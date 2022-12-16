Still, a good waterproof formula is definitely worth having in your arsenal. To determine which ones really live up to the hype, our testers tried nearly 30 different options. After swiping them on their lashes, they assessed their waterproof claims (by using eye drops to mimic tears and spritzing their faces with water), and rated each one for ease of use, wear, and overall performance. They also used the mascara for a month, and weighed in on how easy it was to remove, as well as whether or not they loved it enough to make it a regular part of their routine. When all the results were in, it was a drugstore staple, the CoverGirl Clump Crusher Waterproof Mascara, that stole the show, with seven others following closely behind.

No matter whether you’re a makeup minimalist or maximist, we’re willing to bet that mascara is a staple in your daily routine. And while the lengthening/lifting/volumizing effects on your lashes are delightful, unwanted smudges and smears certainly are not. (Insert visual of Lauren Conrad's' “mascara tears” on that classic episode of The Hills.) Enter the beauty of using a waterproof mascara, particularly in situations where you know makeup meltdown is a very real possibility. If you suspect you’re going to be around water, sweating a lot, or tearing up (we get it!) it’s a good idea to swap your standard tube for a waterproof version. But to that point, you’ll want to save them for one-off situations, rather than making them your everyday go-to. “Waterproof mascaras are formulated with higher amounts of waxes and silicones and can tend to dry out your lashes, especially if you’re using them everyday,” explains Bryan Cantor, a celebrity makeup artist who’s worked with Meghan Markle.

The very ingredients that make waterproof mascaras waterproof can also take a toll on your lashes, leaving them dry and brittle. That makes the addition of hydrating hyaluronic acid and vitamin E and strengthening keratin in this pick all the more noteworthy. Our tester gave it top scores for performance, calling out that it delivered a dramatically voluminous effect with just one coat. She also liked the tapered wand, which made it easy to coat lashes in both the inner and outer corners. Both testers agreed that it was totally waterproof: “I wore it on a day it rained and went outside without any protection and it didn’t run at all,” said one. However, this was another instance where one found it easy to remove with micellar water alone, while the other lamented that it was tough to take off. (Makeup removal can truly be situational.)

One of our testers loved how this small and skinny brush perfectly coated all of her lashes (especially lower ones) without clumping. “This is the first mascara I’ve ever used that I instantly fell in love with!” she raved, giving it a five out of five in every category. She also found that it didn’t smudge at all, even during the removal process, and truly lived up to its waterproof claims. However, it does bear mentioning that another tester wished that it offered a more bold, voluminous effect, and found that it did smudge quite a bit when applied on lower lashes.

For those who want the look of falsies (without any of the glue or application efforts required), this mascara is the perfect alternative. True to the name, it makes lashes look larger, longer, and lifted for a doe-eyed vibe. Per the waterproof part of things, testers raved about how well this performed. “This mascara did not budge — period. Tears, rain, squinting, sneezing, even purposely trying to smudge it with my hands and fingers. Nothing,” said one tester. She also called out that it was easy to remove with a few swipes of a makeup remover pad, although our long-term tester said that they needed to put a bit more muscle into the removal process.

“This mascara had an interesting grip to it. It has a funky shape so I was worried at first, but it was able to accurately coat all my lashes and steadied my hand more than a traditional wand,” said our tester of the unique, hourglass shape. Meanwhile, the brush boasts tons of rows of microfiber bristles that deposit the volumizing and lengthening formula. Our tester also called out that it survived the cry test and water spray test “with ease,” although pointed out that it did get a bit smudge-y and messy during the (tricky) removal process.

The O.G., non-waterproof version of this mascara is somewhat of a cult-classic, and our testing showed that this iteration performed just as well when it came to enhancing lashes—with waterproof benefits to boot. “It gave my lashes dimension and lift and didn’t make my lashes feel heavy,” one tester pointed out. She did knock off a point for a bit of flaking, although she did call out how well it stood up to water and tears. To that point, our testers found that this too required several cleansers and steps in order to fully get it off.

Another option that earned perfect scores, our tester was thoroughly impressed with how well this formula stayed put. “It did not smudge or flake. It truly works as a waterproof mascara and did not transfer onto my lids, either,” she said. She was also a fan of the S-shaped brush, which made it easy to reach every lash, leaving them looking fuller and more voluminous. Even though it’s on the pricier side, one tester who tried it for a month deemed it well-worth every penny, noting that it even swayed her away from the traditional drugstore options she typically uses. The only drawback? This one also required quite a bit of elbow grease in order to remove.

