The 8 Best Weekender Bags That We've Tested in 2022

With the many different types of weekender bags on the market, we knew we had to put a handful of them to the test in the PEOPLE Tested lab. After evaluating 30 bags based on capacity, design, portability and more, we came down to eight winners that are worthy of being taken on your next weekend away . Our Best Overall pick is The Large Everywhere Bag by Away , which has a wraparound zipper and clamshell style for easy packing and plenty of room for a long weekend.

Whether you’re someone who jet-sets frequently or takes a weekend road trip here and there, it’s helpful to have a bag that serves as a happy medium between your suitcase and backpack for trips that require just a few days of outfit changes. Celebrities like actress Shay Mitchell have even come out with luggage lines to accommodate this type of travel (and do it in style). From laptop sleeves and customizable compartments to garment bags and more, there are lots of features that the ideal bag can have. Figuring out which features are necessary to you will help you narrow down which bag to add to your collection.

A garment bag inside the case unfolds to fit longer items like jackets or dresses. It also boasts 5 zipper organizers to keep all of your items sorted and multiple pockets for easy access. Our testers recommend this to “anyone who needs a reliable travel bag alternative to a roller bag.” Because of its sturdy exterior, the Travelpro duffel would be ideal for a trip where you may require two suitcases, which you can then attach with the trolley sleeve. Though our testers did not see this bag as the most fashionable, they appreciated it for its utility.

Not only does this bag look incredibly sturdy, but it has the credentials to back it up. The Travelpro Weekender has been designed with fabric similar to that of the luggage that flight crews use, which is a “stain-and abrasion-resistant high-density ballistic nylon fabric.” This no-nonsense bag is even backed by a limited warranty and qualifies for Travelpro’s quality assurance policy, which covers any damage endured at the hands of airlines or other carriers. But while the showstopper may be the durable exterior, the interior of this bag has a few tricks as well.

This colorful bag passed the packing test, but our testers felt like it wouldn’t be able to fit too much more, saying it’s “good for a two-to-three day trip.” The Vera Bradley weekender will definitely fit under the airplane seat, but it may not be the bag for long weekend escapades.

Most shoppers know Vera Bradley for its signature patterns and colors, which is why this product deserved the title of ‘Best Design.’ But aside from its 25 colorful and kaleidoscopic pattern options, this bag was built to be a trustworthy weekender. Featuring five mesh pockets (one slip and two zip pockets plus a trolley sleeve), this product is decked out in compartments to organize your belongings. Our testers were happy with the fabric being machine-washable, as this will help prolong the life of the bag.

“This is what I consider an ideal bag. At $140, this bag is a great value for people looking for a very lightweight, weatherproof, [and] easy to carry bag that will last a long time,” our testers shared. Their only grievance was that there were not any organizational qualities to the bag outside of a few interior pockets, but the other features of this bag greatly outweighed this minor flaw.

If you’re someone who loves to camp or take outdoorsy trips, then this weatherproof Peak Design duffel could be your new favorite travel companion. This rip and weatherproof bag protects the contents inside from the elements while also having multi-wear straps, so you can carry the bag over the shoulder, crossbody, in your hand or even as a backpack. Our testers noted how great this bag could be for athletic activities as well, observing the little hooks that decorate the exterior for bottles or other miscellaneous items.

The only problem with being able to pack a lot is having a bigger bag. “This bag was easy to hold, but it's definitely large so you could potentially fill it too much and bump into other people or things,” the testers shared after packing it with clothes. We love the look and feel of this bag, but definitely watch your step when toting around the Kessler.

If you’re into the classic leather look and want to travel with timeless luggage, then the Leatherology Kessler duffel could be the bag for you. Complete with three interior pockets plus a large exterior pocket, an adjustable shoulder strap and nickel hardware, this bag was made with premium leather and sustainable cotton to ensure that it will last for years to come. Our testers’ first impressions when getting to know this bag was that it can hold much more than it appears. “[This bag] fits a lot. It holds everything on the packing list with room for more, especially if you are a smart packer that uses packing cubes,” they gushed.

“We loved so much about this bag: It's spacious, stands on its own, has tons of pockets, etc… and that the bottom compartment stays standing even when it's empty,” our testers raved. Though the bag did scuff easily during the drop test, our testers still felt that the bag was worth the money due to its innovative design and major organizational functions.

We’re often a fan of celebrity brands here at PEOPLE, but Shay Mitchell’s luggage brand, Béis, is a step above. Aside from its celebrity owner, the famous Weekender is known for its many handy compartments on the interior, such as a laptop sleeve and several side pockets, as well as zippers on the outside that are subtly placed and even double as a trolley sleeve. But the best part yet is the innovative bottom compartment, a separate part of the bag that zips open to unearth a shoe holder for all of the footwear lovers out there.

