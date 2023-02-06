Sound machines come in all shapes and sizes these days, and they often include a variety of sound options, including white noise, fan sounds, and nature sounds. Some also have additional features, such as a night light, timer function, or alarm clock, that make them even more versatile. We tested 38 popular sleep sound machines to find out which ones are truly superior. After months of testing, our top pick is the Hatch Restore — it may be a bit pricey, but it offers a wide range of useful features, including custom sleep schedules, sunrise simulation, and even app connectivity.

“If you regularly deal with loud external noises such as in a busy city at night, a snoring bed partner, or noises from neighbors, sound machines can mask and make these disruptive noises less noticeable,” explains sleep medicine expert Dr. Camilo Ruiz , DO. “Also, a particular repetitive sound can help train the brain to prepare to enter rest and sleep time.”

If falling asleep seems like an uphill battle, you’re not alone in your late night woes — celebrities like Lindsey Vonn , Taye Diggs , and even Beyoncé have all spoken about their sleep struggles. There are many tactics you can try in order to get some rest, and one option that many people swear by is using a white noise or sound machine for sleep.

Best Overall Hatch Restore Sound Machine and Smart Light 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Best Buy Pros Highly adjustable

Custom sleep and wake schedules

Sunrise simulation

Wi-Fi connectivity Cons Expensive

Certain features require paid membership The Hatch Restore is definitely on the pricey side, but it’s attractive, highly adjustable, and packed with features—in fact, we would pay even more for the quality of sleep this device brings us. The Restore has a sleek semi-circle shape with a digital clock on the bottom and a nightlight on top, and it connects to your smartphone via Wi-Fi, allowing you to create custom sleep and wake schedules, adjust the light color, and much more. In addition to being an attractive addition to your bedside table, the Hatch Restore proved to be extremely effective when it came to improving sleep quality — our tester noted that she slept better while using the sound machine and fell asleep faster, as well. We love that the sound machine is highly customizable, allowing you to select from a large library of sounds and create custom schedules, and all the controls — both on the device itself and through the app — are intuitive to operate, making it easy to find settings that fit your needs. The only downside of this sound machine is that certain sounds, including meditations and stories, require a Hatch Sleep Membership, which costs $49.99 per year or $4.99 per month. Without the subscription, you’ll be limited to nine basic sounds, but depending on your preferred audio, you might be perfectly content without the membership. Price at time of publish: $129.99 Dimensions: 7.5 x 2.75 x 5.75 inches | Weight: 2.07 pounds | Sound Options: Varies | Night Light: Yes | Timer: Yes People / Michelle Parente

Best Budget Yogasleep Nod White Noise Sound Machine & Night Light 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Great value

20 sound options

Wide range of features

Dimmable light Cons Power adapter not included If you don’t want to spend too much on a sound machine, you can’t go wrong with the Yogasleep Nod. A sound machine and night light in one, this budget-friendly unit boasts a wide range of useful features, including 20 different sound options and a built-in timer. Its audio settings include white noise, fan, and nature sounds, as well as eight classical lullabies for children and a heartbeat setting designed to soothe babies. The Yogasleep Nod has a warm amber night light that you can dim to suit your needs, and you can set it to automatically shut off after 45 minutes, 90 minutes, or eight hours using the timer function. The design is simple yet effective, and, honestly, we would pay double for this one. The only negative that we could find is that it doesn’t come with a power adapter, so you’ll need to scrounge up a spare power brick from your junk drawer to plug it in. Price at time of publish: $19.98 Dimensions: 4.6 x 3.4 x 4.4 inches | Weight: 0.9 ounces | Sound Options: 20 | Night Light: Yes | Timer: Yes People / Jessica Eno

Best Splurge Loftie Smart Alarm Clock 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Tuft & Needle Pros Sleek design

Connects to smartphone

Two-phase alarm clock

Doubles as Bluetooth speaker Cons Expensive The Loftie Alarm Clock is a must-have for anyone who wants to maintain a chic, minimalistic aesthetic in their bedroom. Many sound machines are fairly clunky and utilitarian in appearance, but this high-end unit is extremely stylish and functional. The Loftie has a rounded shape with a digital clock face and adjustable night light built discreetly into the bottom of the unit. When it’s time for bed, the sound machine offers high-quality white noise and nature sounds, and you can also program it to wake you up in the morning with its unique two-phase alarm, which is designed to gently lull you out of sleep. That means no more jolting awake when your alarm blares! In our testing, we were impressed by its wide range of features, including guided meditations, sound baths, and more. The unit can even connect to your smartphone for more granular control, and it doubles as a Bluetooth speaker for those times you want to listen to a podcast in bed. It’s certainly a splurge, but it’s worth it for anyone who prioritizes aesthetics or wants an easy-to-control smart product. Price at time of publish: $149 Dimensions: 2.75 x 6.5 x 2.75 inches | Weight: 1.8 pounds | Sound Options: Not listed | Night Light: Yes | Timer: Yes People / Riyana Straetker

Best Features Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros 24 sound options

