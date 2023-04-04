To get you started, PEOPLE Tested put 35 weighted blankets to work — keep reading to discover which ones passed our tests.

Dr. Bridget Cole Williams, board-certified family physician and CEO of Green Harvest Health , explains that weighted blankets work via pressure therapy. "Pressure therapy is shown to activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which tells the body to rest and relax," says Dr. Williams. "Activating the parasympathetic nervous system also lowers anxiety and stress, helps to slow heart rate, helps with insomnia, and helps promote relaxation.” When shopping for your first weighted blanket, Dr. Williams advises to look for a blanket that’s about 10 percent of your body weight.

With our busy, high-stress lifestyles, self care is more important than ever. One effective tool to keep on-hand is a weighted blanket. Shown to reduce stress levels and promote feelings of relaxation, a weighted blanket can be an attractive and useful addition to any bed or couch. Kourtney Kardashian counts herself a big fan , but this is one celebrity-loved product that many of us can comfortably afford.

Best Overall Threshold Microplush Weighted Blanket 4.9 Target View On Target Pros Microplush fabric is of the coziest materials we tested

Easy to clean, both spot-cleaning and machine laundering

One of the more affordable options Cons We found it can feel a little too warm if using for an extended amount of time

In our tests, we found a lot of things we loved about this blanket from Target. First and foremost, the fleece material is very soft and cuddly, which was especially great for winter (although we warn it may be a little too warm after using it for an extended period of time, but this is more a personal preference). We also like the convenience of the cover being machine washable. During testing, we splashed the blanket with coffee and then washed the cover according to the care instructions — and it came out looking good as new, despite the thickness of the blanket. It was also easy to spot clean, which is convenient for in-between washes in the machine. To top it all off, the Threshold Microplush Weighted Blanket costs well under $100, making this a great value for a 15-lb. weighted blanket. Price at time of publish: $69 Dimensions: 55 x 80 inches (15 lbs.) | Material: Microplush | Fill: 88% glass microbeads, 12% polyester | Cover: Removable and machine washable throw People / Dera Burreson

People / Dera Burreson



Best Budget Waowoo Weighted Blanket 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Comfortable feel with evenly distributed fill

Several weight options to choose from

Easy to spot clean Cons Not super easy to machine wash, as we saw shrinkage and it takes awhile to air-dry

Not as plush of a material as others we tested — we wish it was softer We tested the 15-lb. option from Waowoo, and we felt this weight to be perfect — heavy enough, but also easy to adjust and very comfortable. It’s nice and warm but does not trap body heat, keeping you at a nice temperature while using. The glass bead filling is evenly distributed, thanks to the quilted sewing pattern that keeps the beads in place. Plus, the blanket is available in several different weight options and sizes, so you can find exactly what you need here. We did notice a few loose threads, but otherwise feel like it was very good quality. In our coffee spill test, a lot of the liquid came out with spot cleaning, and after laundering, we did notice some shrinkage but the stains did come out. When laundering, it also takes a long time to air-dry, so plan accordingly if using daily. We do wish it was a softer, more plush material, but it's still comfortable and not at all itchy. Overall, this a good value for such a low price point (even more so when on sale). Price at time of publish: $29.99 (orig. $54.99) Dimensions: 60 x 80 inches (15, 17, 20, or 25 lbs.), plus other sizes | Material: Microfiber | Fill: Glass beads | Cover: Removable, machine-washable duvet People / Dera Burreson

People / Dera Burreson

People / Dera Burreson





Best Heavy Quility Weighted Blanket with Soft Cover 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target Pros Evenly distributed pressure that does not feel overly heavy

Durable, machine-washable cover

Several colors to choose from Cons Some loose threads near the zipper upon delivery This Quility blanket felt soft on both sides. While there were some loose strings near the zipper, that was the only flaw that our tester noticed. The weighted insert was removable and is attached at the corners of the cover, which is a nice touch. It’s durable, too — our coffee stain came right out and the cover held up well after washing. Even though this blanket weighs in at 25 lbs., it did not feel too heavy, and the pressure felt evenly distributed — meaning the weight did not cluster or shift while moving around. We felt warm after just five minutes under this blanket, making it a good choice for someone who keeps their place cool (but may be too warm for those who run hot, especially in the warmer months). Overall, this is a great choice for someone looking for heavier weighted blanket with evenly distributed weight. Price at time of publish: $195.29 Dimensions: 60 x 80 inches (25 lbs.), plus other weights and sizes | Material: 100% cotton | Fill: Glass beads | Cover: Removable, machine-washable duvet People / Dera Burreson

People / Dera Burreson

People / Dera Burreson





Best Design Nest Bedding Weighted Blanket 4.5 Nest Bedding View On Nest Bedding Pros Fill stays in place and doesn’t shift around much, thanks to the quilted design

Comes with a tote bag for travel or storage

Stains easily come out with blotting and a Tide pen

Cons Machine washing caused a hole and some loose threads

Bumps from the fill are noticeable at times One of the more aesthetically pleasing blankets we tested, this one from Nest has a nice texture and feel, and the weight felt just right — noticeable when moving the blanket around but still manageable. Beautiful to look at, the blanket lays smooth and flat. We like that it's heavy enough to feel relaxed but it didn't trap in heat, keeping us comfortable while using. We loved that the fill didn't shift no matter how much we moved the blanket around; however, we did note that in some places, we could feel the tiny bumps of the fill — but it’s a small ding in an otherwise good review for comfort and quality. When cleaning our coffee stain in our tests, most of the liquid ran right off the blanket. For the remaining stain, blotting and a Tide stick worked well. After laundering, however, the blanket came out with a hole and some loose threads. Aside from this issue, we found it to be a very good value — especially since it comes with a travel-ready tote. We would just advise against laundering it in the washing machine or taking extra care if you do choose to do so. Price at time of publish: $109.60 (orig. $137) Dimensions: 48 x 72 inches (15 lbs.), 60 x 80 inches (18 lbs.), 80 x 86 inches (25 lbs.) | Material: Polyester jersey top layer, woven polyester lining, bamboo rayon bottom layer | Fill: 85% glass beads, 15% polyester fiber People / Dera Burreson

