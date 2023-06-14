That’s why a wet-dry vacuum combo is a game changer. Not only does it completely eradicate one step, but it also minimizes the amount of equipment you have to stuff into a closet or a corner of your home. Just like any household appliance, there are lots of wet-dry vacuums on the market, and picking the right one can be overwhelming. Depending on things like the layout of your space, whether or not you have pets and/or allergies, and how many people live in your home, the features you’ll get the most out of will vary. We’ve taken out the guesswork by putting a wide variety of wet-dry vacuums to the test, rating them on their ease of setup, noise level, effectiveness, maneuverability, portability, ease of emptying, and value.

Vacuuming and mopping are two chores that most of us do everything in our power to put off. First, you have to lug a heavy vacuum out of your closet and struggle to maneuver it into all the nooks and crannies of your home, all the while fighting with the cord to make sure it doesn’t get tangled around furniture. Then, you’ve got to fill up a bucket of water and swipe a mop all over the house. All of that alone is exhausting — and if you have stairs in your home, well, that’s another story…

Best Overall Ecowell Lulu Quick Clean P05 Wet Dry Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Lowe's Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Maneuverability 4.8 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5

Portability 4 /5

Noise Level 4 /5 Pros This vacuum easily moves from surface to surface so that you can clean your kitchen, bathroom, and living area in one fell swoop.

It’s battery-operated, so you don’t have to deal with a cord.

It’s affordable yet effective, so you don’t have to break the bank for good quality. Cons When the vacuum feature is on, it lets out a loud, high-pitched whirring noise that’s a bit obnoxious.

During testing, this vacuum was more difficult to operate in carpeted areas. We voted the Ecowell LULU Quick Clean P05 the best overall because it encapsulates so many great features in an affordable package. Besides the easy setup that took just under two minutes from taking out of the package, this vacuum features dual tanks that separate fresh water from dirty so that you don’t just continue to spread dirt on your floors. From tile to hardwoods, the suction was excellent and managed to not only clean up liquid messes but also sucked up heavy debris within the first 30 seconds of going over any given spot on the floor. We did notice that for more oily or sticky spots that the button to release extra water and cleaning solution was needed and came in handy. One potential con that we noticed was that it was a little bit harder to use on the carpet and needed a little more force of hand. While it did feel like the carpet got a deeper cleaning thanks to the fact that it was almost shampooing due to the water. However, if you have a lot of carpet in your home, the extra force required may get frustrating. Aside from that, another con we noticed was that when the vacuuming feature was on, it did let out a high-pitched whirring noise that was pretty loud, and that could get annoying, especially if you have a lot of ground to cover. Besides that, this vacuum has a lot of great features that we love — from the self-cleaning bristles to the easy emptying water reservoir and the battery-operated motor. All of these are things you’d find in a name-brand vacuum or mop that could easily be twice the price of the EcoWell LuLu. However, this wet-dry vacuum performs well and is very affordable. If you’re looking for a wet-dry vacuum that has a lot of bells and whistles and won’t break the bank, this is the one for you. Price at time of publish: $269 Weight (lbs): 10 | Dimensions: 10.63 x 11.61 x 44.10 inches | Battery Life: 30 minutes

Best Overall, Runner Up Bissell CrossWave HydroSteam Plus Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.8 /5

Maneuverability 4.8 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5

Portability 5 /5

Noise Level 4 /5 Pros The vacuum setting was excellent on carpet and left the carpet fully dry, so you don’t feel that you have to tip-toe for a while after cleaning.

It quickly cleans tile and doesn’t require vigorous scrubbing.

It cleans hardwood floors quickly and efficiently — we were able to clean up the mess during the hardwood floor test in just over a minute. Cons The motor is so loud that a conversation would not be possible while the vacuum is running.

