies to sleep, they can also be a game-changer at all ages, whether your significant other snores, your roommate keeps odd hours, or you’re just a light sleeper. Whatever is keeping you up, white noise machines are designed to drown them out — gently. According to Chicago-based sleep consultant Kelly Murray, “We cycle through about four to six rounds of rotating sleep stages throughout the night.” With each transition into a new stage, we experience a state of partial arousal where sleep is really light, like a momentary wake-up you don’t remember in the morning. “It's hypothesized that this period is a protective mechanism ingrained in our DNA, leftover from our prehistoric ancestors who slept outside,” she says. “If anything appears or feels different during this partial arousal from the time we fell asleep, then it signals to the body there must be some sort of danger, which triggers the fight-or-flight response, flooding the body with cortisol — and effectively turning a partial arousal into a full wake-up.” Those random shifts can do a number on getting a good night’s sleep, too. That’s where white machines are especially helpful: “White noise masks those external noises which may startle us awake, and remains consistent throughout the night,” says Murray. But that’s not the only thing white noise machines are good for. They can also drown out conversations, allowing for more privacy, or simply serve as a calming backdrop if, for instance, you live near a highway or barking dogs. With that in mind, read on for the best white noise machines, according to sleep experts. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan Kinder at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Magicteam White Noise Machine at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Baby: Baby Einstein Sea Dreams Soother at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Toddlers and Kids: Jack & Rose Noise Machine at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Adults: Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light at Bed Bath & Beyond Jump to Review Best for Sleeping: Loftie Alarm Clock at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Privacy: Marpac White Noise Sound Machine at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Sensitive Hearing: Sound Oasis Sound Machine for Sleep at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Traveling: Yogasleep Rohm Travel Sound Machine at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan Kinder Baby Sleep Machine, White 2.5x1.5x4.8 Inch Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a machine with a large variety of sounds that can be operated remotely via an app. Who It’s Not Good For Those who want a battery-operated or rechargeable machine. Whether you’re in the market for a white noise machine for kids, adults, your home office, or all of the above, this one does the trick. “While it's created with kids in mind, it actually has all the features you need for adult sleep, too,” says Murray. Not only is it small and portable, so you can pack it for vacation, but it’s also controlled via an app. That way, you can control it from your phone without having to be in the room. (That’s a big bonus if you’re trying to adjust the volume without disturbing a sleeping baby.) It also offers unmatched versatility. “Among its extensive sound menu, it offers white, pink, and brown noise, as well as nature, water, and fan sounds,” says Murray, who notes that it’s relatively affordable for a white noise machine, too. It’s also powerful: Reviewers have found that it’s been helpful in counteracting loud disturbances from noisy neighbors, whether they’re using stereos or shoveling gravel. Price at time of publish: $39.95 Types of noise: White noise, pink noise, brown noise | App pairing: Yes | Noteworthy features: Automatic shut-off timer, light functions Best Budget: Magicteam White Noise Machine Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone seeking a machine with a variety of sound options, volume levels, and timer intervals. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a machine with a remote control option. While additional features are nice, they’re not always necessary to get the (many) benefits of a sound machine — which is why Welch is a fan of the Magicteam White Noise Machine. “I love that it’s small and compact and has a ton of sound options,” she says. “I know many sleep experts will often recommend expensive products, but I don’t usually find these to work as I expect. Spending more money does not equal a superior product!” In fact, she notes, some pricier options feature sounds that are too soft, meaning they’re not actually able to block out the interior or exterior noises like white noise should. That said, “since most of us have our own unique sound and noise level preference, I prefer ones that have many options so that you can find one that suits your needs the best,” she says. This offers just that, with 20 sound options and 32 levels of volume. It also runs via USB, making it easy to pack for vacation. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Types of noise: White noise, brown noise, pink noise, blue noise | App pairing: No | Noteworthy features: Memory function, automatic shut-off timer at hourlong intervals Best for Baby: Baby Einstein Sea Dreams Soother Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Who It’s Good For Families with infants and toddlers will enjoy the interactive design and built-in dimmer. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone looking for an option with more features and sounds. Designed to be hung on the side of their crib, this aquarium-like toy plays ocean sounds to soothe babies as they drift off to sleep. “Parents have settings to choose from including white noise, music, and dancing sea creatures,” says Lisa Holmes, baby gear product expert and the onboarding manager at BabyQuip QP, a baby gear rental company. Not only does it help lull infants to sleep, but it can also keep them entertained in their crib once they wake up. (Once they’re more mobile, they can even switch it on and off with their hands or feet, allowing for more interaction.) The optional backlight can be set so that it gradually dims, and there’s a separate nightlight feature that can be switched on if you’re just momentarily checking on them. It even comes with a scallop-shaped remote that allows you to control the settings from afar, so you can turn the entire thing off once you know they’re snoozing. Price at time of publish: $77.99 Types of noise: White noise | App pairing: No | Noteworthy features: Remote, dimmable light Best for Toddlers and Kids: Jack & Rose White Noise Machine Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a white noise machine with a multi-colored nightlight, five automatic shut-off timer settings, and a wide range of sounds. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for a machine with a remote control option. Once babies have a few years under their belt, their needs will change — and that goes for their sound preferences. “For older babies and children, I like the Jack & Rose White Noise Machine, which has music, white noise sounds, and a night light,” says Ronee Welch, a sleep consultant based in Lehigh, PA. “It has such a variety that even the pickiest children are sure to find something they like.” It comes with an automatic shut-off timer that shuts off the sound and light at intervals between 15 minutes and two hours. That said, Welch recommends skipping those if you don’t need them. “As with all sound machines, I highly suggest skipping the option to choose for it to just play a few minutes or an hour, but instead let it play continuously all night to avoid having it shut off and unintentionally wake the child,” she says. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Types of noise: White noise, pink noise, brown noise | App pairing: No | Noteworthy features: Automatic shut-off timer, light functions Best for Adults: Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light 5 Hatch View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Target View On Best Buy Who It’s Good For Those who want an app-controlled sound machine that doubles as an alarm clock with a gentle wake-up function. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who doesn’t want to pay for a subscription to a full sound library. If you’re looking for more bells and whistles that only an adult can appreciate (we’re talking sleep stories and meditations), consider this light-based alarm clock. “I love this device because not only is it a sound machine, but it's also a fantastic smart device for people who need to sleep in total darkness with window covers — and also need light to cue their body to wake up,” says Murray. In the 30 minutes before you're set to wake up, the face of the alarm clock moves from red to orange to white, mimicking a natural sunrise. It’s also controlled via an app, so you can both program it and turn it on and off via your phone. “This is less of a sound machine and more of a smart device for sleep that features an extensive sound library,” she says. That said, you’ll need a subscription to the Hatch Sleep app in order to access the full library of sounds and other sleep content. Price at time of publish: $129.99 Types of noise: White noise | App pairing: Yes | Noteworthy features: Exclusive sleep content, alarm clock function Best for Sleeping: Loftie Alarm Clock - Bluetooth Smart Clock with Speaker Amazon View On Amazon View On Byloftie.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a noise machine with various restful sleep and gentle wake sounds, an adjustable nightlight, and a battery backup. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a less expensive machine with fewer features. Another alarm clock-white noise machine hybrid, “this smart sleep device helps you fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up more gently and restfully,” Murray says. “I love its sound machine capabilities — it offers soundscapes, stories, and meditations to help you unwind and drift to sleep.” That can help you wind-down before bed so you can create a good sleep routine, which is a key part of sleep hygiene. It gets bonus points for its alarm clock technology, too. “The Loftie also features a two-phase alarm system technology to help you wake up more restfully,” she says. “This is important, because how you wake up at the start of the day ultimately impacts how you fall and stay asleep at night.” It also has a dimmable face (in case bright light keeps you up) as well as a back-up battery in the event you lose electricity — so you can rest easy knowing you’ll wake up on time come rain, shine, or thunderstorm. Price at time of publish: $149 Types of noise: White noise | App pairing: Yes | Noteworthy features: Exclusive sleep content, battery back-up, dimmable display Best for Privacy: Marpac Dohm Classic White Noise Sound Machine 4.4 Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a simple, fan-based sound machine. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for additional sound options beyond white noise. Licensed clinical psychologist Shelby Harris, PsyD, a behavioral sleep expert and author of The Women’s Guide to Overcoming Insomnia, has been using this fan-based white noise machine for years. “You don’t need lots of fancy noises, as white and pink noises are best,” she says. “I’m a therapist by training, and the Marpac sound machine is a staple outside of most therapists’ doors — mine included. Despite other competition, “it works extremely well, has adjustable volume, and is my old faithful,” she says. Holmes is also a fan of it, in part for its simplicity. “There aren’t any bells and whistles — just good, old, loud fan noise that will block out the sounds of daily life,” she says. “Caretakers can choose from high or low volume settings and gently twist the dial to find the fan sound that best suits them and their baby.” That makes it a winner if you’re dealing with (and want to drown out) particularly loud outside noises. Price at time of publish: $46.49 Types of noise: White | App pairing: No | Noteworthy features: Two volume settings Best for Sensitive Hearing: Sound Oasis BST-100 Bluetooth Sleep Sound Therapy System Courtesy of Amazon View On Amazon View On Soundoasis.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who’s looking for an app-controlled sound machine that doubles as a bluetooth speaker. Who It’s Not Good For Those looking for continuous sounds as the included tracks play for 8 hours maximum. While it gets all the attention, “white noise can actually be too stimulating for some people, especially those prone to tinnitus or ringing in their ears,” says Murray. “White noise is classified as noise that contains all frequencies within it; it's that TV or radio static sound you hear when you accidentally change the channel to an unused station.” While it can help you focus or fall asleep, it can actually have the opposite effect — that is, prove too stimulating — for those with sensitive hearing. Not only does this little machine function as a portable speaker (via Bluetooth), but it also offers brown noise, which can be more comfortable for those who can’t handle white noise. And, despite its size, it’s surprisingly loud, allowing it to mask a range of external noises. That said: For most people, white noise is just fine. “Because white noise does contain all frequencies of noise, it makes it an excellent masker of external noises,” says Murray. Price at time of publish: $59.99 Types of noise: White noise, pink noise, brown noise | App pairing: Yes | Noteworthy features: Both rechargeable battery and plug-in options Best for Traveling: Yogasleep Rohm Travel Sound Machine Babylist View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Babylist.