People / Dera Burreson

Best Knit Bearaby Cotton Napper 4.5 Bearaby View On Nordstrom View On Bearaby.com View On Pottery Barn Pros Open weave allows for good airflow, ideal for hot sleepers

Comes in several weight, size, and color options

Kept its shape and quality after machine washing Cons Not the easiest to spot clean Different than most weighted blankets, the Bearaby Cotton Napper features a knit construction versus a bead-filled interior. We found the fabric to be soft, the knitting to be uniform, and the blanket well-constructed. It’s easy to move around underneath it, with the feel being similar to a heavy comforter, and it's easy to pick up and move around, as well. We would ideally recommend this blanket for hot sleepers, because the large knit allowed air to flow through and keep us warm without overheating. Spot cleaning wasn’t the easiest due to the knit material, but it did fare well in the wash. With a higher retail price than most of our winners, it’s a little spendy — but if you're a weighted blanket lover that runs hot, we definitely think it's worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $199+ Dimensions: 40 x 64 inches (10 lbs.), 40 x 72 inches (15 lbs.), 45 x 72 inches (20 lbs.), 48 inches x 72 inches (25 lbs.) | Material: Organic cotton People / Dera Burreson

Best Washable Sunday Citizen Snug Crystal Weighted Blanket 4.6 Sunday Citizen View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Pros Filled with calming crystal pieces

Super easy to clean for both blotting and machine laundering

Warm but still fairly breathable Cons Quite heavy to move around when folded Messy people and those with kids and/or pets: This might just be the blanket for you. We found that in our coffee spill test, the liquid beaded and stayed on top of the blanket for over a minute, then completely disappeared like magic when blotted with a towel. Having blotted a lot of stains in our life, this amazed us. Plus, the outer shell is machine washable for added convenience. We loved that the super-soft microfiber exterior has a slight basket weave texture to it, which adds a nice decorative touch — not to mention that it's filled with bits of clear quartz, rose quartz, and amethyst crystals. The 10-lb. blanket felt like just the right weight and comfort when lying underneath, but it did feel quite heavy and cumbersome to move while folded. While it was very cozy and warm, it did not trap body heat and kept us comfortable during use. Starting at $269, it’s pricey for a blanket, even a great performing one, but we still think it's worth it. Price at time of publish: $269+ Dimensions: 52 x 77 inches (10 lbs.), 52 x 77 inches (15 lbs.), 52 x 77 inches (20 lbs), 90 x 90 inches (35 lbs.) | Material: 100% microfiber | Fill: Glass pearls, polyester, pieces of clear quartz, rose quartz and amethyst | Cover: Removable, machine-washable People / Dera Burreson

People / Dera Burreson



Best Investment Saatva Organic Weighted Blanket 4.8 Saatva View On Saatva Pros Excellent quality and comfort

Very easy to spot clean

Good temperature for year-round use, especially if you run cold Cons Dry cleaning recommended, which can be inconvenient (and add to the cost over time)

Velvet fabric is not as plush as other materials we tested If you're looking to splurge on a weighted blanket knowing it will last you a long time, this Saatva option is very high quality with nice, evenly distributed weight. The velvet material is as soft and plush as others we tested, but that just might be your preference. We were able to move it around easily, and the blanket remained nice and warm, perfect for three seasons — plus summer if you’re someone who runs cold. Since the cover is not removable, dry cleaning is recommended — but this is a bit inconvenient for a 12- or 20-lb. blanket. So, we were happy to discover that it's super easy to clean by hand. When we spilled coffee on it during testing, the liquid rolled off in little beads, allowing a nearly effortless cleanup. Plus, it appears to be quite durable as the material won’t snag from everyday use. While it is expensive, we think it is fairly priced for the quality, comfortable feel, and durability. Price at time of publish: $345+ Dimensions: 48 x 74 inches (single, 12 lbs.), 86 x 92 inches (queen/king, 20 lbs.) | Material: Organic cotton velvet | Fill material: All-natural glass beads People / Dera Burreson

Best Temperature-Control Sleep Number True Temp Weighted Blanket 4.8 Sleep Number View On Sleepnumber.com Pros Cooling, temperature-regulating fabric

Weighted insert inside the cover doesn't shift or bunch up

Easy to spot clean Cons Slightly shrank in the wash during testing This Sleep Number blanket got top scores in the quality, comfort, and warmth categories during our tests, but what stands out is its temperature-regulating benefits. According to the brand, the proprietary fabric claims to adapt to your body's temperature via a particle technology that helps remove moisture and keep you from overheating. During our tests, we felt this actually worked — it's surprisingly cooling even after using for awhile or when the climate is warmer, and it's even comfortable enough to wear overnight without getting too hot. We also appreciated that the Sleep Number blanket has a washable cover, although it was also easy to spot clean with a damp cloth. In our machine washing test, the blanket did shrink somewhat, but we still believe it’s a durable choice; it feels like it would hold up to wear and tear in the long run, despite this slight shrinkage. Price at time of publish: $149.99 Dimensions: 48 x 70 inches (12 or 20 lbs.) | Material: 80% cotton, 20% 37.5 polyester technology | Fill: 94% glass beads, 6% polyester | Cover: Removable, machine-washable People / Dera Burreson

People / Dera Burreson

