This White Nail Polish Earned a Perfect Score in Our Testing Lab

Of all the 22 polishes that PEOPLE Tested, these 8 were considered the best. Read on to discover which bottles you’ll be reaching for next time you want to switch up your mani-pedi.

However, you’ll want to be a little generous with your spending when shopping for the perfect shade, as white polishes have formulas that are tricky to work with when the quality decreases. “Bright white lacquers have a large amount of titanium dioxide, and that can make your polish thicken a little faster than most,” Reynosa shares. “So this is one color in your collection that’s best to shop for based on quality, not on price.”

But you don’t have to be Hailey Bieber to get the perfect “glazed donut” manicure or a KarJenner to have flawless nails thanks to PEOPLE’s lengthy search for the best white nail polish. In fact, we’ve found tones to satisfy any preference – from the iciest whites to delicate, sheer shades.

There’s nothing quite as classic as white nail polish – a lacquer that looks stunning whether it’s stark or sheer, coating the entire nail or just the tips for a timeless French. But what truly separates one white shade from the rest? “The number one thing to look for in a great, high-quality nail lacquer is the pigmentation," states Heather Reynosa, Director of OPI Global Education Design. "Rich pigment [and] solid color that doesn’t streak is imperative."

Our tester was hard pressed to find negatives around this polish, but wished that the brush was thicker. “The polish applied smoothly but due to the brush being so slim, I needed a couple re-dips to get a single coat in place,” they said. Brushstrokes aside, our tester wants you to know that this shade consists mostly of pearlescence and not as much pigmentation, so don’t expect a stark-white mani out of this sheerer, translucent lacquer. “I can see myself wearing this every day in any season. We love a quick dry!”

Let’s face it, who always has the time to sit around and wait for their nails to dry? In the age of instant gratification, drying time can feel long and agonizing for someone who's got places to be and people to see. That’s why this pearlescent shade from Auda B Beauty was a winner in the quick-drying category, as it only took 15 minutes to be perfectly hardened — no smudging or pilling. “A couple coats were dry in no time," raves our tester. "If I'm busy and have things to do but need to grab a bottle, this is what I'm grabbing,” our tester raved. After 15 minutes, they used their opposite fingers to press down on the coats of polish they’d applied and experienced no indentations or tackiness — a win in our book.

Though this polish is marketed as being full-coverage with one to two coats, our tester found that it was quite sheer instead. It is also worth noting that the tester said that they “would not have categorized this shade as a white polish” due to its significant shade difference in comparison to a stark white. However, this could be optimal for someone who wants an off-white manicure without the aggressive opacity of a paper-white polish (and a quick-drying formula).

This shade from d.i.d. stands apart because it is actually described as an “elevated shade of gray” on the product’s site, letting you know that this isn’t your typical white polish. “The color is extremely sheer and light, so there were no visible streaks,” the tester noted, appreciating the smooth application. Its thin, non-toxic formula is ideal for smooth finishes because the lacquer is free to settle onto the nail evenly, whereas a thicker formula could get goopy and settle atop natural ridges in the nails. Another incredible perk? It dried down in just 15 minutes, which was half of the expected amount of time that we gave each polish that we tested to dry. “Due to the consistency of the polish, very thin, sheer coats dry extremely fast,” our tester recounts. If you find yourself in a pinch, this could be the one to reach for.

Our tester loved the application, but felt that they needed to go for three coats to soften any streaks. “The third coat applied a little bit thick, but it's fully opaque after a third coat and looks pretty smooth,” they shared. These layers ended up taking a bit longer than the allotted 30 minutes, however: “It took about 35 minutes for it to be fully dry enough for me to feel like I could go about my day without worrying about smudges.” So while this may not be the polish you reach for in a pinch, it’s the one you’ll grab when you want a perfectly snowy-white mani.

If a sheer manicure isn’t quite your speed, then you’ll love this sleek Olive & June lacquer in the shade “HD,” a super opaque white that’s here to make a statement. “The polish looks smooth, opaque, and shiny even without a topcoat,” says our tester after applying two coats. They added the fact that they don’t usually love white nail polishes, but they’ve found favor with this one. “It’s a stark white but doesn't have super blue undertones, so I feel like it looks better on my skin overall,” they explained. This polish also has a gel-like finish, providing you with glossy results without all the added steps (or UV light).

While our tester was enamored with the color of this polish, they made a point of the elongated dry time. To get the full scope, they painted one hand with two coats (which resulted in a more translucent color and less dry time) and the other with three (the final result: a more opaque hue and longer drying time). Though two coats had a faster route to the finish line, our tester shared that “the final product felt unfinished as there were spots that were more translucent than others.” However, they don’t want the patience needed for this product to deter you from choosing this milky white, as they assure us that “the color is worth the wait.”