The Bellroy bag is admired for having a durable exterior, but this can also cause some discomfort when carrying the bag for too long. “The carry handles are leather and not padded… [so] they may feel a little uncomfortable over time if you use them over your shoulder,” the tester wrote after packing the bag full of clothes. However, they insist that it’s well worth the price, as this product will stand the test of time.

Another one of our testers’ favorites was the Bellroy Weekender Plus, a spacious bag made from eco-friendly materials that earned second place in ratings next to our overall winner. With multiple interior and exterior compartments, it’s easy to store essentials like toiletries in the deep outer pockets of the bag to allow for maximum packing room on the inside. A few features that are unique to this bag include an inner water bottle holder, an internal ‘tool belt’ for miscellaneous supplies and a padded laptop case for a 13” computer or tablet. “This stylish bag has almost too many pockets and pouches to count,” our tester raved. “[We] could fit twice the amount of clothes we tested it with.”

Throughout the testing process the outer snap closures did tend to pop open, but luckily these just cover the exterior zippers, so you don’t have to worry about losing precious cargo. In all, our testers would recommend this product, saying that “it's got a nice color and style for a decent price… It's great for a short weekend without spending too much money.”

This duffel from Amazon has all you could want in a weekender bag. Complete with weather-resistant fabric, a wet pouch for toiletries or bathing suits, a crossbody strap, a trolley sleeve, and more, this budget-friendly bag is a one-stop shop for all of your travel needs. Our testers were able to fit two pairs of pants, multiple shirts, a jacket, shoes, and a toiletry bag inside with just enough room to spare.

While the shoulder strap was a bit uncooperative at times, the testers noted how comfortable the padding was even when the bag was weighed down with clothes and shoes. After acing each test for capacity, design, portability and more, it’s hard not to see why the Away bag was our best weekend bag overall.

Our testers admired the wrap-around zipper that allows the bag to fall open when packing. “The clamshell style makes it more suitcase-like to keep things organized,” they shared. Its basic yet stylish design allows for this bag to be used for much more than travel. “You could bring this into the office with clothes for a trip plus your laptop and no one would even know it's a suitcase,” our testers pointed out.

This sleek bag from Away was a hit with our testers, as it was the only one to score a perfect 5 stars out of the other 29 options. “​​[It’s] great for business trips or as a nice gift for someone,” our tester commented. This luxurious nylon and leather bag comes in both a medium and large size, so you can decide which one fits your level of overpacking. It’s also outfitted with a detachable shoulder strap, interior and exterior pockets, and a trolley sleeve to easily slide over your suitcase handles and glide through the airport.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Weekender Bag

Price

You don't need to set aside a large budget in order to own a durable, well-organized weekender bag. Take the HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag, for instance: the thick material and copious pockets are a match made in heaven not just for our testers but for a host of Amazon shoppers too. If you wanted a genuine leather bag, the price would certainly increase significantly, but for a solid affordable option, there are quite a few on this list.

Organization

Packing can get easily overwhelming, especially when you have a specific volume of items to bring with you. Organizational elements are very important when it comes to shopping for a weekender bag, as you want to be able to bring as much as you need without compromising a system. Having multiple pockets and compartments will help save space and aid you in packing smartly for your next weekend getaway.

Purpose

Evaluating the purpose for which you are buying a weekender bag is another crucial step in the buying process. If you’re someone who travels often, then it may be worth it to invest in a durable bag like the Travelpro Weekender that can withstand several car rides, baggage claims, and carry-on compartment scuffs. On the other hand, if weekend trips are not commonplace in your life, then you could go for a more budget-friendly bag like the HYC00, which will get you through the weekend and look stylish while doing so.

Style

Your individual style should not be compromised for your luggage – in fact, it should accentuate it. Weekender bags are available in various materials from recycled canvas to genuine leather to assimilate with your personal style and ensure that you look pulled-together while on the go.



People / Conor Ralph

How We Tested Weekender Bags

We put these bags through a variety of tests to see which ones were really up for the job. We considered the capacity, design, portability, durability, and value of 30 carry-on bags. For the capacity test, each bag was packed with two pairs of pants (sweatpants and jeans), four shirts, one jacket, a pair of shoes and a toiletry bag to get a feel for what packing for a long weekend would look like in that bag. Next, our testers were asked to analyze the inner functions of the bag and see which compartments or pockets they could utilize to pack efficiently. Then our testers spent a few minutes carrying the bags, walking around and trying the shoulder straps for portability. For the final test, each person dropped the fully-packed bag from about waist height a few times to see how durable each bag was. After all was said and done, the testers finally got to look at the price of each bag and deem whether or not they were worth it, rating each carry-on bag on a scale from one to five based on its performance.



What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

Up next: We Found the Best Water Bottles — and They're All on Amazon

