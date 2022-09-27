Shopping People Tested We Tested the 6 Best Wet Flossers of 2022 for Squeaky-Clean Teeth The winner is the Aquasonic Aqua Flosser By Theresa Holland Published on September 27, 2022 12:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Vicky Wasik A wet flosser (aka oral irrigator) essentially flushes your mouth with pulsating water to get rid of gunk between the teeth, clean hard-to-reach areas, and prevent bad breath. Using one of these gadgets is a great way to amp up your oral hygiene game between dentist visits. Not only will squeaky-clean teeth up your dentist chair selfie game to Brook Shields status, but they'll also up your confidence so you can do things like remove your new wife's garter with your pearly whites. "A wet flosser goes in deeper below the gum line, even further than regular floss, to remove more plaque and debris," says Rhonda Kalasho Zoumalan, DDS, one of Hollywood's leading cosmetic dentists. "Water flossers have been proven through several studies to help reverse gum disease, minimize staining, and freshen breath." We tried over two dozen water flossers in the Lab, evaluating each model for ease of use, effectiveness, settings, and overall value. Our number one pick is the Aquasonic Aqua Flosser, a reasonably priced, user-friendly gadget with a conveniently cordless design. But to help you narrow down your options, we rounded up several standout designs for squeaky-clean teeth and healthy gums. These are the best wet flossers PEOPLE Tested. Describing it as "an all-around great water flosser," our tester said it got every bit of gunk out of her teeth. She also liked how the curved handle felt in her hand, noting that it's easy to hold, direct the flow of water, and switch between the normal, soft, and pulse modes. She was particularly fond of the pulse setting, which she said did an excellent job flushing out crumbs from between her teeth. The water reservoir was easy to fill as well. Thanks to a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the Aqua Flosser is conveniently cordless and lasts for weeks between charges. Not only that, but the waterproof design means you can use it in the shower. Other notable features include a built-in two-minute timer and a 360-degree rotary nozzle that makes it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas. Considering the very reasonable price tag and the fact that it comes with four replacement tips, we gave this product a perfect score for overall value. With that said, we'd recommend it to pretty much anyone in the market for a water flosser. Price at time of publish: $39.95 Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Features: 3 modes, 4 tip replacements, 2-minute timer, 360-degree rotary nozzle | Dimensions: 10 x 3 x 0.5 inches People / Vicky Wasik Best Budget: H2ofloss Water Flosser Portable Dental Oral Irrigator 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Has five modes Comes with six heads Large water reservoir Rechargeable battery Cons Instruction manual isn't very thorough Higher-pressure modes splash lots of water H2ofloss makes a great budget pick. The brand's Cordless Oral Irrigator earned perfect scores for ease of use, effectiveness, and overall value. Though we appreciate that it has five modes, we knocked off half a point for settings since the higher speeds were a little too strong, making it harder to control and splashing water everywhere. That said, the softer modes were not only plenty effective but also comfortable and manageable. While the instruction manual wasn't very thorough, our tester found the product design intuitive and user-friendly. This cordless wet flosser has a rechargeable battery and a generously sized 13.5-ounce water reservoir. It comes with six heads, including two jet tips, a tongue cleaner, a periodontal tip (to flush out the gums), and an orthodontic tip (for braces and retainers). Based on the ample features and high-end functionality, our tester was surprised by the wallet-friendly price point. All things considered, we wouldn't hesitate to recommend this water flosser to a friend and anyone else looking for an affordable, effective model. Price at time of publish: $32.98 Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Features: 5 modes, 6 tips, 360-degree rotation | Dimensions: 9 x 3 x 1 inches People / Tamara Staples Best Splurge: Philips Sonicare Power Flosser 5000 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Best Buy Pros Magnetic dock 10 intensity modes Quad-stream tip for easy use Large lidded reservoir Cons Reservoir dock is somewhat bulky It's not cordless If you're open to investing in a top-shelf model, the Power Flosser 5000 is a solid choice. The instructions are clear, and setup is simple — all you do is plug it in and fill it with water. Our tester tried it out after eating a plate of nachos and said her mouth was left completely clean. It's easy to toggle between the 10 intensity modes, and the quad-stream tip delivers four streams of water for a more thorough whole-mouth cleaning. This water flosser has a large 18.6-ounce lidded reservoir, so you won't have to refill it mid-session. It isn't cordless, so you won't have to worry about recharging it, though it's not very travel-friendly. The flosser itself is compact and lightweight. And while the reservoir dock will take up some counter space, we appreciate that the handle attaches magnetically to the base. The price is steep, but we think it's worth it based on the settings and effectiveness. Price at time of publish: $99.96 Power Source: Corded electric | Features: 2 modes, 10 intensities, quad-stream tip, magnetic dock | Dimensions: 10 x 1.5 inches People / Vicky Wasik Best Cordless: Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bed Bath & Beyond Pros ADA Seal of Acceptance Easy to use and set up Long-lasting charge Cons Only has three pressure settings Higher price point We tried 12 Waterpik models in the Lab. Though a few of them fared well with our testers, the brand's Cordless Advanced Water Flosser (WP-560) was our favorite. Earning perfect scores for ease of use and effectiveness, we liked how the intuitive two-button design left our tester's teeth smooth and clear of debris. Although it only has three pressure settings, this is part of what makes it so user-friendly. This cordless wet flosser is powered by a lithium-ion battery. Thanks to the rapid-charging system, it recharges in just four hours and lasts up to two months. The removable reservoir is also easy to fill. While it's only 7 ounces, you'll have enough water for a one-minute flossing session. We also like that