If paper-white isn’t quite your vibe, then you may find favor with OPI’s iconic shade “Funny Bunny.” Our tester raved that this was “hands down” their favorite polish of the day. “I often heard the words ‘white-out’ tossed around today because the polishes were too opaque,” they quipped, regarding the stark white polishes that populated the testing lab. “This polish is slightly translucent and creates a beautiful final color that is not too white.” Not to mention, the product glided on seamlessly, creating a smooth finished look and some serious shine.

The application was a mixed review from this tester, as the end result was approved but the process was a little goopy. “The brush was flat, long, and slightly dense which made the polish stay on it nicely. That made it easier to apply it to the full nail with one or two strokes,” they shared. Though the brush was a perk, our tester found that the application was a bit streaky on their nails after two coats, requiring a third. “It looks pretty smooth and shiny after three coats — it's relatively even but it looks a tad streaky in some areas (which may be a result of ridges on my nails). Overall, it's a nice look,” they concluded. When the brand promises gel-like results, it means it, even if that means a thicker (albeit glossy) end result.

We all know the woes of gel polish — they make your nails look beautiful, but can damage them in the process. Another option to achieve that ever-glossy look is our selection from Deborah Lipmann in the shade Amazing Grace, a snowy and buildable white. The brand prides itself on creating polishes that are vegan and 10-free (meaning that harmful ingredients that typically live in our lacquers have no place here) while still delivering a gel-like look. “The polish dried super quickly — even after just 20 minutes, it feels dry and hard already. After 30 minutes, it is completely dry and I feel like I could go about my day without smudges,” our tester wrote, admiring the quick results. “It also looks like gel polish, which I am impressed about.”

Due to the lacquer’s thin consistency, it applies and dries down smoothly, but can accentuate any natural ridges in the nails and create streaks. However, our tester preferred the thin polish to a goopy iteration any day. “It has salon quality, [is] so shiny, and doesn't chip off right away,” they raved. “It gives a shiny feel and no smudges.”

Nothing screams classy quite like a timeless white mani, and you’ll want to go for a high-quality option to achieve the best version of this look. Like Reynosa mentioned, this is not a shade you’d want to skimp out on when it comes to quality. The Liquid Glass Lacquer Elixir from Static Nails is elite thanks to its non-toxic formula that has been crafted with natural antioxidants to promote the health of your nails while still delivering rich, shiny results. Our tester loved how easy it was to paint on this polish, sharing, “It was very smooth when applied and it wasn't thick and goopy! I am not a huge fan of white polish, but I am impressed.”

Fast drying time aside, the finish is the real standout here. While a stark white nail polish can easily come off streaky or thick, this version impressed our tester with its silky-smooth results. However, the paper-white look wasn’t for them. “I would prefer it were more matte and if the white wasn't quite so intense. The shade of white was more opaque than I prefer,” they admitted. If you’re someone who’s searching for a great value and high-intensity white shade, then we’ve found the polish for you. But if you have a sheerer tone in mind, keep scrolling – we've got other options!

Essie is a powerhouse player in the world of nail polish brands, so we had to throw their frosty hue in the testing mix. Our testers were appeased by the easy application and glamorously glossy results after two coats of this lacquer. “Essie makes several shades of white, and this one, Blanc, is a true intense white,” our tester shared after application. They were wowed by the shorter-than-anticipated dry time when the polish was hardened after just 20 minutes. “I always press gently on my nail polish to determine if it's dry, and if there's no fingerprint or smudge, [I’ll] press harder. I pressed very hard and there was no residual imprint in the polish,” they explained. “I am confident I could go about my day and retain the beauty of my nails.”

No qualms to be had with this polish, unless you’re after a shade that’s not so snowy white

Our tester added that the “finish looks amazing after only two coats,” admiring its smooth formula and glossy appearance after drying. Its dry time impressed our tester as well, as they were instructed to dry their nails for 30 minutes but had noticed that it was completely dry at the 20-minute mark. It’s worth noting that this formula is also free of parabens, formaldehyde, DBP, and a myriad of other controversial chemicals.

When you think of the perfect white nail polish, an opaque, glacial white is most likely what comes to mind. You wouldn’t be wrong to think this way, as our testers rated this polish, a stark hue, a perfect 5 out of 5 score for application, overall looks, and drying time. “The brush had a small curve to it which made application very easy and smooth,” our tester shared after painting. “The polish applied with minimal streaking and the second coat was completely opaque.” When it comes to an icy white, pigmentation is paramount so as to avoid unsightly streakage. This polish was able to hit the marks thanks to its high opacity and easy application, so as to avoid multiple coats which can smudge the tacky paint underneath.

