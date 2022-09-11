The 8 Best Watering Cans for Helping Your Plants Thrive

Read on to learn more about each of the options that made our PEOPLE Tested list of the best watering cans.

To determine the best watering cans, our PEOPLE Tested team tried out more than 30 indoor and outdoor models. They tested for design, effectiveness, ease of use, size, durability, and overall value. The one that stood out as the overall winner was the Bloem Easy Pour Watering Can , with a dual handle design that made it super easy to carry and pour.

“When shopping for a watering can, the first thing I look for is balance,” Costa Farms horticulturist Justin Hancock tells PEOPLE. This includes the placement of the handle and the angle and length of the spout. Different designs pour water out at different angles, he explains, which can make watering easier or harder. “It’s a bummer when you have a watering can that doesn’t end up holding all the water you put in it between the faucet and your plant,” he says.

If your gardening style is more along the lines of dumping a glass of water into a houseplant when you see it drooping, then it’s time to make an investment in an actual watering can. There’s many to choose from, and while it’s tempting to reach for the brightest or the prettiest of the bunch — much like a flower — there are certain features you’ll want to pay attention to more closely.

Our tester found that the handle was comfortable and well located for easy carrying without spilling. The downside is that it only holds a little more than a pint of water, so if you've got more than a few plants to water, you’ll find yourself making several trips back to the sink. Be careful not to drop it, though, as it did get a dent and chipped when our testers dropped it on a hard surface outdoors. Still, it didn’t affect the usage of the watering can, so it is indeed sturdy enough for long-term use.

Our testers found that this steel watering can pours steadily no matter how much water is in it. The spout has a good reach, and one tester noted that they didn't have to readjust their grip while watering any of the plants. It doesn't have any other standout features — other than its good looks of course — but it doesn't spill when watering, so it does the job with finesse. Plus, it's petite enough to fit in any sink for an easy refill.

This watering can from Shop Terrain is so cute you’ll probably want to display it as décor even if you don’t own a single house plant. (But given your interest in this article, you probably do, and you’ll find this one as useful as it is attractive.)

The E.Palace has a capacity of just under a pint of water, so it’ll be fine if you have a few indoor plants. However, if you have a plethora of plants or are looking for something to use outdoors, try one of the other options on our list. One tester noted that this model is compact enough to fit under a sink, so you might consider purchasing if you live in an apartment with a few small houseplants.

The pour is small but steady — just what you’d expect from a container this size.

The handle felt comfortable to hold, though it didn’t have any noteworthy ergonomic features. Our testers found it easy to carry even when full, and it held up well in our drop tests, too.

If you’re looking for a watering can that you don’t have to banish to a shed or a closet in between waterings, this stainless steel offering from E.Palace might fit the bill. While it gets major points for being cute and small, our testers also found it was really solid both in function and decorative design — you might consider leaving this out on a shelf or on a window ledge as an accent to your blooming plants.

One of the advantages of the XXXFLOWER watering can is that it carries a lot of water, but that makes it heavy to hold — some water did slosh out while our testers were carrying it. It's made from plastic, and when it was dropped on concrete during testing, it resulted in a large dent in the corner of the can. But the good news is no leaks were detected despite the visible damage, so this will certainly be a tool to have in the garden for seasons to come.

You might have a learning curve with this watering can as you get used to the water flow. Our testers found it a bit tricky to control when the container is full, especially with the rain shower attachment on. However, they found that the more they poured, the more they got used to the rain shower-esque stream. You can also change the neck attachment to a full flow, so it's good for both hydrating large plants and small, though some might find it a bit “aggressive” like our testers did for smaller house plants.

This watering can may not be as attractive as those for your house plants, but it's here to do the work you need it to. The long handle allows you to find a comfortable grip while carrying and pouring. Despite the size of this container — it holds a gallon of water — testers found that it was easy to lift high for a hanging flower basket.

