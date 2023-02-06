Shopping People Tested The 10 Best White Noise and Sound Machines for Sleep The Hatch Restore will have you sleeping like a baby By Camryn Rabideau Camryn Rabideau Instagram Website Camryn Rabideau is a freelance writer and product reviewer specializing in home, kitchen, and pet products. In her 6+ years of experience as a product tester, she's reviewed hundreds of items firsthand, and her work appears in publications such as PEOPLE, The Spruce, Homes & Gardens, and more. Camryn is also the proud owner of a small homestead in Rhode Island, where she spends her spare time gardening, tending her many animals, and working through a never-ending list of home improvement projects. Published on February 6, 2023 04:57 PM

If falling asleep seems like an uphill battle, you're not alone in your late night woes — celebrities like Lindsey Vonn, Taye Diggs, and even Beyoncé have all spoken about their sleep struggles. There are many tactics you can try in order to get some rest, and one option that many people swear by is using a white noise or sound machine for sleep. “If you regularly deal with loud external noises such as in a busy city at night, a snoring bed partner, or noises from neighbors, sound machines can mask and make these disruptive noises less noticeable,” explains sleep medicine expert Dr. Camilo Ruiz, DO. “Also, a particular repetitive sound can help train the brain to prepare to enter rest and sleep time.” Sound machines come in all shapes and sizes these days, and they often include a variety of sound options, including white noise, fan sounds, and nature sounds. Some also have additional features, such as a night light, timer function, or alarm clock, that make them even more versatile. We tested 38 popular sleep sound machines to find out which ones are truly superior. After months of testing, our top pick is the Hatch Restore — it may be a bit pricey, but it offers a wide range of useful features, including custom sleep schedules, sunrise simulation, and even app connectivity. These are the best sound machines PEOPLE Tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Yogasleep Nod White Noise Sound Machine & Night Light at Amazon Jump to Review Best Splurge: Loftie Smart Alarm Clock at Amazon Jump to Review Best Features: Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine at Amazon Jump to Review Best White Noise: SNOOZ Travel White Noise Sound Machine at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Alarm Clock: Reacher White Noise Machine at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Ocean Sounds: Letsfit Sound Machine at Target Jump to Review Best with Rain Sounds: Magicteam White Noise Machine at Amazon Jump to Review Best with Night Light: Jack & Rose Noise Machine at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Travel: Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Pros Highly adjustable Custom sleep and wake schedules Sunrise simulation Wi-Fi connectivity Cons Expensive Certain features require paid membership The Hatch Restore is definitely on the pricey side, but it’s attractive, highly adjustable, and packed with features—in fact, we would pay even more for the quality of sleep this device brings us. The Restore has a sleek semi-circle shape with a digital clock on the bottom and a nightlight on top, and it connects to your smartphone via Wi-Fi, allowing you to create custom sleep and wake schedules, adjust the light color, and much more. In addition to being an attractive addition to your bedside table, the Hatch Restore proved to be extremely effective when it came to improving sleep quality — our tester noted that she slept better while using the sound machine and fell asleep faster, as well. We love that the sound machine is highly customizable, allowing you to select from a large library of sounds and create custom schedules, and all the controls — both on the device itself and through the app — are intuitive to operate, making it easy to find settings that fit your needs. The only downside of this sound machine is that certain sounds, including meditations and stories, require a Hatch Sleep Membership, which costs $49.99 per year or $4.99 per month. Without the subscription, you’ll be limited to nine basic sounds, but depending on your preferred audio, you might be perfectly content without the membership. Price at time of publish: $129.99 Dimensions: 7.5 x 2.75 x 5.75 inches | Weight: 2.07 pounds | Sound Options: Varies | Night Light: Yes | Timer: Yes People / Michelle Parente Best Budget Yogasleep Nod White Noise Sound Machine & Night Light 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Great value 20 sound options Wide range of features Dimmable light Cons Power adapter not included If you don’t want to spend too much on a sound machine, you can’t go wrong with the Yogasleep Nod. A sound machine and night light in one, this budget-friendly unit boasts a wide range of useful features, including 20 different sound options and a built-in timer. Its audio settings include white noise, fan, and nature sounds, as well as eight classical lullabies for children and a heartbeat setting designed to soothe babies. The Yogasleep Nod has a warm amber night light that you can dim to suit your needs, and you can set it to automatically shut off after 45 minutes, 90 minutes, or eight hours using the timer function. The design is simple yet effective, and, honestly, we would pay double for this one. The only negative that we could find is that it doesn’t come with a power adapter, so you’ll need to scrounge up a spare power brick from your junk drawer to plug it in. Price at time of publish: $19.98 Dimensions: 4.6 x 3.4 x 4.4 inches | Weight: 0.9 ounces | Sound Options: 20 | Night Light: Yes | Timer: Yes People / Jessica Eno Best Splurge Loftie Smart Alarm Clock 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Tuft & Needle Pros Sleek design Connects to smartphone Two-phase alarm clock Doubles as Bluetooth speaker Cons Expensive The Loftie Alarm Clock is a must-have for anyone