While all waterproof mascaras are going to have good staying power by definition, our tester found this to be particularly choice in that department. “It is extremely long-lasting and is a wonderful mascara that seems to be great for all-day wear,” she said. Just FYI, it’s not for those looking for a subtle, no-makeup makeup look; our tester found that it made for a much more dramatic effect, imparting tons of definition, length, and visible volume thanks to a silky, inky-black formula and fluffy wand. And while it did require makeup wipes and micellar water to remove, she loved that she didn’t have to rub or scrub particularly hard. One drawback: The formula does have the potential to clump and can look heavy the more coats you apply.

Another tester tried it out for a month and also lauded its waterproof abilities: “I wore this mascara in a hot tub and it didn’t rub off when water splashed on my face,” she said. However, she did lament that it was tricky to take off, requiring the use of both a face wash and oil-based makeup remover.

This overall winner is an affordable (we’re talking less than $10) option, proving that there are great waterproof mascaras to be found at the drugstore. Our tester gave it a perfect five out of five in every category, noting that the curved silicone brush deposited the perfect amount of product, that it didn’t smudge at all when the eye area was moistened, and that it made her lashes look both fuller and longer.

Things to Consider Before Buying Mascara

Water-resistant vs. Waterproof

It can be easy to mix up the two, but there is a notable difference, points out celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg, whose clients include Kaley Cuoco and Rashida Jones. (Water-resistant formulas have the potential to run, while waterproof formulas are designed not to.) Given that waterproof mascaras can be a bit harsh and drying on lashes (not to mention require more elbow grease to remove — more on that point in a moment... ), she recommends sticking with water-resistant mascaras for most days, and reserving waterproof formulas only for occasions when you know you’ll definitely need them.

The Intended Result

Just like when you’re choosing regular mascara, determine what you want your mascara to do for you. “If you want longer lashes, go for a lengthening waterproof mascara. If you want fuller lashes, choose a volumizing waterproof mascara. If you want natural separation, look for a defining waterproof mascara,” says Cantor. Top tip: Many mascara formulas come in both regular and waterproof versions, so if you find one whose effects you love, just pick up the waterproof iteration.

How We Tested Mascaras

We tested 29 waterproof mascaras total. Testers started by applying one or two coats of the product to both top and bottom lashes. After 10 minutes, they assessed for smudges and running by squeezing their eyes shut and using eye drops to mimic tears. Next, they spritzed their face with water, simulating sweat and rain, before removing the product. They then ranked each mascara on a scale from one to five for ease of use (how easy it was to apply), wear (how well it held up), and performance (if it delivered on its intended lash-enhancing promises). Another batch of testers took home the mascara and used it for a month, reporting on how often they used it, how easy it was for them to remove, and whether or not they’d recommended it in general.

Frequently Asked Questions How are waterproof mascaras different from regular mascaras? Waterproof mascaras contain higher amounts/different types of waxes and silicones that make them better able to resist being broken down by water, explains Cantor. The drawback: The inclusion of these ingredients also means waterproof formulas are heavier and generally harsher and more drying to lashes.

Is it okay to wear waterproof mascara everyday? Both experts we spoke with say that it’s not ideal, again, given those potentially drying effects. “It’s best to avoid using these daily if you can,” says Greenberg. If you do want to use one on the regular, Cantor recommends layering a conditioning lash primer underneath the waterproof mascara. The staying power will be the same, but it helps mitigate the likelihood that the mascara will dry out your lashes, he explains. Otherwise, reserve waterproof mascaras for special occasions and/or long days when you know you won’t have an opportunity for touch-ups, suggests Greenberg.

What’s the best way to remove waterproof mascara? As seen during our testing, the removal process can be the biggest drawback to using a waterproof mascara. The last thing you want to do is aggressively rub and scrub, as that can damage both your lashes and the delicate skin around your eyes. For the best results, soak a cotton pad with an oil-based makeup remover and press it against your lashes for 15 to 20 seconds to give it some time to break down the mascara before gently wiping it away, Cantor advises. Repeat if necessary, then finish by washing your face and eye area with a gentle cleanser to remove any leftover residue.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

