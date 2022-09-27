We Tested the 6 Best Wet Flossers of 2022 for Squeaky-Clean Teeth

We tried over two dozen water flossers in the Lab, evaluating each model for ease of use, effectiveness, settings, and overall value. Our number one pick is the Aquasonic Aqua Flosser , a reasonably priced, user-friendly gadget with a conveniently cordless design. But to help you narrow down your options, we rounded up several standout designs for squeaky-clean teeth and healthy gums.

"A wet flosser goes in deeper below the gum line, even further than regular floss, to remove more plaque and debris," says Rhonda Kalasho Zoumalan , DDS, one of Hollywood's leading cosmetic dentists. "Water flossers have been proven through several studies to help reverse gum disease, minimize staining, and freshen breath."

A wet flosser (aka oral irrigator) essentially flushes your mouth with pulsating water to get rid of gunk between the teeth, clean hard-to-reach areas, and prevent bad breath. Using one of these gadgets is a great way to amp up your oral hygiene game between dentist visits. Not only will squeaky-clean teeth up your dentist chair selfie game to Brook Shields status , but they'll also up your confidence so you can do things like remove your new wife's garter with your pearly whites.

Best Overall: Aquasonic Aqua Flosser 5 Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Waterpoof design

Minimal effort required

Reasonably priced

Comfortable handle

Rechargeable battery Cons Only has three modes After trying 26 models in the Lab, the Aquasonic Aqua Flosser was a clear winner. It clocked perfect scores for ease of use and effectiveness, losing only half a point for settings. (It has only three modes — not a terribly low amount but not outstanding.) Describing it as "an all-around great water flosser," our tester said it got every bit of gunk out of her teeth. She also liked how the curved handle felt in her hand, noting that it's easy to hold, direct the flow of water, and switch between the normal, soft, and pulse modes. She was particularly fond of the pulse setting, which she said did an excellent job flushing out crumbs from between her teeth. The water reservoir was easy to fill as well. Thanks to a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the Aqua Flosser is conveniently cordless and lasts for weeks between charges. Not only that, but the waterproof design means you can use it in the shower. Other notable features include a built-in two-minute timer and a 360-degree rotary nozzle that makes it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas. Considering the very reasonable price tag and the fact that it comes with four replacement tips, we gave this product a perfect score for overall value. With that said, we'd recommend it to pretty much anyone in the market for a water flosser. Price at time of publish: $39.95 Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Features: 3 modes, 4 tip replacements, 2-minute timer, 360-degree rotary nozzle | Dimensions: 10 x 3 x 0.5 inches People / Vicky Wasik

Best Budget: H2ofloss Water Flosser Portable Dental Oral Irrigator 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Has five modes

Comes with six heads

Large water reservoir

Rechargeable battery Cons Instruction manual isn't very thorough

Higher-pressure modes splash lots of water H2ofloss makes a great budget pick. The brand's Cordless Oral Irrigator earned perfect scores for ease of use, effectiveness, and overall value. Though we appreciate that it has five modes, we knocked off half a point for settings since the higher speeds were a little too strong, making it harder to control and splashing water everywhere. That said, the softer modes were not only plenty effective but also comfortable and manageable. While the instruction manual wasn't very thorough, our tester found the product design intuitive and user-friendly. This cordless wet flosser has a rechargeable battery and a generously sized 13.5-ounce water reservoir. It comes with six heads, including two jet tips, a tongue cleaner, a periodontal tip (to flush out the gums), and an orthodontic tip (for braces and retainers). Based on the ample features and high-end functionality, our tester was surprised by the wallet-friendly price point. All things considered, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend this water flosser to a friend and anyone else looking for an affordable, effective model. Price at time of publish: $32.98 Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Features: 5 modes, 6 tips, 360-degree rotation | Dimensions: 9 x 3 x 1 inches People / Tamara Staples

Best Splurge: Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Best Buy Pros Magnetic dock

10 intensity modes

Quad-stream tip for easy use

Large lidded reservoir Cons Reservoir dock is somewhat bulky

It's not cordless If you're open to investing in a top-shelf model, the Power Flosser 5000 is a solid choice. The instructions are clear, and setup is simple — all you do is plug it in and fill it with water. Our tester tried it out after eating a plate of nachos and said her mouth was left completely clean. It's easy to toggle between the 10 intensity modes, and the quad-stream tip delivers four streams of water for a more thorough whole-mouth cleaning. This water flosser has a large 18.6-ounce lidded reservoir, so you won't have to refill it mid-session. It isn't cordless, so you won't have to worry about recharging it, though it's not very travel-friendly. The flosser itself is compact and lightweight. And while the reservoir dock will take up some counter space, we appreciate that the handle attaches magnetically to the base. The price is steep, but we think it's worth it based on the settings and effectiveness. Price at time of publish: $99.96 Power Source: Corded electric | Features: 2 modes, 10 intensities, quad-stream tip, magnetic dock | Dimensions: 10 x 1.5 inches People / Vicky Wasik

Best Cordless: Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros ADA Seal of Acceptance

Easy to use and set up

Long-lasting charge Cons Only has three pressure settings

Higher price point We tried 12 Waterpik models in the Lab. Though a few of them fared well with our testers, the brand's Cordless Advanced Water Flosser (WP-560) was our favorite. Earning perfect scores for ease of use and effectiveness, we liked how the intuitive two-button design left our tester's teeth smooth and clear of debris. Although it only has three pressure settings, this is part of what makes it so user-friendly. This cordless wet flosser is powered by a lithium-ion battery. Thanks to the rapid-charging system, it recharges in just four hours and lasts up to two months. The removable reservoir is also easy to fill. While it's only 7 ounces, you'll have enough water for a one-minute flossing session. We also like that it comes with four heads, including two standard jet tips, an orthodontic tip, and a "plaque seeker" for precision cleaning. The price of this water flosser is higher than average, but considering the convenient design, included attachments, and effectiveness, we think it's a decent value. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Features: 3 modes, 4 tips, 360-degree rotation, magnetic charger, battery indicator | Dimensions: 11.5 x 4 x 3 inches People / Tamara Staples These Are the 7 Best Toiletry Bags We Tested in 2022

Best for Deep Cleaning: MySmile Portable Oral Irrigator X 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Five intensity modes

Two-minute built-in timer

Seven interchangeable heads Cons There's a slight learning curve to this advanced flosser

Higher price point For deeper cleans, we recommend MySmile. With five water-pressure modes and a two-minute timer, the brand's Cordless Oral Irrigator earned perfect scores for effectiveness and settings. It comes with eight heads, including two regular jets, a high-pressure tip, a lower-pressure tip, a "plaque seeker," an orthodontic tip, a "pik pocket" for gums, and a tongue cleaner. Our tester found this wet flosser generally easy to use, though she had to play around with it a bit to figure out how to change the heads and use the different modes. Still, she said it did an excellent job cleaning her teeth and getting into hard-to-reach crevices. We also like that the handle shows the water temperature and how much battery life is left. The Cordless Oral Irrigator is not only effective but also fun to use. We think it's worth the price and would recommend it to anyone looking for a high-tech wet flosser. Price at time of publish: $62.99 Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Features: 5 modes, 8 tips, 2-minute timer, battery indicator, temperature light | Dimensions: 12 x 5 x 3 inches People / Tamara Staples These Are the Trending Beauty Products Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding to Their Carts, and Prices Start at $2