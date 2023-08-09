Keep reading to discover the best places to buy wedding dresses across all price points, seasons, dress codes, and styles.

If you’re shopping for a dress, in particular, there are a few things worth considering, including styles offered, sizes, and overall quality. With this in mind, we researched some of the most popular brands and online retailers that carry wedding guest dresses, keeping in mind variety, price, quality, return policies, and any site-specific tools to make your shopping experience a bit more seamless.

Figuring out what to wear as a guest to a wedding can feel a bit daunting, but if you plan ahead and give yourself enough time to shop, the experience can be a lot of fun. Weddings are the perfect excuse to play dress up, after all. “Being intentional with your wedding guest outfit may also help you feel your best as you won’t feel like you rushed into a decision in what to wear,” says Lesley Brickman, a bridal stylist and founder of The One Gown. And getting intentional about what to wear to a wedding starts with knowing where to look for wedding guest attire.

Amazon Amazon Buy on Amazon Who It’s Good For If you’re a Prime member, Amazon is a great place for those who need a dress last minute. It’s also a good option if you prefer lots of options. Who It’s Not Good For Amazon isn’t the best place to shop if you prefer more curation and less scrolling. If you need a wedding guest dress last minute and are a Prime member, Amazon is worth browsing. The marketplace features dozens of brands — including budget-friendly and designer — with virtually every dress style imaginable. Additionally, Amazon makes dress shopping online a little bit easier because it has a Try Before You Buy initiative that allows you to place an order and try on dresses at home before committing to a purchase. If the dress you wish to try on isn’t included in the initiative, Amazon Prime still offers a generous return and exchange policy, so you can easily get your money back or swap it for a different dress style. Size Range: Varies, depending on the brand | Return Policy: Free returns for most Prime members | Shipping Policy: Free Prime Shipping for members | Additional Payment Methods: Venmo, Affirm, Amazon layaways The 14 Best Places to Buy the Most Comfortable Heels of 2023

Target Target Buy on Target Who It’s Good For Target offers high-quality and affordable dresses that not only work as wedding guest dresses but can also be worn again, thanks to their versatility. Who It’s Not Good For Many Target dress options are a little too casual for formal or black-tie weddings. Target is one of our favorite places to shop for dresses in general. While we find some of their dresses a little too casual for formal weddings, there are still dozens of options for daytime weddings. With in-house brands such as A New Day and Wild Fable, as well as partnerships with Who What Wear, Target features trendy and chic styles at affordable price points, making it an excellent place to find a wedding guest dress. With so much versatility amongst their dress options, you can easily get multiple wears out of a wedding guest dress, which just adds to the overall value. Size Range: XXS-4XL | Return Policy: Return within 90 days for full refund on most items (120 days if purchased with RedCard); free return shipping when mailed | Shipping Policy: Free shipping on orders $35+ and any orders paid with RedCard; same-day shipping on select items for $10 with Shipt | Additional Payment Methods: Affirm, Sezzle, Afterpay, Klarna, Zip, PayPal

Lulus Lulus Buy on Lulus Who It’s Good For Lulus has a curated collection of wedding guest dresses, making it easier to shop for an appropriate style. Many options are also less than $100, making them more budget-friendly, too. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not the best place to find more formal, black-tie-appropriate wedding guest dresses. Lulus is one of the most popular wedding style destinations for brides, bridesmaids, and wedding guests. While there are plenty of dresses to choose from in the dress section, we love that Lulus has a curated collection of wedding guest dresses, which makes narrowing down options a bit easier (especially when shopping online). From formal floor-length options to casual floral print designs, there are so many dresses to choose from for so many different types of weddings. Lulus also has an excellent shipping policy and offers free shipping for orders over $50. Plus, they have a one-day flat-rate shipping option for $25, so you can rush order a dress last-minute without worrying if it will arrive in time. Size Range: 2XS-3XL | Return Policy: Return within 30 days of receiving order | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $50, or one-day flat-rate shipping for $25 | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Google Pay, Shopify, Apple Pay