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for a compact, portable, rechargable white noise machine. Who It’s Not Good For Those who need a machine that includes a timer setting. Whether you’re staying at a hotel or know that your brother-in-law’s snores can be heard across the house, a white noise machine can be particularly helpful when you’re sleeping somewhere other than your own bed. (Plus, it can add consistency if you usually sleep with one at home.) This one is easy to pack — and use. “It’s simple without too many bells and whistles,” says Dr. Harris. “I really love how it is so portable and rechargeable, and can hang on a door if need be.” Despite its small design, it offers a wide array of features. For starters, it offers three forms of noise — bright white, deep white, and gentle ocean sounds — that can then be adjusted to the volume you prefer. It also can last through the night on a single charge; just re-up it when you wake up with a USB cable. And, clocking in at roughly the size of a padlock, it can fit into even a carry-on bag or be attached to a backpack or diaper bag. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Types of noise: White noise | App pairing: No | Noteworthy features: USB rechargeable How to Pick the Right White Noise Machine Type of noise While white noise machines are popular, Murray is a fan of sound machines. “For those who may be more sensitive to white noise, I recommend either pink noise or, my personal favorite, brown noise,” she says. “Pink noise, like white noise, has all of the frequencies of sound, but the frequencies are decreased by three decibels with each higher octave.” In other words, pink noise has a lower-pitched sound that’s similar to sounds found in nature, like babbling water and singing birds. “Research has shown that, when played, it can decrease the amount of time it takes to fall asleep and increase deep sleep, which is thought to be the most restorative,” she says. Brown noise, on the other hand, has an even lower frequency. “The resulting sound is a deeper whooshing-like sound that resembles a rushing river or heavy shower,” Murray says. “It has been shown to have the same benefits as pink noise. Some people prefer it over pink noise, as it has an even deeper sound.” Volume capability Long story short: If you can’t adjust the volume, don’t buy it. “The last thing you want is to be stuck with a sound machine that's so loud it annoys you, or is so quiet it doesn't actually mask external noises,” says Murray. The Magicteam White Noise Machine specifically features 32 levels of volume. Portability Consider how easy it is to pack. “It's extremely useful to be able to take your sound machine with you when you travel, as you never know what kinds of external noises you may encounter at your next destination,” Murray says. For most models, you can plug them directly into the wall, so you can bring them — and reap all the benefits — anywhere that has an outlet. While most of the options on the list are portable, we recommend the Yogasleep Dohm White Noise Sound Machine if you're needing one specifically to use for traveling. Frequently Asked Questions Do white noise machines really work? In short: yes. “It can help people fall asleep and stay asleep — and because it is a consistent noise, it really doesn’t lead to awakenings given the nature of white noise,” says Harris. “And, the more you use it, the more your body becomes used to it for signaling sleep — so you get sleepy with the signal of having white noise turned on.” They’re also great for travel, as we mentioned, and for those with hearing issues like tinnitus. “There’s some research suggesting it can help mask the high-pitched noise people experience that often disrupts sleep.” Can white noise be harmful? Like any type of noise, white noise can be too loud. “According to the National Sleep Foundation, you should aim to keep your white noise machine set to a volume of 46 decibels,” says Murray. “If that doesn't do the trick of masking external noise, then gradually increase the volume until it feels comfortable to you.”However, you don’t want to get close to 85 decibels, as that can damage your hearing over time. If you’re not sure how loud your machine is, use an app that measures decibel levels. “Once you find the spot you're going to place your sound machine, lay in your bed and place your phone — with its decibel reader app on — beside you so that you can get a good read on how the noise level is affecting your health,” she says. Where do you place a white noise machine? It largely depends on what you’re using your white noise machine for, whether that’s a snoring bed partner, your own personal use, or for privacy. “If you're using a sound machine for personal use and do not share the room with someone, the ideal location for the sound machine should be at least three to four feet away from your head and placed on a table — or up off the ground — and ideally not against a wall,” says Murray. “This provides the optimal conditions for the sound to fill the room.”If the white noise is needed to mask the sound of a partner’s snoring, “place the device at the foot of the bed on a table or dresser and away from the wall if possible,” she says. “This will create a more uniform sound throughout the room for both of you.” Trying to create some semblance as privacy? Place the white noise machine right outside your door. When should you stop using white noise? If you’re not dealing with any external sounds, then you don’t really need white noise anymore. Conversely, Murray says that “if you have to put your white noise at a level of 85 decibels or higher to mask the external noise around you, it may be time to consider wearing earplugs, or even relocating your sleep area.” Take Our Word For It Deanna Pai has been writing about health and wellness for more than 10 years, covering everything from how much protein is actually needed in one’s diet to the nutrients one needs for glowing skin. For this story, she interviewed four sleep experts for their recommendations for white noise machines and how to maximize their benefits.