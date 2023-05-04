The following are the best washer-dryer sets, according to PEOPLE Tested.

To find the best washer-dryer set for your home, you’ll want to consider things like their size, capacity, settings, and special features. To help you narrow down your options while shopping, we tested popular models in the lab and at home, evaluating them on their washing and drying abilities, design, noise level, and more. Five made our list, as well as Jessica Alba's laundry appliance set she loves so much, she bought two of them.

“A washer-dryer set is designed to work together,” explains Matt Connelly, founder of dry cleaning service I Hate Ironing. “This guaranteed harmony makes the process of washing and then drying your clothes more seamless and guarantees that your laundry comes out just as you’d like it.”

Whether you’re furnishing a new home or replacing outdated appliances, a washer-dryer set is a must-have for your laundry room, and when the two appliances are sold as a bundle, it often gives you the most bang for your buck. That’s not the only benefit of buying a washing machine and dryer at the same time, either — when you opt for matching appliances, their features will complement each other, and they’ll have a similar appearance, too.

We experienced similar frustrations with the dryer, as well. Clothing often needs to be put through an additional drying cycle to get it completely dry, and the appliance plays a loud tune until you open the dryer door. So while these appliances are attractive, we think there are better options out there for your money.

The Samsung Bespoke Washer and Dryer stand out thanks to their sleek, modern appearance, featuring flush doors for a seamless look in your laundry room. However, they’re not our favorite when it comes to performance. We found that the wash cycles are lengthy, often taking more than an hour, and laundry doesn’t always seem well-cleaned or rinsed. Plus, the controls on the appliance aren’t very user-friendly — it often takes several minutes to scroll through all the settings to find the one you’re looking for.

The front-loading washer can fit a comforter and full set of king-size bedding in its 5.2-cubic-foot drum, and it uses powerful high-pressure nozzles to wash loads of laundry faster, typically in around 30 minutes. There’s also a 15-minute SpeedWash cycle for small loads. The matching dryer has a similarly large 9-cubic-foot interior, and it boasts 14 drying programs, including Steam Fresh, Wool, Speed Dry, Air Dry and Super Dry. The only thing that users don’t like about this set is that it doesn’t have a spin-only setting, which can be frustrating if you want to extract more water from a load before switching it to the dryer.

In a video tour of her home for Architectural Digest, Jessica Alba gave us a peek into her laundry room, where she has not one, but two of these LG washer-dryer sets. The actress and Honest Company co-founder currently has three children with her husband, Cash Warren, so it makes sense that she’s all about these high-capacity machines. While we didn't test this set yet, we think it's worth highlighting based on its clever features.

We were impressed with the Electrolux dryer’s auto-sensing feature, which seems more accurate than other appliances. Only the occasional towel needed additional time in the dryer, and overall, we think the design of both appliances is intuitive and user-friendly. The only things we didn’t like about this washer-dryer set had to do with their setup: The informational stickers on the appliances were challenging to remove, and it was frustrating to reverse the direction of the appliance doors, as the screws provided to attach the doors were too short.

This Electrolux washer-dryer set will make laundry day quicker than ever, and it’s a worthwhile investment for busy households. The front-load washer has a 4.5-cubic-foot capacity, and its heavy-duty setting is ideal for heavily soiled clothing, such as reusable baby diapers, and it does an impressive job removing stains. We particularly liked the washer’s 15-minute fast wash cycle, which gets dirty items clean ASAP — it’s an extremely handy setting for busy parents.

These Samsung appliances have an attractive modern appearance and can be paired with matching pedestals, but we found that the finish on the exterior does scratch easily. Still, their large capacity will help streamline your chores, especially if you have a large household.

When we tested this appliance set, the washing machine was able to get most stains out of laundry, and we liked that there are settings for different types of loads, such as athleticwear and bedding. The OptiWash cycle is also unique — the washer automatically senses the soil level of the clothing and adjusts its washing time and detergent use accordingly. The dryer did an average job getting loads of laundry dry, though occasionally we needed to put large, bulky loads through a second cycle.

For large households with four or more people, our top recommendation is this front-loading Samsung washer and dryer set. While a bit of a splurge, these appliances are worth every penny, as they’re able to accommodate big loads without compromising effectiveness. The washer has a 5-cubic-foot drum and the dryer is 7.5 cubic feet, and even when the units were loaded up with clothing, we found that they’re extremely quiet and won’t disturb your day-to-day activities.

Our biggest complaint about this washer-dryer set is the end-of-cycle alarms, which are loud and continue playing until you open the appliance door. The good news is that you can turn it off by holding down the Drum Light for three seconds.

The matching dryer is equally spacious with a 7.4-cubic-foot capacity, and we like that the Samsung SmartThings app will send you a notification when the cycle is done. (However, it can be a little finicky to sync the appliances to your phone — it took us several tries to get it right.) The dryer offers a Steam Sanitize cycle that promises to remove 99.9 percent of germs and bacteria from your laundry, and it also has a vent sensor that monitors for blockages, as well as a lint filter indicator that reminds you to clean it out.

Top-load washing machines are often more affordable than their front-loading counterparts, and in this category, we recommend this smart Samsung washer-dryer set. The washing machine has a spacious 5.1-cubic-foot drum, and we were able to fit lots of bedding and towels into a single load, making it a top choice for large households. The washer also has a handy built-in water faucet for pre-treating stains, as well as a soft-close lid to prevent slamming. We did find that this washer takes notably longer to complete its cycles — often more than an hour — but it does a good job getting laundry clean.

If you want to save space, this set can be stacked with the appropriate attachment, and the brand also offers matching pedestals that elevate the drums for easier access. Overall, this washer-dryer set is a well-priced and effective option for any laundry room, thanks to fast wash times, quiet operation, and intuitive controls.