it comes with four heads, including two standard jet tips, an orthodontic tip, and a "plaque seeker" for precision cleaning. The price of this water flosser is higher than average, but considering the convenient design, included attachments, and effectiveness, we think it's a decent value. Best for Deep Cleaning: MySmile Portable Oral Irrigator X 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Five intensity modes Two-minute built-in timer Seven interchangeable heads Cons There's a slight learning curve to this advanced flosser Higher price point For deeper cleans, we recommend MySmile. With five water-pressure modes and a two-minute timer, the brand's Cordless Oral Irrigator earned perfect scores for effectiveness and settings. It comes with eight heads, including two regular jets, a high-pressure tip, a lower-pressure tip, a "plaque seeker," an orthodontic tip, a "pik pocket" for gums, and a tongue cleaner. Our tester found this wet flosser generally easy to use, though she had to play around with it a bit to figure out how to change the heads and use the different modes. Still, she said it did an excellent job cleaning her teeth and getting into hard-to-reach crevices. We also like that the handle shows the water temperature and how much battery life is left. The Cordless Oral Irrigator is not only effective but also fun to use. We think it's worth the price and would recommend it to anyone looking for a high-tech wet flosser. Price at time of publish: $62.99 Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Features: 5 modes, 8 tips, 2-minute timer, battery indicator, temperature light | Dimensions: 12 x 5 x 3 inches People / Tamara Staples Best Electric Toothbrush-Flosser Combo: Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0 Professional Flossing Toothbrush 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walgreens Pros Allows you to simultaneously brush and floss 10 water-pressure levels Two speeds Sleek design Cons Very expensive Large countertop footprint Interested in an all-in-one gadget for at-home teeth cleaning? Look no further than the Waterpik Sonic-Fusion 2.0. Though it boasts three modes, two brush speeds, and 10 water-pressure levels, this electric toothbrush-flosser hybrid is intuitive and user-friendly. It's easy to change the settings, and you can even brush and floss at the same time. Our tester said it immediately removed food stuck between her teeth and left her mouth feeling noticeably cleaner and fresher. We like that it has a large 16-ounce reservoir with a magnetic head holder. While you'll need to make room for the base on your bathroom counter, our tester was a fan of the sleek appearance, compact handle, and time-saving design. It also comes with a travel case for the toothbrush component. This is one of the more expensive water flossers we tried. But considering the convenience of a brush-floss combo and impressive results, we think it's worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $179.99 Power Source: Rechargeable battery | Features: 3 modes, 10 pressure levels, 2 brush speeds, 2 heads, 2-minute timer, battery indicator, magnetic head holder, travel case | Dimensions: 11 x 2 x 0.5 inches People / Vicky Wasik Things to Consider When Buying a Wet Flosser Settings Most wet flossers have multiple modes, such as pulse and steady stream. Many also allow you to change the speed or intensity of the water pressure. "The pressurized water is excellent at washing away caught food and plaque from in between teeth and around the gumline," says Dr. Rhonda Kalasho Zoumalan, DDS, Hollywood's leading cosmetic dentist. A higher-end model may have more settings, though this doesn't necessarily mean it'll do a better job cleaning your teeth. The most important thing is that it's user-friendly, comfortable, and easy to toggle between modes. Extra Features Water flossers often have other notable features beyond modes and pressure settings. This includes interchangeable heads, a 360-degree rotating nozzle, a built-in timer, rapid charging, a battery indicator light, a magnetic base, or a travel case. Our best overall pick, the Aquasonic Aqua Flosser, includes extra heads, a two-minute built-in timer for optimal cleaning accountability, 360-degree rotary tips, and a travel bag, too. Power Source When browsing models, pay attention to the power source. Many modern wet flossers run on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, which typically means they're cordless. They often charge fully in just a few hours and can last for weeks, if not months. Others have corded designs, in which case the water reservoir is usually separate from the handheld flosser. Portability You'll also want to consider the portability of your wet flosser. If you travel often, a cordless model with a rechargeable battery and carrying case might be your best bet. But if you only plan to use yours at home, prefer a larger reservoir, or don't want to worry about recharging it, a plug-in model may be a better choice. ADA Seal of Acceptance Some water flossers carry a Seal of Acceptance from the American Dental Association (ADA), like the Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser. When you see the seal, you know a product meets the organization's strict criteria for effectiveness and safety and that it lives up to its marketing claims. Frequently Asked Questions What does a water flosser do? A water flosser is an oral irrigator that flushes your mouth with pulsating water to get rid of gunk between the teeth, clean hard-to-reach areas, and prevent bad breath. Are water flossers any good? When used correctly, water flossers are great devices for removing stuck-on food and debris caught in your teeth. The high water pressure and rotating heads help get into those hard-to-reach places like the back of your mouth or close to your gum line. Is there a difference between a Waterpik and a water flosser? Waterpik is a popular water flosser brand, so no, there is no difference. We tested 12 Waterpik models in the lab. While all were efficient water flossers, our favorite was the Waterpik Cordless Advanced Water Flosser. How We Tested Wet Flossers We selected 26 wet flossers to try first-hand in the Lab. Our testers carefully evaluated each model's design and features, then followed the manufacturer's instructions before attempting to clean various sticky foods from their teeth. Each flosser was then scored for ease of use, effectiveness, and settings. After considering the price and whether we'd recommend the products or repurchase them for ourselves, each water flosser also received a score for overall value. Those with the highest average ratings were ultimately chosen for this roundup. 