The cord gets in the way while cleaning. The Bissell B0440 got our vote as the best overall runner-up because it did a great job of moving from surface to surface. It took just under 40 seconds to clean up the mess on the tile and 1.5 minutes to clean the hardwood floors and required no scrubbing. On the hardwoods, there were some pieces of cereal left behind that had become stuck to the floor. Moving onto the carpet, it did even better than the EcoWell. It also moved around furniture with ease — from chair legs to corners to couches, it slid from surface to surface without too much hassle, which is a huge time saver. It also left the carpet fully dry after cleaning, so you can walk on it immediately. The main cons we noticed were pretty big ones, and the main reason we voted this as a runner-up to the EcoWell — the vacuum itself is remarkably loud, so loud, in fact, that nobody in the room could have a conversation or watch TV while it’s running. Also, it is a corded model, which means you’ll have to carefully choreograph your movements so as not to get caught up while cleaning. Besides that, it is a bit more expensive than the EcoWell, but when you take into account the fact that it doesn’t significantly underperform on any surface, that isn’t a massive con. All in all, this vacuum is a great option if you have an equal variety of tile, hardwood, and carpet in your home. Price at time of publish: $350 Weight (lbs): 12.5 | Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 44 inches | Battery Life: N/A

Best Cordless Roborock Dyad Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner 4.7 Roborock View On Amazon View On Target View On Roborock.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.8 /5

Maneuverability 4.9 /5

Ease of Emptying 4 /5

Portability 5 /5

Noise Level 4.5 /5 Pros This model has strong suction that picks up various textures with ease across tile and hardwoods.

It has a great design that makes it easy to get under furniture and into what would usually be tough nooks and crannies.

It has a strong battery life, and it stayed on for the entire testing period and still had just under 80% power remaining. Cons The rollers were difficult to remove when there were obstructions, which added more time to the cleaning process.

We found the app challenging and were not able to use it. One of the most frustrating parts of vacuuming is having to deal with a cord that gets in your way while cleaning, not to mention what a logistical nightmare it is to figure out where to plug it in so that there’s enough space to reach every nook and cranny of any given room. If these things annoy you, a cordless wet vacuum is life-changing. The Roborock Dyad Pro won our vote for Best Cordless, in large part, because of its excellent battery life. It managed to keep a charge throughout all of the cleaning tests, and once we were done, it was still just under 80% charged, so it could easily do several other cleaning sessions on a single charge alone. We were also impressed by how well it did on all the surfaces we tested, from grout to hardwoods to tile. Among all the textures, like slimy egg yolks and crunchy cereal, it had a strong suction that seemed to give a very thorough clean. We found that we had to up the intensity to the highest setting to get some of the more stubborn debris off the floor, but all in all, this was remarkably effective. It is important to note here that we weren’t able to obtain the cleaning solution that comes with this vacuum, so all we had to work with was water, which made the results here all the more impressive. We also noticed how easily the vacuum maneuvered around different furniture, from the dining room table to the sharp turns around the edges of a bookcase. As far as cons, the main one we noticed was that whenever there was a blockage in the canister, the rollers were hard to remove to clear whatever the obstruction was. This could definitely become an annoying task as it comes up in more in-depth cleanings, especially if you have things like small toys or larger chunks of food on the floor. Additionally, Roborock has an app that is meant to allow you to control different features of your device, like self-cleaning and self-drying modes. However, we couldn’t get the app to successfully work or figure out what else you can control with it, so we were unable to test this feature. Overall, we found that this vacuum worked excellently across varied hardwood surfaces and had a strong suction that cleans up both wet and dry messes with ease. It doesn’t work on carpets, so you’ll have to use a regular vacuum as well if your home has carpeted areas. The strong battery life, coupled with the design that maneuvers around furniture nicely, made this a winner for anyone that’s looking for a cordless wet vacuum. Price at time of publish: $450 Weight (lbs): 10 | Dimensions: 12.2 x 10.6 x 43.7 inches | Battery Life: 43 minutes People / Henry Wortock

Best Quiet Dreametech H11 Max Wet and Dry Vacuum 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Dreametech.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.8 /5

Maneuverability 4.8 /5

Ease of Emptying 4.8 /5

Portability 5 /5

Noise Level 5 /5 Pros This vacuum was remarkably quiet while being used and during its self-cleaning process.

It has a long battery life, which means you can clean your entire house without worrying about recharging.

The smart detect technology senses wet versus dry messes and adjusts suction and power levels for specialized and thorough cleaning. Cons It doesn’t work on carpets, so you’ll have to use a regular vacuum for carpeted portions of your home.