As for the dryer, it has a spacious 7.4-cubic-foot capacity, and it’s one of the fastest and most effective models we’ve tested. (Sometimes large loads do take longer to dry in it, but this is true with many dryers.) This LG dryer is fairly quiet when it’s running — you typically can’t hear it from the next room — and its lint trap is easily accessible within the drum. While this washer-dryer set does have Wi-Fi connectivity, we struggled to connect it to the brand’s ThinQ App.

Front-loading washing machines are popular thanks to their high-efficiency operation, and the best front-loading washer and dryer we tested were these appliances from LG. The washer has a 4.5-cubic-foot drum that can hold up to 20 pounds of laundry per load, and we found that it finishes loads quicker than most — usually within 30 minutes — without compromising cleanliness. The washing machine features a wide range of preset cycles, including an allergen-removal setting and 15-minute Speedwash option, and the control panels on these appliances are more intuitive to navigate than others we’ve tested.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Washer-Dryer Set

Capacity

One of the most important considerations when shopping for a washer and dryer set is the capacity of the appliances, which is measured in cubic feet. The size of the drum on both the washer and dryer will determine how much laundry you can clean per cycle, so you’ll want to consider your household size and laundry habits to find the best option.

An average-sized washer has between a 3.5 to 4.4-cubic-foot drum, and these are best-suited for small to medium sized households. Large or extra-large washers often have a capacity of 5 cubic feet or more, and they’re ideal for households that do 20+ pounds of laundry at a time. Our pick for large households, the Samsung HE Smart Washer-Dryer Set, has 5 cubic feet of space in the washer and a 7.5-cubic-foot capacity for the dryer.

However, if you tend to do smaller loads of laundry, you should consider a smaller machine: “Some households do more frequent but smaller loads,” explains Connelly. “This is especially the case for new parents, who wash baby clothes and items regularly and in separate cycles than other clothes. In this situation, you run the risk of underloading your washing machine, which affects the quality of cleaning and poses an unnecessary cost.”

Cycles

Most washer-dryer sets will have standard cycle options, such as normal and heavy-duty wash settings and timed dry for dryers. Depending on your laundry habits, you may want to look for additional wash and dry cycles, as well.

For instance, quick-wash cycles are often beneficial for busy households, as they allow you to do a small load of laundry in 15 minutes (as the Electrolux set does), and allergen-reducing washes help to remove dust and dander from laundry. Auto-sense drying is another useful setting, as it adjusts the drying time to ensure laundry isn’t under- or over-dried.

Features

In addition to special wash and dry cycles, today’s best washer-dryer sets often come with additional features, such as built-in faucets for pre-treating stains (although a great stain remover can go a long way), Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. These features will often increase the price of the appliances, so it’s important to select options that you’ll actually use.

“A household with an infant may want to choose a washing machine that has a ‘baby clothes’ feature, which is designed to be gentler on fabrics and has an extra rinse to rid clothes of detergent residue,” says Connelly. “For individuals who spend long hours out of the house, a Wi-fi connecting machine can allow you to control it remotely through a smartphone instead of having to physically turn it on.”

Cost

A washer and dryer set is often a fairly large investment, so you’ll want to set a budget before you start shopping. You can often find good deals on bundled appliances, and in general, top-loading washing machines tend to be more affordable than front-loading ones. However, if you do a lot of laundry, it might be worth spending a little more on a larger appliance set with more features to make the chore easier.

How We Tested Washer-Dryer Sets

To find the best washer-dryer sets for your home, we tested five different models, both in our testing lab and in the homes of several team members, over the course of three months. We used each set of appliances to wash and dry several loads of laundry each week, including standard-size loads of clothing and bulkier loads of towels or bedding. During this time, we evaluated the washer-dryer sets on factors such as their capacity, ease of use, settings, noise level, and effectiveness.

After three months of use, we scored each washer/dryer set on the following attributes: cleaning, drying, design, noise level, efficiency, value. The average score for all the sets we tested was 4.01, and the top-scoring set was the LG LG WM4000HWA 4.5 cu. ft. Smart Front Load Washer & DLEX4000W 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Stackable Electric Dryer, which earned a perfect 5 out of 5.

When to Buy

When shopping for a washer-dryer set, there are a few times during the year when you’re more likely to find good deals. Most brands release new models in the fall, so retailers often discount their existing inventory around September. Another option is to shop on a major sale holiday, such as Labor Day, Presidents Day, or even Black Friday, as many large appliances are on sale for these events.



Frequently Asked Questions What is the most reliable brand of washer dryer? Most major appliance brands sell washers and dryers, but some have better reputations than others for reliability. LG and Whirlpool are two popular brands that make extremely reliable appliances, and Speed Queen is also known for its long-lasting washers and dryers.

As you shop, keep in mind that appliances with more high-tech features have more components and sensors that may break over time. If longevity is your top priority, it’s best to opt for no-frills appliances.

What are the advantages of buying a washer and dryer set together? There are a few benefits to buying a washer-dryer set: “Usually, buying a washer and dryer set together from the same brand can be less expensive than buying each machine separately,” says Connelly. “This is dependent on the retailer you choose to buy from, but can be worth a look if you’re looking for a good deal.”

Further, matching appliances often have complementary features that make them work well together, and they’ll also have a matching appearance that will give your laundry room a seamless look.

Do washer-dryer sets need venting? Most washer-dryer sets do need to be vented to the exterior of your home, allowing hot air from the dryer to escape. If you don’t have the ability to vent your dryer, you’ll need to look for a set with a ventless dryer — these appliances don’t need to be vented, but they often take significantly longer to dry clothing.

