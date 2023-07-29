Pitcher-style filters are a much more affordable option than most under-sink or fridge-built-ins, making them a more attractive upfront cost. But it’s important to consider the cost of annual filter replacements, which more often than not may still be a better value than these more costly filter types. We’ve noted the filter replacement cost for our picks here.

Most pitcher-style filters require a filter replacement every 2 months, with advanced filters lasting about 6 months. While it’s more of an upfront investment, opting for the 6-month filters will save you more money (and require less upkeep) in the long run.

Consider the recommended replacement window when buying water filters, as the frequency may make or break your decision if you’re someone who may forget to keep up with the maintenance. There’s no use in buying a water filter if you’re not prepared to change it as recommended. “It's important to follow the manufacturer's instructions and keep up with regular filter changes in order to prevent bacterial growth, avoid recontamination, and maintain filter effectiveness and flow rate,” explains Campbell.

When purchasing a pitcher that’s designed to store water after it’s been filtered, or to filter while it’s being poured, consider the size in relation to your fridge or countertop. All of the options on this list were chosen for their relatively discrete profiles, which are designed to fit between shelves in the average fridge. Capacity is crucial to consider as well — are you looking for a pitcher that will provide filtered water just for personal use, or will it be used by your entire family? Lower capacities will require you to refill the filter more often, which would be impractical for larger households.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best pitcher-style water filters for your home, from those that filter instantly as you pour to sleek options with high-tech additions that help you remember to hydrate.

To help you find the best water filter for your needs, we tested 16 pitcher-style filters from the top brands on the market. Over a 2-week period, we evaluated the differences in taste, odor, and appearance in our filtered water, as well the efficiency and ease-of-use of the filters. We also kept in mind overall value when narrowing down this list.

“The purpose of a water filter is to improve water quality by removing impurities and contaminants,” explains Brian Campbell, water treatment expert and founder of WaterFilterGuru.com. “Water filters are a good investment for anyone who values clean and safe drinking water and are particularly helpful to folks who live in areas with known water quality issues, people who have specific health concerns, or those looking for a more eco-friendly and cost-effective solution for clean drinking water.” To that last point, investing in a portable water filter is a great step towards a more sustainable lifestyle, as it helps to reduce the amount of plastic waste caused by drinking bottled water.

Water filters can provide cleaner, crisper water than what comes from the tap — plus, fridge-friendly pitcher filters make it easy to have access to extra-chilled water at all times.

Best Overall Brita Rapids Stream Water Pitcher 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Taste 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Filters instantly with every pour, so there’s no need to wait around

Noticeably reduces taste and odor of chlorine in water

Setup is quick and easy Cons Only filters when you’re pouring, so it requires two hands if you want to fill it up

Forget about standing by the sink and waiting for your water to filter — the Brita stream filter is designed to remove the taste and odor of chlorine with every pour, filtering as you go in order to minimize wait time (there is a filter right underneath the spout that a filled pitcher can flow through as you pour). When comparing the taste and smell of the water to a control glass of tap water, we were surprised at how clean and crisp the filtered watered tasted, whereas the control water had a noticeable chlorine taste and and aftertaste. The filtered water also appeared to have better clarity and color (read: no color at all). While the flow rate of this pitcher isn't the fastest, we found it performed well compared to several of the other options we tried, plus it allowed us to serve ourselves a cup of filtered water immediately. The intuitive and instant set-up was another plus: all it requires is to run one cycle of water through the filter before dumping it out. Although we needed two hands to hold and pour the pitcher while full as it can be a bit heavy it wasn't particularly cumbersome; the pitcher itself weighs just 1.35 pounds, so it's incredibly easy to maneuver even when at its maximum capacity of 10 cups of water. We love that it can be easily stored in the fridge or under a cabinet thanks to its standard size, and that it drastically improved the taste and smell of our water. It also only took us a matter of minutes to set it up — all it requires is one run through a single cycle before discharging the water. Additional features we appreciated were the locking lid and the electronic indicator which notified us whenever we needed to replace the filter. Brita recommends changing the filter every 2 months; while the frequency of that may be a deal-breaker for some, we think that the budget-friendly cost of the replacement filters ($18 for 3 filters on Amazon) makes it worthwhile. Price at time of publish: $46 Filter replacement frequency: 2 months | Capacity: 10 cups | Dishwasher safe: No | Annual filter replacement cost: $26

