To help you narrow down your options, we tested 17 pairs of water shoes, looking for durability on wet and dry land, speed-of-drying, traction, comfort, and value. One pair came out on top: the DLGJPA Women's Water Shoes .

If you’re an avid summer traveler , you know the importance of a good pair of water shoes. They’re great for beach walks , potentially-wet hikes, camping, and even water aerobics, if you’re into that. There are so many kinds and styles of water shoes, though, that it can be hard to know where to even begin shopping. Should you go with a sporty pair from an Oprah-loved brand ? Or a more stylish pair, à la something Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton would wear? The options are endless!

We had two small complaints: the open sides did let pebbles, some sand, and other small rocks through, and the only way to get them out is to take the shoe fully off. And they’re not cheap, but our tester was very impressed with the quality, and felt they’ll last for several seasons.

These are the platonic ideal of water shoes: a sandal that lets some water out through the sides, quick-drying fabric (it dries in about 15 minutes, meaning you can go from wet surfaces to dry land and back again seamlessly), incredibly comfortable, offer lots of support on many different terrains (they’re great for rocky river beds, bottoms of lakes, and slippery submerged rocks), and feel similar to standard hiking shoes . They’re also machine-washable. That pretty much covers it, right?

Some rocks and small pebbles got in, but not many

Now, the issue: if you’re doing a wet/dry combo activity — say, a hike where part of the walk is submerged in water and part is not — they don’t perform as well. If your foot is wet, it will slide around in the shoe, and our tester found this irritated her heels after awhile. They also don’t “feel like actual shoes,” so wearing them for a long time is probably not the best move. So it really depends on what you’re using them for.

First, the good: these shoes are great to walk in if your feet are dry. They keep out small rocks and sand, and are very comfortable. They’re also great swimming shoes, as they pour out water immediately (thanks, rubber!). They held their grip to help our tester exit a rocky river bed, and protected her feet from the bottom of a lake.

Not ideal for longer walks/hikes, as wet feet can get irritated against the rubber

Our tester found that the sturdy sole performed well for walking on sand and pavement, but these wouldn’t be your all-day-outdoor-activity shoe of choice — more like great beach shoes that you can wear in the water. Really the big downside is the price: since these are more of a specialty shoe, it feels extra-steep to splurge on them when they don’t have a ton of uses. Still, they’re so cute. You probably could wear them out to dinner, too!

Remember we mentioned that some water shoes evoke a Kate Middleton-favorite style ? These would be the ones. These espadrille-style water shoes don’t look like water shoes at all, they’re so cute and stylish. But the upper material is made from what our tester calls a “wet-suit-like” fabric, which meant it dried in a flash during testing. It also pulled the water away from the skin while on, which is a nice feature.

In fact, there aren't major downsides to speak of — they’re even priced reasonably — but they do look a little more like classic “water shoes” and a little less like cool, trendy sneakers than some of the other pairs we tested (although Lands' End is an Oprah-loved brand). Still, if you’re crossing rivers or anything like that, this is the pair to get.

If you’re outdoorsy, you’ll love these water shoes. These will protect your feet on nearly any terrain, and feel strong enough to endure any surroundings. The straps help them stay securely in place, too: if you were going to do an outdoor, wet hike in one of our picks, these would be the ones. They have great traction and the soles are thick and resist slipping. They’re also comfortable! And they have one feature none of the other pairs we tried do: an “odor control” finish helps keep the fabric from smelling, important when you’re repeatedly getting your shoes wet. This finish, plus how quickly they dry, makes these easily stand out as a top pick.

The only big drawback was they seemed to dry slowly, and hold on to more water than other similar models we tested. Despite that shortcoming, this is still a great option, especially for the price. If your style leans sporty, these are an excellent choice.

We loved the look and feel of these, which seem more like regular sneakers than water shoes. They were super comfortable and fit well, and they seem super well-made, especially for the price. Our tester notes these sneaks “had a great sole” and performed well on different types of terrains like pavement and sand. “If I needed to run or move swiftly, this shoe would be able to provide the proper support,” she said.

Our tester wore these in the ocean, on concrete, and all over the beach and had no issues with any of the terrains. If you need one pair of do-it-all water shoes, we really can’t recommend these enough.

Honestly, there’s nothing bad to say about these shoes. They’re even pretty cute, and they come in 29 colors. The adjustable elastic was super easy to use, too. Just pull and they stayed in place throughout activities. These are great shoes for anyone who spends any significant time outside.

A pair of shoes that look and feel like regular sneakers but dry in an instant when wet sounds way too good to be true. Except we found them, and they are these DLGJPA water shoes. They’re extremely comfortable and snug fitting, so they’re great for walks and hikes. They dry fast, so they’re great travel shoes. They protect your feet on sand and concrete, with excellent traction that allows you to walk on almost any terrain. And they’re great quality — our tester said they were “worth every penny.” Now that’s a five-star shoe if we’ve ever seen one.

Things to Consider Before Buying Water Shoes

Function

What will you use them for? If you’re in the market for water shoes that will also be great on hikes, we recommend DLGJPA Women's Water Shoes (our best overall pick) and the Keen SOLR Sandal. Alternatively, if you’re just wanting a casual pair for walks on the beach, we love the Sea Star Beachwear Espadrille Water Shoe, which would also be great if you’re wanting something to take you from beach day to seaside dinner. How supportive of a sole you need and what activities you like to do will inform the best pair for you.

Weight

If you’ll be swimming in them frequently, look for a lighter weight shoe, like the Aleader Women's Mesh Slip On Water Shoes, which only weight about 7 oz. On the other hand, shoes that are a bit heavier may be better for hikes, assuming the sole has good traction and the shoes don’t cause irritation against wet feet.

Ease of Cleaning

Machine washable is always a plus, especially if you hike in them (we love the Keen SOLR Sandal for this reason!) Shoes that are solely rubber are easy to wipe down if they get muddy, too, like the Merrell Hyrdo Moc.

When to Buy

Summer products often go on sale in the off-season, so look for deals as peak beach season nears a close. It’s worth noting, however, that buying at the end of the season may mean there’s less selection to choose from.

How We Tested

We tested 17 pairs of water shoes by first taking them for a walk on dry pavement, dry sand, and dry gravel, to test the traction and see if sand/gravel got in the shoes. We then submerged them in water and walked and swam with fully drenched feet, evaluating how the shoes felt when wet and whether they caused blisters. We then walked on a textured, wet surface to test the grip again, and lastly repeated our dry land walk to see how fast the shoes dried and drained water, as well as repelled pebbles and sand. Finally, we evaluated the shoes on comfort, drainage, durability, traction, and value.

Frequently Asked Questions Do water shoes need to be machine-washable? It’s not necessary that water shoes are machine-washable, although it’s definitely a plus, especially if the shoe material isn’t easy to wipe off dirt by hand (like shoes that are solely made from rubber). Be sure to check that the manufacturer states the shoes are indeed machine-washable before putting them in the washer or dryer.



Are more expensive water shoes worth it? It depends how often you plan on wearing them, especially if you need a pair of water shoes that double as hiking shoes, which may cost more money for that extra utility. The Keen SOLR Sandal is the most expensive on our list, but they were rated high for comfortability while hiking and how quickly they dried; they’re also machine-washable. If you’re looking for all of the above in a water shoe, it’s worth the steeper price.