Things to Consider Before Buying

Shade

When you think of white nail polish, shades comparable to Wite-Out may come to mind, but there are in fact many options for a white manicure if you don’t (or do) want the paper-white effect. We tested a variety of tones, from opaque, snowy whites to sheer, gray-toned hues and found an incredible amount of diversity in shade, finish, and translucency. You can also opt for a shade that’s buildable, like a semi-sheer white (think OPI’s Funny Bunny) and build up the number of coats to achieve your desired look.

Features

There are many special features that each lacquer brings to the table, whether it be a luminous shimmer, fast-drying formula or super-pigmented polish. However, finding which features are important to you will help you decide on the white nail polish that belongs in your collection. Some of our testers were huge fans of the stark white shades while others preferred a more ivory, translucent polish. And while some wanted a polish that could dry in under 20 minutes, others were okay with building up the polish until the color was right and waiting out the dry time. However, Reynosa recommends being wary of fast-drying polishes, as they can create some chaos in your manicure if you aren’t careful. “Fast-drying can actually work against you, especially if you are trying to even out the application — it can leave streaks and actual marks [or] dents from the brush strokes.” Something to keep in mind as you search!

Ingredients

Like many products in the beauty space today, "clean" products have infiltrated the nail market. If you are someone who strives to use good-for-you products, then you’ll want to keep an eye on the ingredients listed on the label of your nail lacquer. Some polishes, like Deborah Lipmann’s Gel Lab Pro, are vegan and 10-free, which means that the formula is absent of toluene, dibutyl phthalate (DBP), formaldehyde, formaldehyde resin, camphor, ethyl tosylamide, xylene, parabens, animal by-products, and fragrance, all controversial ingredients that may be harmful or cause irritation. Look for the 10-free indication if you are especially concerned with what you apply on your body.

Frequently Asked Questions How should you prep your nails before a manicure? Reynosa has a few tips for nail prep before applying your new white polish. “Make sure your cuticles have been meticulously manicured, and the surface of your nail is clean and smooth. Shaping your nails comes next, which should be carefully done with a nail clipper if you need to adjust the length and a nail file for fixing any jagged edges or adding a shape (think coffin, almond, square… the list goes on).

"Don’t skip the base coat!” warns Reynosa. The base of your nails will set the scene for how smooth (or not) your manicure goes, so be sure to show your cuticles some TLC before painting.

How should you apply white nail polish? It’s ridiculously easy to mess up your polish application, so we asked Reynosa to weigh in on this topic. “Instead of applying right at the cuticle line, start in the middle of the nail and massage the brush up towards the cuticle line, then pull down the center,” the nail expert recommends. “Repeat this on the sides until you have the coverage you want.” She goes on to point out that different shades and consistencies require different application techniques, which is important to keep in mind when giving yourself the DIY salon experience. “With white and with pastels, it’s best to float your brush and lightly sweep the surface instead of pressing — this will help you create an even, salon-like finish.” And don’t forget to clean up any mistakes around the nail bed with a non-toxic nail polish remover and seal off your look with a hard-wearing topcoat.

What should you look for in a high-quality white nail polish? As Reynosa mentioned before, you won’t want to be stingy when it comes to the type of nail polish you buy in a white shade. Due to the high count of titanium dioxide required to achieve a densely white shade, it’s important to invest in a product that doesn’t thicken quickly or have a goopy consistency (which is easy to fall into with white polish). Thinner formulas often glide onto the nail much more gracefully, so it’s preferable to have a diluted, yet buildable consistency over one that is overly thick. High-quality lacquers often come at a higher price, but the glossy and super-smooth results are well worth it.

How We Tested White Nail Polish

Our testers came in with polish and acrylic-free nails to effectively try out this spread of 22 white nail polishes. Then, each tester painted one coat of their assigned nail polish on their right hand and then let the first coat dry for two minutes. A second coat was applied once the timer was up, and then evaluated for whether or not the polish required a third coat. The tester determined the amount of coats needed based on their desired opacity level (the average was about 2-3), and then left to air-dry for 30 minutes. After 30 minutes had passed, the testers then touched their nails to check for tacky spots or smudging and evaluated the overall appearance of their nails afterward. Each was rated accordingly and then the process was repeated on the opposite hand with a new polish of their choice.



What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