J. Crew J.Crew Buy on Jcrew.com Who It’s Good For J.Crew has lots of modern and chic styles with lots of versatility, so it’s an excellent place to shop for wedding guest dresses you’ll wear again. Who It’s Not Good For This retailer has less budget-friendly options to choose from compared to others on this list, but it's by no means the most expensive, either. J.Crew is one of our favorite places to find versatile wedding guest dresses that you can wear over and over again. Featuring dozens of chic and trendy styles with modern silhouettes, the brand makes dress shopping easy with a category breakdown — including a specific section for party dresses — and an inclusive size range of 00 through 24 in petite, tall, and regular sizes. Since many dress options (especially the more formal ones) are over $100, it’s not the most ideal place to shop for budget-friendly pieces. However, you can rest assured knowing you’re paying for a high-quality garment that you can wear over and over again. Size Range: 00-24, petite and tall sizes available | Return Policy: Return within 30 days for a refund | Shipping Policy: $5 standard shipping, free shipping for J.Crew Rewards members | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Afterpay Dumpling Bags Are Trending — Shop This Celeb-Loved Style Starting from $17 on Amazon

Birdy Grey Birdy Grey Buy on Birdygrey.com Who It’s Good For Birdy Grey is a popular shop for bridesmaid dresses that can easily moonlight as formal gowns for black-tie weddings. Who It’s Not Good For If you’re looking for dresses that are a little more casual, we recommend shopping at & Other Stories, Abercrombie & Fitch, or ASOS. Birdy Grey is best known for its expansive collection of bridesmaid dresses, which come in lots of different styles, colors, and fabrics. However, if you’re stuck on what to wear to a black-tie or more formal wedding, the bridesmaid dresses and totally moonlight as wedding guest dresses. We’re big fans of Birdy Grey because the brand offers lots of gorgeous options for under $100, has many different color options to choose from, and has a generous 45-day return policy. Size Range: XS-3XL | Return Policy: Return eligible items within 45 days | Shipping Policy: Shipping rates vary, depending on your item and location | Additional Payment Methods: Klarna, Amazon Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal, Shop Pay, Venmo

ASOS ASOS Buy on Asos Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a vast collection of fast fashion dresses, including more formal dress styles that could work for evening weddings. Who It’s Not Good For ASOS is known for its collection of trendy, fast-fashion looks. If you want something more high-end, we recommend looking at Nordstrom ASOS is another wedding go-to. While it’s popular for its bridesmaid dresses (yes, ASOS has bridesmaid dresses), it also has a superb place to shop for wedding guest dresses. We love ASOS because you can actually find a good range of styles, including some classics as well as some more unique and trendy pieces, and the brand carries an inclusive size range. The dresses section is also easy to shop with specific categories, including a wedding guest dresses section. The brand also has a collection of ASOS LUXE dresses which features slightly more higher-end styles with more fashion-forward designs. Size Range: 00-26 | Return Policy: Return within 28 days of delivery | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $49.99 | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Apple Pay, Klarna, Clearpay

Nordstrom Nordstrom Buy on Nordstrom Who It’s Good For Nordstrom offers different dress styles from various brands, including some budget-friendly options and designer dresses. Who It’s Not Good For If you’re looking for more fast-fashion brands or more affordable options, there are better options on this list. Nordstrom is another one of the best places for wedding guest dresses if you’re not sure what you’re looking for a want more variety. We love the department store because it features some budget-friendly options through brands like Topshop and also has an amazing collection of designer dresses, too. Plus, the shipping is always free, and the return policy is super generous. If you’re shopping with size specifics in mind, such as petite or maternity, Nordstrom is also great because you can easily curate the shopping list to show dress options within specific parameters. Size Range: XXS-4XL, plus petite and maternity | Return Policy: Generous case-by-case basis | Shipping Policy: Free shipping, no minimum | Additional Payment Methods: Nordstrom Visa, Nordstrom Credit Card, Affirm, PayPal