Best Budget Pur Classic 11-Cup Water Filter Pitcher 4.8 Walmart View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Taste 4 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Dishwasher safe and easy to fill

Slim handle is easy to grip Cons Locking the filter into place isn’t intuitive

For those who are looking for many of the same features offered by the Brita Stream Rapids Pitcher but at a lower price, the Pur Classic 11 Cup Water Filter is a clear winner. It operates similarly by rapidly filtering water as you poor, and is certified to reduce 15 contaminants as well as certain pesticides, mercury, chlorine, and industrial pollutants. What stands out about the Pur filter — beyond its wallet-friendly price tag — is the fact that it's dishwasher safe, allowing for quick and easy cleaning. A slim, easy-grip handle makes this easy to hold and pour with one hand when half-full, although we found it a bit heavy to pour one-handed when filled to capacity. Just be careful not to overfill it, as the lid's lock is somewhat flimsy and will pop off if the water level is too high. Price at time of publish: $28 Filter replacement frequency: 2 months | Capacity: 11 cups | Dishwasher safe: Yes | Annual filter replacement cost: $35

Best with Spout Pur Plus 30-Cup Dispenser 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Taste 5 /5

Ease of Use 4.2 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros This had one of the highest fill capacities of all the pitchers we tested

Dishwasher safe

Pull-down spout for easy pouring Cons Less portable and takes up more space than most pitchers we tested

Difficult to fill in smaller sinks

This Pur dispenser is ideal for those who prefer the convenience of refilling straight from the fridge, without the need for hefting a full pitcher of water each time you want to pour out a glass. We loved how the pull-down spout made it easy to filter water into cups, water bottles, and more with more precision than a pitcher. Convenient carrying handles make this easy to tote to the sink when it requires refilling — but with a 30-cup capacity, you don't have to worry about ferrying it back and forth daily. Our biggest gripe was the amount of time it took to filter (the dispenser filled up halfway in 30 minutes), but given that it doesn't need to be refilled as often because of its capacity, we didn't find this to be a deal-breaker. Plus, we were hooked once we tasted the results: the filtered water was noticeably more clean and crisp, with no unpleasant aftertaste. Price at time of publish: $33 Filter replacement frequency: 2 months | Capacity: 30 cups | Dishwasher safe: Yes | Annual filter replacement cost: $45

Easiest to Use Brita Tahoe Water Pitcher with Elite Filter 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Our Ratings Taste 5 /5

Ease of Use 4 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Fits easily in the sink for refills

Higher handle makes it easy to direct water flow

Affordable, bi-annual filter refills

You can fill the pitcher without needing to take the lid off

We were impressed by how well the Brita Tahoe pitcher filtered our tap water — our tester even said that they planned to go out and buy this pitcher after the lab test. The filter is designed to reduce contaminants including lead, mercury, copper, zinc, cadmium and more — we found that it completely eliminated any nasty odors and aftertaste, and that our water tasted noticeably cleaner and fresher. We love that there's an option to install a long lasting Elite filter, which keeps your water fresh for six months instead of the standard two. There's even a handy SmartLight Indicator, which lets you know when it's time to replace your filter when the light turns red (it also turns yellow to let you know it's time to order more filters). This is a great pick for those who have smaller fridges or sinks and don't mind the frequent refills a 6-cup capacity will require. However, don't let the smaller capacity deter you, especially if you're turned off by the prospect of lifting and pouring a heavy pitcher — our tester said that they could easily lift the pitcher with one hand which was helpful considering they had broken their wrist a few years prior. They noted that the water flow was steady and did not drip or splash, and the pitcher can even be filled without taking off the lid thanks to a pressure-dip opening — an easy process all around. Price at time of publish: $35 (orig. $40) Filter replacement frequency: 2-6 months | Capacity: 6 cups | Dishwasher safe: No | Annual filter replacement cost: $35

Best Low Profile Hydros Glass Slim Pitcher 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Hydroslife.com Our Ratings Taste 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Value 4.9 /5 Pros Filters faster than many of the options we tried

The glass body is more sustainable than plastic pitchers

Sleek, modern design looks great on tables and countertops Cons Small size means more frequent refills

While the glass material is a plus for sustainability, it is inherently more fragile