Deep cleaning the machine itself is a bit cumbersome, and you’ll have to get your hands dirty to do so. If you hate the noisiness of a vacuum, The Dreamtech H11 Max Smart just might be your next purchase. All the vacuums we’ve reviewed here were tested in the same space, and compared to all the others, this one was by far the quietest, both while it was being used and during the automated self-cleaning period. It was so quiet, in fact, that you could definitely hold a conversation or watch TV while it was in use (at least at a higher volume). This is a great feature, especially if you don’t want to wake other people in your household or if you like being able to listen to music or watch TV while you clean. Although it’s quiet, it doesn’t sacrifice performance. All in all, this vacuum did a great job of cleaning up messes on hardwood and tile (Note: it doesn’t work on carpet, so that portion of the test was skipped). While some spots needed a little extra attention, there was nothing it couldn’t pick up, whether wet or dry. The smart technology features allow this model to sense wet versus dry messes and adjust accordingly. When maneuvering around furniture, it was able to suck up debris once it was flush up next to the edge of each piece, and it was generally easy to maneuver around chair legs and corners. Throughout all of this, the vacuum — which has a 35-minute battery life — maintained its charge, and by the time the testing period was over, it still had 70% left. The main con we noticed, besides it not working on carpet, is that deep cleaning the machine itself was a little bit of a cumbersome task. You have to dig pretty deep to remove all the leftover debris, which isn’t ideal if you don’t want to get your hands dirty. With all this being said, we feel that it’s worth the investment — especially considering how swiftly and quietly it moves. If it’s important to you to find a wet vacuum that isn’t too disruptive while being used, this one is a great choice. Price at time of publish: $400 Weight (lbs): 10.34 | Dimensions: 11.31 x 8.5 x 43.1 inches | Battery Life: 35 minutes

Best Smart Tineco Floor One S5 Cordless Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Effectiveness 5 /5

Maneuverability 4 /5

Ease of Emptying 5 /5

Portability 5 /5

Noise Level 5 /5 Pros This vacuum performs a thorough cleaning — even on the grout lines of tile — so you don’t have to worry about dirt getting caught in sneaky places.

Emptying and cleaning the collection bin is very user-friendly, so you save time and don’t have to get your hands dirty.

It’s cordless and has a strong battery life so that you can forget the hassle of plugging it in or moving around a pesky cord. Cons This is definitely at a luxury price point and not budget-friendly.

The vacuum missed some spots while cleaning close to the edge of a low piece of furniture. The Tineco Floor ONE S5 did a great job at picking up wet and dry messes at the same time. Between soggy cereal, slimy egg yolks, and crunchy egg shells, this vacuum performed extremely well on all our tests, even in hard-to-reach places like the grout lines of tile. We also liked that it easily slid under the table and around chairs and table legs. With this being said, there were some places, specifically along the edge of low furniture, where the suction wasn’t as strong as we would have liked, and it would’ve required manual cleaning with a rag. Although it was not the best with awkward corners and angles, the suction was great directly over a mess and didn’t need a ton of extra attention to fully clean up spills and debris. Throughout the entire cleaning process, we barely used 20% of the full battery life, so you can easily get several cleaning sessions out of one charge, which also comes in handy. We also loved how simple cleaning and aftercare are for this vacuum — emptying the bin was very easy, and we barely got our hands dirty. We also tested the self-cleaning process between cleaning tests, which made the manual deep cleaning even easier. This is ultimately why we gave it the vote of Best Smart Vacuum — features like the self-cleaning mode were a huge time saver and make overall maintenance of the device even easier. This vacuum is at a higher price point that may not be for everyone. It’s definitely a luxury device though, and if your budget allows for more of an investment, the advanced tech makes it worth the purchase. Price at time of publish: $500 Weight (lbs): 17.37 | Dimensions: 11.31 x 8.5 x 43.1 inches | Battery Life: 35 minutes

Best Design Tineco Floor One S7 Pro Smart Wet/Dry Vacuum Cleaner 4.5 Tineco View On Amazon View On Tineco.com Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.5 /5

Maneuverability 4.5 /5

Ease of Emptying 3.5 /5

Portability 5 /5

Noise Level 4 /5 Pros This vacuum provided excellent suction across both tile and hardwood floors, whether the mess was wet or dry.