Gap Gap Buy on Gap.com Who It’s Good For Gap has a collection of dresses that work in both casual and dressy settings, making it a good choice for someone shopping with versatility in mind. Who It’s Not Good For Since Gap only carries its own brand, it’s not ideal for more high-end dresses. For spring or summer weddings, Gap is another great place to shop. The brand features a curated seasonal selection of dresses in sizes 00 through 20 with lots of style options for more casual daytime weddings. We love Gap because you can find a variety of versatile styles that are easy to wear in multiple ways, so you’ll get lots of use out of a wedding guest dress after the nuptials. On top of that, Gap has regular sales and you can earn GapCash with every online order to apply to future purchases, making it a go-to for budget-friendly wedding guest dresses. Size Range: 00-20, tall and petite sizes also available | Return Policy: Return within 30 days from ship date | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $50 | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, ApplePay

ASTR The Label ASTR The Label Buy on Astrthelabel.com Who It’s Good For ASTR The Label carries an assortment of wedding-related ensembles, making it a good place to find a wedding guest dress. Who It’s Not Good For Many dresses are on the formal side, so if you’re looking for a more casual look, ASTR The Label might not be it. For those who prefer to shop at a store specifically made with wedding guests in mind, ASTR The Label is worth checking out. The brand carries an assortment of wedding ensembles (including bride and bridesmaid dresses) and has an entire section dedicated to helping you find a wedding guest dress. We love shopping at ASTR The Label because the wedding guest dress page features extensive filtering options that allow you to hone in on exactly what you’re looking for based on neckline, sleeve length, dress length, pattern, color, size, and price, which can really help narrow things down when you know what you’re looking for. Size Range: XS-2XL | Return Policy: Return within 28 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $75 | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Afterpay

Marshalls Marshalls Buy on Marshalls.com Who It’s Good For Marshalls offers a variety of designer and fast fashion dresses at low prices. Who It’s Not Good For If you’re shopping for a curated collection, Marshall’s might not be ideal since the retailer has so much variety with a higher turn-over than some other retailers. If you don’t feel like sifting through racks at Marshalls, you can actually find the retailer’s impressive collection of designer and fast fashion dresses online. We love shopping at Marshalls because you can always find a great deal. Case in point: Marshalls carries some wedding guest dress options from Mac Duggal for almost half of the original price. And with so many different style options, there is something for everyone. From formal dresses to cocktail dresses, you can shop curated collections based on the dress code, making it easier to narrow things down. Size Range: Varies, depending on the brand and dress | Return Policy: Return within 30 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $89 | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, T.J.Maxx gift cards, HomeGoods Gift Cards

Boden Boden Buy on Bodenusa.com Who It’s Good For Boden features lots of gorgeous business casual dresses that would work well for a daytime or courthouse wedding. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for a wedding guest dress that fits a formal dress code. One of the best places to shop for wedding guest dresses for courthouse weddings or more business casual dress codes is Boden. The brand makes it easy to shop for options with drop-downs that categorize dress options by style, sleeve length, hem length, occasion, color, and price, helping to minimize overwhelm and curate a collection specifically based on what you’re looking for. It’s also a great place to shop if you’re looking for lots of color and prints or options you could totally wear again. Size Range: 0-22, petite, regular, and tall sizes available | Return Policy: Return within 45 days of the dispatched date | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $49 | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Apple Pay, Klarna, Afterpay

Farm Rio Farm Rio Buy on Farmrio.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for bold and fun prints or those shopping for a wedding guest dress for a tropical destination wedding. Who It’s Not Good For Those shopping for dresses bigger than a size XL, or those looking for more budget-friendly options. If you love bold and colorful prints or are shopping for a wedding guest dress for a tropical destination wedding, Farm Rio is one of our favorite places to shop for dresses. The brand is known for its bright and colorful garments, fun silhouettes, and bold prints and is the best place to shop for spring and summer styles. Albeit not the most budget-friendly option on our list, we love Farm Rio because you can find a dress that feels unique enough for special occasions but could easily be worn time and time again, and many options — including their more formal silhouettes — work well with a pair of sneakers for a more casual look, too. Size Range: XXS-XL | Return Policy: Return within 30 days of the purchase date for a full refund; free returns for U.S. orders | Shipping Policy: Delivery time and the price calculated at checkout | Additional Payment Methods: Shop Pay, Amazon Pay, PayPal