Wide volume range

The Dreamegg D1 Sound Machine offers virtually all the features you could ask for from a noise machine, all for a reasonable price. It comes equipped with 24 different sounds, including seven white noise, seven fan, and 10 natural sounds like thunderstorm, rain, sea waves, and more. It has an optional night light with a warm, soothing hue, as well as a built-in timer with 30-, 60-, or 90-minute settings. There's even a headphone jack that you can use in case your partner is bothered by the noise. While using this sound machine, we loved that there were more than 30 volume levels to choose from, making it versatile without being overpriced. You're sure to find a sound you like among its many options, and it's ideal for both adults and children. We only wish it had a longer timer option for those who prefer the unit to turn off well after they've fallen asleep. Price at time of publish: $35.99 Dimensions: 4.1 x 4.1 x 2.5 inches | Weight: 1.19 pounds | Sound Options: 24 | Night Light: Yes | Timer: Yes People / Jessica Mahgerefteh

Best White Noise SNOOZ Go Travel White Noise Sound Machine 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Six white noise options

Compact and lightweight

Simple to operate

Battery-powered Cons Limited sound options

Minimal features for its price point If your preferred sleeping sound is white noise, which uses a mix of sound frequencies to create a static-like audio, the SNOOZ Go is our top recommendation. This compact sound machine is as simple as they come, offering just six non-looping white noise options. It’s perfect for traveling thanks to its lightweight form and battery-powered operation, and it can run for up to 20 hours on a single charge. Despite its compact form, the SNOOZ Go still impressed us with its sound quality. It's small, but it did not detract from the effectiveness or quality of sound. It has a soft, warm-hue night light that you can turn on or off as desired, and buttons on the top of the device allow you to easily increase or decrease the volume as needed. Price at time of publish: $59.99 Dimensions: ‎ 3.8 x 3.8 x 1.7 inches | Weight: 5.64 ounces | Sound Options: 6 | Night Light: Yes | Timer: No People / Holly Klamer

Best with Alarm Clock Reacher R3 Dual Alarm Clock and White Noise Machine 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Built-in alarm clock

Wide volume range

Adjustable snooze

USB charging outlet Cons Bulky design

Bright display The Reacher White Noise Machine is a sound machine and alarm clock, all bundled into one unit. It has a large digital display on the front of its box-like form, and it offers 12 different sounds, including white, brown and pink noise, fan sounds, and a variety of nature audios. You can choose from six different alarm sounds, and you can also adjust the snooze length between one and 15 minutes. Our tester noted that she slept more soundly while using this gadget, waking up fewer times throughout the night, and she liked that the buttons on top of the machine make it easy to control. The display screen is a bit bright for sleeping, but the good news is that you can dim it using a dial on the backside of the unit. Price at time of publish: $33.99 Dimensions: 3.8 x 3.4 x 2.25 inches | Weight: 12 ounces | Sound Options: 12 | Night Light: No | Timer: Yes

Best with Ocean Sounds Letsfit T126L Full-featured Sound Machine 4.8 Target View On Target View On Letsfit.com Pros Good value

Relaxing nature noises, including ocean sounds

In terms of other features, the Letsfit Sound Machine has a timer that can be set between 15 and 120 minutes, as well as a range of volume settings. We did find that the volume can be a bit tricky to adjust at night, though — because the buttons aren't illuminated, it's easy to press the wrong one in the dark. Price at time of publish: $24.99 Dimensions: 3.9 x 4.84 x 4.76 inches | Weight: 0.92 ounces | Sound Options: 14 | Night Light: Yes | Timer: Yes People / Brian Kramer

Best with Rain Sounds Magicteam White Noise Machine 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Amazon Pros Good value

20 sound options, including rain sounds

Easy to operate Cons No light feature

The sound of rain on your window can be soothing for sleep, and we think the Magicteam Sound Machine has one of the best rain sound settings. It's a budget-friendly option — though the design isn't the most attractive — and it has 20 total noise settings, including white noise, fan, and nature sounds. Plus, it offers 32 volume levels, so you can crank up the rain to drown out your noisy neighbors as needed. Our tester used this sound machine as an alternative to leaving the TV on at night, and she said it was effective at drowning out ambient noises — even a crying baby! However, we did notice that the audio quality isn't as good as other products, and this sound machine is one of the few that doesn't have a built-in light. Price at time of publish: $21.99 Dimensions: 6.3 x 4 x 2.4 inches | Weight: 9.52 ounces | Sound Options: 20 | Night Light: No | Timer: Yes People / Jamie Abarca

Best with Night Light Jack & Rose White Noise Machine 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Good value

Color-changing night light

Variety of sound options

Wide volume range Cons Light isn’t dimmable Many of the sound machines we tested came with some type of night light, but our favorite option in this category was the Jack & Rose White Noise Machine. (Though, sadly, there’s no association with the Titanic characters.) This budget-friendly pick offers seven different light hues, including all the colors of the rainbow, which made it a hit with our tester’s children. In addition to its colorful light, this machine has 16 sounds, including six white noises, four lullabies, and six nature sounds. Our tester put the Jack & Rose Noise Machine in her 8-year-old daughter’s bedroom, and she said it helped her child sleep through the night more soundly. However, we wished the light could be dimmed, as it’s fairly bright and might disturb some sleepers. The unit has a built-in timer that can be adjusted between 15 and 120 minutes, and you really can’t beat its low price point. Price at time of publish: $19.91 Dimensions: 4.65 x 4.65 x 2.46 inches | Weight: 15.17 ounces | Sound Options: 16 | Night Light: Yes | Timer: Yes People / Ashley Jacobs