It includes lots of high-tech features, like bi-directional self-propulsion technology.

The quiet motor means you can enjoy a TV show or have a conversation during use. Cons The high price point means this is more of an investment and not realistic for all budgets.

It has small water tanks that need to be emptied during the cleaning process. If you’re looking for a wet vacuum with lots of bells and whistles, you’ll love this one from Tineco. You can tell its high quality immediately upon taking it out of the box. It also has excellent suction across both hardwood and tile floors and manages to detect the type of mess it’s cleaning up without any user input required to change settings. Whether it’s oily mayo or crunchy cereal, we found that it didn’t take much to effectively clean each surface. It also has many bonus features like bi-directional self-propulsion technology that determines what direction you’re going with the vacuum and adjusts the wheels to make movements easier. While there were some moments where this feature made using the device a little bit awkward, it is a cool feature to see put into practice. Even with all these qualities at work, the vacuum still manages to stay relatively quiet so that you can watch TV or have a conversation while using it. The biggest con was the small water tanks. Throughout the test, we had to either empty the dirty water or refill the fresh water every few minutes, so while cleaning you’d most likely experience disruptions. Aside from us wishing the water tanks had larger capacities, the price point is also quite high, and this vacuum is certainly an investment. However, it has lots of high-tech bells and whistles that definitely signal its high luxury — from the in-depth self-cleaning to the movement detection technology and the pleasantly quiet motor. All of these things are why this vacuum got our vote for best design, so this is a great option if you like the novelty of bonus technology. Price at time of publish: $799 Weight (lbs): 17.37 | Dimensions: 11.31 x 8.5 x 43.1 inches | Battery Life: 35 minutes

Best for Tile/Grout Proscenic WashVac F20 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Effectiveness 4.3 /5

Maneuverability 4 /5

Ease of Emptying 4 /5

Portability 5 /5

Noise Level 5 /5 Pros This vacuum has four different cleaning modes that provide you with a specialized cleaning experience across surfaces.

It features a smart mode that detects the type of floor you’re working on so that the vacuum is easier to maneuver.

It automatically turns off when not in use, so if you have to take brief breaks while cleaning, you don’t waste battery power. Cons The vacuum started to leak when it was placed in an upright position when the dirty water tank was too full, so expect to have to empty it often.

It struggled to navigate around some pieces of furniture with awkward corners and tight edges. We were immediately taken with how easily the Proscenic WashVac moves over tile and hardwood floors. We love that it features four different settings that detect wet and dry messes and automatically adjust suction power and water levels to clean up even the toughest dirt and debris with ease. It also has smart features that detect your floor type and adjust accordingly. This is why it got our vote of Best for Tile/Grout — if you have tile in your home, you know how frustrating it is when you have to furiously scrub and still see debris stuck in the grout lines. This wet vacuum picked up everything seamlessly, even in the nooks and crannies of tile and grout. While we did have to go over some spots more than once to clean up extra stubborn foods, ultimately the floors turned out spotless, which was a huge win. Something else we loved about this one is that it automatically turns off when not in use for a prolonged period — in between the tile and hardwood tests, it shut off completely. This would come in very handy if you have to run around taking care of kids or have to pause and tend to other chores and don’t want to waste the battery. By the time testing was done, the battery life was still at a whopping 81%! We did notice that during the second test on the hardwood floors, some liquid leaked out when we stopped the vacuum and left it in the standing position, but we think that had to do with allowing the dirty water tank to get too full. If you do end up purchasing this wet vacuum, that’s something to keep in mind. Also, it struggled around some pieces of furniture and either left behind debris that was close to the edge of a piece of furniture or spread debris onto the furniture instead of sucking it up. With all this being said, we found that its efficiency at cleaning up messes on both tile and hardwood floors, coupled with its highly intuitive user settings, made it worth the price. If you have a lot of tile in your home or have particularly stubborn grout that you hate dealing with, this is a great option for you. Price at time of publish: $399 Weight (lbs): 11 | Dimensions: 10 x 11 x 45 inches | Battery Life: 45 minutes