who wants to maintain a chic, minimalistic aesthetic in their bedroom. Many sound machines are fairly clunky and utilitarian in appearance, but this high-end unit is extremely stylish and functional. The Loftie has a rounded shape with a digital clock face and adjustable night light built discreetly into the bottom of the unit. When it’s time for bed, the sound machine offers high-quality white noise and nature sounds, and you can also program it to wake you up in the morning with its unique two-phase alarm, which is designed to gently lull you out of sleep. That means no more jolting awake when your alarm blares! In our testing, we were impressed by its wide range of features, including guided meditations, sound baths, and more. The unit can even connect to your smartphone for more granular control, and it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for those times you want to listen to a podcast in bed. It’s certainly a splurge, but it’s worth it for anyone who prioritizes aesthetics or wants an easy-to-control smart product. Price at time of publish: $149 Dimensions: 2.75 x 6.5 x 2.75 inches | Weight: 1.8 pounds | Sound Options: Not listed | Night Light: Yes | Timer: Yes People / Riyana Straetker Best Features Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros 24 sound options Wide volume range Optional headphone jack Cons Short timer lengths The Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine offers virtually all the features you could ask for from a noise machine, all for a reasonable price. It comes equipped with 24 different sounds, including seven white noise, seven fan, and 10 natural sounds like thunderstorm, rain, sea waves, and more. It has an optional night light with a warm, soothing hue, as well as a built-in timer with 30-, 60-, or 90-minute settings. There’s even a headphone jack that you can use in case your partner is bothered by the noise. While using this sound machine, we loved that there were more than 30 volume levels to choose from, making it versatile without being overpriced. You’re sure to find a sound you like among its many options, and it’s ideal for both adults and children. We only wish it had a longer timer option for those who prefer the unit to turn off well after they’ve fallen asleep. Price at time of publish: $35.99 Dimensions: 4.1 x 4.1 x 2.5 inches | Weight: 1.19 pounds | Sound Options: 24 | Night Light: Yes | Timer: Yes People / Jessica Mahgerefteh The 10 Best Humidifiers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best White Noise SNOOZ Go Travel White Noise Sound Machine 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Six white noise options Compact and lightweight Simple to operate Battery-powered Cons Limited sound options Minimal features for its price point If your preferred sleeping sound is white noise, which uses a mix of sound frequencies to create a static-like audio, the SNOOZ Go is our top recommendation. This compact sound machine is as simple as they come, offering just six non-looping white noise options. It’s perfect for traveling thanks to its lightweight form and battery-powered operation, and it can run for up to 20 hours on a single charge. Despite its compact form, the SNOOZ Go still impressed us with its sound quality. It's small, but it did not detract from the effectiveness or quality of sound. It has a soft, warm-hue night light that you can turn on or off as desired, and buttons on the top of the device allow you to easily increase or decrease the volume as needed. Price at time of publish: $59.99 Dimensions: 3.8 x 3.8 x 1.7 inches | Weight: 5.64 ounces | Sound Options: 6 | Night Light: Yes | Timer: No People / Holly Klamer Best with Alarm Clock Reacher R3 Dual Alarm Clock and White Noise Machine 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Built-in alarm clock Wide volume range Adjustable snooze USB charging outlet Cons Bulky design Bright display The Reacher White Noise Machine is a sound machine and alarm clock, all bundled into one unit. It has a large digital display on the front of its box-like form, and it offers 12 different sounds, including white, brown and pink noise, fan sounds, and a variety of nature audios. You can choose from six different alarm sounds, and you can also adjust the snooze length between one and 15 minutes. Our tester noted that she slept more soundly while using this gadget, waking up fewer times throughout the night, and she liked that the buttons on top of the machine make it easy to control. The display screen is a bit bright for sleeping, but the good news is that you can dim it using a dial on the backside of the unit. Price at time of publish: $33.99 Dimensions: 3.8 x 3.4 x 2.25 inches | Weight: 12 ounces | Sound Options: 12 | Night Light: No | Timer: Yes Best with Ocean Sounds Letsfit T126L Full-featured Sound Machine 4.8 Target View On Target View On Letsfit.com Pros Good value Relaxing nature noises, including ocean sounds Straightforward design Cons Tricky to adjust volume in the dark If you want to feel like you’re sleeping on the beach, the Letsfit Sound Machine is our top pick for realistic ocean noises. This affordable unit has a minimalistic round design with just a few control buttons and a night light integrated into the bottom, and there are 14 sound options, including white noises, fan sounds, lullabies, and nature sounds. Plus, it proved to be quite effective: Our tester noted that he woke up significantly fewer times throughout the night when using the machine in his bedroom. In terms of other features, the Letsfit Sound Machine has a timer that can be set between 15 and 120 minutes, as well as a range of volume settings. We did find that the volume can be a bit tricky to adjust at night, though — because the buttons aren’t illuminated, it’s easy to press the wrong one in the dark. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Dimensions: 3.9 x 4.84 x 4.76 inches | Weight: 0.92 ounces | Sound Options: 14 | Night Light: Yes | Timer: Yes People / Brian Kramer The Best Bamboo Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best with Rain Sounds Magicteam White Noise Machine 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Amazon Pros Good value 20 sound options, including rain sounds Easy to operate Cons No light feature Not the best sound quality The sound of rain on your window can be soothing for sleep, and we think the Magicteam Sound Machine has one of the best rain sound settings. It’s a budget-friendly option — though the design isn’t the most attractive — and it has 20 total noise settings, including white noise, fan, and nature sounds. Plus, it offers 32 volume levels, so you can crank up the rain to drown out your noisy neighbors as needed. Our tester used this sound machine as an alternative to leaving the TV on at night, and she said it was effective at drowning out ambient noises — even a crying baby! However, we did notice that the audio quality isn’t as good as other products, and this sound machine is one of the few that doesn’t have a built-in light. Price at time of publish: $21.99 Dimensions: 6.3 x 4 x 2.4 inches | Weight: 9.52 ounces | Sound Options: 20 | Night Light: No | Timer: Yes People / Jamie Abarca The 9 Best Foam Pillows of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best with Night Light Jack & Rose White Noise Machine 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Good value Color-changing night light Variety of sound options Wide volume range Cons Light isn’t dimmable Many of the sound machines we tested came with some type of night light, but our favorite option in this category was the Jack & Rose White Noise Machine. (Though, sadly, there’s no association with the Titanic characters.) This budget-friendly pick offers seven different light hues, including all the colors of the rainbow, which made it a hit with our tester’s children. In addition to its colorful light, this machine has 16 sounds, including six white noises, four lullabies, and six nature sounds. Our tester put the Jack & Rose Noise Machine in her 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom, and she said it helped her child sleep through the night more soundly. However, we wished the light could be dimmed, as it’s fairly bright and might disturb some sleepers. The unit has a built-in timer that can be adjusted between 15 and 120 minutes, and you really can’t beat its low price point. Price at time of publish: $19.91 Dimensions: 4.65 x 4.65 x 2.46 inches | Weight: 15.17 ounces | Sound Options: 16 | Night Light: Yes | Timer: Yes People / Ashley Jacobs Best for Travel Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Great value Compact and lightweight Long battery life Cons Tricky to adjust volume No timer function You’ll be able to take the Dreamegg Portable White Noise Machine on the road thanks to its compact form and battery-powered design. This unit weighs just a few ounces, and it’s only a few inches in diameter, making it easy to tuck into a suitcase or purse. It might be small, but it still offers 11 different sounds, including white noise, fan sound, ocean sound, brook, lullaby, and more. Our tester was impressed by the features on this small, affordable sound machine—it has an adjustable night light, as well as a timer, and there are 32 volume levels. The battery can last well through the night on a full charge, and the unit even has a locking feature to prevent children from changing the settings. Price at time of publish: $29.50 Dimensions: 4.57 x 4.41 x 2.28 inches | Weight: 0.35 pounds | Sound Options: 11 | Night Light: Yes | Timer: No People / Hanna Watt Things to Consider Before Buying a Sound Machine for Sleep White Noise or Other Sound Options Most sound machines offer a variety of audio options in a few categories, the most popular of which are nature sounds and white noises. “Sound machines can produce a variety of noises that are different based on frequency,” explains Dr. Ruiz. “Sleepers should try out different noise backgrounds to determine which one suits them best. White noise sounds like an old static TV signal. Pink noise is a mix of fast and slow frequencies. Lastly, brown noise is a higher frequency and can sound rougher than the other two.” When it comes to nature sounds, common options include rain, ocean, jungle, or bird noises. Some sound machines also offer lullabies, which can be useful for children, or fan noises. Features Most of today’s sound machines have additional features, including built-in night lights and timers. “Sound machines come with many features including lights, tones, and automatic on/off settings,” explains Dr. Ruiz. “I would at least consider a device with a timer allowing for automatic on and off convenience.” Other features you may find on sound machines include digital clocks, alarm clocks, and even Wi-Fi connectivity. Certain models, such as the Hatch Restore, even have sunrise simulators that help wake you up in the morning. Portability Once you start sleeping with a sound machine, you’ll likely want to use it all the time. If you’re someone who travels frequently, it’s a good idea to find a portable sound machine that you can take on the go. These models are often compact and lightweight, and some, like the SNOOZ Go, even run on battery power. People / Dylan Thompson How We Tested Sound Machines for Sleep To find the best sound machines available today, we gathered 38 popular models for testing. After setting up each unit, we listened to all the sounds available and tested the different features of each model. Then, we sent each sound machine home with one of our testers, who used it to sleep for at least five nights in a row. They recorded how long it took them to fall asleep, whether they woke up during the night, and any noticeable changes in their sleep habits. Frequently Asked Questions Is it good to sleep with a sound machine? There are several benefits to sleeping with a sound machine. The noise can help block out environmental distractions, such as loud neighbors or roommates, helping you to sleep more soundly. Additionally, using a sound machine on a regular basis will help train your brain to relax and prepare for sleep when it hears the noise. What sound helps you fall asleep the fastest? 