It can be heavy to carry when filled up with water

The fill hole is small, but it’s in a good position to fit under an indoor sink faucet. It’s definitely meant for indoor use, though, because with just a 1-liter capacity, it can’t contain nearly enough water for it to do anything beneficial for an outdoor garden. With seven colors to choose from — we love the sunshine-y yellow — you might even consider leaving your Haws Bosmere watering can out on a windowsill at home for some cheery décor.

Whether you’ve got just a couple of houseplants or a full on garden at home, this plastic watering can from Haws Bosmere is just what your thirsty plants need. For a small can, it’s got a nice feature — you can adjust the spout so it has a full pour or a rain shower pour through the rust-proof brass spray head. It’s lightweight, so it’s easy to aim and pour thanks to the long, slender spout. That’s a good thing for indoor plant enthusiasts , unless you like cleaning up puddles in your home.

This watering can also held its own during the drop tests. There were a few dents when it was filled and then dropped onto concrete, but it was still “perfectly usable” according to our testers. This Yummy Sam watering can is likely to stick around for many seasons, and at this price point, it’s a worthy investment for your plants.

This watering can, which is a pleasing navy blue, has a gallon capacity, so you won’t need to refill often. Our testers found that it was very easy to carry even when full, and they were able to water the plants without any leaking. That’s because the handle allows for a good grip so that you can get the perfect angle to pour no matter the height of the plant pot.

Though this watering can from Yummy Sam looks like your standard plastic container, it’s the extra spray nozzle attachment that makes it a standout on our list of best watering cans. In fact, our testers said this feature made it worth the price — it’s so easy to remove when you want a quicker pour for larger plants.

It was easy to fill this plastic watering can using the regular-depth sink, though the fill hole is on the small side — you might have an issue if you try to fill it up in a smaller sink. As for durability, this Fasmov watering can is made from a thick plastic that survived our drop tests. There was no damage when our testers dropped the empty can, though there were a couple of dents when it was dropped while full on concrete. Still, that didn’t stop the Fasmov watering can from doing its job, so this is a no-brainer to use for your plants whether they’re indoors or outdoors. In fact, one tester said, “I liked everything about this can.” And at this price, we think you will, too.

Our testers loved this cheerful blue watering can from Fasmov. The handle has two grips: a ridged one at the top that makes it very comfortable to carry, and a smooth one on the back that makes for easier pouring. It’s got a gallon capacity, so you won’t have to make multiple trips — or perhaps any trip — back to the sink for a refill. When the watering can was filled, our testers found it super easy to carry and pour (thanks to those ergonomic handle grips).

If you’d prefer to spend your money on more plants rather than a watering can, then this one from Room Essentials is perfect. While it’s certainly an upgrade from dumping the rest of your water glass in that African violet, it’s more utilitarian than attractive. Depending on the size of your space, it’s worth it to buy a couple of these so you always have one close by when it’s time to give your houseplants a drink.

It holds a lot of water, so if you’re using it indoors, it’s especially efficient. Still, this little watering can was sturdy enough to sustain just a minor dent when dropped on concrete.

Don’t be fooled by the price or the simplicity of this watering can from Room Essentials — it still gets the job done, per our testers. You can fill it up easily from a sink or a hose, and the handle is in just the right spot. This watering can only offers a straight pour, but your plants won’t mind at all.

The design may leave something to be desired for some

While this watering can is pricier than the others on our list, our testers feel it’s a good investment. It passed with flying colors on our drop test, and despite it being full, it stayed upright when it hit the ground. Considering its price and versatility, this watering can is a strong value.

Another great feature of the Bloem watering can is that you can flip around the spout to adjust the water flow. One side has the traditional full pour while the other has a rain shower, so your garden gets the right amount of hydration. Our testers did note that for watering hanging plants, you really have to tip the can at an angle to get a full pour. Despite its size, our testers found it was easy to put under the sink faucet and fill it up, so while it might be too big for indoor bouquets, it should be feasible to water houseplants with low and large bases.