Easily the chicest option on this list, this filter from Hydros is perfect for those who don't like the look of more classic, boxy plastic pitchers. Its slightly tapered shape is elegant rather than an eyesore, and looks right at home on countertops and dinner tables — plus, it takes up minimal room thanks to its slim design and low profile. We found it easy to use and appreciated that it filtered instantly, removing the need to wait around. While the capacity is fairly small, this also meant we didn't need to go through the motions of filling it up twice. The glass design feels durable and lightweight, but is inherently more fragile than plastic — this wouldn't be a great option for those with young children. One important note: You have to follow the manufacturer's instructions of discarding, at the very least, the first fill of the pitcher (they actually recommend that you discard the first two fills). Our tester found that the water had a bit of a metallic taste to it after running water through the filter for the first time. They noted that this is likely due to the fact that the filter is made of coconut carbon, which is different from most typical carbon water filters, but that when they ran water through the filter a second time, it tasted much better. Price at time of publish: $35 Filter replacement frequency: 2 months | Capacity: 5 cups | Dishwasher safe: Yes | Annual filter replacement cost: $30

Best Taste Epic Water Filters Epic Nano Water Filter Pitcher 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Epicwaterfilters.com Our Ratings Taste 5 /5

Ease of Use 4.7 /5

Value 5 /5 Pros Filters last more than three times as long as most others we tested

You only need to fill up the pitcher once to fill it up to its max capacity

90-day LED countdown timer for filter change Cons Filter is very slow and requires long wait time in order to filter out maximum chemicals

Designed especially for those living with well water or in a hurricane zone, this filter is made to remove chlorine, virus, lead, microplastics, giardia, and more. We found that it distinctly improved the taste and look of our water during testing: It removed small bubbles and all hints of metallic taste and unpleasant aftertaste. Our biggest frustration was how slowly it filtered — about 12 minutes to fill the pitcher — but we found that the superior taste of the filter water was worth the wait. There's a handy 90-day LED countdown light that alerts you when it's almost time to change the filter, which has a longer lifespan on this model than many of those that we tested; it should be swapped out every 2-6 months for optimal freshness (as one of the most costly filter replacements we found, we'd likely stick closer to 6). We found the pitcher easy to fill (you only need to fill the pitcher up one time for it to reach its max capacity) and is lightweight enough to carry back and forth to the fridge, as well as to pour directly into a glass. Our tester with arthritis even found the comfort level of this pitcher to be noteworthy. She notes, "I was somewhat surprised with the complete ease of use. Filling [a] glass was easy — no spillage, leaking... quality product!" Price at time of publish: $70 Filter replacement frequency: 2-6 months | Capacity: 10 cups | Dishwasher safe: Yes | Annual filter replacement cost: $88

Best Splurge Larq Pitcher PureVis 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy View On Livelarq.com Our Ratings Taste 4 /5

Ease of Use 4.2 /5

Value 3.8 /5 Pros Filters full pitcher of water within 10 minutes

Can be filled one-handed thanks to depression flap in lid

LARQ app offers hydration and carbon footprint insights Cons The filter replacements are an additional high cost

This elegant, modern pitcher is as functional as it is fashionable and futuristic. Designed with an advanced, plant-based filter to remove chlorine, lead, benzene, mercury and more, we found it highly effective in terms of filter speed and the resulting taste. It took less than four minutes for water to run through the filter to fill up the reservoir (about half the pitcher) during our tests, which was notably faster than many of the other models we tried. We were impressed with the convenient pressure-dip lid, which enables you to fill it up without having to remove the lid entirely — perfect for kids or busy parents who want one-handed convenience. High-tech extras like bacteria-neutralizing technology and the Pure Vis Wand, which operates on a rechargeable lithium battery in order to track the filter's flow rate and let you know when you need a new one, helped mitigate the price tag. While the pitcher is significantly more expensive than any of the other models we tried, we found the connected LARQ app — which tracks your water intake and how much plastic you're saving by opting for a filter — genuinely motivated us to drink more water, which made the splurge feel more reasonable for those wanting to spend the money. Price at time of publish: $139 Filter replacement frequency: 3 months | Capacity: 8 cups | Dishwasher safe: Yes, after removing the PureVis Wand | Annual filter replacement cost: $80