T.J.Maxx T.J. Maxx Buy on TJ Maxx Who It’s Good For T.J.Maxx has a good mix of designer and fast fashion dress options in stores and online, making it a good place to shop if you don’t have a specific look in mind and enjoy the thrill of sifting through virtual racks for a good deal. Who It’s Not Good For If you have a specific style in mind, you could get lucky at T.J.Maxx. However, it’s not always guaranteed, and you might need to dig to find what you’re looking for. T.J.Maxx has a good mix of designer and fast fashion styles at affordable prices. If you’re interested in sifting through dress options — both in-store and online — T.J.Maxx can give you the thrill of the hunt and offers more designer options compared to Marshalls. You can also find plenty of variety here, from casual wedding guest dress options to more formal gowns and cocktail dresses. So, if you're shopping with an open mind, this is a great place to start your search. Size Range: Varies, depending on brand and style | Return Policy: Return within 30 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $89 | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Marshalls gift cards, HomeGoods Gift Cards

Meshki Meshki Buy on Meshki.us Who It’s Good For Meshki offers dozens of dress styles that are easy to shop and broken down into categories based on style, occasion, and even fabric construction. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for wedding guest dresses in sizes bigger than a large. If you’re looking for beautiful, luxe-looking formal dresses for an upcoming wedding, consider shopping at Meshki. The online retailer is home to dozens of stunning wedding guest dresses in various styles, including floor-length gowns and chic midi dresses, in lots of trendy silhouettes. Thanks to the brand’s dress categories, it’s also super easy to find the styles you’re looking for based on occasion, fabric type, color, and length. The brand also has a collection of maternity-friendly dresses and plenty of formal shoes so you can complete the wedding look. Size Range: XXS-L, plus maternity | Return Policy: Return within 30 days of delivery | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $350 | Additional Payment Methods: Shop Pay, PayPal, Google Pay, Afterpay, Klarna

Dia & Co Dia & Co. Buy on Dia.com Who It’s Good For Dia & Co has gorgeous plus-sized dresses with a specific section dedicated to wedding guests. Who It’s Not Good For Dia & Co is more of a fast fashion website, so if you’re shopping for plus-sized designer dresses, we recommend Nordstrom. One of the best places to shop for plus-sized wedding guest dresses is Dia & Co. With so many beauty formalwear pieces to choose from, you can find a dress that fits virtually any style and wedding dress code. The brand offers some amazing prices with many options under $100, plus they often have sales so you can get an even better deal on a gorgeous dress. Unlike other brands, Dia & Co categorizes their specific collection of wedding guest dresses even further, with options to filter for formal or cocktail dress codes and specific seasons. They also have a category specifically for country weddings, making it easier to find flowy country wedding guest dresses. Size Range: 0-36 | Return Policy: Return within 30 days of shipment date | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $75 | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Afterpay

Eloquii Eloquii Buy on Eloquii.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for trendy wedding guest dresses in a plus size range. Who It’s Not Good For Eloquii won't be the place for anyone wanting to splurge on high-end designer dresses, since the brand only carries its in-house label. For trendy plus-sized wedding guest dresses, we love shopping at Eloquii. The brand is home to some of the most stylish dresses in sizes 14 through 32 that would work well for a variety of wedding dress codes, including some more formal attires and some casual courthouse looks, too. It’s also one of the best places to shop for wedding guest dresses on a budget since the brand offers all sorts of deals throughout the year and, occasionally, you can score up to 60 percent off some dress styles. Size Range: 14-32 | Return Policy: Return within 30 days of receipt; $5 return shipping fee | Shipping Policy: Varies, depending on where you live | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal

& Other Stories & Other Stories Buy on Stories.com Who It’s Good For & Other Stories is like a higher-end H&M with lots of chic and trendy dresses for wedding guests. Who It’s Not Good For Many dresses are over $100, so if you’re looking for a cheaper option, we recommend ASOS. If you love the trendy styles of H&M but want something a little more high-quality, we recommend & Other Stories. The brand features some of the best collections of trendy dresses, with specific sections for party dresses, occasion dresses, and printed dresses, making it easier to shop. We love it because, despite the trendy silhouettes, you can actually find a lot of variety for many different style preferences. Although it’s not as cheap as other options on our list (such as ASOS), many options are within the $100 to $200 range, so you can still find a gorgeous wedding guest dress for a decent price. Size Range: 0-14 | Return Policy: Return within 30 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: Free economy shipping | Additional Payment Methods: Klarna, PayPal

Rent the Runway Rent the Runway Buy on Renttherunway.com Who It’s Good For Rent the Runway allows you to rent designer dresses for a subscription fee, making it a more budget-friendly option. Additionally, you can purchase dresses from the rental retailer and, as a member, get access to exclusive sales. Who It’s Not Good For It’s not ideal for those who don’t want to rent garments or prefer to purchase new pieces that they can keep in their wardrobe. The best way to shop for designer dresses for an upcoming wedding is to rent them from Rent the Runway. This rental service allows you to borrow designer dresses for four to eight days at a time at a fraction of the cost. If you end up loving the dress and don’t want to return it, you can purchase it through the membership portal. This option is best for those who want something a little more high-end and know they likely won’t wear the dress again. It’s also a good choice for those with lots of weddings and events on their calendar as it allows you to shop for wedding guest dresses without paying more than $100. Size Range: Varies, depending on brand | Return Policy: Rent garments for 4 or 8 days at a time | Shipping Policy: Shipping included in subscription | Additional Payment Methods: None

ME+EM ME+EM Buy on Meandem.com Who It’s Good For ME+EM carries a gorgeous collection of fashion-forward formal dresses in lots of fun prints and colors. Who It’s Not Good For ME+EM is a higher-end label with prices to match, so if you’re shopping for designer dresses on a budget, we recommend looking at Nordstrom or Rent The Runway. If you love color and prints, ME+EM makes some of the most stunning and fun designer wedding guest dresses that pair beautifully with spring and summer seasons and can easily be worn again and again. We love these designer dresses because they have a whimsical, cottagecore vibe to them that lends itself to a garden or backyard wedding, or destination nuptials. The brand also makes it easy to shop for specifics like the neckline, dress length, and sleeve style, so you don’t have to sift through dresses to find ones that fit your preferred style. Size Range: 0-12 | Return Policy: Return within 28 days of receiving your order | Shipping Policy: $15 standard shipping, $25 express shipping | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Amazon Pay

Forever 21 Forever 21 Buy on Forever21.com Who It’s Good For Forever 21 features lots of budget-friendly dress options, so it’s a good choice for anyone who wants to wear something new but doesn’t want to spend a lot of money. Who It’s Not Good For Since Forever 21 is a fast fashion brand, you won’t find high-end options at the online retailer. Instead, consider shopping at Nordstrom or even Marshalls for budget-friendly designer pieces. When you want a stylish and trendy wedding guest dress that doesn’t set you back a lot, look toward Forever 21. The fast fashion brand features many stylish and fashion-forward dresses for low prices, so you can easily find something without breaking the bank. In terms of style, the brand has something for everyone, whether you’re into classic or fashion-forward silhouettes. Size Range: XS-2XL | Return Policy: Return within 30 days from the date of shipment | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $50 | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Klarna, Amazon Pay

Zara Zara Buy on Zara.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a budget-friendly and trend-forward wedding guest dress. Who It’s Not Good For Zara might not be the best pick for more traditional formalwear options such as ball gowns and black-tie-appropriate ensembles. Zara is always one of the first places we look for wedding guest dresses, as we love that the brand offers so many trendy designs at decent prices. While you likely won’t find more traditional formalwear pieces — including ball gowns and black-tie-appropriate dresses — you can still find plenty of wedding guest dress options for most dress code requirements. It’s a great place to shop if you want to purchase something new that you probably won’t wear again, too, since Zara does really well on resale apps such as Poshmark and Depop. Size Range: XXS-XXL | Return Policy: Free returns within 30 days of the shipment date | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $50; free online pick-up for any order | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Apple Pay