Get ready for your flowers and plants to be in full bloom with the Bloem Easy Pour Watering Can. Two crisscrossing handles make this gardening tool live up to its name. The vertical handle is comfortable on its own for watering plants, but the adjustable horizontal handle makes it even easier to control the water flow and carry it. With a capacity of 2.6 gallons, you’ll also get the added bonus of an arm workout when it’s filled.

You have to tip it at an angle for hanging plants which could be heavy

Things to Consider Before Buying a Watering Can

Material

“No watering can lasts forever,” says Hancock, but it is possible to get an idea of how long it’s meant to last based on the material it’s made from. While you don’t have to break the bank on yours, you’ll want to be careful with how you store it. “Less expensive plastics may become brittle and crack over the course of a couple of years when exposed to the sun, for example,” he says. While most of our winners are made of plastic, a metal offering like the Terrain Beach Wood Handle Watering Can would be a long-lasting option

Size/Capacity

There’s no doubt that toting a smaller watering can is easier than a large one, but you have to take note of the number of your plants you're watering as well as the total surface area — and how much arm strength you’re willing to spare. “A gallon of water weighs around eight pounds, so bigger cans get noticeably heavier than smaller ones,” says Hancock.

Filling Hole

The angle and size of the filling hole matters depending on whether you’re filling up at the kitchen sink or at an outside faucet, says Hancock. Typically, larger is better so you don’t have to worry about positioning it just right to fill it. “A beautifully designed watering can is great, but for me, function comes first,” he says.

Frequently Asked Questions Which watering cans are best for indoor plants? A watering can with a long, slender spout is probably best for indoor plants, as you’re likely watering one pot at a time. A small one would be fine if you have one or two plants, especially if they’re hanging ones (it’s easier to hold a smaller watering can up higher when necessary). However, if you’re tending a larger indoor garden, you might want a watering can that has a larger reservoir to avoid making too many trips to the sink.



Is a rain shower spout or single spout better? A rain shower spout provides gentle hydration — much like an actual rain shower! — for outdoor gardens. A single spout would make watering an outdoor garden a laborious task, but it’s great for indoor plants. Using a rain shower spout for indoor plants — unless you have a very large potted plant — could make for a mess, so it’s better to use a single spout watering can for house plants to avoid spilling.



What’s the best way to clean a watering can? Watering cans need to be kept clean so that they don’t harbor any bacteria that can harm your plants.

To clean an indoor watering can, you can simply rinse out the reservoir and let it dry. If there’s mold or a musty smell, add 1/3 parts vinegar to the water and let it soak, then pour it out through the spout (which will also get cleaned in the process).

Outdoor watering cans are a bit trickier, because if you leave them out in the open, they can collect dirt, leaves, and other yard debris in the reservoir. To clean, dump out any debris — you can use a brush or other tool if necessary — and rinse with water. If dirt lingers, fill it with 1/3 part vinegar and 2/3 part water and let soak, then pour out. If you’ve got a watering can with a rain shower head, remove it (if possible) and clean it with an old toothbrush.



How We Tested Watering Cans

Our PEOPLE tested team tried out 32 different watering cans in total. Overall, our testers judged these watering cans based on design, effectiveness, ease of use, size, durability, and value.

First, they filled them to capacity using a sink with a standard depth to see how easy it was to fill with water. They also tested them outdoors using a spigot or a hose, taking note of how challenging it was to carry it for longer distances. They also noted whether the capacity of the watering can matched the manufacturer's specifications.

Next, the plants got to have a drink. Our testers poured water from each of the cans into small, large, and hanging pots of greenery, noting how easy it was to aim and control the water flow. They also paid attention to whether water came out of the opening rather than just the nozzle when pouring. For the watering cans with nozzle attachments, each were tested keeping in mind that those with rain shower pattern nozzles, for example, would certainly have a slower water flow.

Then came the drop test: our team first dropped an empty watering can from a height of about four feet on both grass and concrete surfaces. The testers noted any visible damage, then filled them up with water to see if there were any cracks or leaks. They then repeated the drop test with a full watering can on both the hard and soft surfaces and again assessed for damage.