Abercrombie & Fitch Abercrombie & Fitch Buy on Abercrombie.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a trendy wedding guest dress that won’t break the bank and can easily be worn again. Who It’s Not Good For You won’t find many formal dress options at Abercrombie & Fitch, so if you’re shopping for a formal wedding, consider another option on our list. Abercrombie & Fitch might get a lot of praise for its denim collection, but we think the dress selection is also worth the hype. The brand offers lots of cute and stylish dresses that are perfect for courthouse weddings or more casual daytime dress codes. We love that the brand also has a lot of fun floral print designs, which is always fun for spring or summer weddings and makes Abercrombie dresses a good, more budget-friendly alternative to Farm Rio. Size Range: XXS-3XL | Return Policy: Return within 30 days of purchase for a refund. | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $99 | Additional Payment Methods: Klarna, PayPal

Anthropologie Anthropologie Buy on Anthropologie Who It’s Good For Anthropologie has both formal and business casual dresses that would work for a variety of wedding dress codes, including black tie. Who It’s Not Good For Anthropologie prices can run a bit high, especially if you aren’t planning on wearing the dress again. If you want more budget-friendly options, we recommend shopping somewhere else on our list. Another one of our favorite places to shop for wedding guest dresses is Anthropologie (a.k.a. Anthro), which is home to one of our favorite wedding collections, BHLDN. Anthro features so many fun and stylish dresses, including more formal, black tie-worthy options as well as some more business casual styles that would work really well for a daytime wedding. We love that you can easily shop for wedding-appropriate dresses thanks to the brand’s curated website, which features a tab for cocktail and party dresses and makes it a little easier to sift through all of the options. Size Range: XXS-4X, petite sizes also available | Return Policy: Return within 30 days of delivery | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $50 | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Nuuly cash, Klarna, Afterpay

Madewell Madewell Buy on Madewell.com Who It’s Good For Madewell offers some more casual wedding guest dresses, which work well for daytime weddings. Who It’s Not Good For If you need something a little more formal, there are better options on our list. Thanks to its curated collection of chic and timeless designs, Madewell is another one of our top picks. If you’re shopping for a more casual wedding guest dress that you can wear to a courthouse or daytime wedding, Madewell is worth a browse. The brand offers a variety of styles — including some beautiful slip dresses and some cute mini dresses — that can easily be dressed up to celebrate nuptials but could also transform into a more casual ensemble, so you don’t have to worry about purchasing a dress once and never wearing it again. One thing we love about Madewell is its commitment to sustainability and the Preloved initiative through ThredUp. This initiative allows customers an opportunity to purchase pre-worn garments (including wedding guest dresses) at a fraction of the cost. The brand also has a collection of curated vintage pieces and you can occasionally find a gorgeous wedding guest dress listed there, too. Size Range: XS-5XL | Return Policy: Return within 30 days of purchase | Shipping Policy: $3 economy shipping (free for members) | Additional Payment Methods: Afterpay, PayPal

Reformation Reformation Buy on Reformation Who It’s Good For Someone looking to invest in a high-quality and sustainably made wedding guest dress that feels trendy yet is timeless enough to get tons of wear out of it. Who It’s Not Good For If you aren’t planning to wear the dress again (or resell it after the nuptials), the price point might not be worth it. Reformation is a popular place to shop for bridesmaid dresses because of its high-quality and timeless designs that have a trendy edge. However, it’s also one of the best places to find wedding guest dresses. We love Reformation because the designs all feel effortlessly cool, are sustainably made, and feature high-quality garments. While the price point might be a little too high for those who don’t plan on wearing the dress again, we think dresses from Reformation are well worth the investment, since they will last you a long time and you can rewear them to events and weddings over and over again without going out of style. Size Range: XS-3XL | Return Policy: Return within 30 days of delivery date | Shipping Policy: Free shipping on everything | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Afterpay

Revolve Revolve Buy on Revolve Who It’s Good For Revolve features lots of chic and modern dress options and is a superb place to find trendy gown styles. Who It’s Not Good For Since Revolve carries a lot of designer dresses and many options are over $100, it’s not the most budget-friendly option on this list. If you need a gown for an upcoming wedding and want something with a little extra flair, Revolve is one of our favorite places to find modern and trendy wedding guest dress options. The retailer carries lots of different designer options with dozens of formal and black-tie-appropriate styles, making it easier to find a dress that feels unique to your style while also meeting the dress code requirements. Revolve also breaks its dress collection into categories — including over 25 style options — so it’s really easy to shop for a specific look. Size Range: XXS-4XL | Return Policy: Return within 60 days of purchase for a refund | Shipping Policy: Free two-day shipping, no minimum | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Venmo, Afterpay, Klarna, Zip

Shopbob Shopbop Buy on Shopbop.com Who It’s Good For Shopbop carries designer dresses that have both classic and trendy styles and work for several wedding dress codes, including formal and more casual daytime wedding guest dresses. Who It’s Not Good For Since Shopbop offers high-end designer fashion, it’s not a budget-friendly option. If you’re looking to get a great deal on a quality, designer dress, we recommend Nordstrom. Shopbop is another one of the best options for finding designer wedding guest dresses. The retailer features dozens of dress options that fit lots of different wedding dress codes, including some formal gowns, more casual daytime looks, and lots of gorgeous seasonal options, too. If you’re an Amazon Prime member, the retailer is also one of the best places to shop last minute because it allows you to connect your Amazon Prime account to your Shopbop account for free two-day shipping, plus the option for Amazon exclusive shipping offerings such as one-day shipping for $3.99 and next-business-day shipping for $25. Size Range: XXS-3XL | Return Policy: Free returns within 15 days; for returns within 16-30 days, Shopbop charges a $10 shipping fee | Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Additional Payment Methods: Amazon Prime

Saks Fifth Avenue Saks Fifth Avenue Buy on Saks Fifth Avenue Who It’s Good For Saks Fifth Avenue is a designer department store with gorgeous investment dresses and plenty of picks for formal and black-tie dress codes alike. Who It’s Not Good For Since Saks offers more designer options, it’s not the most budget-friendly department store on our list. If you prefer department store shopping and want plenty of high-end options, consider looking for a wedding guest dress at Saks Fifth Avenue. The luxury retailer features plenty of gorgeous, investment-worthy dresses and even has a specific section dedicated to wedding guest dress shopping to help narrow things down. While you can find some more casual options that work for a daytime garden wedding, we recommend Saks for ultra-formal occasions such as a black-tie wedding since the department store has some truly spectacular gowns. However, if you want to shop these labels at a discount, you can always see what's available online via Saks' sister store Saks Off Fifth. Size Range: Varies, depending on designer and style | Return Policy: Return within 30 days of delivery | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $100 | Additional Payment Methods: Klarna, PayPal

Cider Cider Buy on Shopcider.com Who It’s Good For Cider is a fun and fresh fast fashion brand with lots of trendy dress options at low prices. Who It’s Not Good For If you prefer designer or guaranteed high-quality dresses, Cider might not be the best place for you —instead, we recommend shopping at Revolve or Shopbop. Cider is another place we like to shop for trendy wedding guest dresses at low prices. The online fast fashion retailer features dozens of dress options in a variety of styles, including an excellent selection of formal mini dresses that would work well for garden weddings, as well as weddings in the spring and summer. Additionally, Cider offers a lot of fun and unique prints that match several popular TikTok aesthetics, including cottagecore and tomato girl, making it easy to shop based on a vibe versus a specific style. Size Range: XXS-2XL | Return Policy: Return within 14 days of shipment date | Shipping Policy: Free shipping over $39 | Additional Payment Methods: PayPal, Klarna, Afterpay